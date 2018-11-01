Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 4 – 6

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

FRIDAY

2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships | Churchill Downs

Don't miss this chance to be a part of history as the 35th Breeders' Cup comes to Churchill Downs this weekend for the first time since 2011. By hosting the Breeders' Cup in 2018 for the ninth time, Churchill Downs ties Santa Anita Park as the park that has hosted the event the most.



When: Friday, Nov. 2 & Saturday, Nov. 3

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Breeders' Cup

Cost: Varies



Día de los Muertos | South Fourth Street

The 7th Annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration returns this weekend in conjunction with the Republic Bank First Friday Hop. The 4,000-year-old holiday, most popularly observed by Mexico and Latin America, offers an opportunity to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed on with music, art, altars, gifts and celebration. New this year and in partnership with Louisville Metro Animal Services, is the addition of a special altar to honor and celebrate beloved four-legged family members who have passed on.



When: Friday, November 2, 6-10 p.m.

Where: S. Fourth St., between Guthrie and Chestnut St.

Website: Día de los Muertos

Cost: Free to attend



CREATURE: A Puppet Frankenstein Adaptation | Suspend

This 60-minute adaptation of Frankenstein uses live music, puppetry and projection to tell a story filled with human connection, wretchedness and wonder. This adaptation seeks to restore the intelligence, grace and violence with which the novel's author Mary Shelley originally imbued it. Follow Creature from its birth to its travels through the wilderness where it faces choices that will define it as human or monster.



When: November 2, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Suspend, 721 E. Washington St.

Website: CREATURE

Cost: $15-$18



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop is every first Friday along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments.



When: November 2, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Guestroom Records Fifth Year Anniversary

To celebrate their fifth year anniversary, Guestroom is hosting a weekend of art, music, sales and surprises to say thank you to the community that has supported them.



When: November 2-5, 11 a.m.

Where: Guestroom Records, 1806 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Fifth Anniversary

Cost: Free to attend



The Marvelous Mystery House Unveiling

Brought to you by the minds behind WHY Louisville, the Marvelous Mystery House will finally be unveiled, featuring the Room of Unusual Size, Big Bertha Walk-Thru and the Mysterious Vortex Tunnel. There will be souvenir T-shirts available, along with classic WHY Louisville designs and new art and gifts.



When: November 2, noon-6 p.m.

Where: The Marvelous Mystery House, 994 Barret Ave.

Website: Marvelous Mystery

Cost: Free to attend



Second Chance Wildlife Center Tours

"Behind-the-scenes" tours for ages 10 and up feature the opportunity to join a member of the Second Chances Wildlife team in a small group setting to tour the facility, meet the educational ambassadors and current patients and view the outdoor enclosure area and classroom. Most of these areas are not open for the public except for these tours.



When: November 2, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Second Chances Wildlife Center, 487 Gentry Lane, Mt. Washington

Website: Center Tours

Cost: $25





Topgolf Crush | Cardinal Stadium

As part of Louisville’s celebration of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Topgolf is bringing its iconic experience to Cardinal Stadium. Expect a scene similar to a football game-day, with a lively crowd, snacks and beer and fierce (but friendly) competition that golfers and non-golfers alike will enjoy.



When: November 2-4, see website for times

Where: Cardinal Stadium, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Topgolf Crush

Cost: $25-$55



Fre3kbasS with White Knight | Odeon

Cincinnati-based Freekbass is coming to Odeon to headline a night of funk. Louisville indie/prog rock band White Night will open at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.



When: November 2, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Freekbass with White Knight

Cost: $12 adv; $15 dos





Louisville City FC: Eastern Conference Finals | Slugger Field

Louisville City FC hosts New York Red Bulls II in the team's fourth straight trip to the Eastern Conference Final!



