Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville October 5 — 7

FRIDAY
The 62nd Annual St. James Court Art Show | Old Louisville
The St. James Court Art Show returns this weekend for its 62nd year. This juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show, held among the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville, is one of Louisville's favorite traditions. Each year, hundreds of vendors come from all over the country to present their craft for attendees to browse.
When: Friday-Sunday, October 5-7
Where: St. James Court, 1387 S. Fourth St.
Website: St. James Court Art Show
Cost: Free to attend
Cropped Out Music Festival | American Turners Louisville
When: October 5-6, 2:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road
Website: Cropped Out
Cost: $40 for one-day pass; $70 for weekend pass; camping passes available
St. James Court Preview Party "Bubbly & Bites" | Conrad-Caldwell House Museum
Join CASA of the River Region at their St. James Preview Party, Bubbly & Bites, at the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum. Your ticket gains you entry into the champagne tent offering brunch style appetizers, mimosas, an art raffle and live demonstrations all before the court opens to the general public. Be the first to view and shop some of the country's most talented artists. All proceeds benefit CASA of the River Region.
When: October 5, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court
Website: Bubbly & Bites
Cost: $75
First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville
The Republic Bank First Friday Hop is every first Friday along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments.
When: October 5, 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor
Website: Friday Trolley Hop
Cost: Free to attend
Yoga on the Field | Slugger Field
Find your zen in the outfield grass during Yoga on the Field. An experience for all skill levels, Yoga on the Field is hosted by Soul Cleanse Yoga. Tickets include a post-class cocktail hour sponsored by Copper & Kings American Brandy Company.
When: October 5, 5-8:30 p.m.
Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.
Website: Yoga on the Field
Cost: $10 general admission, $20 with limited T shirt
Strassenfest | Fourth Street Live!
Fourth Street Live! is celebrating German food, drink and culture with Strassenfest. This two-day event will feature live music, activities, a stein-hoisting competition and authentic German food and beer, including Gordon Biersch's tapping of their "Fest" beer.
When: October 5, 5-10 p.m. & October 6, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Fourth Street Live!, 420 S. Fourth St.
Website: Strassenfest
Cost: Free to attend
A Jewish Joke: A Drama About Comedy | Bunbury Theatre
Irascible and lovable comedy screenwriter Bernie Lutz has made his way up the ladder by being a spineless Hollywood sell-out. Now, the night before a big red carpet premiere that will make Bernie’s career, he has been asked to name names, give up his friend and give in to some anti-Semitic and racist slobs in Congress.
When: October 4-7, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bunbury Theatre at the Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.
Website: A Jewish Joke
Cost: $10-$22
Butchertown Porktoberfest | Copper & Kings
Porktoberfest is an annual BBQ and pork inspired culinary competition to benefit the Butchertown Neighborhood Association. Patrons will use tickets for purchasing tastings from 15 competing vendors. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning vendor of each of the four categories: Judges’ Choice, Best Vegetarian, Most Creative and Best Dessert.
When: October 5, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.
Website: Butchertown Porktoberfest
Cost: Free to attend; $2 tasting tickets
2018 Main Street Progressive Dinner: Whiskey Row Roam-Around
At the 22nd-annual Progressive Dinner, Whiskey Row Roam-Around, savor all the flavors of the city. The night begins at the Georgian Suites in Whiskey Row Lofts, with appetizers and cocktails, followed by food at Doc Crows, Troll Pub, Patrick O’Shea’s, Sidebar, El Barrio and Bearno’s. Dessert will be at Duluth Trading Company. All tickets include an exclusive self-guided tour of the new Old Forester Distillery and a special tasting there.
When: October 5, 6-11:30 p.m.
Where: Starts at the Georgian Suites, 127 W. Main St.
Website: Main Street Progressive Dinner
Cost: See website
Young Heirlooms' Americana Spotlight Series | Odeon
Cincinnati-based Young Heirlooms are bringing their curated “Americana Spotlight” series to Louisville. The series launched in Cincinnati as a way for Young Heirlooms to share talent they met on the road with their hometown audiences in a special night focused around roots-inspired, original music and a visual art component. Louisville artist Adam Horton joins this line-up as the featured visual artist.
When: October 5, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.
Website: Americana Spotlight Series
Cost: $8.25
The 2018 Ten-Tucky Festival | The Bard's Town
The eighth annual Ten-Tucky Festival of ten-minute plays returns this weekend. Every night, enjoy nine short plays by nine Kentucky playwrights, directed and performed by two dozen Kentucky theater artists.
When: October 4-6, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
Website: Ten-Tucky Festival
Cost: $18 in advance; $15 for seniors/students; $20 at the door
SATURDAY
Bourbon Bash 2018 | KMAC
KMAC is celebrating the revitalization of Main Street's Bourbon District at the 37th annual Bourbon Bash. Guests will enjoy bourbon tastings and culinary delights from the Mayan Cafe, while experiencing the work of Jibade-Khalil Huffman in their new exhibit, "Poems for Every Occassion." The #WhiskeyWizard, Richard Darshwood, will entertain guests with his tricks, and OKDeejays will provide the beats.
When: Saturday, October 6, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.
