Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville September 21 — 23

FRIDAY

The 2018 Ten-Tucky Festival | The Bard's Town

The eighth annual Ten-Tucky Festival of ten-minute plays returns this weekend. Every night, enjoy nine short plays by nine Kentucky playwrights, directed and performed by two dozen Kentucky theater artists.



When: September 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Ten-Tucky Festival

Cost: $18 in advance; $15 for seniors/students; $20 at the door



Dracula | Actors Theatre

His fangs are bared. His eyes glow crimson. Louisville’s favorite vampire is back! Based on Bram Stoker’s gothic tale of the immortal Transylvanian count and his unexpectedly feisty human prey, this fast-paced, fright-filled adaptation is a Halloween treat that drips with suspense—and even more blood. See the website for all dates and times.



When: September 21-23, times vary

Where: Actors Theatre of Louisville, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Dracula

Cost: $50+



19th Annual Global Gourmet | Mellwood Arts Center

Kentucky Refugee Ministries is hosting the 19th annual Global Gourmet fundraiser this weekend. Guests will enjoy international cuisine, music from KRM live artists and a silent auction with over 100 items. This event is about celebrating Kentucky and helping to make it a better home for refugees. Sponsorship opportunities are available.



When: September 21, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Global Gourmet

Cost: $100





After Hours at the Speed

On the third Friday of every month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.



When: September 21, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: Free for members



Harvest for Hope Festival | Uspiritus

This fall festival features carnival games, local food vendors, live music, bouncy houses, kids' crafts and games and so much more. In addition, attendees can participate in a community mural project with Whet Your Pallete.



When: September 21, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Uspiritus - Bellewood Campus

Website: Harvest for Hope

Cost: Free to attend, but tickets required





Fall into Autumn: An Autumnal Equinox Celebration | Mile Wide

Celebrate the changing of seasons this Friday at Mile Wide. Give thanks in this season of appreciation for the abundant crop of barley by toasting a beer. There will be pop-up shops from Unorthodox and SunStones and tarot card readings from Kennedy Turner

of the Cat's Meow.



When: September 21, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Fall into Autumn

Cost: Free to attend



Blue Stockings | Commonwealth Theatre Center

In this moving, comical story of Victorian women fighting for the future of education, Tess and her fellow first-years are determined to win the right to graduate from Girton College, Cambridge. But distractions of love, the class divide and the strength of the opposition stand in the way of change.



When: September 20-23, times vary

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Blue Stockings

Cost: $10-$15 adult; $8-$10 student and senior





Lafayette in Louisville: An Evening with Sarah Vowell | Locust Grove

The evening will include a conversation between New York Times' best-selling author Sarah Vowell and Tara Anderson, host and producer of Five Things from Louisville Public Media, about France's Marque de Lafayette, who fought for the United States during the American Revolution and visited all 24 states and their major cities, including Louisville in May of 1825.



When: September 21, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Lafayette in Louisville

Cost: $45 GA; $40 for students





Reese Witherspoon's Whiskey in a Teacup Tour | Kentucky Center

With her debut book, Whiskey in a Teacup, the Academy award-winning actress, producer and entrepreneur invites you into her world, where she infuses the southern style, parties and traditions she loves with contemporary flair and charm.



When: September 21, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Whiskey in a Teacup

Cost: $60+



Louisville Is Funny Live! | Butchertown Pizza Hall

Louisville Is Funny returns to Cabel Street Bar, featuring your favorite stand-up comics. Leslie Battle is a veteran and comic from Columbus, Ohio, a favorite among fans and comics alike. Andy Fleming is a force of nature who splits his time between Chicago and Louisville and is among the ringleaders of the popular Character Assassination roasts. Peter Swanz is a is also a naturopathic doctor, proving that medicine is funny business.



When: September 21, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave.

Website: Louisville Is Funny Live

Cost: $8 in advance; $12 at the door





SATURDAY

Bourbon & Beyond 2018 | Champions Park

Bourbon & Beyond is the only festival where the food and drink lineup rivals the music headliners. This year's stage features music from John Mayer, Sting, Sheryl Crow and Lenny Kravitz among many others. Attendees can sample food from top chef Tom Colicchio and sip on bourbon from one of the countless bars located around the event venue.



When: September 22-23, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Champions Park, 2050 River Road

Website: Bourbon & Beyond

Cost: $90+



Animal Care Society's Bark in the Park & 5K Woof Walk/Run 2018 | Seneca Park

Bark in the Park is a celebration of all things canine. Each September, The Animal Care Society welcomes the general public to one of Metro Louisville’s most popular green spaces – Seneca Park. Participate in the 5K, hang out with your dog(s) by the kiddie pools, let your dogs run the Lure Course by Lucky Dogs Adventures, munch on pizza and hot dogs, participate in fun contests, learn about rescue organizations and animal-friendly businesses nearby, and and meet tons of amazing animal lovers right here in Louisville!



