Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 19 — 21

FRIDAY

3rd Annual Zimmerman Glasstoberfest | Corydon

Celebrate a family tradition of glass making at the third annual Zimmerman Glasstoberfest. There will be live music, a beer garden, artist booths, German food and a live glass-making demonstration.



When: October 19-20, see website for times

Where: Zimmerman Art Glass, 300 E. Chestnut St., Corydon, Ind.

Website: Zimmerman Glasstoberfest

Cost: Free to attend



Jack O'Lantern Stroll | St. Francis of Assisi

The Jack O’ Lantern Stroll is one of the premier Halloween events in Kentuckiana. In addition to the carved pumpkins lighting the night, the Stroll offers trick or treating, games, crafts, Louisville’s largest pumpkin pie, live music and much more.



When: October 19, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Francis of Assisi, 1960 Bardstown Road

Website: Jack O'Lantern Stroll

Cost: $5 donation



Southern Indiana Fiber & Arts Festival | Corydon

Explore booths with all kinds of handmade items at this festival celebrating the art of crafting. Vendors provide hand dyed yarns, fibers, fiber animals, creations made from these items, tools related to the fiber world and artwork that stands on its own.



When: October 19, 1-6 p.m. & October 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon, Ind.

Website: Southern Indiana Fiber & Arts Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Harvest for Hope: Farm-to-Fork Dinner | Uspiritus

Enjoy a multi-course dinner prepared by some of Louisville's finest chefs at this farm-to-table dinner, presented by Anthem Medicaid. At 6 p.m., partake in cocktails and a silent auction before dinner starts at 7 p.m. Seating is limited and RSVP required.



When: October 19, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Uspiritus - Bellewood Campus, 11103 Park Road

Website: Harvest for Hope: Farm-to-Fork Dinner

Cost: $125 per person; $1,500 for table of eight





Moonshine Mash Bash | Gheens Science Hall & Rauch Planetarium

Celebrate the grand opening of the Mary Ann Russell Science Education Exhibit, featuring our nearest celestial neighbor, the moon. Enjoy moon-themed hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, and take a peek through telescopes in the courtyard. Ticket price includes 2 drink tickets and food.

When: October 19, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Gheens Science Hall & Rauch Planetarium, 106 W. Brandeis Ave.

Website: Moonshine Mash Bash

Cost: $47



An Evening with Poe | Frazier History Museum

Frazier is hosting an evening full of Poe-themed entertainment to celebrate the renowned author. There will be live performance, Poe-related objects and local student art.



When: October 19-21, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: An Evening with Poe

Cost: $20 GA; $15 Frazier members



Silent Disco Yoga on the River | New Albany Amphitheater

Enjoy yoga in a new way at this peaceful take on a silent disco. Headphones will be supplied, so participants can listen to the teacher and the music by DJ Sam Sneed.



When: October 19, 7-11 p.m.

Where: New Albany Amphitheater, 201 E. Water St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Silent Disco Yoga

Cost: $20



4th Annual Eat, Drink and Be Scary | The Gramercy

This year's event will take place at a new location, the Gramercy. Guests will enjoy food and drinks, live entertainment, a photo booth and prizes. Tickets include all food and drinks. 21+ only.



When: October 19, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Gramercy, 620 S. Third St.

Website: Eat, Drink and Be Scary

Cost: $75





Bo & Luke Pop Up Dinner | Spanish Fly Barbershop

Come out to Spanish Fly Barbershop for a night of Mexico City inspired street food, provided by Chef Bobby Benjamin of Butchertown Grocery, along with a line-up of vintage Bo & Luke beer pairings by Against the Grain.



When: October 19, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Spanish Fly Barbershop, 626 E. Main St.

Website: Bo & Luke Pop Up Dinner

Cost: $40



After Hours at the Speed

Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and - of course - art. This week, enjoy jack o'lantern displays, curator talks, a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and more.



When: October 19, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours

Cost: $18 adv; $23 day of



StageOne Presents: Frankenstein | Kentucky Center

2018 marks the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, and this October StageOne will bring the story to the stage. Often considered one of the first works of science fiction, Frankenstein explores themes of human curiosity, empathy, and social responsibility – with a dash of horror mixed in for some edge-of-your-seat fun!



