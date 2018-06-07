Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville June 8 — 10

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Sunset Concert Series: Zach Longoria Project | Foxhollow Farm

Each second Friday, May to September, Foxhollow opens their farm to friends and neighbors to enjoy music, local food and drinks and good company. This event is family friendly and fun for all ages. Attendees are welcome to bring along blankets, lawn chairs, umbrellas even well behaved pets on leash. This week, Zach Longoria Project is the featured artist, with opener The Dive. Parking is included in ticket price.



When: June 8, 6 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood, Ky

Website: Sunset Concert Series

Cost: In advance: $12 for adults, free for kids | At the door: $16 for adults, $5 for kids





alt-J with Tennis | Iroquois Amphitheater

Indie-techno rockers alt-J are coming to Iroquois Amphitheater this Friday. They'll be joined by indie-pop, husband-and-wife duo Tennis. Come tessellate with them tomorrow!



When: June 8, 8 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: alt-J with Tennis

Cost: $37.50-$59.50



Concerts in the Village: Hot Brown Smackdown | Westport Village

Westport Village and 106.9 Play present funky bluegrass band Hot Brown Smackdown as part of their free summer concert series. Originally from Louisville, Hot Brown Smackdown is known for their upbeat, energetic music featuring a mandolin, banjo and saxophone. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, as well as secret deals and discounts from participating Westport Village shops.



When: June 8, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Westport Village, 1315 Herr Lane

Website: Concerts in the Village

Cost: Free to attend



Cirque du Soir: An Exceptional Affair | Pendennis Club

The Kentucky School for the Blind Charitable Foundation presents Cirque du Soir: An Exceptional Affair, a night of dinner, wine and wonder. Guests will be treated to a Cirque du Soir-themed dinner by Chef Jim Gerhardt, complimentary wine provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Kentucky and entertainment provided by local acrobatic troupe Suspend. Throughout the night there will be additional entertainment, as well as an auction featuring get-a-ways, gift baskets, gourmet dinners and more.



When: June 8, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Pendennis Club, 218 Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Cirque du Soir

Cost: $125 single ticket; $1,250 table of ten







Coat Check Pool Party | American Turners Louisville

Summer is basically here, y'all. Coat Check, the undisputed heavy weight champ of tight vibe parties returns Friday. There will be music from Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore, DJ Hi-Definition and Travis and Lisa of Guestroom Records. Enjoy Magnolia Photobooth and a full bar. 21+ only.



When: June 8, 8p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: American Turners Louisville, 3125 Upper River Road

Website: Coat Check Pool Party

Cost: $12



Bourbon & Brunch | Fante's Coffee

Part of the Kentucky Bourbon Affair, join Fante's for a special brunch featuring a unique pairing of bourbon and coffee. Guests will learn about coffee roasting and flavoring - with Bourbon of course. Find out how master roasters and master blenders use similar tasting techniques to create their perfect flavor profile.



When: June 8, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Fante's Coffe, 2501 Grinstead Drive

Website: Bourbon & Brunch

Cost: $125



Ladies' Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Tamales w/ Red Chili Sauce, Fish Tacos w/ Lime Cilantro Crema and Cabbage Slaw and Churro Waffles w/ Cream Cheese Glaze. The price includes a

bottle of wine per couple.



When: June 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Ladies' Night

Cost: $105





SATURDAY

6th Annual Bourbon by the Bridge | Big Four Lawn

Head to the waterfront for the sixth annual Bourbon by the Bridge fundraiser this Saturday, under the Big Four Bridge. Guests will enjoy a wide variety of distilleries and spirits offering all you can taste pours and cocktails. The University of Louisville Jazz Ensemble sets the perfect mood as the sun sets over the river. Ladyfingers Catering will provide heavy hors d'oeuvres.



