Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 5 — 7

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

FRIDAY

The 62nd Annual St. James Court Art Show | Old Louisville

The St. James Court Art Show returns this weekend for its 62nd year. This juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show, held among the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville, is one of Louisville's favorite traditions. Each year, hundreds of vendors come from all over the country to present their craft for attendees to browse.



When: Friday-Sunday, October 5-7

Where: St. James Court, 1387 S. Fourth St.

Website: St. James Court Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Cropped Out Music Festival | American Turners Louisville

Cropped Out is a locally and independently developed music festival designed to highlight the creative efforts of Louisville natives, friends, family and fellow thinkers. This festival intends to celebrate a renewed sense of enthusiasm about Kentucky’s cultural offerings by pairing a few favorites from the Derby City with similarly exciting examples handpicked from around the country.

When: October 5-6, 2:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road

Website: Cropped Out

Cost: $40 for one-day pass; $70 for weekend pass; camping passes available



St. James Court Preview Party "Bubbly & Bites" | Conrad-Caldwell House Museum

Join CASA of the River Region at their St. James Preview Party, Bubbly & Bites, at the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum. Your ticket gains you entry into the champagne tent offering brunch style appetizers, mimosas, an art raffle and live demonstrations all before the court opens to the general public. Be the first to view and shop some of the country's most talented artists. All proceeds benefit CASA of the River Region.



When: October 5, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court

Website: Bubbly & Bites

Cost: $75





First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop is every first Friday along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments.

When: October 5, 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Yoga on the Field | Slugger Field

Find your zen in the outfield grass during Yoga on the Field. An experience for all skill levels, Yoga on the Field is hosted by Soul Cleanse Yoga. Tickets include a post-class cocktail hour sponsored by Copper & Kings American Brandy Company.



When: October 5, 5-8:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Yoga on the Field

Cost: $10 general admission, $20 with limited T shirt



Strassenfest | Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street Live! is celebrating German food, drink and culture with Strassenfest. This two-day event will feature live music, activities, a stein-hoisting competition and authentic German food and beer, including Gordon Biersch's tapping of their "Fest" beer.

When: October 5, 5-10 p.m. & October 6, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 420 S. Fourth St.

Website: Strassenfest

Cost: Free to attend



A Jewish Joke: A Drama About Comedy | Bunbury Theatre

Irascible and lovable comedy screenwriter Bernie Lutz has made his way up the ladder by being a spineless Hollywood sell-out. Now, the night before a big red carpet premiere that will make Bernie’s career, he has been asked to name names, give up his friend and give in to some anti-Semitic and racist slobs in Congress.



When: October 4-7, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bunbury Theatre at the Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: A Jewish Joke

Cost: $10-$22





Butchertown Porktoberfest | Copper & Kings

Porktoberfest is an annual BBQ and pork inspired culinary competition to benefit the Butchertown Neighborhood Association. Patrons will use tickets for purchasing tastings from 15 competing vendors. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning vendor of each of the four categories: Judges’ Choice, Best Vegetarian, Most Creative and Best Dessert.



When: October 5, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Butchertown Porktoberfest

Cost: Free to attend; $2 tasting tickets



2018 Main Street Progressive Dinner: Whiskey Row Roam-Around

At the 22nd-annual Progressive Dinner, Whiskey Row Roam-Around, savor all the flavors of the city. The night begins at the Georgian Suites in Whiskey Row Lofts, with appetizers and cocktails, followed by food at Doc Crows, Troll Pub, Patrick O’Shea’s, Sidebar, El Barrio and Bearno’s. Dessert will be at Duluth Trading Company. All tickets include an exclusive self-guided tour of the new Old Forester Distillery and a special tasting there.



When: October 5, 6-11:30 p.m.

Where: Starts at the Georgian Suites, 127 W. Main St.

Website: Main Street Progressive Dinner

Cost: See website





Young Heirlooms' Americana Spotlight Series | Odeon

Cincinnati-based Young Heirlooms are bringing their curated “Americana Spotlight” series to Louisville. The series launched in Cincinnati as a way for Young Heirlooms to share talent they met on the road with their hometown audiences in a special night focused around roots-inspired, original music and a visual art component. Louisville artist Adam Horton joins this line-up as the featured visual artist.



When: October 5, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Americana Spotlight Series

Cost: $8.25







The 2018 Ten-Tucky Festival | The Bard's Town

The eighth annual Ten-Tucky Festival of ten-minute plays returns this weekend. Every night, enjoy nine short plays by nine Kentucky playwrights, directed and performed by two dozen Kentucky theater artists.



When: October 4-6, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Ten-Tucky Festival

Cost: $18 in advance; $15 for seniors/students; $20 at the door

SATURDAY

Bourbon Bash 2018 | KMAC

KMAC is celebrating the revitalization of Main Street's Bourbon District at the 37th annual Bourbon Bash. Guests will enjoy bourbon tastings and culinary delights from the Mayan Cafe, while experiencing the work of Jibade-Khalil Huffman in their new exhibit, "Poems for Every Occassion." The #WhiskeyWizard, Richard Darshwood, will entertain guests with his tricks, and OKDeejays will provide the beats.

When: Saturday, October 6, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.