When: October 19-20, see website for times

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Frankenstein

Cost: $15+



Zombie Park | Camp Taylor Memorial Park

Camp Taylor Memorial Park transforms into Zombie Park for two nights only. Make your way through the haunted park and corn maze, but beware of zombies!



When: October 19-20, 8 p.m.

Where: Camp Taylor Memorial Park, 4201 Lee Ave.

Website: Zombie Park

Cost: $5

A Jewish Joke: A Drama About Comedy — Last Weekend! | Bunbury Theatre

Irascible and lovable comedy screenwriter Bernie Lutz has made his way up the ladder by being a spineless Hollywood sell-out. Now, the night before a big red carpet premiere that will make Bernie’s career, he has been asked to name names, give up his friend and give in to some anti-Semitic and racist slobs in Congress.



When: October 19-20, 7:30 p.m. & October 21, 2 p.m.

Where: Bunbury Theatre at the Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: A Jewish Joke

Cost: $10-$22





Commonwealth Theatre Center Presents: The Laramie Project — Last Weekend!

“Hate is not a Laramie value.” But after a gay man is brutally beaten, a small town copes with an act of violence while the nation watches. Based on interviews, this play shows how people can directly or indirectly motivate hatred and intolerance, and how a community grows toward acceptance and hope. The Laramie Project was written by Moisés Kaufman and directed by Mitchell Martin.



When: October 19 & 20, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: The Laramie Project

Cost: $15 adult; $10 student/senior





The Kentucky Center Presents: Disney's Aladdin — Last Weekend!

Discover a whole new world at Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.



When: October 18-21, times vary

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Disney's Aladdin

Cost: $47 and up



Improv Anonymous Presents: Ghost Story! | Four Pegs

Halloween is just around the corner! Head out, have a beer and see what kind of scary (and funny) hijinks Improv Anonymous can get into.



When: October 19, 8:30-10 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Improv Anonymous

Cost: $5 cash

SATURDAY

ColorFest | Bernheim





When: October 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: ColorFest

Cost: Free to attend

Celebrate the fall season at ColorFest. Guests can slingshot pumpkins, navigate the hay maze, make mud pies and enjoy a hayride in the splendor of Bernheim’s colorful fall landscape. Other highlights include live music, hands-on nature activities, unique local foods, Kentucky arts and craft vendors and more.October 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, ClermontFree to attend

LO Family Concert: Halloween Spooktacular | Brown Theatre Orchestrate a family adventure with fun and familiar music selected to delight young music lovers from ages 4 to 12 years. Wear your Halloween costume and be part of the costume parade across the Brown Theatre stage.



When: October 20, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: Halloween Spooktacular

Cost: $15

Bourbon Barrel Foods Date Night | Cooking at Millie's Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. Friday will feature flavors from Bourbon Barrel Foods, with Chef Alison Mann. This evening's menu includes: blue cheese-stuffed dates, garlic- and brown sugar-crusted beef tenderloin and chocolate ginger cake. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: October 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105



Wilderness Louisville Forest Adventure | Jefferson Memorial Forest Forest staff and volunteers introduce visitors to the forest's native plant gardens, animal exhibits and education pond. Activities for children are provided in the Nature Explore area. Climb the climbing wall, try your hand at archery, join an expert on a guided hike and fish at Mitchell Hill Lake. Come early for the Wilderness Louisville 5K race at 9 a.m. Free pumpkin decorating, hay rides, food trucks and music by The Handshake Deals.



When: October 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Memorial Forest, 12304 Holsclaw Hill Road

Website: Wilderness Louisville Forest Adventure

Cost: Free to attend

Second Chances Wildlife Center Tours "Behind-the-scenes" tours for ages 10 and up feature the opportunity to join a member of the Second Chances Wildlife team in a small group setting to tour the facility, meet the educational ambassadors and current patients and view the outdoor enclosure area and classroom. Most of these areas are not open for the public to see except for these tours.



