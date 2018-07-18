We’re Loving 8UP’s Renovated Patio

After a week of the heat index creeping up to 108 degrees, a Friday dip to 88 brings people out onto 8UP Elevated Drinkery and Kitchen’s recently renovated patio, where bartenders mill around a sleek new bar. A wooden column extends upward from the center, topped with a roof that provides much-appreciated shade.

The restaurant offers everything from small shareable appetizers to breakfast and dinner options. Think fresh fried green tomatoes, salt and vinegar chips with smoked catfish dip and stuffed peppadew peppers (for those who like something spicier). The gnocchi is light and pairs well with vegetables and saffron aioli. (Prices range from $5 to $38.)

Chef Casper Van Drongelen is most proud of the country ham and fig salad. “Everyone else makes (the ham) wrong!” he says, grinning as he serves the dish.