Website: Bourbon Bash
Cost: $100
Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival
Bowman Field's Aviation & Military Heritage Festival returns this weekend. This event will feature rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the United States, military vehicles and equipment, military memorabilia, past war anniversary exhibits and more. There will be historical aircraft on display, vintage airplane rides, vintage cars, military vehicles, community exhibitors and historical re-enactors.
When: October 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & October 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Bowman Field Terminal Building, 2815 Taylorsville Road
Website: Bowman Field Aviation Festival
Cost: $10 per person; $5 for under 16 years; free for under 5 years and all veterans/active military
Pumpkin Bash Harvest Homecoming Festival | New Albany
New Albany will host one of Indiana's largest festivals from October 6-14. The Harvest Homecoming will celebrate the harvest season with fiesta rides, crafts, live music, food and drinks, kids' events and much more over the festival week. The festivities will kick off this Saturday with a parade. Vendor booths will be set up on October 11-14.
When: October 6-14
Where: New Albany, Ind.
Website: Harvest Homecoming
Cost: Free to attend
Southern Indiana Bacon & Blues Festival | Best Vineyards
Enjoy two days of blues music and bacon, along with arts and crafts booths of all kinds. Distillery tours and wine tastings will also be available. Proceeds benefit Elizabeth Lions Club Community Projects and Crusade for Children.
When: October 6, noon-6 p.m. & October 7, noon-7 p.m.
Where: Best Vineyards and Winery, 8373 Morgans Lane SE, Elizabeth, Ind.
Website: Bacon & Blues Festival
Cost: $5 per person
2018 Virgil Christian Tribute Polo Match | Oxmoor Farm
Head to Oxmoor Farm for tailgating fun and excitement at the 16th annual polo match event. There will be a prize awarded for best tailgate theme. Other activities include food and boutique vendors, live music following match, a bouncy house, pony rides and fireworks. Proceeds benefit Maryhurst, the oldest child welfare nonprofit in Kentucky serving kids and families who are hurting.
When: October 6, 3-9 p.m.
Where: Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Ave.
Website: Polo Match
Cost: $20 GA; reserved tailgating spots available for $150-$50
First Annual Daughter of a King Gala | The River
Women of the Well Ministry works to free women from human trafficking and domestic violence situations and to give them a safe, loving and healing place. Join them at their first annual banquet gala this weekend to raise funds to support their mission. Sponsorship packages available.
When: October 6, 6-8 p.m.
Where: The River, 12100 Taylorsville Road
Website: Daughter of a King Gala
Cost: $45 for individual; $200 for table
90s Throwback | The Butchertown Social
DJ Trevor Bowles will spin '90s jams all night, and Butchertown Social will feature specialty cocktails. Slather on your body glitter, flip your hats backwards and come have a Zima.
When: October 6, 9 p.m.
Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.
Website: 90s Throwback
Cost: Free to attend
Birds, Brews and BBQ | German American Club
Support the Louisville Nature Center at their annual Birds, Brews and BBQ fundraiser. This year, join them in a new location at the neighboring German American Club. There will be music by the River Rounders and DJ Bones, food from Common Table, libations, games (including Spin FOR the Bottle), live animal presentations and a silent auction.
When: October 6, 6-9 p.m.
Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.
Website: Birds, Brews and BBQ
Cost: $48-$53 GA; $64-$69 VIP
Monthly Nordic Metal Night | Oskar's Slider Bar
Enjoy a night of Scandinavian metal at your favorite aquavit bar. Explore the depths of Nordic metal music with Oskar's resident Viking bartender. Oskar's will feature drink specials and a late-night food menu.
When: October 6, 10 p.m.-midnight
Where: Oskar's Slider Bar, 3799 Poplar Level Road
Website: Monthly Nordic Metal Night
Cost: Free to attend
Date Night | Cooking at Millie's
Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. This evening's menu (back by popular demand) includes: Brie phyllo tartlets, grilled flank steak and chocolate meringue pie. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.
When: October 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.
Website: Date Night
Cost: $105
SUNDAY
Screening of Hocus Pocus | Louisville Palace
Usher in the spooky season with this special screening of Hocus Pocus (1993) at the Louisville Palace. Doors open at 1 p.m. Pre-and post-show haunted tours are available for purchase as well.
When: October 7, 2 p.m.
Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.
Website: Hocus Pocus
Cost: $8
Fall Cocktail Competition & Clothing Drive | Monnik Beer Co.
Monnik has invited local barkeeps to show off their talents and compete for top contender at their first cocktail competition. Everyone who attends is encouraged to bring an article of clothing to donate to UP Women & Children.
When: October 7, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett St.
Website: Cocktail Competition
Cost: Free to attend, clothing donation requested
Sunday Comedy Showcase | Butchertown Pizza Hall
A selection of Louisville's top comedians entertain you every other week at the Cabel Street Bar above Butchertown Pizza Hall. Come for the great pizza and stay for the laughs. This week will feature the best from Western Kentucky, as well as some local talent. Show is for ages 21 and over.
When: September 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave.
Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase
Cost: Free to attend
Tiki at the Pearl
Pretend that summer never ended at the October edition of Tiki at the Pearl. There will be rum punch, a pig roast, beach music and more. The pig roast starts at 7 p.m.
and ends at midnight.
When: October 7, 7 p.m.
Where: The Pearl of Germantown, 1151 Goss Ave.
Website: Tiki at the Pearl
Cost: Free to attend
Cover photo: St. James Court Art Show // by Alexandra Winters