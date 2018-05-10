Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville May 11 - 13

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Young American Shakespeare Festival | Commonwealth Theatre Center

Join Commonwealth Theatre Center for the 2018 edition of the Young American Shakespeare Festival, the oldest and largest such festival in the nation by and for young people. This year's Festival features three plays by William Shakespeare:

Measure for Measure, directed by Charlie Sexton; Richard III, directed by Heather Burns; and The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by Jennifer Pennington. Catch all three shows this weekend. See the website below for a full schedule.



When: May 10-20

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Young American Shakespeare Festival

Cost: $8-$15



Sunset Concert Series: Roanoke with The Family Secret | Foxhollow Farm

Each second Friday, May to September, Foxhollow opens their farm to friends and neighbors to enjoy music, local food and drinks and good company. This event is family friendly and fun for all ages. Attendees are welcome to bring along blankets, lawn chairs, umbrellas even well behaved pets on leash. This week, Roanoke is the featured artist, with opener The Family Secret. Tickets include parking.



When: Friday, May 11, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood

Website: Sunset Concert Series

Cost: Advance: $12 for adults, free for kids 3-12

At the door: $16 for adults, $5 for kids 3-12







May Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Growers Supply

Head to the Flea Off Market this weekend for three days of fun, with food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, 200+ vendors, music, entertainment and more. There will be free yoga classes on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Also on Sunday, $3 drink

specials for all moms!



When: Friday-Sunday, May 11-13

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Gardeners' Fair | Locust Grove

Get back to Locust Grove’s roots at the Gardeners’ Fair! Over 40 vendors and demonstrators will showcase gorgeous plants and flowers, delicious herbs, hardy perennials and garden art and tools for your own green spaces! Bid on items in the silent auction in the Visitors' Center, enjoy music on the grounds and grab a

bite to eat from a food truck.



When: Friday-Sunday, May 11-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Gardeners' Fair

Cost: $6 for adults, $3 for children 6-12, free for children under 6



The Academy of LVA Art Show | Louisville Visual Art

What will the next generation of artists show us? Get a glimpse of the answer at Louisville Visual Art's high school seniors' art show. Most have been involved with LVA for years, beginning with Children’s Fine Art Classes in elementary and middle school before moving on to the LVA Academy curriculum, which is only now in its second year.



When: May 11, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Visual Art, 1538 Lytle St.

Website: LVA Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Chocolate Lovers' Stroll | Downtown Jeffersonville

Stroll the sidewalks of historic downtown Jeffersonville and stop by 16 chocolate tasting stations located within locally owned shops and restaurants. Along the way, there will be live music and a balloon artist, as well as special offers within select shops. On the day of the event, ticket-buyers must check in at the Vintage Fire Museum to start the stroll.



When: May 11, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Start at Vintage Fire Museum, 723 Spring St.,

Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: Chocolate Lovers' Stroll

Cost: $10



Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Kentucky Shakespeare is bringing A Midsummer Night's Dream to 25 area parks this spring as part of their 2018 Shakespeare in the Parks Tour! This Shakespearean comedy depicts the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons. This weekend, they will feature performances at The Jeffersonian, New Albany Amphitheater, Petersburg Park, Broad Run Park and Pewee Valley Central Park. More info at the website below.



When: Friday-Sunday, May 11-13, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Where: See website.

Website: Shakespeare in the Parks Tour

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Maifest Louisville | German-American Club

The German-American Club is celebrating Maifest and the beginning of biergarten season this weekend! Bring the whole family for an afternoon of music, dancing, Gemütlichkeit and plenty of authentic German food. Live music will be provided by the Rounder Brothers and the Prost Band. Follow the link below to

see the planned menu.



When: May 12, 2-10 p.m.

Where: German-American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: Maifest

Cost: Free to attend



25th Annual Throo the Zoo | Louisville Zoo

Dash on over to the Zoo to take part in Louisville’s only road race that doesn’t just go around the Zoo but actually “Throo” the Zoo. All of the proceeds from Throo the Zoo 5K help to support the Zoo’s mission to “better the bond between people and our planet.” This year is the 25th Anniversary of the Throo the Zoo 5k! To celebrate 25 years running this fun family event where runners get the opportunity to race, run, or walk through the Louisville Zoo, all finishers will receive a commemorative medal.



