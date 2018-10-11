Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 12 — 14

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

FRIDAY

2018 Louisville LGBT Film Festival | Village 8 Theater

The eighth annual LGBT Film Festival features six sessions of films, including features, documentaries and short films from around the world. There will be one film shown on Friday, three on Saturday and two on Sunday. For film trailers and more info, visit the website below.October 12-14, film times varyVillage 8 Theater, 4014 Dutchmans Lane$8 for individual film; $40 for weekend pass

The World's Largest Halloween Party | Louisville Zoo

Every year, the Louisville Zoo transforms into a living storybook featuring costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under. Gates open for the World's Largest Halloween Party at 5 p.m., with entry until 8:30 p.m.



When: October 12-14, 5 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: World's Largest Halloween Party

Cost: $5-$10.50



Jack O'Lantern Spectacular | Iroquois Amphitheater

Get in the spooky spirit at Iroquois Amphitheater's annual Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. Stroll through five thousand carved and lit jack o'lanterns along a quarter-mile trail, presented in themed scenes set to music and illuminated nightly until November 4.



When: October 12-November 4, 7:15-8:30 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Jack O'Lantern Spectacular

Cost: $10-$13 Monday-Thursday; $14-$17 Friday-Saturday



Commonwealth Theatre Center Presents: The Laramie Project

“Hate is not a Laramie value.” But after a gay man is brutally beaten, a small town copes with an act of violence while the nation watches. Based on interviews, this play shows how people can directly or indirectly motivate hatred and intolerance, and how a community grows toward acceptance and hope. The Laramie Project was written by Moisés Kaufman and directed by Mitchell Martin.



When: October 11-13, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: The Laramie Project

Cost: $15 adult; $10 student/senior





The Kentucky Center Presents: Disney's Aladdin

Discover a whole new world at Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.



When: October 12-21, times vary

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Disney's Aladdin

Cost: $47 and up



Harvest Homecoming Festival | New Albany

New Albany will host one of Indiana's largest festivals this weekend. The Harvest Homecoming will celebrate the harvest season with vendor booths, fiesta rides, crafts, live music, food and drinks, kids' events and much more over the festival week.

When: October 11-14

Where: New Albany, Ind.

Website: Harvest Homecoming

Cost: Free to attend



24th Annual Belknap Fall Festival | Douglass Loop

For over two decades, roughly 15,000 Louisville area residents have turned out for the sights and sounds of the Belknap Fall Festival. The two-day festival features over 50 local artists, live music, drinks, food trucks, educational activities and a family fun zone.



When: October 12, 6-11 p.m. & October 13, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Douglass Loop, Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY

Website: Belknap Fall Festival

Cost: Free to attend



24th Annual Garvin Gate Blues Festival | Old Louisville

Garvin Gate Blues Festival, the largest free street music festival in Louisville, returns this weekend. The 24th annual blues festival will feature Andy T Band, Danielle Nicole, Keesha Pratt Band, L.C. Williams and The Driver, Jamiah “BluesSuperMan” Rogers Band, Laurie Jane & the 45s and many more!



When: October 12, 6:30-11 p.m. & October 13, 2-11 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville, Corner of Oak St. and Garvin Place

Website: Garvin Gate Blues Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Bourbon & Bats | Wildwood Country Club

Second Chance Wildlife's annual Bourbon & Bats event returns this weekend. This year will feature music by Ben Sollee, silent and live auctions, bourbon and beer tasting and a buffet-style dinner, as well as a special appearance by live bats! Cocktail attire. Must be 21 and over to attend.



When: October 12, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Wildwood Country Club, 5000 Bardstown Road

Website: Bourbon & Bats

Cost: $75





LO's Music Without Borders: Kentucky Strings | KCD School Theater

Louisville Orchestra's Music Without Borders Series opens with "Kentucky Strings" this Friday. Top Louisville talents (Tessa Lark, Anne Richardson and LO’s own Robert Simonds) will be featured as soloists. For the fourth season, Teddy Abrams’ signature program Music Without Borders brings great music at affordable prices into neighborhoods across Kentuckiana.



When: October 12, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Country Day School Theater, 4100 Springdale Road

Website: Music Without Borders

Cost: $20-$25



Louisville Ballet Presents Mozart | Brown Theatre

Explore the emotion behind the incredible work of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart interpreted through classical and contemporary ballet in Mozart, featuring three mesmerizing acts. They're presenting Balanchine’s Divertimento No. 15, followed by a world premiere work by Louisville Ballet Artistic and Executive Director Robert Curran, and a world premiere work by Louisville Ballet Company dancer Brandon Ragland, featuring a live orchestra from Bourbon Baroque.



When: October 12, 8-10 p.m.

Where: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: Louisville Ballet

Cost: $35+



Theatre 502 Presents: A Feminine Ending | Kentucky Center

A Feminine Ending is a carefully composed journey from where you are to where you'll go. Amanda Blue, a young composer engaged to a rock star on the brink, finds herself once again alone with her oboe and her thoughts as her old life threatens to fall apart around her.



When: October 12-14, 8-9:15 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: A Feminine Ending

Cost: $18 adv; $23 day of



A Jewish Joke: A Drama About Comedy | Bunbury Theatre

Irascible and lovable comedy screenwriter Bernie Lutz has made his way up the ladder by being a spineless Hollywood sell-out. Now, the night before a big red carpet premiere that will make Bernie’s career, he has been asked to name names, give up his friend and give in to some anti-Semitic and racist slobs in Congress.



When: October 12-13, 7:30 p.m. & October 14, 2 p.m.

Where: Bunbury Theatre at the Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: A Jewish Joke

Cost: $10-$22





Movie Night: The Sandlot | Slugger Field

Slugger Field's movie night is back, and they're showing — what else? — The Sandlot. Enjoy a unique movie experience as the ballpark is transformed into an outdoor theater. Free parking is provided.



When: October 12, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Movie Night

Cost: $3



You Call Me By My Shape: Performances Addressing Identity, Body, Gender and Sexuality | Surface Noise

This Friday, Surface Noise is hosting Jordan Lanham’s solo exhibition “You Call Me By My Shape." Lanham’s current work explores gender, identity, the body, sexuality and queerness through multiple media.



When: October 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Surface Noise, 600 Baxter Ave.

Website: You Call Me By My Shape

Cost: Free to attend



Trivia Night with Boys and Girls Haven

Show off your inner Einstein at Boys and Girls Haven's Trivia Night. Teams of eight are invited to bring their own food and snacks, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Teams will compete for a $500 grand prize.



When: October 12, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Boys and Girls Haven, 2301 Goldsmith Lane

Website: Trivia Night

Cost: $200 per team of eight



