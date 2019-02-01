Wellness Blogger Helene Trager-Kusman Teaches the Art of Self-Love this Valentine's Season



Louisville Tickets Promotion

This season, take some time to love your favorite Valentine — yourself! — at the Self-Love Happy Hour at Naive. Join wellness blogger Helene Trager-Kusman for a workshop that will help you beat the winter blues and start showing yourself the love you deserve. This workshop promises to help you strategize how to prioritize your passions, build a positive support system, overcome negative beliefs and get in touch with your intuition.

Guests can enjoy Naive’s Valentine’s superfood doughnut

paired with a festive mocktail.

Trager-Kusman's blog, All the Verdure, is a goldmine for wellness tips, tricks and recipes you never knew you needed before. It's all about bringing awareness to the health of your mind, body and spirit, to grow a more realistic balanced lifestyle.

Tickets to this event include the following:

— Festive mocktail (with cocktail add-on option) from Naive

— Healthy Valentine's treat from Naive

— Goodie bag with wellness and self-care themed products and coupons

The Self-Love Happy Hour will take place Friday, February 8 from 6-7 p.m. at the Naive (1001 E. Washington St.). Tickets are $25 each.