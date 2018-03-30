Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville March 30 - April 1

FRIDAY

SkyStar Observation Wheel at the Big Four Lawn

Experience the spring debut of the SkyStar Observation Wheel at Waterfront Park’s Big Four Lawn. The Ferris wheel will land in Louisville for a 5-week stay, providing rides on the Big Four Lawn daily from March 30-May 6. SkyStar features 36 climate-controlled 6-passenger gondolas offer passengers impressive aerial views of the river over the top of the Big Four Bridge, Waterfront Park and the Louisville skyline. In addition to the breathtaking views during the daylight hours, the Ferris wheel will feature a state-of-the-art LED light show every evening featuring over 1,000,000 colored LED lights.



When: March 30-May 6, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: SkyStar Observation Wheel

Cost: $11-$15



Chocolate & Chocolat | Copper & Kings

Savor an evening of fine chocolates and American brandy, paired with a screening of the 2000 film Chocolat. Copper & Kings is delighted to partner with local confectionary Art Eatables for this all-inclusive event, featuring a chocolate sampling, brandy tasting and movie viewing. The evening will begin with a brief pairing class at 7:30 p.m., with the movie starting promptly at 8 p.m. Tickets include include three Copper & Kings tastings and a variety of Art Eatables chocolate samples. 21+ only.



When: March 30, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Chocolate & Chocolat

Cost: $15



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Camembert with wild mushroom fricassee, spinach and feta stuffed pork chops, and cocount cream pie. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: March 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105







Art Show | Decca

Decca will host an in-house art show on Friday, March 30 from 8 p.m. to midnight, featuring a selection of art from members of the Decca team who have had their work showcased nationally, including Aida Ramirez, Chris Koch and Ashley Brossart. The warm NuLu restaurant is always excited to feature local artists and musicians alongside inspired food and drinks. There is no cover and there will be a variety of drink specials.



When: March 30, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Decca, 812 E. Market St.

Website: Decca

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies | Slugger Field

Cheer on the Boys in Purple as they take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies this Saturday at Slugger Field. As the reigning champions, LouCity is ready to start their bid to defend their title, and they want you to join them on their journey.



When: March 31, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay

Cost: $16+

SATURDAY

3rd Annual NuLu Bock Fest



After being rescheduled to avoid rain, the third annual NuLu Bock Fest returns this Saturday! Celebrate the beginning of spring with bock beer, goat racing, German sausages and all-around festivities! New this year is the first-ever Wurst Fest, featuring local restaurants that will create their own version of a cased sausage. Each restaurant will be randomly paired with one of our bock beer breweries and will have to use that bock beer in the sausage. Bock Fest attendees will be able to purchase the sausages at the festival, and a panel of esteemed celebrity judges will taste them all to crown the Wurst Fest Champion! And don't miss the goat races, a safe and fun event where goats and their handlers compete to see who can cross the finish line first. The event will kick off with the ceremonial blessing of the goats at noon, and the day will include seven races with separate divisions for kids (baby goats) and adults. Throughout the day, there will be local breweries pouring and live music playing. Follow the link below for more info.

Photo by Ron Bath.



When: March 31, noon-7 p.m.

Where: NuLu, 600 and 700 blocks of E. Market St.

Website: NuLu Bock Fest

Cost: Free to attend



UofL's Annual PINK Drag Show | Play Dance Bar

Now in it's 21st year, PINK is UofL's student-produced drag show fundraiser. In addition to providing great entertainment, PINK is an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and the broader community to celebrate the rich culture and diversity of the campus's LGBTQ and Ally community. PINK holds the record as the longest running student organized fundraiser on campus. This is an all ages show, but please bring your ID. Proceeds benefit the LGBT Center.



When: March 30, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Play Dance Bar, 1101 E. Washington St.

