What does the managing editor of a food magazine keep in her freezer?

Ann Curtis is managing editor of the magazine Edible Louisville & the Bluegrass and serves on the board of Slow Food Bluegrass. She lives in the Highlands.



A local restaurant people would be surprised to know you’ve never tried?

“As a vegetarian, I am looking forward to taking a walk on the vegan side at Morels Cafe.”



Favorite hole-in-the-wall?

“Latest favorite is DakShin Indian Restaurant.”



The best place to eat after midnight in Louisville?

“For locally sourced eats with global flavor: Ramsi’s Cafe on the World. On the weekends: Lola above Butchertown Grocery. And I’ll never shy away from cheese fries at Burger Boy.”



Go open your refrigerator. What’s the first thing you see?

“An explosion of green: kale, salad spring mix, bok choy, cabbage, turnip leaves and radishes. Did I mention we’re doing a weekly CSA from Field Day Family Farm?”



What’s in your freezer right now?

“Huckleberries from my sister in Whitefish, Montana; pesto cubes made from summer basil; pumpkin pulp waiting for an inspiring recipe; and a variety of MorningStar ‘Oh, no, I didn’t have time to make dinner and need a meal in a minute’ products.”



What ingredient do you use more than any other?

“Hemp hearts can make just about every dish better. So can curry.”



What Louisville dish have you eaten more than any other?

“My first love when I moved to Louisville 17 years ago — besides my husband, of course! — was VK8 at Vietnam Kitchen: spicy rice noodles with saté sauce, bean sprouts, broccoli, peanuts and tofu. Add mushrooms.”



A kitchen tool you couldn’t live without?

“A well-sharpened knife that can easily cut spaghetti squash. I’ve had many near-death experiences trying to get those babies open.”



Favorite snack?

“Asian snack mix with wasabi peas is a great midafternoon pick-me-up after hours of pounding the keyboards.”



Last drink you had?

“A smoky old fashioned at the preview of the new Rabbit Hole Distillery in NuLu. Gosh, I love my job!”



A home bar is incomplete without…?

“Just like good accessories make the outfit, swanky drinkware makes the drink — make it colorful, whimsical, unusual, vintage and fun.”



Biggest drinking pet peeve?

“Not a big fan of people whose behavior can be summed up by the lyrics of ‘Big Shot’ by Billy Joel.”



When do you know to cut yourself off?

“When I start thinking I’m a big shot!”

This originally appeared in the January 2018 issue of Louisville Magazine. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find us on newsstands, click here.