When: October 20, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Second Chances Wildlife Center, 487 Gentry Lane

Website: Second Chances Wildlife Tours

Cost: $25



Stars Come Out to Support Healing TREE | 21c Museum Hotel This weekend, head to 21c Museum Hotel for the Healing TREE's third annual gala. This black tie-optional event will feature special guests and performers from Broadway, film and television; a live auction; survivor testimonials; and more. A three-course meal and open bar are included in tickets.



When: October 20, 7-5 p.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Healing TREE

Cost: $225



Keith Urban: Graffiti U World Tour | KFC Yum! Center Keith Urban Graffiti U World Tour is coming to the KFC Yum! Center. The tour will feature many of Urban’s 23 #1 songs, as well as brand new songs that have never been performed live and an all-new concert production.



When: October 20, 8:30 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Keith Urban

Cost: $20+

Louisville Pipe Band 40th Anniversary Concert | KCD Theater The Louisville Pipe Band celebrates its 40th Anniversary with a concert this Saturday. Join the band, the Kentucky Country Day School Choir, dancers from McClanahan’s School of Irish Dance, premier highland dancers Heather and Lizzie Colman, members of the Scottish Society of Louisville, Ancient Order of Hibernians and Scottish Rite to celebrate Celtic roots and the sounds of the great Highland bagpipes.



When: October 20, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Country Day Theater, 4100 Springdale Road

Website: Louisville Pipe Band

Cost: $15 adults, $10 students

Corn Island Storytelling | Blackacre Nature Preserve Enjoy tall tales and other stories from the American frontier told in front of a 200-year old barn at the heart of a 300-acre historic homestead. This event is rain or shine, hosted underneath a big top circus tent.



When: October 20, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Blackacre State Nature Preserve & Historic Homestead, 3200 Tucket Station Road

Website: Corn Island Storytelling

Cost: $11



CenterStage Presents: Into the Woods | The J The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make. The story follows a Witch, who wishes for her youth and beauty; Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. Winner of three Tony Awards; don’t miss this magical, twisted tale!



When: October 20, 7:30 p.m. & October 21, 2 p.m.

Where: The J, 3600 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Into the Woods

Cost: $22

SUNDAY

MOMICS — Stand-Up Momedy | Butchertown Pizza Hall

Louisville is Funny is proud to present MOMICS - Stand-Up Momedy. Comedy for moms, about moms, by moms. They've gathered some of the funniest moms in Louisville for a night of laughs, featuring Melissa Doran, Katy Bevins, Adriene Thompson, Tiffany Carpenter-Hopper, Anne Austin and host Jen Cooper.



When: October 21, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1514 Rosewood Ave.

Website: MOMICS

Cost: $10





Harvest for Hope Fall Festival | Uspiritus

Enjoy a day of family-friendly entertainment on the grounds of Uspiritus’ Bellewood campus in Anchorage at this fall festival. There will be plenty of kids' activities, include carnival games, face painting, bouncy houses, a rock climbing wall ane more. Guests will enjoy food trucks and live music as well.



When: October 21, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Uspiritus - Bellewood Campus, 11103 Park Road

Website: Harvest for Hope

Cost: Free to attend; ticket required





Annual Antique Car Show | Historic Corydon Square

Sponsored by the Hoosier Knobs Car Club. Enjoy a fall afternoon on the Historic Downtown Corydon Square walking among the sleek lines and the colorful hues of a wide array of antique automobiles. To qualify as an antique automobile the auto must be 25 years or older.



When: October 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Corydon, Ind.

Website: Annual Antique Car Show

Cost: Free to attend



Fest-O-Ween at the Paddock Shops

Bring the kids for trick or treating at every store at the Paddock Shops. Treat bags are provided, while supplies last. Present a $10 receipt from any Paddock Shops retailer and get a free pumpkin!



When: October 21, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Paddock Shops, Summit Plaza Drive

Website: Fest-O-Ween

Cost: Free to attend



The Return of the Basset Horn | Locust Grove

Louisville Orchestra clarinetist Ernest Gross leads a program of music for the rare and elusive basset horn — a predecessor of the clarinet, pitched a fourth lower, with an angled body and an upturned bell. The basset horn was a favorite of Mozart, who enthusiastically wrote for it, though the horn is now almost extinct.



When: October 21, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Return of the Basset Horn

Cost: $20