When: September 22, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Seneca Park, PeeWee Reese Road

Website: Bark in the Park

Cost: Free to attend; 5K is $25 in advance or $30 day of



Norton Sports Health Great Pumpkin 10K | Beckley Creek Park

The 10K run/walk is professionally chip-timed and all participants will receive a short-sleeve tech T-shirt and a custom finisher medal. Along with the 10K run/walk, there will also be a Wellness Festival and a 3/4-mile kids fun run on the Egg Lawn. The Norton Sports Health Great Pumpkin 10K is the second race in the Louisville Sports Commission's Fall Runathon.



When: September 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Beckley Creek Park, 1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy.

Website: Great Pumpkin 10K

Cost: $45 registration



Flutter Fest 2018 | Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo's butterfly adventure culminates with the tagging of 1,000 monarch butterflies for release at Flutter Fest, brought to you in partnership with Louisville’s Idlewild Butterfly Farm. This release coincides with the annual migration of monarch butterflies. Activities will include craft and education stations, butterfly tagging, pollinator parades, story time and the butterfly release at 2 p.m.



When: September 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Flutter Fest

Cost: Free with admission



John Whitaker & Jason Bemis Lawrence Dual Record Release Show | Odeon

John Whitaker and Jason Bemis Lawrence are hosting a dual record release show at Odeon. Both Louisville natives, Whitaker and Lawrence are former band mates with rock group Middle Men. When the band broke up, they remained in touch and matured together as songwriters and musicians.



When: September 22, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Record Release Show

Cost: $8 in advance; $10 at the door





South Louisville Urban Arts & Crafts Fair | South Louisville Community Center

Stop by the fair and get to know your local vendors. Browse all sorts of arts and crafts, jewelry, food, clothing and more at the South Louisville Community Center.



When: September 22, 10 a.m-3 p.m.

Where: South Louisville Community Center, 2911 Taylor Blvd.

Website: Urban Arts & Crafts Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Art & Craft Market | the Highlands

This weekend, get ready for the third installment of the Louisville Art & Craft Market, presented by the Flea Off Market. This juried outdoor festival showcases handmade items from vintage to vinyl, food trucks, live music, free yoga, local craft beer and cocktails. On Saturday, enjoy a reading and book signing by Kevin Gibson.



When: September 22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Highlands, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Art & Craft Market

Cost: Free to attend



International Fair | South Central Regional Library

Enjoy music, dance, crafts, activities, discussions and more from all around the globe, and celebrate Louisville's amazing diversity. Enjoy musical entertainment from Dane Waters, Rascals of Ragtyme, Louisville Pipe Band, Rhythm Science Sound, Raqia Belly Dance and so much more. COLLIDER artist Zed Saeed will provide portrait sessions for International Day participants and their families.



When: September 22, noon-4 p.m.

Where: South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Website: International Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Maroon 5: Red Pill Blues Tour | KFC Yum! Center

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 is coming to the Yum! Center this weekend on their newest tour, happening in conjunction with the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, Red Pill Blues.



When: September 22, 8 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Red Pill Blues Tour

Cost: $50+

SUNDAY

Brunch and Beyond | Bourbon Barrel Foods

Join Chef Loreal Gavin, the Butcher Babe, inside the state-of-the-art Monogram Kitchen Studio for Bourbon Barrel Foods' Brunch and Beyond. Watch and interact in the collaborative space as Chef Gavin prepares a brunch with plenty of Southern flair and local ingredients.



When: September 23, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Bourbon Barrel Foods, 1201 Story Ave., Ste. 175

Website: Brunch and Beyond

Cost: $53.50





Hoptoberfest | HopCat

HopCat will have local and imported authentic Oktoberfest beers on tap. Guests are encouraged to wear their lederhosen or dirndls. A limited number of Oktoberfest steins will be given away while supplies last.



When: September 23, 10 a.m.-midnight

Where: Hopcat, 1064 Bardstown Road

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/526314144471786/

Cost: Free to attend



The Hunger Walk — 40th Anniversary | Waterfront Park

The fortieth anniversary of the Hunger Walk, benefiting Dare to Care, is this Sunday. In addition to the charity walk, there will be live entertainment, a kid's zone, food tucks and more.



When: September 23, 2:15 p.m.

Where: Harbor Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Hunger Walk

Cost: See website



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Butchertown Pizza Hall

A selection of Louisville's top comedians entertain you every other week at the Cabel Street Bar above Butchertown Pizza Hall. Come for the great pizza and stay for the laughs. Join them this week for a special Paducah edition of the showcase.



When: September 23, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave.

Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase

Cost: Free to attend



Cover photo: Bourbon & Beyond // Facebook