When: Saturday, June 9, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Bourbon by the Bridge

Cost: $75 GA; $25 DD





SOUNDSCAPE! | Josephine Sculpture Park

Just 45 minutes from Louisville, Josephine Sculpture Park’s SOUNDSCAPE! returns again this Saturday! Explore the park after dark at this family-friendly concert event. Guests will experience illuminated artwork, night sky stargazing and glow-in-the-dark fun. There will be a bonfire and s’mores bar, as well as hands-on activities and live music from Jeri Katherine and Nat, Appalatin and Sorry Atari. Enjoy Amazing Gracie’s food truck, West Sixth Brewing, Taylor Belle’s ice cream and Forged Cold Brew Coffee. This event is free to attend, and parking is just $5 and supports free arts programming at JSP.



When: Saturday, June 9, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Josephine Sculpture Park, 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Ky

Website: SOUNDSCAPE

Cost: Free to attend; $5 parking



SpiropaLOUza 2018: Nappy Roots and Branch & Dean | Norton Commons Amphitheater

This Saturday, head to SpiropaLOUza, Cure CF Louisville's summer concert featuring southern rap sensation Nappy Roots and country music duo Branch & Dean! Cure CF parties with a purpose — to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis. Support this great cause at the Norton Commons Amphitheater this Saturday. The concert will run from 5-10 p.m. with great food and drink specials available from Norton Commons eateries.



When: Saturday, June 9, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Norton Commons Amphitheater, 10712 Meeting St.

Website: SpiropaLOUza

Cost: $30; $40 with parking pass





25th Annual Old Louisville Hidden Treasures Garden Tour

On the second weekend of June each year, Louisville offers a glimpse into one of its best-kept secrets. The Old Louisville Hidden Treasures Garden Tour welcomes garden lovers into the private green spaces of the nation’s largest Victorian residential neighborhood. Our gardeners share their personal retreats, tucked behind stately Victorian mansions and protected by vine-covered walls and privacy fences.



When: June 9 & 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court

Website: Old Louisville Hidden Treasures Garden Tour

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of, $15 seniors 65 & over



13th Annual Ky Highland Renaissance Festival | Eminence

The Ky Highland Renaissance Festival returns again, featuring medieval entertainment like jousting, a mud show, sword swallowing, reenactments, dancing and so much more! Authentic artisans and merchants will be selling their wares, including pottery, jewelry, leather, blacksmithing, clothing, arts, crafts and more.

All day entertainment and fun for all ages!



When: June 9 & 10, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Renaissance Fair, 955 Elm St., Eminence, Ky

Website: Renaissance Festival

Cost: $18 for adults; $10 for children



Tails & Ales Adoption and Fundraising Event | Apocalypse Brew Works

The second annual Tails & Ales event is here! There will be several local rescues on hand with adoptable animals, as well as several pet related vendors showcasing their businesses. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about local rescues, find out about fostering or volunteering, help these rescues fundraise or maybe even find your next furry family member! There will be food trucks, beer from Apocalypse and frozen dog treats from Dog Hill Pawps. Dress your pet in their cutest costume for a chance to win an awesome gift basket!



When: June 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Apocalypse Brew Works, 1612 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Tails & Ales

Cost: Free to attend



Second Saturday: Around the World | Frazier History Museum

In coordination with Metro United Way and their Kindergarten Countdown initiative, Frazier Museum is spending their Second Saturday touring around the world. Bilingual children’s music group Evan and Vanessa will be performing at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Louisville Free Public Library will be here with books to enjoy, and there will be live performances, crafts and hands-on activities all around the museum.



When: June 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Second Saturday

Cost: $12 general admission, $8 children ages 5-17



Kentucky Parks & Crafts | The Post

The Post is teaming up with the Kentucky State Parks Foundation again to showcase the Kentucky Parks & Crafts poster series. "Parks & Crafts" will showcase 16 artists who have created individual designs for each park that will be sold as prints (frame optional). Come by The Post to see these posters on display and available for purchase!



When: June 9, 2-6 p.m.

Where: The Post, 1045 Goss Ave.

Website: Kentucky Parks & Craft

Cost: Free to attend



The Big Event — Club Cirque: A Night Under the Big Top | Louisville Marriott Downtown

The Big Event is Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana’s annual dinner gala and auction, bringing together donors, supporters, volunteers and staff. The 2018 event, Club Cirque: A Night Under the Big Top will be held at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, featuring silent and live auctions, cocktails and dinner. Black-tie is optional.



