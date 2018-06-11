Welcoming America Brings Their Annual Conference to Louisville



Louisville Tickets Promotion

By leading a movement of inclusive communities, Welcoming America strives to make everyone feel like they belong. Their organization helps communities recognize how inclusivity leads to prosperity, and then supports and guides them toward becoming more welcoming to immigrants and all residents. At their core, Welcoming America functions on the belief that all people, including immigrants, are valued contributors who are vital to the success of our communities and shared future.

Next week, Welcoming America will bring their signature event, the Welcoming Interactive, to Louisville, which has become a leading city in the welcoming movement. The Welcoming Interactive is Welcoming America's annual conference focused on building bridges between newcomers and long-time residents. But this year, the Welcoming Economies Convening is proud to partner with the Welcoming Interactive. At the Welcoming Interactive + Convening, explore critical issues like how to navigate changes at the federal level and explore the intersection of race, bias and immigration. The combination of these two events merges cutting edge policies and innovative ideas from the field of immigrant economic development with successful practices and inspiring stories of welcoming communities.

The Welcoming Interactive + Welcoming Economies Convening kicks off next Monday, June 18, at the Hyatt Regency Louisville (320 S. Fourth St.).