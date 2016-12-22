Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville Christmas Weekend (December 23 - 25)

FRIDAY

The Winter Dark Market | Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Whether you're expecting Krampus or St. Nicholas, you're certain to find the perfect beautifully creepy and/or interesting gift for yourself or a special ghoul. Come out and enjoy the best wonderfully weird art and oddities that Louisville has to offer.



When: December 23, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Haymarket, 331 E. Market St.

Website: Winter Dark Market

Cost: Free to attend



A Christmas Carol - Last Day! | Actors Theatre

Celebrate the warmth of the holidays with Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future in this delightful take on an old favorite. A beloved family tradition for four decades, Actors Theatre’s rendition of Dickens’ classic tale is brought to new life with visual splendor and joyous music. This is the last day to see A Christmas Carol, so get your tickets now!



When: December 23, 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: A Christmas Carol

Cost: $75+



Ugly Sweater Party | Fourth Street Live!

Dress to impress in your holiday worst at Tengo Sed Cantina's Ugly Sweater Party on Friday! Everyone wearing an ugly sweater gets free cover. A $50 cash prize will go to the best guy and gal's ugliest Christmas sweater, and don't miss the What's In Santa's Sack giveaway!



When: December 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 440 S. Fourth St.

Website: Ugly Sweater Party

Cost: Free if wearing an ugly Christmas sweater



A Tribute to Leonard Cohen | Headliners

Join Headliners this Friday as they celebrate the life and music of the great Leonard Cohen. There will be music by Joan Shelley, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning and more. All proceeds will go to Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.



When: December 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Headliners 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Tribute to Leonard Cohen

Cost: $10+



The Night Before the Night Before | Kaiju

Want to start celebrating early? Come throw down at Kaiju with Narwhal (Nightvisions 91.9 WFPK) and McKinley (Rad Tantrum 97.1 WXOX). The music starts at 11 p.m. and goes all night. They'll have your favorite Christmas movies playing and some treats for everyone!



When: December 23, 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: The Night Before the Night Before

Cost: Free to attend



Double Eve | The Cure Lounge

Double Eve is back, and this year they're celebrating 10 years! What started with a few friends in a basement has become an event which brings everything we love about Louisville together for one incredible night. Tell your friends, invite the town and toast to one of the best parties of the year.



When: December 23, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.

Website: Double Eve

Cost: Free to attend



Ugly Sweater Party & Spanish Wine Tasting | Vines

Come out on Christmas Eve-Eve for an ugly holiday sweater contest and Spanish wine tasting! The wine bar and spirit shop will be offering tastes of Spanish-variety vinos like temprañillo, rioja, garnacha and more. Bartender Logan will choose his favorite ugly sweater--and the winner gets a Leg Lamp just like the one featured in A Christmas Story (which will also be playing on repeat throughout the night). As always, dogs are welcome. You can dress them up too!



When: December 23, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop, 1985 Douglass Blvd.

Website: Ugly Sweater Party & Wine Tasting

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Christmas Eve Dinner | Proof On Main

If all you want for Christmas is a stress-free celebration, let Proof host your whole crew. This Christmas Eve, gather for a delicious farm-to-table feast prepared by chef Mike Wajda. In the spirit of the season, the menu will feature Proof on Main favorites and a few family-style specials, including a 30oz Cote de Boeuf, Freedom Run Braised Lamb and Whole Smoked Goose for the table. Call 502-217-6360 for reservations.



When: December 24, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Proof On Main, 702 W. Main St.

Website: Christmas Eve Dinner

Cost: Varies



Christmas Eve Cookies & Cocoa | Scarlet's Bakery

Bring the whole crew! Celebrate the season with $1 hot cocoa AND $1 double chocolate toffee crunch cookies! All day while supplies last, limit two hot cocoas and two double chocolate crunch cookies per person.



When: December 24, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Scarlet's Bakery, 741 E. Oak St.

Website: Cookies & Cocoa

Cost: $1



Pop-Up Ice Rink | Holiday Square

This Christmas Eve, brave the cold to get in the spirit in preparation for the big day! Come out to Holiday Square to enjoy this pop-up ice rink, with a real ice skating surface. The rink is open every day until Jan. 15, but there's something extra special about skating on Christmas Eve.



When: December 24, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Holiday Square, Plaza at Fourth and Jefferson

Website: Ice Rink

Cost: Free to attend



Lights Under Louisville | Louisville Mega Cavern

If you haven't made it out to this Louisville holiday staple, now's your chance. With over 850 Christmas light displays and over 2 million points of lights, everyone in your family will be amazed. This is the world's only fully underground drive through Christmas light show!



When: December 24-25, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.

Website: Lights Under Louisville

Cost: $30+ per vehicle



Christmas Eve Dinner | Brasserie Provence

Let the Brasserie family serve your family. Celebrate the peace and joy of the season and create a new holiday tradition. Brasserie will be serving their regular Saturday Special this Christmas Eve.



When: December 24, 5 p.m.

Where: Brasserie Provence, 150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

Website: Christmas Eve Dinner

Cost: Varies



Southern Lights | The Kentucky Horse Park

The 23rd Annual Southern Lights holiday festival has returned to the Kentucky Horse Park! Visitors will be awed by the dazzling display of majestic lights. The drive will begin at the Kentucky Horse Park Campground and will proceed through an enhanced dreamland of dazzling lights and animated figures. On Christmas weekend, all non-driving festival activities will be closed.



When: December 24-25, 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy., Lexington, KY 40511

Website: Southern Lights

Cost: $25+ per car

SUNDAY

Christmas Day Brunch | RIVUE Restaurant Lounge

Just because it's Christmas doesn't give you an excuse to miss brunch. RIVUE will be open almost all day to satisfy your brunching needs. Their brunch buffet menu includes hot and cold options as well as a Christmas ham carving station.



When: December 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: RIVUE at the Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: Christmas Day Brunch

Cost: Varies



Christmas at The Brown

From premier fine dining in the English Grill to the light and airy elegance of J. Graham’s Café, the Brown Hotel is home to exceptional and memorable dining experiences. Both restaurants will be open with their own special Christmas menu. The English Grill has dinner seating at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; reservations are recommended. J. Graham's will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



When: December 25

Where: The Brown Hotel, 335 W. Broadway

Website: Christmas at The Brown

Cost: Varies



KITE Chanukah Bake | Jewish Community Center

The Kentucky Institute for Torah Education is hosting a holiday baking event this Sunday. Bring the whole family to the JCC to listen to wonderful stories and bake delicious Chanukah treats.



When: December 25, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Chanukah Bake

Cost: Free to attend



Chanukah On Ice | Alpine Ice Arena

Enjoy a family friendly Chanukah Party at the Alpine Ice Arena. This Sunday, ice skating is free for everyone! Special Chanukah treats will be served.



When: December 25, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Alpine Ice Arena, 1825 Gardiner Lane

Website: Chanukah On Ice

Cost: Free to attend



Boombox Saints + Dev & Kev | Gerstle's Place

Gerstle's is hosting a Christmas night dance party with the Boombox Saints and Gerstle's regulars Dev & Kev. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the party goes all night! No cover for Christmas Day.



When: December 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Gerstle's, 3801 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Gerstle's

Cost: Free to attend