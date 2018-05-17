Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville May 18 — 20

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Taste of Main Street | Kentucky Center

Join the Main Street Association at the Kentucky Center, on the stage in Whitney Hall for an evening of food and beverage tastings from over 15 restaurants from along Main Street. There will be plenty of food, beer, bourbon, wine and live music.



When: Friday, May 18, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Taste of Main Street

Cost: $40



The Last Bash at The Cure Lounge

This is your last chance to come and celebrate four wild and wonderful years of The Cure Lounge! They're throwing one last turbo bash to close the doors. There will be two simultaneously awesome events going on that night — up front will be the final EmoNite502 at the Cure Lounge (it will move to a new location this summer), with special guest DJ Clay Baker playing all your favorite sad songs from his vast collection of vinyl. In the back room, resident tune provider Springbreak Forever will be having one last Spring Break party at the Cure! All of your favorite throwback hits from the '80s, '90s and 2000s will be vibrating the floors and keeping your feet moving! It is FREE before 9 p.m., but after 10 p.m. it will be $5 to enter the bar.



When: May 18, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Where: The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.

Website: The Last Bash

Cost: $5 after 10 p.m.



Beer with a Brewer | Apocalypse Brew Works

Head to Apocalypse Brew Works for a beer, tour, tasting and conversation with Leah Dienes, owner and head brewer at Apocalypse. Meet and mingle with other beer lovers, tour behind the scenes, enjoy a beer and learn about this local brewery from the owner and head brewer.



When: May 18, 6 p.m.

Where: Apocalypse Brew Works, 1612 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Beer with a Brewer

Cost: $30



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: Pear and Gorgonzola Stuffed Phyllo Cups, Tuscan Pork Medallions w/ Sauteed Prosciutto, Garlic and Plum Tomatoes and Chocolate Pots de Creme w/ Fresh Whipped Topping. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: May 18, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Kentucky Shakespeare is bringing A Midsummer Night's Dream to 25 area parks this spring as part of their 2018 Shakespeare in the Parks Tour! This Shakespearean comedy depicts the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons. On Friday, there will be a performance in Big Four Station Park at 1 p.m., and then on Saturday, another performance at Story Avenue Park (1519 Story Ave.) at 6:30 p.m.



When: May 18 & 19, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Where: See website.

Website: Shakespeare in the Parks Tour

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Louisville City FC Teacher Appreciation Night | Slugger Field

Enjoy pro soccer in the city! Come out Saturday to Slugger Field, as your Louisville City FC returns home to face Atlanta United FC 2 at 7:30 p.m.! In honor of Teacher Appreciation night, all teachers get in free! Visit LouCity.com/teacherappreciation for more information. For tickets, visit the website below or call 384-8799.



When: Saturday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Louisville City FC

Cost: $16+ for standard tickets; free for teachers with valid ID



Old Louisville Springfest 2018

Louisville's historic neighborhood is celebrating spring this Saturday! Old Louisville Springfest is now in its seventh year, and you'll find the Toonerville neighborhood of Louisville brimming with activity. There will be vendors, artists, music, food trucks, street performers, a Kidszone, bourbon slushies, beer, history, architecture tours and more. The event is free and open to the public.



When: May 19, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Toonerville Trolley, 1215 S. Brook St.

Website: Old Louisville Springfest

Cost: Free to attend



Food Trucks & Craft Beer Festival | Big Four Lawn

On Saturday, the Louisville Food Truck Association will host the largest gathering of local food trucks and craft breweries at the Food Trucks & Craft Beer Festival. The inaugural festival will host 24 food trucks and 13 craft breweries on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.



When: May 19, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Food Trucks & Craft Beer Festival

Cost: GA $5; VIP $20



Forest Fest | Jefferson Memorial Forest

Head to Jefferson Memorial Forest this Saturday for Forest Fest! This family-friendly festival celebrates bluegrass and Americana music and will feature several local bands performing and offering workshops. There will be plenty of food, drinks and crafts available. For a full list of bands and activities, follow the link below.



