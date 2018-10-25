Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 26 — 28

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!
FRIDAY
Inaugural Black Magick Festival | Copper & Kings
Presented by Copper & Kings, Louisville's first ever Black Magick Festival kicks off this weekend. This festival is a three-day pilot project for the Quinn Performing Arts Center, dedicated to uplifting the voices and talents of African American and other marginalized peoples while maintaining and promoting an Afrocentric aesthetic and culture. The festival weekend will feature a costume ball kick-off on Friday; an outdoor music festival on Saturday, featuring local musicians, spoken word, live art and more; an indoor private show, also on Saturday; and a free pop-up event on Sunday.
When: October 26-28, see website for times
Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.
Website: Black Magick Festival
Cost: $10 per day; $15 for indoor Saturday event
Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters Album Release Show | Odeon
Odeon is hosting the All Damn Day album release show for Southern Indiana country band Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters.
When: October 26, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.
Website: Album Release
Cost: $10 in advance; $15 day of show
The Band Perry | Mercury Ballroom
Grammy Award-winning superstar sibling trio The Band Perry are coming to Louisville. On their 2010 self-titled debut, they delivered five hit singles, and for their gold-certified follow-up, they presented two platinum-selling #1 singles.
When: October 26, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
Website: The Band Perry
Cost: $25
Louisville Orchestra Presents: Mozart's Requiem | Kentucky Center
Experience two works of brilliance and sublime mastery of the human voice together with orchestra. On Friday, enjoy the performance as part of the LO's Coffee Concert morning series, and on Saturday, enjoy an evening performance. Teddy Abrams conducts.
When: October 26, 11 a.m. & October 27, 8 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Mozart's Requiem
Cost: $20+
Beyond the Suit Fundraiser | Ice House
Dress for Success is hosting their annual fundraiser, to celebrate the achievements of their clients and raise funds to continue their goal of helping women achieve economic independence. The evening will include live and silent auctions, jewelry and wine pull, an open bar and appetizers.
When: October 26, 6-9:30 p.m.
Where: Ice House, 226 E. Washington St.
Website: Beyond the Suit
Cost: $50
Date Night with BBC | Cooking at Millie's
Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. Friday will feature Chef Lucas Fleitz. This evening's menu includes: mini crab cakes, country ham-stuffed chicken breast and porter-infused fudge brownie bites. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.
When: October 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.
Website: Date Night
Cost: $105
Eastwood Village Farm to Fork Dinner | Eastwood Recreation Center
The Eastwood Village Council is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year, a Farm to Fork Dinner, featuring a meal prepared by guest chef Brian Schack, graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and owner of The Block Gourmet Deli. Wine and beer pairings are included with the dinner. The meal will be centered on farm fresh offerings, all produced by local farmers.
When: October 26, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Eastwood Recreation Center, 16300 Eastwood Cut Off Road
Website: Farm to Fork Dinner
Cost: $75
An Evening with Poe | Frazier History Museum
Frazier is hosting an evening full of Poe-themed entertainment to celebrate the renowned author. There will be live performance, Poe-related objects and local student art.
When: October 26 & 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.
Website: An Evening with Poe
Cost: $20 GA; $15 Frazier members
Louisville Is Funny Live! | Butchertown Pizza Hall
Louisville Is Funny presents a night of stand-up with headliner Johnny Watson. Watson has appeared at the Comic Strip Live, Dangerfield's Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club and The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, among others. He has also appeared in numerous TV, film and theater productions including Saturday Night Live and the film Killing John Lennon.
When: October 26, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave.
Website: Louisville Is Funny
Cost: $8 in advance, $12 at the door
SATURDAY
Nightmare in NuLu
When: October 27, 11 a.m.-midnight
Where: NuLu, East Market Street
Website: Nightmare in NuLu
Cost: Free to attend
Coat Check Halloween Freak For All | Odeon
Get your freak on at a fully Halloween-ed out Odeon! Guests will enjoy music from Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore and more; spooky tarot card readings; a costume contest, with prizes from Guestroom Records for the winner; and pics from Magbooth. Costumes strongly recommended!
When: October 27, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.
Website: Coat Check Halloween
Cost: $10
It Came From Beyond the Gravely
Get spooky at Gravely's annual Halloween party! The Pranksters are performing, and there will be a giveaway for an OG mug club membership to the winner of the fan-voted costume contest.
When: October 27, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.
Website: Gravely Brewing
Cost: Free to attend
Franks & Steins Fall Festival | The Butchertown Social
This festival will feature live music all night long, local brews, food and drink specials, hay rides and more fall festivities. Guests will also have the opportunity to check out the Butchertown Haunt.
When: October 27, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.
Website: Franks & Steins Fall Fest
Cost: Free to attend
The Butchertown Haunt
The Butchertown Haunt takes place in the Historic Linden Hill home, built in 1796, and said to be the oldest home in the Butchertown Neighborhood. Each Year as the leaves fall and the spirits grow restless, the home relives a gruesome past. Attendees will meet at the Butchertown Social, where a hayride will transport them to the Haunt.
When: October 27, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.
Website: Butchertown Haunt
Cost: $5 suggested donation, benefiting Everything Will Be Okay Project
Stop Making Sense Costume Party | Zanzabar
At the Stop Making Sense Costume Party, an all-star local cast will perform the iconic 1984 Talking Heads' concert film, featuring Cheyenne Mize, Scott Carney, Mark Charles Heidinger and many more. Prizes will be awarded to the best costume, before the main event hits the stage at 10 p.m.
