Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 3 - 5

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

Day of the Dead Louisville 2017

This Friday, celebrate the Day of the Dead at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment includes Caminos Flamenco Dancers, children and folkloric dancers, local band Appalatin, Salsa Rhythms Band, a fire performer and CirqueLouis. There will be Mexican food and drinks from Mi Cocina, and Cellar Door Chocolates will offer traditional hot chocolate and a selection of special themed chocolates. In keeping with cultural tradition, a number of temporary altars will be installed along South Fourth Street. Father David Sanchez of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Butchertown will once again be blessing the event as well as the altars, and will be leading a candlelit procession at 8 p.m. on South Fourth Street. Partygoers are encouraged to dress in costume!



When: November 3, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 440 S. Fourth St.

Website: Day of the Dead

Cost: Free to attend



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. Each First Friday night, the ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer.



When: November 3, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Solo Mio Round Three | Actors Theatre

The Solo Mios are a three-part series of short solo performances entirely written and performed by the Acting Apprentices. The Solo Mio series allows actors, directors and dramaturgs to explore the creation and implementation of new work without technical elements. In preparation for this workshop series, this season’s apprentices participated in a workshop with the New York based theatre ensemble, The Mad Ones.



When: November 3, 2 p.m. & November 4, 10 a.m.

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Solo Mio

Cost: Free but ticketed



Whisky Ginger Celebrating the Music of David Crosby | Copper & Kings

Louisville-based band Whisky Ginger will be joined by Dewey Kincade to perform CSN&Y's iconic 1970 double-platinum album release, Deja Vu. The group will back up the album performance with a full set of David Crosby's songs and influenced music. This performance is in conjunction with the Louisville Photo Biennial exhibit, "David Crosby: Portrait of the Artist at 75" by Jeffery Parrish.



When: November 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Celebrating David Crosby

Cost: $5



Taking Off the Mask Book Release Party | Over the Nine

Join Brenda Richmond-Davis at Over the Nine as she celebrates the release of her first book, Taking Off the Mask. Admission includes a complimentary copy of the book. There will be refreshments served, as well as special guest performances by Christopher Scott and Kiara Antionette.



When: November 3, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Over the Nine, 120 S. Tenth St.

Website: Book Release

Cost: $10



Guns N' Roses: Not In This Lifetime Tour | KFC Yum! Center

Three decades ago today, Guns N’ Roses transformed and transfixed the world of rock and roll forever with their seminal debut album Appetite for Destruction. To celebrate the multi-platinum record that welcomed fans to the jungle and topped the Billboard 200, the unprecedented legends of rock are announcing a selection of new stops on their momentous Not In This Lifetime Tour, including a stop at KFC Yum! Center this Saturday.



When: November 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, KY 40202

Website: Guns N' Roses

Cost: $65+



Jack O'Lantern Spectacular | Iroquois Park

This is the last weekend of the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. If you haven't yet, head to Iroquois Park to see 5,000 illuminated pumpkins lining a quarter-mile trail, illuminated at night as an “art show” every day from dusk to 11 p.m. Over 100 pumpkins are carved into works of art, presented in themed scenes set to music.



When: November 3-5, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Park, 2120 Rundill Road

Website: Jack O'Lantern Spectacular

Cost: $12 for adults; $9 for children

SATURDAY

Louisville Visual Art's Open Studio Weekend

Artists all over Louisville open their doors to the public once a year for Open Studio Weekend! This event is a wonderful opportunity to see artists at work, get a glimpse into their process and in some cases, take advantage of studio sales. Whether you're a fan, a collector, a fellow artist or just starting to explore this bustling scene, Open Studio Weekend is an exciting and efficient way to celebrate Louisville's creative community.



When: November 4 & 5, noon-6 p.m.

Where: See website for participating locations

Website: Open Studio Weekend

Cost: $20



November Flea Off Market | Fresh Growers Start

The Flea Off Market returns this Saturday for the November market! Head out for all your favorite vendors, with live music, food and drinks all weekend. And as always, it's free!



When: November 4, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. & November 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Out of the Darkness Walk | Waterfront Park

This Saturday, join the walk to fight suicide at Waterfront Park. Proceeds benefit local and national suicide prevention and awareness programs of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).



When: November 4, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Out of the Darkness

Cost: See website



Louisville Artisans Guild's 2017 Holiday Showcase

The Louisville Artisans Guild's Holiday Showcase will feature beautiful, unique creations from over 70 juried local and regional artists specializing in ceramics, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture, woodwork and much more!



