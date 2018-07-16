Did your Forecastle fashion sense match your taste in music?

Cover photo by John Miller. All other photos by Nikayla Edmondson.

We all know Forecastle for great headliners and a diverse lineup of artists from all genres. But what about that style? Musicians may not realize it, but they inspire some of the trendiest, quirkiest and most unique looks. Day one of Forecastle was full of gems.



Emma, rocking a rad, early-2000s style with a collection from online boutiques. I’m not sure what you think, but this was giving me Paris Hilton circa 2002. Emma was most excited to see Louis the Child.



Liam was here for Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Modest Mouse. He wore items from his Bonnaroo collection.



(Left to right) Alison and Jasmine lay their blankets down to prepare for a jam session with Father John Misty and Modest Mouse. They paired their bralette basics with a floral yellow midi and a homemade printed maxi skirt.



Rachel traveled from New Orleans to enjoy the magical sounds of her hometown band, Arcade Fire. She wore a green satin wrap top by Marrow Creatives and bold pompon earrings by La Lune Studio.



Lauren (left) pairs a pink sporty skirt from recently closed thrift boutique Unique with a starry Victoria’s Secret bra top and classic Air Force One sneakers. Angelina (right) chose a sport two-piece from online boutique Dolls Kill. This duo was ready to enjoy the tunes of local on-the-rise group Private Gardens.



(Left to right) Kaitlyn, Sam and Nikki. Kaitlyn opted for a sequined fringe wrap skirt from Amazon and a bralette from Target. Sam and Nikki proudly wore Altered State from head to heel, with bohemian colors. Kaitlyn was up on someone’s shoulders when I noticed her dancing to Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Sam and Nikki were most excited for Vance Joy.



Audrey Slater (left) of her own brand, Aud Designs, created the looks on the left and right. Perfect for dancing without restrictions. The middle look is a vintage Nike dress picked perfectly from Goodwill. I caught these ladies making their way to the closing of Rainbow Kitten Surprise.



T’Anna was most excited to flow with the tunes of Vance Joy and Private Garden. She wore a vintage dragon printed maxi, a floral bralette and checkered Vans.