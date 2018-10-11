Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 12 — 14

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!
FRIDAY
2018 Louisville LGBT Film Festival | Village 8 Theater
When: October 12-14, film times vary
Where: Village 8 Theater, 4014 Dutchmans Lane
Website: LGBT Film Festival
Cost: $8 for individual film; $40 for weekend pass
The World's Largest Halloween Party | Louisville Zoo
Every year, the Louisville Zoo transforms into a living storybook featuring costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under. Gates open for the World's Largest Halloween Party at 5 p.m., with entry until 8:30 p.m.
When: October 12-14, 5 p.m.
Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way
Website: World's Largest Halloween Party
Cost: $5-$10.50
Jack O'Lantern Spectacular | Iroquois Amphitheater
Get in the spooky spirit at Iroquois Amphitheater's annual Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. Stroll through five thousand carved and lit jack o'lanterns along a quarter-mile trail, presented in themed scenes set to music and illuminated nightly until November 4.
When: October 12-November 4, 7:15-8:30 p.m.
Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road
Website: Jack O'Lantern Spectacular
Cost: $10-$13 Monday-Thursday; $14-$17 Friday-Saturday
Commonwealth Theatre Center Presents: The Laramie Project
“Hate is not a Laramie value.” But after a gay man is brutally beaten, a small town copes with an act of violence while the nation watches. Based on interviews, this play shows how people can directly or indirectly motivate hatred and intolerance, and how a community grows toward acceptance and hope. The Laramie Project was written by Moisés Kaufman and directed by Mitchell Martin.
When: October 11-13, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.
Website: The Laramie Project
Cost: $15 adult; $10 student/senior
The Kentucky Center Presents: Disney's Aladdin
Discover a whole new world at Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.
When: October 12-21, times vary
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Disney's Aladdin
Cost: $47 and up
Harvest Homecoming Festival | New Albany
New Albany will host one of Indiana's largest festivals this weekend. The Harvest Homecoming will celebrate the harvest season with vendor booths, fiesta rides, crafts, live music, food and drinks, kids' events and much more over the festival week.
When: October 11-14
Where: New Albany, Ind.
Website: Harvest Homecoming
Cost: Free to attend
24th Annual Belknap Fall Festival | Douglass Loop
For over two decades, roughly 15,000 Louisville area residents have turned out for the sights and sounds of the Belknap Fall Festival. The two-day festival features over 50 local artists, live music, drinks, food trucks, educational activities and a family fun zone.
When: October 12, 6-11 p.m. & October 13, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Douglass Loop, Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY
Website: Belknap Fall Festival
Cost: Free to attend
24th Annual Garvin Gate Blues Festival | Old Louisville
Garvin Gate Blues Festival, the largest free street music festival in Louisville, returns this weekend. The 24th annual blues festival will feature Andy T Band, Danielle Nicole, Keesha Pratt Band, L.C. Williams and The Driver, Jamiah “BluesSuperMan” Rogers Band, Laurie Jane & the 45s and many more!
When: October 12, 6:30-11 p.m. & October 13, 2-11 p.m.
Where: Old Louisville, Corner of Oak St. and Garvin Place
Website: Garvin Gate Blues Festival
Cost: Free to attend
Bourbon & Bats | Wildwood Country Club
Second Chance Wildlife's annual Bourbon & Bats event returns this weekend. This year will feature music by Ben Sollee, silent and live auctions, bourbon and beer tasting and a buffet-style dinner, as well as a special appearance by live bats! Cocktail attire. Must be 21 and over to attend.
When: October 12, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Wildwood Country Club, 5000 Bardstown Road
Website: Bourbon & Bats
Cost: $75
LO's Music Without Borders: Kentucky Strings | KCD School Theater
Louisville Orchestra's Music Without Borders Series opens with "Kentucky Strings" this Friday. Top Louisville talents (Tessa Lark, Anne Richardson and LO’s own Robert Simonds) will be featured as soloists. For the fourth season, Teddy Abrams’ signature program Music Without Borders brings great music at affordable prices into neighborhoods across Kentuckiana.
