Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville September 28 — 30

FRIDAY

Germantown Oktoberfest | Goss Avenue

Celebrate Oktoberfest with a block party in Germantown. This year's festival will include a stein hoisting contest, brat toss, stein relay race, yodeling contest and - new this year - the West Sixth Brewing Danke Chain Dachshund Races. And you can enjoy music form Squeeze-bot on the Four Pegs stage.



When: September 28, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Germantown, Goss Ave.

Website: Oktoberfest

Cost: Free to attend



The 2018 Ten-Tucky Festival | The Bard's Town

The eighth annual Ten-Tucky Festival of ten-minute plays returns this weekend. Every night, enjoy nine short plays by nine Kentucky playwrights, directed and performed by two dozen Kentucky theater artists.



When: September 28-30, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Ten-Tucky Festival

Cost: $18 in advance; $15 for seniors/students; $20 at the door



Date Night with ROC | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Executive Chef/Owner Rocco Cadollini of ROC Restaurant. The menu includes: Caponata siciliana, pasta con salsiccia and coppa di cioccolato. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: September 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night with ROC

Cost: $105





Rocky Horror Picture Show | Copper & Kings

Join Copper & Kings in their courtyard for an outdoor showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with a live cast and crowd participation. Costumes and props are welcome (see website below for guidelines). 21+ only.



When: September 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Rocky Horror Picture Show

Cost: $10



We Are the Weirdos: Resurrection | Art Sanctuary

We Are the Weirdos presents "Resurrection," featuring burlesque, aerials, drag, sideshow and much more. It’s been over a year since the Weirdos last made an appearance, but now their ready to bring the weird and strange back to the stage.



When: September 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: We Are the Weirdos

Cost: $20+ GA; $30+ VIP; $175+ VIP table for 5 and bottle of wine



Dark Parlour Spirit Theatre | Culbertson Mansion

Join Anthony Truitt and the Dark Parlour for an evening of "Spirit Theatre" that will make you question what you see and believe. Through a series of unique tests and experiments, each guest will learn of their own mind's ability to unlock the secrets within the Culbertson Mansion, as they experience a true phenomenon of perception. This event takes place inside the mansion and is a great way to kick off the haunted house season. Shows are every hour from 7-10 p.m. and last approximately 45 minutes.



When: September 28 & 29, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site, 914 E. Main St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Dark Parlour

Cost: $15





Local Lineup: Second Story Man with House Ghost | Against the Grain

Against the Grain is hosting the final installment of the 2018 Local Lineup this Saturday. This month, the free music series will feature Second Story Man with House Ghost. Get started early at happy hour with DJ Sam Sneed.



When: September 28, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: The Local Lineup

Cost: Free to attend



Blue Stockings | Commonwealth Theatre Center

In this moving, comical story of Victorian women fighting for the future of education, Tess and her fellow first-years are determined to win the right to graduate from Girton College, Cambridge. But distractions of love, the class divide and the strength of the opposition stand in the way of change.



When: September 28 & 29, times vary

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Blue Stockings

Cost: $10-$15 adult; $8-$10 student and senior





SATURDAY

10th Anniversary NuLu Fest

One of the cities largest street festivals returns! For the tenth year, attendees will yet again enjoy a day of fun for the whole family, including live music, regional micro-brews, cocktails, shopping and a kid's area. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. The musical lineup will feature Evan & Vanessa, Comforter, Bendigo Fletcher, Shake Anderson & His All-Stars, Zach Longoria Project, Scott T. Smith with Ben Sollee and James Lindsey.



When: September 29, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: NuLu, E. Market St.

Website: NuLu Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Zwanze Day 2018 | Holy Grale

This Saturday, glasses will be raised all around the globe as beer lovers take part in a preeminent international toast in celebration of a very special brewery, Cantillon (Brussels, Belgium). For the eighth year, Holy Grale is honored to be one of 28 distinguished beer bars in the U.S. and 72 in the world to participate in this incomparable beer event. Doors open and ticket sales begin at 8 a.m. First Zwanze pour at 2:45 p.m.



When: September 29, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Zwanze Day

Cost: $15 at the door (very limited, cash only)



2018 Arts and Crafts Market | Buechel Park Baptist Church

The third annual Arts and Crafts Market returns this weekend to Buechel. All items will be homemade or hand-crafted, including holiday items, jewelry, home decor, accessories, woodwork, paintings and much more. Lunch and snacks will be available.



When: September 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Buechel Park Baptist Church gym, 2403 Hikes Lane

Website: Arts & Crafts Market

Cost: Free to attend



Downs After Dark: Bourbon & Beats | Churchill Downs

Nightlife meets racing at Downs After Dark. Enjoy cocktails, live music and racing under the lights at Churchill Downs.



When: September 29, 5-11:30 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Downs After Dark

Cost: $10+



Spensive: An Opulent Affair | Butchertown Social

The Butchertown Social is hosting their first amateur drag/variety show and fundraiser. Be bougie, fancy, uppity - be 'spensive. The night will feature local, amateur drag performances, DJs, food and drink specials and LGBTQ+ swag. Proceeds support the Sweet Evening Breeze LGBTQ+ Shelter, serving Louisville's LGBTQ+ homeless youth.



When: September 29, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Spensive

Cost: $5 at the door



Bernstein at 100 | Kentucky Center

Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra present this concert as a two-year celebration of the centennial anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth. The Orchestra will open the 2018-2019 Brown–Forman Classics series with an all-Bernstein concert featuring soul singer Morgan James. Bernstein at 100 will include music from Bernstein’s First Symphony to Broadway musicals, such as West Side Story and On The Town.



When: September 29, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Bernstein at 100

Cost: $27-$85



Martin Lawrence: LIT AF Tour | KFC Yum! Center

Following sold out shows in several major cities, comedian, actor, director and producer Martin Lawrence is coming to Louisville. Lawrence stars as the high-powered host of this comedy event, presenting a lineup of comedians including DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson and Benji Brown.



When: September 29, 8 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: LIT AF Tour

Cost: $56+

SUNDAY

Fall Antiques Market | Locust Grove

From whimsical china dogs to funky mid-century modern chairs, from stately silver to charming children’s toys, the Fall Antiques Market has something for everyone and every budget. Dozens of individual dealers from around the region will offer antique and vintage furniture, textiles, jewelry, silver, tchotchkes, ephemera, fine Kentucky crafted pieces of furniture and decorative arts and much more. Food and drink will be available for purchase.



When: September 30, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Fall Antiques Market

Cost: $8



Eddie Izzard: Believe Me Tour | Kentucky Center

In his New York Times best-selling book Believe Me, Eddie Izzard writes with the same candor and insight evident in his comedy to reflect upon a childhood marked by the loss of his mother, boarding school and alternative sexuality, as well as a life in comedy, film, politics and philanthropy.



When: September 30, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Eddie Izzard

Cost: $45+



Family Fun Day on Fourth: Fall Festival | Fourth Street Live!

Enjoy a family and pet-friendly day of fall-themed activities on Fourth Street Live. There will be pumpkin painting, bounce houses, balloon animals, face painting and much more. This event benefits the Arrow Fund, helping to fight animal abuse and neglect.



When: September 30, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Family Fun Day

Cost: $5



Bourbon Class with Maker's Mark | Mr. Lee's

Celebrate the end of National Bourbon Heritage Month with a tasting and cocktail class at Mr. Lee's. Thomas Bolton of Maker’s Mark will lead a tasting through three different expressions, followed by a class led by lead bartender Alexandria Breese.



When: September 30, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Mr. Lee's, 935 Goss Ave.

Website: Bourbon Class

Cost: $25