When: November 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & November 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Triple Crown Pavilion, 1776 Plantside Drive

Website: Holiday Showcase

Cost: Free to attend



Book-Signing and Reception with Thorney Lieberman | Frazier Museum

Explore the history and artistry of Kentucky's State Capitol building as captured by Thorney Lieberman, renowned architectural photographer, in his new book of photography, The Kentucky State Capitol Building. Admission to this event is free, but a ticket is required to view the museum exhibits before or after.



When: November 4, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Book-signing and Reception

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Shakespeare's Two-Actor Twelfth Night Opening Night | Louisville Free Public Library Downtown

The Louisville Free Public Library and Kentucky Shakespeare are once again partnering to bring free, family-friendly performances of Kentucky Shake­speare’s two-actor Twelfth Night to the library. Shake­speare’s famous comedy is brought to life in this comical live performance that tours all eighteen LFPL locations in November and December. The audience will be engaged with profes­sional actors in a creative show that focuses on the importance of self-respect, self-esteem, healthy relationships and conflict resolution. See the website below for the full schedule.



When: November 4, 2-4 p.m.

Where: LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Twelfth Night

Cost: Free to attend



The Greatest: Muhammad Ali | Kentucky Center

As a part of the Brown-Forman LO Classics Series, Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra will present the world premiere of Teddy Abrams’ new genre-straddling work, "The Greatest: Muhammad Ali." To celebrate the evening and the Orchestra’s 80th Season, there will be a Gala Dinner prior to the concert, and then The Greatest After Party that will bookend the unique performance. Anchored by Abrams and the orchestra, the world premiere performance will feature a first-rate team of collaborators, including Grammy-nominated baritone Jubilant Sykes; Louisville hip hop artist and educator Jecorey “1200” Arthur; and Rhiannon Giddens, front-woman of the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops.



When: November 4, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: The Greatest

Cost: $27+



Bourbon Tango's Salsa y Tango Mixlonga | MADS Gallery

Enjoy Bourbon Tango's mix of Tango, Salsa and Bachata at the M.A.D.S Gallery. Learn some steps in a fun and relaxing setting while surrounded by local art and music. All are welcome, no experience necessary. Dancing will continue all night long!



When: November 4, 8 p.m.

Where: M.A.D.S Gallery, 1608 Bardstown Road

Website: Salsa y Tango Mixlonga

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

Wedding Show at the Olmsted

This Sunday, head to the Wedding Show at the Olmsted, where you can meet with the top wedding professionals in the Kentuckiana area. Enjoy food tasting from Kentuckiana's best caterers, and one lucky engaged couple will win a $500 Cash Coupon, to be used just like cash with any of the eligible vendors in this wedding show. Admission is free for registered engaged couples!



When: November 5, noon-3 p.m.

Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Olmsted Bridal Show

Cost: Free for engaged couples; $8 for guests



MERFest 2017 | Headliners

The Musician's Emergency Resource Foundation (MERF) relies on donations and is operated strictly by volunteers in order to assist musicians in times of financial crisis. This year MERF is very proud to announce MERFest 2017 and the following bands: The Louisville Crashers, Radiotronic, Soul Circus, VGroove and Wildwood. Enjoy raffles, a silent auction and an on-site food truck. VIPs will have appetizers, a private cash bar and will get to with the musicians.



When: November 5, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: MERFest

Cost: $15+ GA; $25 VIP



2nd Annual Guy Clark Tribute | Goodwood Brewing

Goodwood is hosting the 2nd annual Louisville tribute to the master carpenter of song, Guy Clark. Join 20+ local and regional musicians to celebrate a deep catalog of Guy Clark's classics and B-sides. All proceeds from this show will go to St. Vincent De Paul's Soup kitchen and food pantry.



When: November 5, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing Co., 636 E. Main St.

Website: Guy Clark Tribute

Cost: $5 at the door or a donation of packaged non-perishable foods



Buckingham McVie | Louisville Palace

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are bringing their duo tour to the Louisville Palace this Sunday! The two Fleetwood Mac musicians released their debut album as a duo in June, and are now touring the country. Doors open at 7 p.m.



When: November 5, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Buckingham McVie

Cost: $50+

Cover Photo: David Bote Estrada // Flickr