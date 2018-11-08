Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 9 — 11

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Annual Tree Lighting Event | Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Kick off the holiday season at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass’ annual Tree Lighting Event. Attendees will enjoy seasonal music as they shop the festive stores, and the first 200 kids under the age of 10 will receive a special holiday goodie bag. And don’t miss the special appearance by Santa Claus as he lights

the Christmas tree.



When: Friday, November 9, 7 p.m.

Where: The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, 1155 Buck Creek Road, Simpsonville

Website: Tree Lighting

Cost: Free to attend



CREATURE: A Puppet Frankenstein Adaptation | Suspend

This 60-minute adaptation of Frankenstein uses live music, puppetry and projection to tell a story filled with human connection, wretchedness and wonder. This adaptation seeks to restore the intelligence, grace and violence with which the novel's author Mary Shelley originally imbued it. Follow Creature from its birth to its travels through the wilderness where it faces choices that will define it as human or monster.



When: November 9 & 10

Where: Suspend, 721 E. Washington St.

Website: CREATURE

Cost: $18



Veterans Day Parade | Downtown Louisville

Honor and celebrate our past and present veterans at this year's Veterans Day Parade. The parade will step off at Seventh and Jefferson, head west past Metro Hall and disperse at Fourth and Jefferson. Since 2011, the Parade and Massing of the Colors Ceremony has grown to include approximately 80 units, special displays and related events, all to honor American veterans from all wars, active duty members of the

Armed Services and their families.



When: November 9, 11 a.m.

Where: Seventh and Jefferson Sts.

Website: Veterans Day Parade

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Soul Music Festival | KFC Yum! Center

The Louisville Soul Music Festival will feature Grammy Award winners Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton, plus Tamia and Dru Hill. Fantasia rose to fame as the winner of the third season of American Idol and has since released five studio albums, selling over 3 million copies, and starred in two Broadway productions, including a lead role in The Color Purple. Anthony Hamilton is known for flipping heartbreak into a blessing, as heard on his biggest ballad “Charlene.”



When: November 9, 8 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Louisville Soul Music Festival

Cost: $45+



Youth Repertory Theater Troupe of Louisville Presents: "Aladdin Jr." | LCCC

Disney’s Aladdin Jr. is based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within. With expanded characters, new songs, and more thrills, this new adaptation of the beloved story will open up “a whole new world” for young performers.



When: November 9-11, 7 p.m. & November 11, 2 p.m.

Where: Louisville Central Community Centers, 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Aladdin Jr

Cost: $10





Platinum Travel's Virtuoso Community Travel Showcase | Gheens Foundation Lodge

Plan your next vacation with help from presentations from more than 15 vendors from Virtuoso Family, Wellness and Adventure Travel, as well as Virtuoso Voyages. This event will feature door prizes, food and a cash bar. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Inc.



When: November 9, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Gheens Foundation Lodge, 1421 Beckley Creek Pkwy.

Website: Platinum Travel Showcase

Cost: $9





SATURDAY

Sliders, Sips, & Suds | Oxmoor Country Club

At this event, guests will enjoy countless unique sliders from local chefs, paired with cocktails from Four Roses and Tito’s, beer from West Sixth and wine from Old 502. In addition, there will be music from bluegrass band Relic, DJ Carlos Morales and more live entertainment. Participating restaurants include the Block Gourmet Deli, Village Anchor, Against the Grain, Bourbon Raw, FlavaVille Food Truck and more! Sliders will be served from 6-8 p.m. Tickets include all food and drink.



When: Saturday, November 10, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Regency at Oxmoor Country Club, 9000 Limehouse Lane

Website: Sliders, Sips, & Suds

Cost: $50





The Art of Goodwill | Speed Art Museum

For the Art of Goodwill, ten artists have been chosen to create artwork comprised of donated items from Goodwill stores across the Commonwealth, culminating with both live and silent auctions at the event. In addition, there will be a cocktail buffet and bourbon tasting for guests to enjoy. Proceeds will support Goodwill’s mission to help Kentuckians with disabilities or other challenges overcome obstacles, engage in the workforce and find a path out of poverty.



When: Saturday, November 10, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Art of Goodwill

Cost: $100





Everything Will Be OK Project Launch Party | Copper & Kings

Celebrate the launch of the Everything Will Be OK Project with music by Quiet Hollers, comedy by Big Howell & Possum and storytelling presented by We Still Like You. In addition to providing outstanding entertainment, there will be several surprises in store. In keeping with the project's mission, there will be licensed therapists from Kentucky Counseling Center offering free mental health check-ins. All proceeds to benefit Everything Will Be OK Project which seeks to normalize the topic of mental health.



