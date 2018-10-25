Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 26 — 28

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

FRIDAY

Inaugural Black Magick Festival | Copper & Kings

Presented by Copper & Kings, Louisville's first ever Black Magick Festival kicks off this weekend. This festival is a three-day pilot project for the Quinn Performing Arts Center, dedicated to uplifting the voices and talents of African American and other marginalized peoples while maintaining and promoting an Afrocentric aesthetic and culture. The festival weekend will feature a costume ball kick-off on Friday; an outdoor music festival on Saturday, featuring local musicians, spoken word, live art and more; an indoor private show, also on Saturday; and a free pop-up event on Sunday.



When: October 26-28, see website for times

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Black Magick Festival

Cost: $10 per day; $15 for indoor Saturday event



Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters Album Release Show | Odeon

Odeon is hosting the All Damn Day album release show for Southern Indiana country band Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters.



When: October 26, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Album Release

Cost: $10 in advance; $15 day of show





The Band Perry | Mercury Ballroom

Grammy Award-winning superstar sibling trio The Band Perry are coming to Louisville. On their 2010 self-titled debut, they delivered five hit singles, and for their gold-certified follow-up, they presented two platinum-selling #1 singles.



When: October 26, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: The Band Perry

Cost: $25



Louisville Orchestra Presents: Mozart's Requiem | Kentucky Center

Experience two works of brilliance and sublime mastery of the human voice together with orchestra. On Friday, enjoy the performance as part of the LO's Coffee Concert morning series, and on Saturday, enjoy an evening performance. Teddy Abrams conducts.



When: October 26, 11 a.m. & October 27, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Mozart's Requiem

Cost: $20+



Beyond the Suit Fundraiser | Ice House

Dress for Success is hosting their annual fundraiser, to celebrate the achievements of their clients and raise funds to continue their goal of helping women achieve economic independence. The evening will include live and silent auctions, jewelry and wine pull, an open bar and appetizers.



When: October 26, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Ice House, 226 E. Washington St.

Website: Beyond the Suit

Cost: $50





Date Night with BBC | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. Friday will feature Chef Lucas Fleitz. This evening's menu includes: mini crab cakes, country ham-stuffed chicken breast and porter-infused fudge brownie bites. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: October 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





Eastwood Village Farm to Fork Dinner | Eastwood Recreation Center

The Eastwood Village Council is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year, a Farm to Fork Dinner, featuring a meal prepared by guest chef Brian Schack, graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and owner of The Block Gourmet Deli. Wine and beer pairings are included with the dinner. The meal will be centered on farm fresh offerings, all produced by local farmers.



When: October 26, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Eastwood Recreation Center, 16300 Eastwood Cut Off Road

Website: Farm to Fork Dinner

Cost: $75





An Evening with Poe | Frazier History Museum

Frazier is hosting an evening full of Poe-themed entertainment to celebrate the renowned author. There will be live performance, Poe-related objects and local student art.



When: October 26 & 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: An Evening with Poe

Cost: $20 GA; $15 Frazier members



Louisville Is Funny Live! | Butchertown Pizza Hall

Louisville Is Funny presents a night of stand-up with headliner Johnny Watson. Watson has appeared at the Comic Strip Live, Dangerfield's Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club and The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, among others. He has also appeared in numerous TV, film and theater productions including Saturday Night Live and the film Killing John Lennon.



When: October 26, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave.

Website: Louisville Is Funny

Cost: $8 in advance, $12 at the door





SATURDAY

Nightmare in NuLu





When: October 27, 11 a.m.-midnight

Where: NuLu, East Market Street

Website: Nightmare in NuLu

Cost: Free to attend

NuLu's annual family fun fright fest returns this weekend. Enjoy costumes, spooky cocktail specials, daytime trick-or-treating and a nighttime bar crawl.October 27, 11 a.m.-midnightNuLu, East Market StreetFree to attend

Coat Check Halloween Freak For All | Odeon Get your freak on at a fully Halloween-ed out Odeon! Guests will enjoy music from Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore and more; spooky tarot card readings; a costume contest, with prizes from Guestroom Records for the winner; and pics from Magbooth. Costumes strongly recommended!



When: October 27, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Coat Check Halloween

Cost: $10



It Came From Beyond the Gravely Get spooky at Gravely's annual Halloween party! The Pranksters are performing, and there will be a giveaway for an OG mug club membership to the winner of the fan-voted costume contest.



When: October 27, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Gravely Brewing

Cost: Free to attend

Franks & Steins Fall Festival | The Butchertown Social This festival will feature live music all night long, local brews, food and drink specials, hay rides and more fall festivities. Guests will also have the opportunity to check out the Butchertown Haunt.



When: October 27, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Franks & Steins Fall Fest

Cost: Free to attend

The Butchertown Haunt The Butchertown Haunt takes place in the Historic Linden Hill home, built in 1796, and said to be the oldest home in the Butchertown Neighborhood. Each Year as the leaves fall and the spirits grow restless, the home relives a gruesome past. Attendees will meet at the Butchertown Social, where a hayride will transport them to the Haunt.



When: October 27, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Butchertown Haunt

Cost: $5 suggested donation, benefiting Everything Will Be Okay Project

Stop Making Sense Costume Party | Zanzabar At the Stop Making Sense Costume Party, an all-star local cast will perform the iconic 1984 Talking Heads' concert film, featuring Cheyenne Mize, Scott Carney, Mark Charles Heidinger and many more. Prizes will be awarded to the best costume, before the main event hits the stage at 10 p.m.