When: May 19, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Memorial Forest, 11311 Mitchell Hill Road

Website: Forest Fest

Cost: Free to attend



2018 Kilgore House and Garden Tour

In its 18th year, the annual Kilgore House and Garden Tour will be held Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20, rain or shine. Named as Louisville’s Premier Garden Tour, the event will include five gardens and two homes open for tours. For a full list of the homes and gardens on the tour, follow the link below. Proceeds from the tour provide scholarships for those unable to pay the full fee of counseling services at the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center.



When: May 19 & 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: House #1 and Will Call, 1406 Northwind Road

Website: Kilgore House and Garden Tour

Cost: $30 for adults; $5 for kids under 6







Kentucky Opera Presents Sidecar | Mercury Ballroom

The Kentucky Opera is excited to present Sidecar, a cabaret-style performance of classic standards in an intimate speakeasy-style setting. This 90-minute performance will take place at Mercury Ballroom, with both standing room and seating available. An addition to the Brown-Forman 2017-18 season, Sidecar will feature 2005 BBC Singer of the World, Nicole Cabell, and rising star of the Ryan Opera Center, Mexican Tenor Mario Rojas, accompanied by Craig Terry. This event will include tableside drink service.



When: May 19, 8 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: Sidecar

Cost: $30 GA, seated tickets start at $90, tables $150



Sweat4Syria | Iroquois Park

Sweat4Syria is a charity 5k race that will be held at Iroquois Park, aiming to raise $10,000 to be distributed to four refugee families from Syria. Through solidarity and collective compassion, we can truly add value to the lives of families who have endured unspeakable hardship. There will also be food, music and a post-race event as well.



When: May 19, 8-11 a.m.

Where: Iroquois Park, 5216 New Cut Road

Website: Sweat4Syria

Cost: $20



“The Sandlot For-Ev-Ver Fest” | Louisville Slugger Museum

This Saturday, the Louisville Slugger Museum will be holding the grand opening of the special pop-up exhibit “'Legends Never Die!' THE SANDLOT Celebrates 25 Years.” Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Sandlot, the exhibit showcases authentic props from the movie, artwork and behind-the-scenes photography and will be available to guests through the summer.



When: May 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Museum, 800 W. Main St.

Website: Louisville Slugger

Cost: $15 GA; free if you're dressed like a character from the movie



Mighty Kindness | Brown-Forman Amphitheater

Head to Waterfront Park for a free community unity festival that celebrates all that is kind for the body, soul and mind. Mighty Kindness features local music, dance, non-profits, art, non-profits, food and green businesses.



When: May 19, noon-7 p.m.

Where: Brown-Forman Amphitheater, 129 E. River Road

Website: Mighty Kindness

Cost: Free to attend



Royal Wedding Tea & Watch Party | Conrad-Caldwell House Museum

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum cordially invites guests for a special Royal Wedding Tea & Viewing Party, celebrating the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A traditional afternoon tea service which will include teas courtesy of the Louisville Tea Co. and a two tiered pedestal adorned with an assortment of warm scones, finger sandwiches and a wedding-inspired pasty. While munching on these delicacies, guests will also enjoy video footage of the Royal Wedding, played on loop so you don’t miss a moment.



When: May 19, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Ct.

Website: Royal Wedding Tea & Watch Party

Cost: $30



New Albany Taco Walk | New Albany City Square

The 2nd Annual New Albany Taco Walk is this Saturday! Spend the afternoon walking around Downtown New Albany and enjoying sample size tacos created by the local restaurants. Visit the boutiques and stores, grab a beverage and eat all the tacos.



When: May 19, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Check in at City Square, 202 E. Market St.