Website: Bourbon Bash

Cost: $100



Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival

Bowman Field's Aviation & Military Heritage Festival returns this weekend. This event will feature rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the United States, military vehicles and equipment, military memorabilia, past war anniversary exhibits and more. There will be historical aircraft on display, vintage airplane rides, vintage cars, military vehicles, community exhibitors and historical re-enactors.



When: October 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & October 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Bowman Field Terminal Building, 2815 Taylorsville Road

Website: Bowman Field Aviation Festival

Cost: $10 per person; $5 for under 16 years; free for under 5 years and all veterans/active military



Pumpkin Bash Harvest Homecoming Festival | New Albany

New Albany will host one of Indiana's largest festivals from October 6-14. The Harvest Homecoming will celebrate the harvest season with fiesta rides, crafts, live music, food and drinks, kids' events and much more over the festival week. The festivities will kick off this Saturday with a parade. Vendor booths will be set up on October 11-14.

When: October 6-14

Where: New Albany, Ind.

Website: Harvest Homecoming

Cost: Free to attend



Southern Indiana Bacon & Blues Festival | Best Vineyards

Enjoy two days of blues music and bacon, along with arts and crafts booths of all kinds. Distillery tours and wine tastings will also be available. Proceeds benefit Elizabeth Lions Club Community Projects and Crusade for Children.



When: October 6, noon-6 p.m. & October 7, noon-7 p.m.

Where: Best Vineyards and Winery, 8373 Morgans Lane SE, Elizabeth, Ind.

Website: Bacon & Blues Festival

Cost: $5 per person



2018 Virgil Christian Tribute Polo Match | Oxmoor Farm

Head to Oxmoor Farm for tailgating fun and excitement at the 16th annual polo match event. There will be a prize awarded for best tailgate theme. Other activities include food and boutique vendors, live music following match, a bouncy house, pony rides and fireworks. Proceeds benefit Maryhurst, the oldest child welfare nonprofit in Kentucky serving kids and families who are hurting.



When: October 6, 3-9 p.m.

Where: Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Ave.

Website: Polo Match

Cost: $20 GA; reserved tailgating spots available for $150-$50





First Annual Daughter of a King Gala | The River

Women of the Well Ministry works to free women from human trafficking and domestic violence situations and to give them a safe, loving and healing place. Join them at their first annual banquet gala this weekend to raise funds to support their mission. Sponsorship packages available.



When: October 6, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The River, 12100 Taylorsville Road

Website: Daughter of a King Gala

Cost: $45 for individual; $200 for table





90s Throwback | The Butchertown Social

DJ Trevor Bowles will spin '90s jams all night, and Butchertown Social will feature specialty cocktails. Slather on your body glitter, flip your hats backwards and come have a Zima.

When: October 6, 9 p.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: 90s Throwback

Cost: Free to attend



Birds, Brews and BBQ | German American Club

Support the Louisville Nature Center at their annual Birds, Brews and BBQ fundraiser. This year, join them in a new location at the neighboring German American Club. There will be music by the River Rounders and DJ Bones, food from Common Table, libations, games (including Spin FOR the Bottle), live animal presentations and a silent auction.



When: October 6, 6-9 p.m.

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: Birds, Brews and BBQ

Cost: $48-$53 GA; $64-$69 VIP





Monthly Nordic Metal Night | Oskar's Slider Bar

Enjoy a night of Scandinavian metal at your favorite aquavit bar. Explore the depths of Nordic metal music with Oskar's resident Viking bartender. Oskar's will feature drink specials and a late-night food menu.

When: October 6, 10 p.m.-midnight

Where: Oskar's Slider Bar, 3799 Poplar Level Road

Website: Monthly Nordic Metal Night

Cost: Free to attend



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. This evening's menu (back by popular demand) includes: Brie phyllo tartlets, grilled flank steak and chocolate meringue pie. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: October 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





SUNDAY

Screening of Hocus Pocus | Louisville Palace

Usher in the spooky season with this special screening of Hocus Pocus (1993) at the Louisville Palace. Doors open at 1 p.m. Pre-and post-show haunted tours are available for purchase as well.

When: October 7, 2 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Hocus Pocus

Cost: $8



Fall Cocktail Competition & Clothing Drive | Monnik Beer Co.

Monnik has invited local barkeeps to show off their talents and compete for top contender at their first cocktail competition. Everyone who attends is encouraged to bring an article of clothing to donate to UP Women & Children.



When: October 7, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett St.

Website: Cocktail Competition

Cost: Free to attend, clothing donation requested



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Butchertown Pizza Hall

A selection of Louisville's top comedians entertain you every other week at the Cabel Street Bar above Butchertown Pizza Hall. Come for the great pizza and stay for the laughs. This week will feature the best from Western Kentucky, as well as some local talent. Show is for ages 21 and over.



When: September 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave.

Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase

Cost: Free to attend



Tiki at the Pearl

Pretend that summer never ended at the October edition of Tiki at the Pearl. There will be rum punch, a pig roast, beach music and more. The pig roast starts at 7 p.m.

and ends at midnight.

When: October 7, 7 p.m.

Where: The Pearl of Germantown, 1151 Goss Ave.

Website: Tiki at the Pearl

Cost: Free to attend