When: October 12, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Country Day School Theater, 4100 Springdale Road
Website: Music Without Borders
Cost: $20-$25
Louisville Ballet Presents Mozart | Brown Theatre
Explore the emotion behind the incredible work of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart interpreted through classical and contemporary ballet in Mozart, featuring three mesmerizing acts. They're presenting Balanchine’s Divertimento No. 15, followed by a world premiere work by Louisville Ballet Artistic and Executive Director Robert Curran, and a world premiere work by Louisville Ballet Company dancer Brandon Ragland, featuring a live orchestra from Bourbon Baroque.
When: October 12, 8-10 p.m.
Where: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
Website: Louisville Ballet
Cost: $35+
Theatre 502 Presents: A Feminine Ending | Kentucky Center
A Feminine Ending is a carefully composed journey from where you are to where you'll go. Amanda Blue, a young composer engaged to a rock star on the brink, finds herself once again alone with her oboe and her thoughts as her old life threatens to fall apart around her.
When: October 12-14, 8-9:15 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: A Feminine Ending
Cost: $18 adv; $23 day of
A Jewish Joke: A Drama About Comedy | Bunbury Theatre
Irascible and lovable comedy screenwriter Bernie Lutz has made his way up the ladder by being a spineless Hollywood sell-out. Now, the night before a big red carpet premiere that will make Bernie’s career, he has been asked to name names, give up his friend and give in to some anti-Semitic and racist slobs in Congress.
When: October 12-13, 7:30 p.m. & October 14, 2 p.m.
Where: Bunbury Theatre at the Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.
Website: A Jewish Joke
Cost: $10-$22
Movie Night: The Sandlot | Slugger Field
Slugger Field's movie night is back, and they're showing — what else? — The Sandlot. Enjoy a unique movie experience as the ballpark is transformed into an outdoor theater. Free parking is provided.
When: October 12, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.
Website: Movie Night
Cost: $3
You Call Me By My Shape: Performances Addressing Identity, Body, Gender and Sexuality | Surface Noise
This Friday, Surface Noise is hosting Jordan Lanham’s solo exhibition “You Call Me By My Shape." Lanham’s current work explores gender, identity, the body, sexuality and queerness through multiple media.
When: October 12, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Surface Noise, 600 Baxter Ave.
Website: You Call Me By My Shape
Cost: Free to attend
Trivia Night with Boys and Girls Haven
Show off your inner Einstein at Boys and Girls Haven's Trivia Night. Teams of eight are invited to bring their own food and snacks, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Teams will compete for a $500 grand prize.
When: October 12, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Boys and Girls Haven, 2301 Goldsmith Lane
Website: Trivia Night
Cost: $200 per team of eight
SATURDAY
Wine on the River Louisville | Waterfront Park
Travel several regions spanning the globe through wine at this annual event. Attendees will enjoy wine and spirits from regions around the world, as well as food and live music. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit the Boys and Girls Haven. Rain or shine. 21+ only.
When: Saturday, October 13, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Big Four Lawn, 1101 River Road
Website: Wine on the River
Cost: $55 GA; $65 VIP; $20 DD
Foxhollow Farm's 11th Annual Fall Festival
Foxhollow Farm’s 11th Annual Fall Festival is a family-friendly event featuring hayrides, a corn maze, arts and crafts, kid-friendly carnival games and so much more. There will be live music and plenty to eat and drink. Proceeds from the fun-filled event will benefit Dare to Care Food Bank and Foxhollow Farm.
When: Saturday, October 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood, KY 40014
Website: Foxhollow Fall Festival
Cost: $7 in advance; $10 day of event; free for kids under 3
October Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Growers Supply
Louisville's monthly pop-up flea market returns this Saturday and Sunday, with over 200 vendors, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails and live music.
When: October 13-14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.
Website: October Flea Off Market
Cost: Free to attend
5th Annual Fried Chicken Throwdown | Flying Axes
The Fried Chicken Throwdown is a culinary competition to benefit Slow Food Bluegrass' School Garden Grant. Chefs compete with signature recipes using locally sourced ingredients to win your vote for "Best Chicken," "Best Vegetarian" and "Best Dessert."
When: October 13, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Flying Axes, 146 N. Clay St.
Website: Fried Chicken Throwdown
Cost: Free to attend; $1 per tasting ticket
Yard Sale | Frazier History Museum
The Frazier History Museum is hosting its first ever Yard Sale. From kitchen chairs to history books to holiday decorations, they've found something for everyone in all their nooks and crannies. After the sale, guests are invited to enjoy Halloween fun during Frazier's Second Saturday Family Day.
