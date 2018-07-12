What to Do Before and After Forecastle

Cover photo by John Miller

BEFORE

1) Stop by the Official Kick-Off Party at Against the Grain.

Once again, the Forecastle Foundation and Against the Grain are teaming up for the Thursday night kick-off. Stop by their patio party for great food, beer and live music. Plus, you can pick up your wristbands in advance.

Against the Grain

401 E. Main St.

Check-in: 507 p.m.

Live music: 8 p.m.



2) Fuel up the day(s) of at breakfast/brunch.

Start your Forecastle experience right with a mimosa and French toast. There’s a full day of heat, music and beer ahead of you, so don’t miss the most important meal of the day. Both Toast on Market and Wild Eggs are only a few blocks away from the waterfront, making for the perfect stop.

Toast on Market

620 E. Market St.

Friday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wild Eggs

121 S. Floyd St.

Monday–Friday: 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



3) Get out of town.

If the rowdy Forecastle crowd isn’t your scene, head out of the city to the family-friendly Sunset Concert Series at Foxhollow Farm. Pack a blanket, spread out on the grass and enjoy the music of Yapa and Andrew Hibbard. If the kids get hungry, grab something from one of the many local vendors. Tickets are only $16 for adult $16 and $5 for kids 3-12.

Sunset Concert Series

8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood

Friday, July 13: 6-9 p.m.

AFTER

1) Grab dinner and drinks.

Playing Ping-Pong, drinking more beer and eating pizza is how you should end your Forecastle night. Relax on the shrub benches, under the hanging lights while you watch drunken people chase tiny white balls in the dark.

Garage Bar

700 E. Market St.

Monday-Saturday: 11a.m. – 11p.m.

Sunday: 11a.m. – 10 p.m.



Maybe after being in a large sweaty crowd all day, you might want a calmer place to end your night. Louisville Beer Store is your destination. Pick a beer from their vast inventory, head out to the back patio and enjoy the peace and quiet.

Louisville Beer Store

746 E. Market St.

Monday-Saturday: 1 p.m.-midnight

Sunday: 1-7 p.m.

Escape the heat and refuel at BBC on Main Street. A giant burger and a tall glass of beer will bring you back to life. Don't forget, if you've got a weekend pass, you can leave and re-enter the festival at any time.

Bluegrass Brewing Co.

300 W. Main St.

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday: 1-10 p.m.

2) Check out the Official Late Night Shows.

Continue your music experience at any late-night location. Chicago-based DJ Louis the Child and funk band Lettuce will take over the Belle on Friday and Saturday. If you want to get away from the water, join local indie-rockers Boa, T. Hardy Morris and the Hard Knocks with the Ego Trippers at Headliner’s Music Hall Friday. Come back the next day for round two with Headliner’s silent party. Or, catch The Wailers and Missio as they keep the party going at Mercury Ballroom. Doors open on Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. for all locations.

Late Night on the Belle

Late Night at Headliners

Late Night at Mercury Ballroom



3) Stop by an after-party.

After the last band plays and you find yourself saying I want more, there’s hope. Head over to Gravely Brewing Co. for Morecastle. Billy Goat Revue and The Delighters will be jamming all night on Friday to further satisfy your hunger for music, and The Josephines will take over for Saturday.

Gravely Brewing Co.

514 Baxter Ave.

July 13 and 14: 11 p.m.-2 a.m.



Join the after-party at Odeon on Friday the 13th. Jaxon Lee Swain, Tyler Lance Walker Gill and Way Far Away DJs will be closing the first night of Forecastle with a bang.

Odeon

1335 Story Ave.

July 13: 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m.



4) Satisfy your new taste for bourbon.

If the bourbon tasting at Forecastle sparked an interest, take it to the next level. Visit any of the distilleries on Whiskey Row or nearby to expand your palette and get a history lesson on Kentucky's favorite drink.

Angel's Envy

500 E. Main St.

Tours:

Monday & Wednesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 12:30-5 p.m.

Evan Williams

528 W. Main St.

Tours:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-4:30 p.m.

Jim Beam

404 S. Fourth St.

Tours:

Monday-Saturday: 1-9 p.m.

Kentucky Peerless

120 N. Tenth St.

Tours:

Monday-Wednesday & Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.



5) Make plans for next year.

It's never too early to plan ahead. Go ahead and mark off that July weekend in 2019 so you don't double-book. And if you were impressed by the quantity and quality of the Louisville bands in this year's lineup, check out Poorcastle next year too.