When: October 27, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
Website: Stop Making Sense
Cost: $10 admission; $5 contest entry fee
Boo Dell | Yew Dell
At this community event, attendees will enjoy plenty of fall festivities, including hayrides, pumpkin carvings, a frisbee-throwing robot, photo ops with the South Oldham Fire Dept. and their truck and much more.
When: October 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 6220 Old Lagrange Road, Crestwood
Website: Boo Dell
Cost: $9 adults; $5 seniors and children 6-17
Ballotin BooFest | Saint Matthews Neighborhood
At the Ballotin BooFest, St. Matthews bars, restaurants and liquor stores open their doors and invite everyone to eat, drink and trick or treat. There will be drink specials and spooky swag at participating locations, where guests can also spin the Ballotin Whiskey Wheel to win special prizes. See the website below for more info.
When: October 27, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Participating locations in Saint Matthews
Website: Ballotin BooFest
Cost: Free to attend
Halloween for Huntington's Disease | Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom is throwing a Halloween dance party to benefit Huntington's Disease, where a night of surprises and theatrics awaits you. There will be dancing all night with live music from V-Groove and DJ Mike Ballard.
When: October 27, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
Website: Halloween for HD
Cost: $25+
CASA's Superhero 5K Walk/Run | St. Aloysius
Don your favorite superhero costume and join us at CASA's Superhero Run. The walk/run is a 5K open to all ages and fitness levels. Check in starts at 10 a.m. The run will officially start at 10:30 a.m. Costumes or superhero related clothing is highly recommended! Participation t-shirts (adult sizes only) will be available to all registrants.
When: October 27, 10 a.m.
Where: St. Aloysius Pewee Valley, 212 Mr. Mercy Drive
Website: Superhero Walk/Run
Cost: $25 for an individual; $100 for a group of five; free for kids under 12
18th Century Market Fair | Locust Grove
Join Locust Grove and the Illinois Regiment of Virginia as they bring the spirit of the past alive with the Market Fair. Guests can participate in 18th-century style entertainment, purchase replicas of 18th-century military and household items, enjoy food and drink as our founders did and meet and converse with early Americans. Mock battles for our country’s independence feature General George Rogers Clark’s own company, the Illinois Regiment of Virginia, as well as British Dragoons and Marines.
When: October 27, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane
Website: 18th Century Market Fair
Cost: $6 adults; $4 children
Eek-A-Boo! Costume Ball | Gardencourt
Dress up in your spookiest ensemble and celebrate Halloween with friends at the Eek-A-Boo! Costume Ball, while supporting the fantastic charitable work of Anchal. There will be a special performance by Linkin' Bridge, live music and dancing by The Company Band, a costume contest, cocktail buffet and open bar. Anchal is a non-profit social enterprise that addresses the exploitation of women around the world by using design thinking to create employment opportunities, products and markets that support empowerment.
When: October 27, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Gardencourt, 1044 Alta Vista Road
Website: Eek-A-Boo!
Cost: $150
8UP Halloween Party
8UP’s newly renovated outdoor patio will come alive at night with a Day of the Dead theme. Guests can dance and drink the night away with beats from DJ Aaron Chadwell and drink specials from Espolon Tequila. Tickets include two drink vouchers and appetizers. Costume contest cash prizes will be distributed throughout the night.
When: October 27, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.
Website: 8UP Halloween Party
Cost: $20
Witches Night Out | Kentucky Expo Center
Witches Night Out is a costume party charity event for women 21 years and older who want to make a difference in other women's lives. The night will include music, entertainment, dancing, food, shopping, psychic readings, costume contests and much more. The proceeds from this event will go to benefit Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky.
When: October 27, 5-11 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane
Website: Witches Night Out
Cost: $25
SUNDAY
Trick or Treat at the Track | Churchill Downs
This week's Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs will feature all kinds of Halloween fun. There will be trick-or-treating from 2-5 p.m., a pumpkin patch, stick horse races, a superhero meet and greet and much more. Parents and kids are encouraged to dress in costume.
When: October 28, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
Website: Trick or Treat at the Track
Cost: $8+
Pooch-O-Ween | Mile Wide
Dress your pup in his/her best costume for Pooch-O-Ween. There will be special doggie vendors on site offering treats and information, and local artist Gail Smithson will provide free dog caricatures.
When: October 28, 1-1 p.m.
Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.
Website: Pooch-O-Ween
Cost: Free to attend
Halloween Theme Brunch | Fork & Barrel
Fork & Barrel is hosting a spooky Sunday brunch, featuring pumpkin spice pancakes and Halloween cocktails. Costumes are welcome. Reservations recommended.
When: October 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Fork & Barrel, 2244 Frankfort Ave.
Website: Fork & Barrel
Cost: Free to attend
2nd Annual Clam Bake on the River | River House
Chef John Varanese will host his second annual Clam Bake on the River this weekend. The event will take place on the expansive patio and lawn where Chef John will roll out his over-sized steamer to prepare the meal. The menu will feature clams, corn on the cob, andouille sausage and new potatoes. Reservations are recommended.
When: October 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: River House Restaurant & Raw Bar, 3015 River Road
Website: Clam Bake on the River
Cost: $17.95 per person
10th Annual JDRF Open Car and Motorcycle Show | Louisville Water Tower Park
The car show hosts over 250 cars and motorcycles, and every year the number grows. Head to the Water Tower Park to browse these fine vehicles.
When: October 28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road
Website: Car and Motorcycle Show
Cost: Free to attend; $20 vehicle entry fee
Cover photo: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen // Facebook