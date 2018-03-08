Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville March 9 - 10

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Bubbles and Bagels



Lox is now serving brunch and lunch in the heart of NuLu! Enjoy Bubbles and Bagels at one of Louisville’s newest brunch/lunch spots, brought to you by RYE. The new brunch menu includes house-cured salmon with eggs; a bacon, egg and cheese bagel; salads; mimosa buckets; and more! Open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



When: Monday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

& Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Lox Louisville, 900 E. Market St.

Website: Bubbles and Bagels

Cost: See website



IF Girls Rise: Reception Benefitting Louisville Girls Leadership

Support aspiring young leaders by joining Louisville Girls Leadership at Frazier History Museum this Friday for a night of networking, empowerment and fundraising. Louisville Girls Leadership empowers young women to be doers and changers on both a local and global level. The evening will showcase challenges and opportunities that young women encounter in today's society including Self-Care, Iconic Women, Social Justice and Professional Women. Tickets include open bar, hors-d'oeuvres and networking with Louisville’s up-and-coming female leaders.



When: March 9, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: IF Girls Rise

Cost: $35 online; $40 at the door



Date Night with Ward 426 | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Shawn Ward, executive chef and owner of Ward 426. The menu includes: Potato Goat Cheese Royals, Seared Beef Tenderloin and French Apple Cake. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: March 9, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105







Circe and Ulysses | Commonwealth Theatre Center

The sorceress Circe has made a sport of reeling in seafarers and keeping them for her pets. But with the arrival of Ulysses—the hero of Homer’s Odyssey (and catch of the century?)—she finds herself ensnared by forces beyond her power in this world premiere play about love, fate and fun in the sun, written by Louisville playwright Darcy Cleaver.



When: March 9 & 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Circe and Ulysses

Cost: $8



Ladybird | The Floyd Theater

The Floyd Theater will show two screenings of Academy Award-nominated Ladybird (2018) this Friday, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.. An outspoken teen must navigate a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother over the course of an eventful and poignant senior year of high school.



When: March 9, 5 & 8 p.m.

Where: The Floyd Theater, 2100 S. Floyd St.

Website: Ladybird

Cost: $3 per ticket; $1.50 for students – cash only



Late Night Jazz | The Butchertown Social

Jazz trumpeter Marlin McKay will be making his way down to the Butchertown Social Friday night! Marlin joins Rob Nickerson on saxophone, Peter Garofalo on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass and Justin Heaverin on drums. They'll be playing classic jazz standards all night long, so come on down and check us out.



When: March 9, 9:30 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Late Night Jazz

Cost: Free to attend



7th Annual Knowledge Fest | Louisville Glassworks

Come experience culture, hip hop and an energetic atmosphere at the seventh annual Knowledge Fest! KRS-ONE will be speaking on hip-hop and culture and its beginnings as the five elements of our culture. There will be food, vendors and other special guests.



When: March 9, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Louisville Glassworks, 815 W. Market St.

Website: Knowledge Fest

Cost: $20+



Kosair Charities Fundraiser with Tony and the Tan Lines | Jeffersonian



Join the Jeffersontown Arts Program this Friday at The Jeffersonian (formerly the Jeffersontown Community Center) for the smooth sounds of Tony and the Tan Lines. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music beginning at 8 p.m. Food will be available for purchase, in addition to a cash bar.Proceeds from tickets sold will benefit Kosair Charities.



When: March 9, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Jeffersontown Community Center, 10617 Taylorsville Road

Website: Tony and the Tan Lines

Cost: $12 in advance; $15 at the door

SATURDAY

Annual St. Patrick's Parade

Head out to the Highlands dressed in your Irish best for the St. Patrick's Parade! This year's parade theme is "Shamrock and Roll." As many as 150 units are expected again for this year’s parade that will step-off at 3 p.m. at Baxter and Broadway proceeding along the Baxter/Bardstown Road corridor. Often called the “people’s” parade, families join a mix of decorated vehicles and groups along the route. Over 100,000 people watched or marched in last year’s parade.



When: March 10, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Bardstown Road, The Highlands

Website: St. Patrick's Parade

Cost: Free to attend



March Flea Off Market | Fresh Growers Start

The Flea Off Market returns this weekend! As always, there will be food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, plus 200+ vendors selling a little bit of everything: records, pet adoptions, bikes, fascinators, clothes, art, books, vegan chocolate, monsters and more.

It's always a surprise.



When: March 10 & 11, 11 a.m.

Where: , 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Second Saturday: Music In Our Schools Month | Frazier Museum

Music has great power to create joy and to bring people together. Join the Frazier as they celebrate music in our schools and community with performances by several JCPS Ensembles, as well as hands-on opportunities to learn about some of the music of our shared history. Through games, hands-on objects, video and more, families will head home hummin’ a tune.