When: October 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.
Website: Yard Sale
Cost: Free to attend
Chitwoodstock | American Turners-Louisville
This event celebrates the life and legacy of Kevin Chitwood. Chitwoodstock promotes local musicians and raises money for the Chitwood Foundation, which supports Kevin's passion for American Turners and education. There will be food trucks, circus displays, kids' activities and live music all night.
When: October 13, 2 p.m.
Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road
Website: Chitwoodstock
Cost: $20
Farmington Harvest Festival
This fall festival includes a market fair, food and drinks, music and an open house at the Farmington house museum.
When: October 13, noon-5 p.m.
Where: Farmington Historic Plantation, 3033 Bardstown Road
Website: Farmington Harvest Festival
Cost: Free to attend; $5 parking
The Black & White BIG Masquerade & Late Night Lounge | The Seelbach Hotel
This modern, masked, black-and-white gala will feature live entertainment, dancing, delectable hor d'oeuvres and spirits. Put on a mask and enjoy the BIG Masquerade and Late Night Lounge.
When: October 13, 6 p.m.
Where: The Seelbach Hotel, 500 S. Fourth St.
Website: Masquerade and Late Night Lounge
Cost: $100 for full event; $50 for just the Late Night Lounge
Cocktails for a Cure | Saints SkyBar
Guests will enjoy an evening of food, drinks, live music and a silent auction, all benefiting the Arthritis Foundation, which raises money to fight the leading cause of disability among adults in the U.S. Tickets include hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary cocktail.
When: October 13, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Saints Pizza Pub & SkyBar, 131 Brekenridge Lane
Website: Cocktails for a Cure
Cost: $30 early-bird until Sept. 9 | $35 standard
Date Night | Cooking at Millie's
Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. This evening's menu includes: shrimp scampi cheese bites, chicken Alfredo from scratch and salted caramel apple hand pies. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.
When: October 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.
Website: Date Night
Cost: $105
Masonic Communities Kentucky Present Kaleb Lee in Concert
Masonic Communities Kentucky invite you to a free concert featuring Kentucky native Kaleb Lee, a top-six finalist on NBC's The Voice. He will be joined by fellow contested Pryor Baird. There will be food trucks and drink vendors available. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Gates open at 7 p.m.
When: October 13, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Masonic Communities Kentucky, 3701 Frankfort Ave.
Website: Masonic Communities Kentucky
Cost: Free to attend; $100 VIP Meet & Greet
SUNDAY
Screening of The Goonies | Louisville Palace
Usher in the spooky season with this special screening of The Goonies (1985) at the Louisville Palace. Doors open at 1 p.m. Pre-and post-show haunted tours are available for purchase as well.
When: October 14, 2 p.m.
Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.
Website: The Goonies
Cost: $8
Louisville Cocktail Competition | RYE
Ten of the city's best bartenders battle it out to craft unique variations of classic cocktails, including the Old Fashioned, Mint Julep and Seelbach. Spectators will enjoy free food and tastings.
When: October 14, 4-6:30 p.m.
Where: RYE, 900 E. Market St.
Website: Louisville Cocktail Competition
Cost: $5 pre-sale; $10 standard
Takács Quartet | Comstock Hall
The Chamber Music Society of Louisville presents Takács Quartet on Sunday, October 14th at 3 PM in Margaret Comstock Hall. The Takács Quartet now entering its forty-fourth season, is renowned for the vitality of its interpretations.
When: October 14, 3-4:45 p.m.
Where: Comstock Hall, 105 W. Brandeis Ave.
Website: Chamber Music Society of Louisville
Cost: $40 GA; $35 seniors; $5 students
Louisville Master Chorale Concert: Mendelssohn's Elijah Oratorio
Felix Mendelssohn's Oratorio Elijah is a treasured part of the choral repertoire. The oratorio depicts the events in the life of the Biblical prophet Elijah taken from the Old Testament Book of Kings. The Louisville Master Chorale will be accompanied by an orchestra.
When: October 14, 3-4:30 p.m.
Where: Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road
Website: Louisville Master Chorale
Cost: $20
