Westport Middle School's Music Department Gets Electrified



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Created by international recording artist, electric violinist and music education advocate Mark Wood, Electrify Your Strings (EYS) is a music education program that tours schools to give their music departments a boost. The EYS team works with orchestra, choir and band students to put on rock concerts at their schools, local theaters or arenas. This intensive experience helps students grow their self-esteem and motivation, as well as increases family and community engagement, all while raising money for participating schools.

Over the span of a typical two-to-three day visit, Electrify Your Strings coaches students to express themselves fully through their music, encouraging and guiding along the way. Visits from EYS range in size from school-centric events to large-scale extravaganzas that include music students from the entire school district. In its larger form, the final concert events have included upwards of 1,500 kids onstage performing in front of 15,000+ people. This week, Electrify Your Strings will visit Westport Middle School, and on Saturday, everyone is invited to the concert culmination. Come hear the Westport Middle School Orchestra and Choir perform!

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 28, at the Ballard High School Fine Arts Center (6000 Brownsboro Road). Tickets are $15 and available now through Louisville Tickets. Proceeds benefit Westport Middle School's music department.