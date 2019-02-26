What does the owner of BerserkerBrew coffee keep in his freezer?

Bland Matthews lives in Jeffersontown and owns BerserkerBrew coffee, which is sold online. On Feb. 28, he’ll be at the Brown & Williamson Club at Cardinal Stadium for Desserts First, which features dozens of chefs creating sweets and drinks with Girl Scout cookies as ingredients. Matthews plans to make a Thin Mint-enhanced coffee, served in an edible Tagalong shot glass.



A local restaurant people would be surprised to know you’ve never tried?

“Le Relais.”

The best place to eat after midnight in Louisville?

“My freaking kitchen! I am the king of sandwiches and have never met a spicy pickle I didn’t love. I lift heavy at the gym and eat all the time. It’s a curse. Seriously, though: White Castle.”

What did you eat for breakfast today?

“Four farmers’ market eggs and Purnell’s sausage.”

What did you eat for dinner last night?

“Little Skeezers pizza. LOL, you know what I mean.”

What’s in your freezer right now?

“Twenty pounds of elk meat, two pot roasts and three gallons of premium coffee ice cream. You will pass out with pleasure when you try my Louisville-made coffee ice creams. They hit the market Derby Week.”

What ingredient do you use more than any other?

“Tomatoes. I put tomatoes on my tomatoes.”

Where are you a regular?

“Ginza Asian Bistro on Shelbyville Road. They call me ‘Five Roll.’ The Red Bull roll has spicy crab and cucumber inside, and perfectly seared filet mignon on top.”

What’s on your weekly grocery list?

“Broccoli, hamburger meat, bread and peanut butter.”

Favorite cereal?

“Oatmeal. Haven’t had boxed cereal in 30 years.”

Go open your refrigerator. What’s the first thing you see?

“Grapefruit juice.”

A kitchen tool you couldn’t live without?

“A great skillet.”

Favorite snack?

“Fudge brownies.”

If you were a fruit, what would you be?

“Tomato. Juicy, goes with anything. And I love summer.”

If you were a vegetable, what would you be?

“Beet. Hard on the outside, full of sugar, good for the soul.”