When: June 9, 6 p.m.

Where: Louisville Marriott Downtown, 200 W. Jefferson St.

Website: The Big Event

Cost: $200



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Southern Corn Fritters w/ Red Pepper Mayonnaise; Paella w/ Shrimp, Chorizo and Chicken w/ Saffron; and Blueberry Crumb Cake. The price includes

a bottle of wine per couple.



When: June 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





Speed Cinema Presents: RBG | Speed Art Museum

RBG is a poignant documentary exploring Ginsburg’s exceptional life and career from co-directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen capturing the judge’s personal and professional troubles and triumphs. This compelling film captures her formidable legal skills to fight for justice for women—a fight she has continued through five decades. A selection of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. 2018, U.S., DCP, 97 minutes.



When: June 9, 11 a.m., 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: RBG

Cost: $7 for members; $9 for non-members



Zoofari 2018 | Louisville Zoo

The Friends of the Louisville Zoo are proud to host their 38th annual Zoofari event. As the largest annual fundraising event benefiting the Zoo, guests can again expect the opportunity to be up close and personal with the Zoo’s animals while also enjoying hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet sit-down dinner, themed cocktails, a silent auction, the opportunity to adopt an animal during the live auction, music entertainment and the company of friends and colleagues from around the community.



When: June 9, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevillian Way

Website: Zoofari

Cost: $75+

SUNDAY

25th Annual Waggin' Trail Walk and Festival | Louisville Water Tower Park

Join thousands of animal lovers and their canine companions for a fun-filled community walk and fundraiser. Register today as an individual, create or join a team and invite your family and friends to join the fun! Enjoy animal booths, food and beverage vendors and music. Fun and PAWsome activities throughout the day will keep your family and pets entertained! There will be Doggie Oasis Tents, and Lucky Dogs will be Lure Coursing during the whole event as a pay-per-run event! You don't need a dog to take part in the festivities, just a desire to help animals in need.



When: June 10, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower, 3005 River Road

Website: Waggin' Trail Walk and Festival

Cost: See website



Bourbon Badass Brunch | The Henry Clay

The Whisky Chicks are all about making the experience of Bourbon fun and approachable, so come mix, mingle and unwind with fellow Bourbon Badasses! Enjoy tastings and Bourbon-infused recipes, served family-style, from How to be a Bourbon Badass, written by Whisky Chicks founder, Linda Ruffenach. Guests can also use their bartending skills at our mimosa, bloody mary and coffee cocktail bars. As a final send off from KBA week, each guest will receive a signed copy of How to be a Bourbon Badass.



When: June 10, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Bourbon Badass Brunch

Cost: $100



A Kid, A Cop and A Cause | Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street Live! honors Muhammad Ali during The Ali Festival with the second annual "A Kid, A Cop, and A Cause" event. Partnering with Together We Rise and with the help of LMPD service men and women, 125 local foster kids will build and take home their very own bicycles. The event will involve assembly of the bikes, and a "test drive" course for the kids to practice riding their new bikes.



When: June 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 4th Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: A Kid, A Cop and A Cause

Cost: Free to attend



Artasana | 21c Museum Hotel

Join us for Artasana, Brunch Edition, at 21c Museum Hotel Louisville with an hour-long Vinyasa yoga class led by Ashley Baldwin and Abby Mudd followed by brunch at award winning Proof on Main. DJ Sam Sneed will be laying down the beats. BYOM (bring your own mat). All yogis taking class will receive a complimentary mimosa

with entree purchase.



When: June 10, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Artasana

Cost: $11



Speed Cinema Presents: The Art of Recovery | Speed Art Museum

This short film documents a Kentucky community’s efforts to combat the devastation of the opioid epidemic and drug addiction through arts-centered programs. Once a week, as part of their drug court sentences, a group of women gather with a group of local artists to explore their sobriety and recovery through writing, drama, sculpture and song.



When: June 10, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: The Art of Recovery

Cost: Free to attend