When: October 27, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Stop Making Sense

Cost: $10 admission; $5 contest entry fee

Boo Dell | Yew Dell At this community event, attendees will enjoy plenty of fall festivities, including hayrides, pumpkin carvings, a frisbee-throwing robot, photo ops with the South Oldham Fire Dept. and their truck and much more.



When: October 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 6220 Old Lagrange Road, Crestwood

Website: Boo Dell

Cost: $9 adults; $5 seniors and children 6-17

Ballotin BooFest | Saint Matthews Neighborhood At the Ballotin BooFest, St. Matthews bars, restaurants and liquor stores open their doors and invite everyone to eat, drink and trick or treat. There will be drink specials and spooky swag at participating locations, where guests can also spin the Ballotin Whiskey Wheel to win special prizes. See the website below for more info.



When: October 27, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Participating locations in Saint Matthews

Website: Ballotin BooFest

Cost: Free to attend

Halloween for Huntington's Disease | Mercury Ballroom Mercury Ballroom is throwing a Halloween dance party to benefit Huntington's Disease, where a night of surprises and theatrics awaits you. There will be dancing all night with live music from V-Groove and DJ Mike Ballard.



When: October 27, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: Halloween for HD

Cost: $25+

CASA's Superhero 5K Walk/Run | St. Aloysius Don your favorite superhero costume and join us at CASA's Superhero Run. The walk/run is a 5K open to all ages and fitness levels. Check in starts at 10 a.m. The run will officially start at 10:30 a.m. Costumes or superhero related clothing is highly recommended! Participation t-shirts (adult sizes only) will be available to all registrants.



When: October 27, 10 a.m.

Where: St. Aloysius Pewee Valley, 212 Mr. Mercy Drive

Website: Superhero Walk/Run

Cost: $25 for an individual; $100 for a group of five; free for kids under 12





18th Century Market Fair | Locust Grove Join Locust Grove and the Illinois Regiment of Virginia as they bring the spirit of the past alive with the Market Fair. Guests can participate in 18th-century style entertainment, purchase replicas of 18th-century military and household items, enjoy food and drink as our founders did and meet and converse with early Americans. Mock battles for our country’s independence feature General George Rogers Clark’s own company, the Illinois Regiment of Virginia, as well as British Dragoons and Marines.



When: October 27, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: 18th Century Market Fair

Cost: $6 adults; $4 children

Eek-A-Boo! Costume Ball | Gardencourt Dress up in your spookiest ensemble and celebrate Halloween with friends at the Eek-A-Boo! Costume Ball, while supporting the fantastic charitable work of Anchal. There will be a special performance by Linkin' Bridge, live music and dancing by The Company Band, a costume contest, cocktail buffet and open bar. Anchal is a non-profit social enterprise that addresses the exploitation of women around the world by using design thinking to create employment opportunities, products and markets that support empowerment.



When: October 27, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Gardencourt, 1044 Alta Vista Road

Website: Eek-A-Boo!

Cost: $150

8UP Halloween Party 8UP’s newly renovated outdoor patio will come alive at night with a Day of the Dead theme. Guests can dance and drink the night away with beats from DJ Aaron Chadwell and drink specials from Espolon Tequila. Tickets include two drink vouchers and appetizers. Costume contest cash prizes will be distributed throughout the night.



When: October 27, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: 8UP Halloween Party

Cost: $20

Witches Night Out | Kentucky Expo Center Witches Night Out is a costume party charity event for women 21 years and older who want to make a difference in other women's lives. The night will include music, entertainment, dancing, food, shopping, psychic readings, costume contests and much more. The proceeds from this event will go to benefit Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky.



When: October 27, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Witches Night Out

Cost: $25

SUNDAY

Trick or Treat at the Track | Churchill Downs

This week's Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs will feature all kinds of Halloween fun. There will be trick-or-treating from 2-5 p.m., a pumpkin patch, stick horse races, a superhero meet and greet and much more. Parents and kids are encouraged to dress in costume.



When: October 28, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Trick or Treat at the Track

Cost: $8+



Pooch-O-Ween | Mile Wide

Dress your pup in his/her best costume for Pooch-O-Ween. There will be special doggie vendors on site offering treats and information, and local artist Gail Smithson will provide free dog caricatures.



When: October 28, 1-1 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Pooch-O-Ween

Cost: Free to attend



Halloween Theme Brunch | Fork & Barrel

Fork & Barrel is hosting a spooky Sunday brunch, featuring pumpkin spice pancakes and Halloween cocktails. Costumes are welcome. Reservations recommended.



When: October 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Fork & Barrel, 2244 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Fork & Barrel

Cost: Free to attend



2nd Annual Clam Bake on the River | River House

Chef John Varanese will host his second annual Clam Bake on the River this weekend. The event will take place on the expansive patio and lawn where Chef John will roll out his over-sized steamer to prepare the meal. The menu will feature clams, corn on the cob, andouille sausage and new potatoes. Reservations are recommended.



When: October 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: River House Restaurant & Raw Bar, 3015 River Road

Website: Clam Bake on the River

Cost: $17.95 per person



10th Annual JDRF Open Car and Motorcycle Show | Louisville Water Tower Park

The car show hosts over 250 cars and motorcycles, and every year the number grows. Head to the Water Tower Park to browse these fine vehicles.



When: October 28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Car and Motorcycle Show

Cost: Free to attend; $20 vehicle entry fee