When: November 2, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Louisville City FC

Cost: $10 all lower arena seats; $5 for students

SATURDAY

CirqueLouis presents: Gravity’s Varieties





When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Gravity's Varieties

Cost: $25 GA; $35 VIP

Pints for Pets | 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Dress your pup up for a Doggy Halloween Costume Extravaganza and the Tricks or Treats Contest, while Southern Sirens Music provides the live music. 3rd Turn Brewing, Hive and Barrel Meadery and Backside Grill will be helping raise funds for The Arrow Fund to help the animal victims of extreme abuse and neglect.



When: November 3, 4-10:30 p.m.

Where: 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, 6300 Old La Grange Road

Website: Pints for Pets

Cost: Free to attend

Squallis Puppeteers Presents: The Emperor's New Clothes Squallis Puppeteers presents an adaptation of the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, "The Emperor's New Clothes." In this version, funny animal rod puppets in fancy knickers and ruffles encourage the audience to think about power, class, money and farm animal fashions. Come laugh at this funny political satire for children and adults.



When: November 3, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Where: Squallis Puppeteers, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: The Emperor's New Clothes

Cost: $5

An Evening with Americana: Where Louisville Meets the World At An Evening with Americana, enjoy a night of meeting new neighbors, music and international cuisine. This one-of-a-kind event is your opportunity to dress up and do good. There will be a silent auction, full bar, dinner and live band. Americana is bridging the gap from surviving to thriving for Louisville's refugee, immigrant and underserved populations.



When: November 3, 6-10 p.m.

Where: C2 Event Venue, 225 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Evening with Americana

Cost: $106.50



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. This evening's menu includes: mini tomato-manchego tarts, chicken marsala and plum tarts with whipped cream. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: November 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105



Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert | Kentucky Center Based on the third installment of J.K. Rowling’s classic saga, this thrilling movie is accompanied by the music of a live symphony orchestra as Harry soars across the big screen.



When: November 3, 7:30 p.m. & November 4, 3 p.m.

Where: Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Harry Potter in Concert

Cost: $35-$95

Gary Clark Jr. | Louisville Palace Famed blues singer/songwriter Gary Clark Jr. is coming to Louisville this Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m.



When: November 3, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Gary Clark Jr.

Cost: $35+

Vintage Fire Biergarten | Vintage Fire Museum The Vintage Fire Museum is excited to initiate its outdoor “Biergarten” on the west side of the Museum – along Michigan Street. Craft beer (Donum Dei) and food truck menu items will be available. This is in preparation for weekly offerings of the Biergarten next summer.



When: November 3, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Vintage Fire Museum, 723 Spring St., Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: Vintage Fire Museum

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Saint Agnes Christmas Boutique 2018

Saint Agnes is throwing their annual Christmas Boutique this weekend. Guests can browse over 75 vendors, featuring all kinds of arts and crafts, as well as participate in raffles and enjoy food and drinks.



When: November 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Saint Agnes Parish Community, 1920 Newburg Road

Website: Christmas Boutique

Cost: Free to attend



Scoppechio's Splat Out Cancer | Big Four Lawn

Splat Out Cancer is a one-of-a-kind fundraising event where anyone who’s been impacted by cancer is given the chance to hit back. For a small donation, participants can launch a paint-filled balloon at the word “cancer”, symbolically covering it up with bright colors. It’s cathartic. It’s fun. And it’s a great way to raise money to fight this terrible disease.



When: November 4, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Splat Out Cancer

Cost: $25



Concert for the Commonwealth: Michael Shannon's Corporal | Odeon

Lexington-born actor Michael Shannon and former Louisville musician Ray Rizzo are bringing their band Corporal to Odeon. Performing the weekend before Election Day, they seek to support political efforts and candidates aimed at serving the common good and reversing climate change. Their set will also feature local musicians and special guests.



When: November 4, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Concert for the Commonwealth

Cost: $10 at the door or pay what you can



Wedding Show at The Olmsted Presented by Louisville BRIDE

Guests can meet with all kinds of wedding professionals, including caterers, bakers, florists, vendors and more. One lucky couple will win a $500 voucher to be used at the event with an eligible vendor. Registered engaged couples get in free.



When: November 4, 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Wedding Show

Cost: Free for registered couples; $8 for guests