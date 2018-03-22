Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville March 23 - 25

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Neo Soul Jazz Night with Maestro J | Copper & Kings

This Friday, Copper & Kings is hosting Neo Soul Jazz Night, featuring the Blazin' Violinist Maestro J. Enjoy some of the best neo-soul, R&B and hip hop jazz, all while sipping quality cocktails. A VIP ticket option is available, including a reserved table for two or four and a complimentary cocktail per person.



When: March 23, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Neo Soul Jazz Night

Cost: $15 in advance; $20 at door; VIP option available



St. Francis Drama Project Presents "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

Perhaps the most produced of all Shakespeare’s plays, this rollicking comedy has it all: royalty, star-crossed lovers, elves and fairies, simpleton townsfolk, magic and mistaken identities. St. Francis middle school students and veteran director Reed Gabhart are excited to present the adventures of four young Athenian lovers and a group of six amateur actors (the mechanicals) who are controlled and manipulated by the fairies who inhabit the forest in which most of the play is set.



When: March 23, 7 p.m. & March 25, 2 p.m.

Where: St. Francis School - Goshen, 11000 W. U.S. Hwy. 42, Goshen, KY

Website: St. Francis Drama



Brad Paisley's Weekend Warrior World Tour | KFC Yum! Center

Country music superstar Brad Paisley has announced the continuation of his highly successful Weekend Warrior World Tour, including a stop at the KFC Yum! Center this Friday. Special guests will be Chase Bryant and fast-rising star Lindsay Ell.



When: March 23, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Weekend Warrior World Tour

Cost: $56+



TLRS: Small Time Napoleon + Krystal Peterson and the Queen City Band

Small Time Napoleon smoothly crosses genres like gypsy jazz, modern pop, swing and just plain groovy goodness, and Krystal Peterson and The Queen City Band will be bringing funky, bluesy, soulful music this evening.



When: March 23, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Living Room Series, 1028 Garvin Place

Website: The Living Room Series

Cost: $10 suggested donation



Nanny Goat Books Grand Opening

Head to NuLu to celebrate the grand opening of Louisville's newest independent bookstore. Nanny Goat Books, located near Nanny Goat Strut Alley,

is finally opening for business.



When: March 23-25, 10 a.m.

Where: Nanny Goat Books, 218 S. Clay St.

Website: Grand Opening

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

March For Our Lives | Downtown Louisville

March For Our Lives is created, inspired and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar. The march will take place through downtown Louisville this Saturday afternoon, March 24, culminating in a rally in front of Metro Hall. Marchers will gather between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. in Waterfront Park at the corner of N. Brook St. and E. Witherspoon St., and will step off to start the March promptly at 1:30 p.m. The rally will be held until approximately 4:30 p.m., including ASL interpreters. Everyone is welcome to march!



When: March 24, 1:30-4:30 PM

Where: Start at Waterfront Park, corner of N. Brook & E. Witherspoon Streets

Website: March For Our Lives

Cost: Free to attend



Eggstravaganza 2018 | Louisville Zoo

Hop on over for a day filled with egg-citing fun. Meet the Easter bunny, enjoy games and activities and watch as our Zoo animals take part in the fun. Bring your basket for egg hunts for children 11 and under on the hill near the MetaZoo. There is a separate egg hunt area for ages 4 and under, with a photo opportunity for families, open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. As part of the Zoo’s conservation mission, families must bring their own egg hunt basket or reusable bag.



When: March 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Eggstravaganza

Cost: Free with zoo admission



Women Who Write 7th Annual Spring Rejuvenation Conference

This year's conference, with the theme "How to Get My Words Out to the World," will open with keynote speaker and 2015-2016 Kentucky Poet Laureate, George Ella Lyon. The day will include panels and workshops on residencies, resources and publishing options. Pitch your latest book idea to a local agent. Open to all genres, all genders.



When: March 24, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana,

3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, IN

Website: Women Who Write

Cost: $55 for WWW members; $65 for non-members



Louisville Easter Egg Hunt | Riverside

This weekend, celebrate the beginning of spring at the Louisville Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt! There will be plenty to do all day, with vendors, games, arts and crafts and plenty of food and drinks. There will be several egg hunts throughout the day, split up by ages. See the website below for more details.



When: March 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing, 7410 Moorman Road

Website: Louisville Easter Egg Hunt

Cost: $2 per child



Date Night with BBC | Cooking at Mille's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Lucas Fleitz. The menu includes: puff pasty-encrusted brie with cranberry chutney, crispy skin salmon with rosemary potatoes and peanut butter cream pie. The price includes a

bottle of wine per couple.