When: November 10, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Everything Will Be Okay

Cost: $20 GA; $50 VIP



NuLu Jingle Fest

Kick off your holiday shopping at the boutiques and galleries in NuLu. Participating restaurants will feature food specials and Four Roses cocktail contest creations.



When: November 10, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: NuLu neighborhood, E. Market St.

Website: Jingle Fest

Cost: Free to attend



7th Annual Oldham Arts on CityPlace

This unique juried art show features over 80 national and regional artists, with art in all mediums. Ribbons will be awarded to artists in ten art categories with in cash awards. Restaurants and galleries will be open in downtown La Grange for art show attendees to enjoy as well.



When: Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Nov. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: CityPlace Expo Center, 112 S. First Ave., La Grange

Website: Oldham Arts on CityPlace

Cost: Free admission and parking



D*A*S*H 5K and Veteran's Tribute | Jeffersonville

Run, walk or roll in the 11th annual D*A*S*H 5K and Veterans Tribute in downtown Jeffersonville. This family-friendly event demonstrates respect for those who have served in the armed forces.



When: November 10, 9:15 a.m.-noon

Where: 100 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: D*A*S*H 5K and Veterans Tribute

Cost: $25 registration fee



An odd assortment of spelling champions learns that winning – and losing – isn’t everything. The tween characters spell their way through a series of words while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their lives, awkwardness and all. "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" was 2005 Tony winner for Best Musical Book. Be prepared for riotous laughs and audience participation as CTC stages its first musical in several years.Thursday, Nov. 8 — Saturday, Nov. 17Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.$8-$15

Holiday Open House | Work the Metal

Work the Metal has decked their halls for their annual Holiday Open House. Attendees can browse holiday gifts at this festive celebration, and the first 50 people will receive a free gift. Drink specials include $1 mimosas and $5 holiday cocktails.



When: November 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave.

Website: Open House

Cost: Free to attend



Beware The Images' Debut Album Release | Odeon

Head to Odeon for the release of Beware The Images' Burst Transmission EP, their debut album. Maximón and House Ghost will open the show. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the music starts at 9 p.m.



When: November 10, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Album Release

Cost: $10





Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. This evening's menu includes: brie cranberry pecan pinwheels, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin and pumpkin soufflé. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: November 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





Second Saturday: Food Fun | Frazier History Museum

For November's Second Saturday, Frazier invites families to explore some surprising things about the foods you think you know, from what people of the past ate to your holiday dinner table. There will be hands-on activities, games, challenges and snacks.



When: November 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Second Saturday

Cost: Free with museum admission



Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour | KFC Yum! Center

Earlier this year, southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that after a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold, they would embark on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the career-concluding two-year farewell tour will have logged over 50 stops by the end of 2018.



When: November 10, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour

Cost: $20+



Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle | Butchertown Pizza Hall

Louisville comics compete head to head with Lexington comics to determine which city is funnier. Lexington took the crown home this summer at the Tim Northern Comedy Festival, and Louisville is back for revenge. Lexington comics are Lee Blevins, Matt Linville, Rebecca Sanders and David Williams. Louisville comics are Kate Sedgwick, Lucas Murphy, Greg Simms and Kyle Stolte. Your host is Jen Cooper. 18+ only.



When: November 10, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave.

Website: Louisville vs. Lexington

Cost: $8 in advance, $12 at the door





SUNDAY

Zoe Speaks with the Local Honeys | Odeon

Kentucky band Zoe Speaks draws on their deep roots in the region to put their own spin on everything from traditional ballads to finely-crafted originals. They will be joined by the Local Honeys.



When: November 11, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Zoe Speaks with the Local Honeys

Cost: $15 adv, $18 dos





New Albany Community Orchestra | Kentucky Center

This program of popular classics will show what is possible for any community if everyone is given an equal opportunity and the needed encouragement. After the intermission, they will be joined by internationally renowned Lebanese-Hungarian Pianist Nada in a performance of the well-loved Piano Concerto no. 21 by Mozart (“Elvira Madigan”). All proceeds from this concert will be donated to the New Albany Community Orchestra.



When: November 11, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center for the Arts, 501 W. Main St.

Website: New Albany Community Orchestra

Cost: $17.50



Arlo Guthrie | Buskirk-Chumley Theater

Arlo Guthrie, eldest son of America’s most beloved singer/writer/philosopher Woody Guthrie, is an artist of international stature. In addition to broad accomplishments as a musician, Guthrie is a natural-born storyteller, a skill he loves to share with his fans. In this performance, Guthrie will be supported by a small band, and the performance will include clips and stories from the film Alice’s Restaurant, in addition to songs from the soundtrack.



When: November 11, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Buskirk-Chumley Theater, 114 E. Kirkwood Ave., Bloomington, Ind.

Website: Arlo Guthrie

Cost: $60-$70