Website: New Albany Taco Walk

Cost: $15-$30



Old Louisville Sites to See Walking Tour: Part 1

This Saturday, head to Old Louisville for a special walking tour. Beginning at the Visitor Center in Central Park, this tour will highlight the northern section of Old Louisville, bounded by Magnolia Fourth Street, Ormsby and Third Street. Participants will also receive a copy of the book Haunted Houses of Louisville, by Steve Wiser, who will be leading the tour.



When: May 19, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville Visitor Center, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Walking Tour

Cost: $10



Clueaville: ReOpened | Home of the Innocents

On Saturday, Home of the Innocents will host Clueaville: ReOpened, a unique scavenger hunt through the heart of NuLu. Teams will solve fun clues leading to some of the area’s best known landmarks and end up at an after party, with drinks, a live band and food trucks. Teams will solve puzzles, complete challenges and have a great time earning points to win some amazing prizes!



When: May 19, 5:30-10:00 PM

Where: Falls City Brewing Co., 901 E. Liberty St.

Website: Clueaville: ReOpened

Cost: $25-$100



Hot Country Nights Series: Lee Brice

Fourth Street Live!'s Hot Country Nights concert series returns this Saturday! Head downtown to hear local favorite Lee Brice perform. Doors at 7 p.m.



When: May 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Hot Country Nights Series

Cost: $15 in advance; $20 at the door

SUNDAY

10th Annual Buy Local Fair | Louisville Water Tower Park

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the 10th Annual Buy Local Fair this Sunday at Louisville Water Tower Park. The event will include booths from a variety of local businesses, artists and craftspeople, community organizations and farmers, as well as live music, a children’s area, a cooking competition, food vendors, and local craft beer, bourbon, brandy and wine. There will also be children’s activities and a “Kidpreneur Marketplace” featuring businesses run by kids age 12 and under. Presented by Louisville Water Company, admission to the Fair is free, parking is $5 per car.



When: Sunday, May 20, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Buy Local Fair

Cost: Free to attend, $5 parking



Young American Shakespeare Festival: Marathon

Join Commonwealth Theatre Center for culmination of the 2018 edition of the Young American Shakespeare Festival, the oldest and largest such festival in the nation by and for young people. The Festival featured performances of Richard III, Measure for Measure and The Merry Wives of Windsor. On the final day of the Festival, May 20, audiences can see all three plays in a marathon. Plays begin at 12:30, 4 and 8 p.m., with fun planned for in between shows.



When: May 20, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Young American Shakespeare Festival

Cost: $15, reservations recommended



Bliss Wedding Show | Montgomery Farms

This Sunday, head to one of Indiana's newest wedding destinations at Montgomery Farms for the Bliss Wedding Show! Experience a day full of bridal bliss as you browse some of the region's most exclusive vendors and meet with top wedding professionals. Attendees will have the chance to win an array of door prizes and special gifts. Register now, and brides and grooms get in free! Guests are $5 each.



When: May 20, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Montgomery Farms, 1122 E. Radio Tower Road, Underwood, Ind.

Website: Bliss Wedding Show

Cost: Free for registered brides/grooms; guests are $5



The Magic & The Wonder | Kentucky Center

Three internationally acclaimed magicians are bringing their performances to Louisville to raise money for Kosair Kids. “The Magic & The Wonder 2018” will star Dan Sperry from "The Illusionist;" Stuart MacDonald, who "Fooled Penn and Teller;" and from the Ukraine, Maestro Voronin and Son. The fun starts at 4 p.m. with close-up magic in the lobby, and the show begins at 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit Kosair Charities and The Kids Center for Pediatric therapies.



When: May 20, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: The Magic & The Wonder

Cost: $27.50+



Tiki Night | The Pearl

Head to The Pearl for their monthly Tiki Night. There will be tiki cocktails, a free pig roast and loads of fun poured into hollowed out pineapples. Eat, drink and celebrate the tiki life! The party and pig roast start at 7 p.m., pig roast goes till midnight, drinks

go all night long.



When: May 20, 7 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: The Pearl of Germantown, 1151 Goss Ave.

Website: Tiki at The Pearl

Cost: Free to attend