When: March 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Second Saturday

Cost: $8-$12



Ladies' Night: Pasta-Making | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Join us to cook, drink, eat and have fun. This week, enjoy a ladies' night of pasta-making with Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Bacon-Wrapped Blue Cheese Stuffed Dates; Homemade Ravioli- Stuffed with Ricotta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Spinach; and Chocolate Flourless Cakes.

The price includes bottle of wine per person.



When: March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Pasta Making

Cost: $52.50







Early Spring Wildflower Walk | Bernheim Forest

Welcome spring by greeting her ephemeral woodland wildflowers at Bernheim Forest. Some of these lovelies are only visible for a short period of time, so don’t dally or you’ll miss them. Guided by Interpretive Programs Manager Wren Smith, participants will learn how to identify wildflowers and will be delighted by her stories that combine plant science and woodland lore.



When: March 10, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, KY

Website: Wildflower Walk

Cost: $10 for members; $12 for non-members



Open House for Yoko Molotov | Sheherazade

Sheherazade is artist Julie Leidner's new project space in Old Louisville. Sheherazade is a window gallery in a garage that exhibits site-specific art installations and is only viewable from the sidewalk. Sheherazade’s modest setting, 24/7 visibility and non-commerciality combine to create an experimental site that plays with the boundaries of public and private space. Visitors may only enter the garage during a one-time-only Open House for each installation, which will rotate every six weeks. This weekend, the gallery's second open house will feature an installation by artist Yoko Molotov.



When: March 10, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Sheherazade, 1401 S. Third St.

Website: Open House

Cost: Free to attend



Michael Cleveland + Flamekeeper with the LO Pops | Kentucky Center

Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra bring award-winning bluegrass fiddler, Michael Cleveland, and his band Flamekeeper to the LO Pops at the Kentucky Center. Along with Michael Cleveland + Flamekeeper hits like “Lonesome Desert” (featured on Cleveland’s most recent solo album Fiddler’s Dream) and the band’s unique take on Julian Lennon’s hit “Too Late for Goodbyes,” Teddy Abrams has also included two dance episodes of Aaron Copland’s Rodeo and Jeremy Kittel’s Pando in the mix.



When: March 10, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, Whitney Hall, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Michael Cleveland + Flamekeeper

Cost: $27+



Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs | Mint Julep Tours

Be part of the live studio audience and watch a taping of “Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs.” See two of Kentucky’s top chefs cook with Tim Laird, Brown-Forman’s Chief Entertaining Officer, and Kevin Harned, WAVE 3 TV Chief Meteorologist. Tickets include a cocktail meet-and-greet followed by a tour of the facility. At the conclusion of the show you will sample all the foods that the chefs prepared.



When: March 10, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Mint Julep Tours, 721 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs

Cost: $60

SUNDAY

Intersect, by the Louisville Dance Series | Kentucky Center

The 2nd Annual Louisville Dance Series is coming to the Bomhard Theater for one performance only, featuring works by: Kasari Dance, Flamenco Louisville, Keen Dance Theater, Moving Collective, Jasmine Snellen, Suspend Performing Arts and Vandivier Ford Dance Company. This exciting and eclectic showcase will feature local dance companies and choreographers in a diverse range of styles.



When: March 11, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Intersect

Cost: $21 in advance; $26 day of show;

$16 for children under 10, college students and seniors



The Songbird Sunday Series Kickoff | Headliners

Blues, Blue Jeans & BBQ is the theme for the kickoff Songbird Sunday Series, featuring TeeDee Young and his band from Lexington, as well as Louisville’s own Sheryl Rouse. Put on your favorite blue jeans and enter the best-dressed competition, and enjoy BBQ, drink specials and more. Doors open at 6 p.m.



When: March 11, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Songbird Sunday Series

Cost: $10 GA standing room; $20+ reserved seating



Slur Your Role | Kaiju

Join Nerd Louisville for a night of role-playing and boozing in the belly of Kaiju on Oak Street as they pursue our mission of making Louisville the most awesome nerd city in the universe. This event is first come, first serve and seats are limited. A donation is required in order to play. All donations are used to fund Nerd Louisville and support the Next-Gen Nerds initiative. If you would like to pre-register to save your spot at a table, you can register online in advance at the link below.



When: March 11, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Slur Your Role

Cost: $5 donation required to play



Love & Such Wedding Show | Ice House

Love & Such has done away with the trade show partitions and boring black linens in order to highlight the venue to it's fullest potential in a real wedding setting. As you walk through the decorated displays, you'll have an opportunity to meet talented vendors in a cocktail reception atmosphere, all while enjoying hors d'oeuvres, music, a cash bar and giveaways.



When: March 11, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Ice House, 226 E. Washington St.

Website: Love & Such Wedding Show

Cost: All guests are free with registration