When: May 12, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Throo the Zoo

Cost: See website



Spring Farm Fling | Iroquois Farm

The Spring Farm Fling opens Iroquois Farm to neighbors, inviting everyone to engage in the site’s transformation from a vacant lot to a community hub. Activities include field-to-fork experiences for all ages including gardening, healthy food cooking demos and tastings, seed planting, volunteer opportunities and more. The event is family friendly and free to the public.



When: May 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Farm, 1400 Bicknell Ave.

Website: Food Literacy Project

Cost: Free to attend



Yoga & Beer | Monnik Beer Co.

On Saturdays in May, Monnik is hosting a morning yoga class, with post-yoga beer. The price of a ticket includes a one-hour yoga class and one Hauck's Pilsner afterwards. Additonal beer — and food — will be available for purchase as well. All ages and skill levels are welcome.



When: May 12, 11 a.m.

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Yoga & Beer

Cost: $12



Barkstown Road's Barkin' on Bonnycastle & 6th Anniversary

Barkstown Road celebrates their 6th anniversary this Saturday at their annual event Barkin' on Bonnycastle! Barkin’ on Bonnycastle is an outdoor street festival that will take place at their Highlands store location. In addition to live music, raffle prizes and food trucks, The Arrow Fund and Saving Sunny will have adoptable dogs and merchandise for purchase.



When: May 12, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Barkstown Road, 2005 Bardstown Road

Website: Barkin' on Bonnycastle

Cost: Free to attend



Hush Puppy Event | Hull & High Water

This event is anything but hushed, as Hull & High Water celebrate the official opening of their pet-friendly patio! They've partnered with Floyd County Humane Society, who will be bringing some adoptable dogs, as well as Three Dog Bakery and Melissa's Pretty Paws, who will have treats and giveaways. H&HW will cook up a variety of hush puppies for your enjoyment. Of course, all dogs are invited!



When: May 12, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Hull & High Water, 324 E. Main St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Hush Puppy Event

Cost: Free to attend



Star Wars Night with the Louisville Bats | Slugger Field

This Saturday, it's Star Wars night at Slugger Field! The Louisville Bats will take on the Toledo Mud Hens, featuring special themed jerseys and the chance to meet over 40 Star Wars chracters during the game. May the Force be with the Bats!



When: May 12, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Star Wars Night

Cost: See website



Coat Check Prom | Copper & Kings

Head to the mall to rent a tux or dust off that 10-year-old prom dress, because this is happening. Book a limo for an enchanting evening of dance and drink. Music from Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore and DJ Hi Def, signature Cocktails from the bev maestros at Copper And Kings and a prom style photo booth from Magbooth.

This event is 21+.



When: May 12, 10:00-2:00 AM

Where: Cooper & Kings Distillery, 1121 E Washington St.

Website: Coat Check Prom

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

Mother's Day 5K | Waterfront Park

Do something fun with Mom this weekend. Everyone who finishes this Mother's Day-themed 5K gets a rose and a cake pop! Treat yourself and your mother on this special day.



When: May 13, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road

Website: Mother's Day 5K

Cost: See website



Mother's Day Brunch and Nature Walk | Louisville Nature Center

The Louisville Nature Center is treating all mothers to a brunch and nature walk this Sunday. Enjoy a light brunch and beverages before taking a stroll through the Nature Center's gardens and woods.



When: May 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Louisville Nature Center, 3745 Illinois Ave.

Website: Mother's Day Brunch and Nature Walk

Cost: Members: $12 adult, 45 child under 12 | Non-members: $15 adult, $7 child



Speed Concert Series: Jennifer Koh and Shai Wosner | Kentucky Center

In collaboration with the Kentucky Center, the Speed Concert Series presents Jennifer Koh on violin and Shai Wosner on piano. Head to Bomhard Theater for this classical concert.



When: May 13, 3 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Speed Concert Series

Cost: $10



Mom Rocks! Mother's Day Distillery Tours | Copper & Kings

Cheers to Mom, the greatest rockstar of them all! Copper & Kings are offering free hour-long distillery tours for moms to celebrate Mother's Day. Tour includes tasting and an orange carnation flower. Specialty cocktails will be available for purchase following the tour, including 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' sangria and the 'Pink Lady.'



When: May 13, 11 a.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Mom Rocks Distillery Tours

Cost: Moms and children 10 and under are free of charge.