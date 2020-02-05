What does the chef-owner of Silly Axe Cafe keep in her freezer?

Angela Pike, 40, is the chef-owner of the gluten-free Silly Axe Cafe near Douglass Loop.

A local restaurant people would be surprised to know you’ve never tried?

“Proof on Main.”

What’d you eat for breakfast today?

“Pimento cheese sandwich.”

What’d you eat for dinner last night?

“Chicken pasta Alfredo from my restaurant.”

What’s in your freezer right now?

“Frozen gluten-free chicken nuggets and pizza from Costco. Don’t judge. I have three kids.”

What ingredient do you use more than any other?

“Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce.”

Where are you a regular?

“Quills Coffee, St. Matthews.”

What Louisville dish have you eaten more than any other?

“The Fat Lamb’s lamb meatballs.”

What closed Louisville restaurant do you miss the most?

“Mamma Grisanti’s. It reminds me of special occasions with my family when I was a kid.”

Favorite cereal?

“Peanut butter Chex.”

If you were a vegetable, what would you be?

“Asparagus — an aggressively strong flavor profile that can be an acquired taste that you just can’t get enough of and somehow hate to love.”

If you were a fruit, what would you be?

“Blueberry — a little mushy, a little sweet, sometimes sour. Loved by many, hated by some. Best in the summer and with pie.”

What’s always in your refrigerator?

“Hard cider.”

First drink you ever had?

“Zima in my bedroom with my friend Ellanna in eighth grade. I was under-impressed — until I threw a Jolly Rancher in it.”