When: March 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105







Great Women of Louisville | Newburg Library

Come learn about great women of Louisville’s past and present. Celebrities, educators, politicians, authors, musicians and more!



When: March 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Newburg Library, 4800 Exeter Ave.

Website: Great Women of Louisville

Cost: Free to attend



The Big BBQ Bash | River Road BBQ

River Road BBQ is reopening the doors after five weeks shuttered due to flood damage, and they're throwing a big party to celebrate! Come hang out and enjoy music, a bounce house for the kids and lots of delicious food.



When: March 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: River Road BBQ, 3017 River Road

Website: Big BBQ Bash

Cost: Free to attend



Russell SpringFest | Joshua Tabernacle Church

This weekend, the Joshua Tabernacle Church is hosting the Russell neighborhood's SpringFest! Spend the first weekend in spring celebrating at this fun family festival. There will be food and drinks, live entertainment, local vendors, community art and children's activities.



When: March 24, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Joshua Tabernacle Church, 426 S. 15th St.

Website: Russell SpringFest

Cost: Free to attend



Awesome Possum Pizza Party | Second Chances Wildlife Center

Join Second Chances Wildlife for the Awesome Possum Pizza Party! Enjoy pizza from DiOrios, and meet some of their possum rescues. Attending this event helps the center continue their mission of saving local orphaned and wounded wildlife.



When: March 24, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Second Chances Wildlife Center, 487 Gentry Lane

Website: Awesome Possum Pizza Party

Cost: $5



Animal Care Society Fourth Annual Benefit Bash | Mellwood Arts Center

The Animal Care Society is excited to announce its 4th Annual Benefit Bash taking place this Saturday. This year's host will be WAVE-TV’s Dawne Gee. The evening will include dinner, a complimentary bar, games and dancing with music by The Derby City Diva. There will also be a collection of high-end silent auction items for bidding, with an exciting live auction following dinner. Tickets are $110 per person at the door. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit the shelter animals at the Animal Care Society.



When: March 24, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Benefit Bash

Cost: $110, limited seating



Boyz II Men | Horseshoe Southern Indiana

The best-selling R&B group of all time, Boyz II Men will be taking the stage at The Showroom this Saturday. The group will present a show full of their timeless hits like “End Of The Road” and “I’ll Make Love To You,” as well as more recent releases like “Better Half” and “Slowly.” Don’t miss out on a night of nostalgia with this iconic group.



When: March 24, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Horseshoe Southern Indiana, 1199 Casino Center Drive, Elizabeth, IN

Website: Boyz II Men

Cost: See website for ticket prices

SUNDAY

Goat Yoga Class | Sunny Acres Farm

On Sunday, head out to Sunny Acres Farm for an afternoon of goat yoga. This class is a two-hour event, with an hour of goat play time and an hour of yoga with the goats.

Rain or shine!



When: March 25, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Sunny Acres Farm, 6516 Echo Trail

Website: Goat Yoga Class

Cost: $35



Vegetarian Taste Fest | Middletown Seventh-day Adventist Church

Guests will have the opportunity to sample over twenty different vegetarian foods and will receive a cookbook of recipes for all foods presented. A numbering system coordinating recipes and samples will enable guests to mark the foods they enjoyed the most and want to make for themselves. There will also be an opportunity to hear a health talk focusing on some of the health principles that lead to long life as well as tips on how to successfully incorporate vegetarian foods into your diet. Space is limited,

so reserve your spot at the website below.



When: March 25, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Middletown Seventh-day Adventist Church, 125 Watterson Traiil

Website: Vegetarian Taste Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Master Chorale Concert | Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church

Louisville Master Chorale will join with the Kentucky Opera's Sandford Studio Artists to present some of the best loved music from Opera, including ones by Rossini, Mozart, Verdi, Wagner, Bizet, Donizetti, Puccini, Gilbert and Sullivan and Mascagni.



When: March 25, 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church, 311 Browns Lane

Website: Louisville Master Chorale Concert

Cost: $20



Looking South: Italian Music in the Chapels and Courts of Germany

The program features examples of Italian musical experiments including improvisatory sonatas and toe-tapping dances as well as German imitations of the Italian style. Patrons delight in music that the Clarks and Croghans would have heard in the room where they most likely would have enjoyed it — the second-floor Great Parlor of the historic house. Refreshments at 5 p.m., and the concert in Locust Grove’s

Great Parlor begins at 5:30 p.m.



When: March 25, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Looking South

Cost: $20