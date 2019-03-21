Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville March 22 — 24

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Cabaret — Final Weekend | Commonwealth Theatre Center

“There was a cabaret, and there was a master of ceremonies, and there was a city called Berlin, in a country called Germany, and it was the end of the world.” The Weimar Republic’s liberties and libertines are whipped away by the rising storm of fascism in this groundbreaking, heartbreaking musical that’s as shocking as it is familiar. More details at the link below.



When: March 22-24, see website for times

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Cabaret

Cost: $22 adult; $17 senior/student





Kentucky Derby Museum Ladies in Leadership Breakfast | Kentucky Derby Museum

Bring your team to network and engage with this diverse panel of local women sharing their career experiences and discussing what it means to be an empowered businesswoman.



When: March 22, 8:30-11 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Derby Museum, 704 Central Ave.

Website: Leadership Breakfast

Cost: $50 per person



From Kentucky to Canada on the Underground Railroad | Frazier Museum

Karolyn Smardz Frost shares the heroic story of enslaved African, Thornton Blackburn, who planned a harrowing escape right here in Louisville for he and his bride, Lucie. They went on to found Toronto’s first taxi company and made their home a haven for others who escaped the ravages of slavery.



When: March 22, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Underground Railroad

Cost: Members $15 | Non-members $20



A Night Under the Stars | Ice House

The Kentucky School for the Blind Charitable Foundation is hosting a gala in the Old Hollywood style, featuring a themed dinner, complimentary wine and champagne, auctions and performances. Dress is semi-formal/business casual with Old Hollywood

glitz welcomed.



When: March 22, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Ice House, 226 E. Washington St.

Website: Night Under the Stars

Cost: $125 per ticket

SATURDAY

Louisville City FC Home Opener | Slugger Field

Head to Slugger Field for LouCity's home opener this Saturday. After kicking off the 2019 season with two games on the road, the boys in purple and gold are returning home this weekend.



When: March 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Louisville City

Cost: $11+



Raise the Barre — The Best Dance Party of the Year | Muhammad Ali Center

The Louisville Ballet is hosting a dance party, where guests can hit the floor with the ballet dancers. Featuring B96.5's DJ Q, a delicious spread of appetizers, bottomless cocktails and the most flexible athletes in town, all with a gorgeous view from the Muhammad Ali Center. All funds raised support Louisville Ballet dancers. Free admission to an after-party at Play.



When: March 23, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: Raise the Barre

Cost: $100





March Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Growers Supply

Louisville's monthly pop-up flea market, with food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, great vendors, live music, entertainment and more.



When: March 23, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. & March 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: March Flea Off

Cost: Free to attend



"We the People" ACLU Fairness Dinner 2019 | Speed Art Museum

Since 2000, Susan Hershberg and Wiltshire Pantry has hosted the We the People dinner to raise crucial funds to support the important work of the Fairness Campaign and the ACLU of Kentucky. At last year’s event, over 500 guests enjoyed a lively evening of cocktails and fine dining against the backdrop of the stunningly renovated museum.



When: March 23, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: The Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: We the People

Cost: $175 GA





Stella di Luce Art Show | Huber's Orchard

Join Huber's for their 12th annual Stella di Luce Art Show, where attendees can browse artisan booths from over 40 local artists, enjoy live music and sample the latest release of our Stella di Luce wine. Located in Huber’s Plantation Hall.



When: March 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & March 24, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Huber's Orchard, Winery and Vineyards, 19816 Huber Road, Borden, Ind.

Website: Stella di Luce Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



StoryTime Theatre: Native American Myths | Commonwealth Theatre

Rabbit, Bear and Coyote are a rambunctious yet charming group of animals present in the mythic traditions of many Native American nations. Their rambles, tricks and dares lead to the creation of the constellations, the length of Rabbit’s tail and other universal curiosities as this play shares the cultural stories of how the natural world came to be.

This play is suitable for younger audiences and has only one performance.



When: March 23, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Native American Myths

Cost: $5





Pizza, Paint and Pinot: Paint Your Pet | Louisville Pizza Bar

Create your own pet portrait paintings. Send a photo of your pet in to the artist before the event, and when you arrive, she'll have an outline ready for you to paint. Painters can enjoy wine, pizza and cocktails as they work. 21+ only.



When: March 23, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Pizza Bar Louisville, 445 S. Fourth St.

Website: Pizza, Paint and Pinot

Cost: $45+



Kentucky Derby Festival's StepFest | Moore High School

StepFest is a step team competition for Elementary, Middle and High School step teams, as well as community step groups. Division winners will receive cash prizes and will be featured in the 2019 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade. This event is produced by Louisville Parks & Recreation.



When: March 23, 1 p.m.

Where: Marion C. Moore School, 6415 Outer Loop

Website: KDF StepFest

Cost: $5 for spectators; children 5 and under are free



The Music of Queen | Kentucky Center

Who isn’t familiar with the classic tunes of Queen? The Louisville Orchestra will play all the favorites, staying as close as possible to the original recordings. If you’re an average fan or someone who knows literally every song ever recorded by Queen, there’s something for you in this show.



When: March 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Music of Queen

Cost: $27+



KANSAS: Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour | Louisville Palace

With a legendary career spanning more than four decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic of classic rock bands. They'll be at the Louisville Palace this Saturday for a stop on their Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour.



When: March 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: KANSAS

Cost: $39+

SUNDAY

Baby Goat PJ Party | Taj

Join NuLu Bock Fest and Sunny Acres Farm for a Baby Goat PJ Party at Taj. There will be plenty of adorable kids — baby goats, that is — for you to cuddle, as well as drink specials to purchase.



When: March 24, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Taj, 807 E. Market St.

Website: Baby Goat PJ Party

Cost: Free to attend



Remarkable Women | Culbertson Mansion

Celebrate Women's History Month by learning about the women of Culbertson Mansion, from the wives and daughters to the domestic servants. Guests will enjoy a light luncheon with a tour of the home with the women of the mansion today. Limited spaces available. Reservations required.



When: March 24, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site, 914 E. Main St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Remarkable Women

Cost: $20





Star Wars Brunch | Fork & Barrel

In a galaxy not so far away, guests are invited for a Star Wars-themed brunch at Fork & Barrel. All Jedis and Siths are welcome! Reservations recommended.



When: March 24, 10 a.m.

Where: Fork & Barrel, 2244 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Star Wars Brunch

Cost: Free to attend



So You Want to Write a Novel | 21c Museum Hotel

According to Stephen King, “The scariest moment is always just before you start.” In this workshop, you can tackle that fear. Over the course of six weeks, participants will dust off that novel idea and put together a real plan for getting that project off the ground. Class will end with a student reading on May 7, 6-8 p.m. at 21c Museum Hotel.

When: March 24, 1-3 p.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Writing Workshop

Cost: $190



