Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville March 16 - 18

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

NCAA Women's Basketball First & Second Rounds | KFC Yum! Center

No. 1 Louisville takes on No. 16 Boise State at noon on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. No. 8 Marquette will play No. 9 Dayton at 2:30 p.m. The time for Sunday's game are TBD. All-session tickets provides you a ticket to all three games being played.



When: March 16, noon-7 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: NCAA Women's

Cost: $14-$37



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Nick Bean. The menu includes: Maryland-style crab cakes with Cajun tartar sauce, pan-seared sea bass with Parmesan polenta and glazed cinnamon raisin apple crisp. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: March 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105







Clay Date | Magpie 3x3 Studio & Gallery

Bring a date or come solo! At this Clay Date you will learn to manipulate clay, learning basic hand-building techniques and trying out the pottery wheel. This single-session is the perfect opportunity for you to test it out and see if this is the medium for you. No experience necessary. Ages 18+ only.



When: March 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Magpie3x3 Clay Studio & Gallery, 2210 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Clay Date

Cost: $30



An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash | Buskirk-Chumley Theater

Grammy-winning Graham Nash is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, as part of Crosby, Stills, and Nash and the Hollies, and was inducted twice into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, both as a solo artist and with Crosby, Stills, and Nash. With a career spanning more than 50 years, Graham Nash will be sharing songs from across the decades when he appears on the Buskirk-Chumley stage.



When: March 16-18, see website for times

Where: Buskirk-Chumley Theater, 114 E. Kirkwood Ave., Bloomington, IN

Website: Graham Nash

Cost: See website



Improv Anonymous Presents: Patty's Pre-game

Join IA for some improv gold at the end of the rainbow with the St. Patrick's Day Show! Enjoy a night of laughs and drinks with Improv Anonymous.



When: March 16, 8:30-10 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Patty's Pre-game

Cost: $5 cash at the door.



Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy | Speed Cinema

Artist Andy Goldsworthy has spent a better part of his life incorporating the natural resources and environments he inhabits to create site-specific works in concert with nature. Leaning into the Wind continues the breezy, vérité portrait of the soft-spoken artist at work. This documentary captures an artist who embraces the impermanence of nature by creating stunning poetic works that stir the soul. A selection of the San Francisco International Film Festival.



When: March 16-18, see website for times

Where: Speed Art Musuem, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Leaning into the Wind

Cost: $9 for non-members; $7 for members



School of Rock | Kentucky Center

Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage.



When: March 16-18, see website for times

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: School of Rock

Cost: $37+

SATURDAY

"Let It Flow" Poetry Slam | Waterworks Dance Theater

Waterworks Dance Theater Scholarship Foundation is hosting the "Let It Flow" Poetry Slam to raise funds and awareness for dancers who want to discover their own identity by the means of self expression. Join them for the evening as poets come together to recite poems and compete.



When: March 17, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Waterworks Dance Theater, 2808 Crums Lane

Website: "Let It Flow" Poetry Slam

Cost: $10 GA; $20 VIP donor







Stella di Luce Art Show | Huber's Orchard

Join Huber's for their annual Stella di Luce Art Show! Browse over 30 artisan booths from local artists at this indoor art show, enjoy live music and sample the latest release of Stella di Luce wine.



When: March 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & March 18, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Huber's Orchard, Winery and Vineyards, 19816 Huber Road, Borden, IN

Website: Stella di Luce Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Watercolor Society: AquaVenture 2018 | Kaviar Gallery

The Kentucky Watercolor Society is proud to announce the opening of their annual exhibition, AquaVenture 2018: A Water-based Media Show. The Kentucky Watercolor Society was founded in 1977 to promote the art of watercolor painting in Kentucky. Kaviar Forge & Gallery is excited to host this event, which runs from March 17 – April 28. Join them for an Opening Reception on Saturday.. The 23 artists in this juried exhibition are from all around Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia.



When: March 17, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Kaviar Gallery, 147 Stevenson Ave.

Website: AquaVenture

Cost: Free to attend



Early Spring Wildflower Walk | Bernheim Forest

Welcome spring by greeting her ephemeral woodland wildflowers at Bernheim Forest. Some of these lovelies are only visible for a short period of time, so don’t dally or you’ll miss them. Guided by Interpretive Programs Manager Wren Smith, participants will learn how to identify wildflowers and will be delighted by her stories that combine plant science and woodland lore.



When: March 17, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, KY

Website: Wildflower Walk

Cost: $10 for members; $12 for non-members



St. Patrick's Themed Date Night | Cooking at Mille's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Smoked salmon soda bread crostini, shepherds pie with buttery mashed potato crust and Irish chocolate pots de creme. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: March 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105







8UP St. Patrick's Day Festivities

Toast to the Irish this St. Patrick's Day at 8UP with $4 Guinness drafts and bottles, $6 Jameson pours, and Irish martini and cocktail specials from 4 p.m. to close on Saturday.



When: March 17, 4 p.m.

Where: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: St. Patrick's Day

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

They Might Be Giants | Mercury Ballroom

Brooklyn's Ambassadors of Love They Might Be Giants are back with a brilliant new studio album, I Like Fun, and they're back on the road with a new show with an expanded line-up of musicians. This new set will include all-time favorites, fresh rarities spanning their epic career and spur-of-the-moment improvisations.



When: March 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: They Might Be Giants

Cost: See website



Woodhaven Country Club Wedding Show

This Sunday, come out to the Woodhaven Wedding Show, presented by Louisville Bride. This is your chance to meet with amazing wedding professionals and enjoy food tastings from top caterers, cake bakers and a chocolate fountain. One lucky couple will each win a $500 cash coupon to use with eligible vendors at the show.



When: Sunday, March 18, 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Woodhaven Country Club, 7200 Woodhaven Road

Website: Woodhaven Wedding Show

Cost: Free for pre-registered brides and grooms; $8 general admission



Tiki Night | The Pearl

What's the best place to drink a rum punch, eat a pig roast and forget it's winter? Give it a shot at TIki Night at The Pearl for a post St. Patrick's Day celebration, including beach music, pineapples and drink specials. The pig roast starts at 7 p.m.!



When: March 18, 7 p.m.

Where: The Pearl, 1151 Goss Ave.

Website: Tiki Night

Cost: Free to attend



Daddy's Beemer + Darlington Pairs + VALE | The Cure Lounge

Enjoy a night of chill rock with South Carolina's Daddy's Beemer with local support from Darlington Pairs and VALE. 18+ only/



When: March 18, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.

Website: Cure Lounge

Cost: $7 for 18+; $5 for 21+



Le Moo Le Femme Drag Brunch

Le Moo Le Femme returns this Sunday! Choose from 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. performances. Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet while top-notch divas put on an unforgettable show!



When: March 18, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Le Femme Drag Brunch

Cost: $35 plus tax and gratuity