What does Foxhollow Farm's steward keep in her freezer?

Maggie Keith is a fourth-generation steward of Foxhollow Farm in Crestwood.

A local restaurant people would be surprised to know you’ve never tried?

“Papa John’s.”



Favorite hole-in-the-wall?

“Cravings Byanca in Crestwood.”



What’d you eat for breakfast today?

“One-eyed Jack — fried egg on a piece of toast.”



What’s in your freezer right now?

“Foxhollow grass-fed beef and frozen tomato sauce.”



What ingredient do you use more than any other?

“Crushed red-pepper flakes.”



Where are you a regular?

“The Weekly Juicery for the Sweet Heat smoothie, which includes cacao nibs, cinnamon and cayenne pepper.”



What Louisville dish have you eaten more than any other?

“The burger at Mayan Café.”



What’s always in your refrigerator?

“Lemons and random seeds for the garden.”



What’s on your weekly grocery list?

“Siggi’s yogurt.”



Favorite cereal?

“Puffed Rice. I actually use them to make meatballs.”



First drink you ever had?

“A Goombay Smash in Exuma, Bahamas, with my grandmother. It was super-sweet and very strong.”



What cures your hangover?

“Water and French toast.”



If you were a fruit, what would you be?

“Heirloom tomato. They thrive in Kentucky.”



If you were a vegetable, what would you be?

“Carrot. They are rooted in the earth, sweet and a bit crunchy.”