Website: PINK Drag Show

Cost: $5 for students with ID (from any school); $10 General Admission



26th Annual Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade

Things will be hopping on Frankfort Avenue this Saturday for the 26th annual Frankfort Avenue Business Association Easter Parade. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will serve as grand marshal for one of Louisville’s oldest Easter traditions. The celebration not only features an exciting march down Frankfort, but also creative contests for the whole family. The parade begins rolling around 11:30 a.m. in front of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Ave. Hundreds will travel down the historic thoroughfare all the way to Pope Street bringing free candy and Easter cheer to thousands of children lining the route. The day will culminate with the Parade Float Contest and the Easter Bonnet Contest.



When: March 31, 10:30-1:30 p.m.

Where: Starts at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Easter Parade

Cost: Free to attend



Monster Madness PJ Party | LFPL Main Branch

The Main Library is about to be taken over by monsters! Join the fun with hands-on activity stations, storytime, bubbles and a special guest appearance by the Where the Wild Things Are monster. Each child attending will receive a free book. This program is funded by the Jefferson County Community Early Childhood Council and is suggested for preschool-age children and their families.



When: March 31, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Monster Madness PJ Party

Cost: Free to attend



Easter Holiday Open House | APH

Looking for something uniquely Louisville to show friends and relatives visiting for Easter? Bring them to APH’s one-of-a-kind museum! Visitors can write their names in braille, see a book from Helen Keller’s Bible, learn about guide dogs, play games and read books designed for children who are blind, and enjoy many other activities in our award-winning museum. The museum also has on display the first book written by Louis Braille, in which he describes his new method for writing with dots. Easter treats and lemonade will be served. For all ages. Call 502-899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register.



When: March 31, 10:00-3:00 PM

Where: American Printing House for the Blind, 1839 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Easter Open House

Cost: Free event, but registration required



Date Night with Marketplace | Cooking at Mille's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Zac Young of Marketplace Restaurant. The menu includes: Puff pastry tartlets, honey dijon glazed salmon, and apple and cinnamon brown sugar pinwheels. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: March 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105







Lessons from Inclusive Theatre | Actors Theatre

Join Actors Theatre to learn from local community members with disabilities about what’s going on in Louisville’s inclusive theatre scene. How might an understanding of how Louisville-based artists with disabilities do their own inclusive work inform the work Actors does as regional theatre professionals? How can open, honest conversations with artists from the disability community demonstrate how to make practices more accessible to audiences, staff members and collaborating artists with disabilities? This conversation is free, but ticketed.



When: March 31, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Lessons from Inclusive Theatre

Cost: Free to attend, but ticketed

SUNDAY

Easter Brunch | Brooklyn and the Butcher

Brooklyn and the Butcher is excited to offer a special Sunday brunch for Easter. Chef Kendell and his culinary team will craft a unique and cultivated menu featuring something for everyone, including their award-winning chorizo gravy, which won first prize at this year's Gravy Cup.



When: April 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn and the Butcher, 148 E. Market St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Brooklyn and the Butcher

Cost: See website



Easter Brunch | 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

Treat your family to a special "Hoppy Easter" brunch at 8UP this Sunday. Menu highlights include stuffed French toast with bourbon bananas Foster; crab cake Benedict with poached eggs and tomato hollandaise; steak and eggs with potatoes; and cinnamon roll bread pudding for dessert. Diners can also indulge in a full Bloody Mary bar equipped with all the classic toppings. To help the children celebrate, the Easter bunny will stop by for photos and to pass out candy beginning at 10 a.m.



When: April 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: 8UP

Cost: See website



Easter Brunch | RIVUE Restaurant & Lounge

Enjoy Easter brunch overlooking the Ohio River and the city at RIVUE. Brunch includes a mimosa and three courses, each of which comes with several choices. Attendees can also join int he fun in the Archibald Cochran Ballroom, including crafts, kiddie train rides and pictures with the Easter Bunny.



When: April 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Rivue Restaurant & Lounge, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: RIVUE

Cost: $60 per adult; $19 per child 4-11; 3 and under free