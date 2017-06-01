Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (June 2 - 4)

FRIDAY

2017 Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival

On Friday and Saturday, June 2nd and 3rd, the Kentuckiana Blues Society and Check's Cafe will host the eighth annual Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival at the corner of Hickory Street and Burnett Avenue. The street festival with an outdoor stage is free and will have three blues bands each evening starting at 6:30 p.m. and playing until midnight. Admission is free and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Home of the Innocents.



When: June 2-3, 6:30 p.m.-midnight

Where: Check's Cafe, 1101 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival

Cost: Free to attend



June Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Growers Supply

As usual, the Flea Off is popping up at Fresh Start Growers Supply this weekend, which still has plants and gardening supplies for sale. There will be 200+ vendors, plus food trucks, concerts, craft beer and seasonal cocktails.



When: June 2, 4:30-10 p.m.; June 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; June 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



16th Annual Kentucky Derby Festival Yard Sale

Looking for a bargain? The Kentucky Derby Festival will hold its 16th annual Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday at the KDF office in Old Louisville. The sale will feature many items including event t-shirts, Derby Festival Pins, posters from years past, glassware, Christopher Radko collector's ornaments and other pieces that span the Festival's history. There will be a special offer for anyone wearing a medal from any previous Derby Festival Marathon or miniMarathon.



When: June 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. & June 3, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Kentucky Derby Festival Office, 1001 S. Third St.

Website: KDF Yard Sale

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Tango Festival | The Gillespie

This three-day event highlights Argentine tango dancing alongside live music and guest DJs. There will be workshops and private lessons for all experience levels, as well as a Great Gatsby Party! Saturday will include performances by international tango stars and live tango band Cuarteto Tanguero. Delicious Argentine food and a cash bar that includes Argentine wine and beer will be available.



When: June 2-4, noon-3 a.m.

Where: The Gillespie, 421 W. Market St.

Website: Louisville Tango Festival

Cost: Registration starts at $15



Westport Village Sunset Concert Series: Funkasaurus

Westport Village is excited to present their Sunset Concert Series! This Friday, will feature Funkasaurus, known for their mixture of funk and old school hip-hop with a unique combination of instruments including an accordion, a saxophone and a trombone. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to Dare to Care Food Bank, and everyone who donates will be entered into a giveaway.



When: June 2, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Westport Village, 1315 Herr Lane

Website: Westport Village Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



Bourbon + Band Aids | The Olmstead

Bourbon + Band Aids, presented by Delta Dental of Kentucky, features bourbon tastings from local and regional distilleries, with paired food, auctions and music by The Misty Mountain String Band. All proceeds benefit Supplies Over Seas, the Louisville region's only medical surplus recovery organization.



When: June 2, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Bourbon + Band Aids

Cost: $75



Old Crow Medicine Show | Iroquois Amphitheater

The folk and bluegrass string band Old Crow Medicine Show is bringing their take on a classic Bob Dylan album to the Iroquois Amphitheater this Friday. The group will cover each song on Dylan’s 1966 Blonde on Blonde. In April 2017, the band released a live recording of their performance of the album at the CMA Theater in Nashville.



When: June 2, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Old Crow Medicine Show

Cost: $40+



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. A ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer. Riding the Republic Bank First Friday Hop is fun - and it's FREE!



When: June 2, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



San Fermin | Headliners

Indie-pop group San Fermin will play this Friday at Headliners Music Hall. Known for intricate chamber-pop, the band dropped their third studio album, Belong, in April 2017. The group features vocalists Charlene Kaye and Allen Tate with music by classically trained bandleader Ellis Ludwig-Leone. 18+ only.



When: June 2, 9 p.m.

Where: Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: San Fermin

Cost: $15 general admission

SATURDAY

"I Am Ali" Festival

This Saturday, the “I Am Ali” festival kicks off on the one-year anniversary of Ali’s passing, June 3rd, and will celebrate his life and highlight his “Six Core Principles” - Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Respect, Giving, and Spirituality – with six weeks of programming and community events, tied to each one of these principles.

The “I Am Ali” Festival will culminate on July 15th.



Follow the link below for a full list of the festival's events.



When: June 3 - July 15

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: "I Am Ali"

Cost: See website



GlobaLou: Americana's Celebration of Diversity and Community

The Americana World Community Center presents GlobaLou this Saturday at Iroquois Amphitheater. The annual festival features live music, an international food court, arts and crafts vendors, a cultural showcase, 5K run and activities for kids. The lineup includes the Louisville Youth Choir and AmeriChoir, The Lost Tribe, Abraham Mwinda, The Afrophysicists, Appalatin and Quiet Hollers.



When: June 3, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: GlobaLou

Cost: Free to attend



Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night | Slugger Field

Join the Bats on Saturday as they honor Muhammad Ali for the kickoff to the "I Am Ali" Festival. The Bats players and coaches will wear special Muhammad Ali themed jerseys, and throughout the game, there will be tributes and events highlighting Ali's "Six Core Principles" - Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Respect, Giving and Spirituality. The first 2,000 fans will receive a commemorative Muhammad Ali hat. Gates open at 5 p.m.



When: June 3, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night

Cost: $10+



JEFF Fest | Big Four Station Park

This Saturday, head to downtown Jeffersonville for a day of family fun! JEFF Fest (Jeffersonville Entire Family Fun Festival) takes place at Big Four Station Park, just across the Big Four Bridge. Some of the festival's free activities include pony rides, bounce houses, face painting, potato sack races and a tricycle parade! There will be live music from the Rapscallions and the Memphis Red Hots. Don't miss out on the free family fun JEFF Fest has to offer!



When: June 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Big Four Station Park, Market and Pearl Streets, Jeffersonville

Website: JEFF Fest

Cost: Free to attend



18th Annual Arts on the Green | Oldham Co. Courthouse Square

At Oldham County's Arts on the Green, over 130 artists showcase original handcrafted paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, glass, jewelry, candles and so much more. There will be music at the Windsong Coffee House Stage. And of course, plenty of food vendors, craft beer and wine.



When: June 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Oldham County Courthouse Square, 100 W. Main St., La Grange

Website: Arts on the Green

Cost: Free to attend



2017 Keg Liquors Fest of Ale | New Albany

The Keg Liquors Fest of Ale is this Saturday! With over 250 craft and imported beers, the Fest of Ale is the perfect event for all beer enthusiasts. Enjoy samples from 100+ breweries, as well as wine, food, raffles and more. This event benefits the Crusade for Children.



When: June 3, 3-7 p.m.

Where: New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater, 201 E. Water St., New Albany

Website: Keg Liquors Fest of Ale

Cost: $40



Outrunning Autism 5K & Fun Walk | Parklands of Floyds Fork

Outrunning Autism is a race event for all ages and fitness levels and a great family event with a Vendor Village, bounce houses, bubbles, face painting, character appearances and loads of fun! Your participation, either by running, walking or donating to Outrunning Autism, will help Families for Effective Autism Treatment (FEAT) of Louisville.



When: June 3, 9 a.m.

Where: Parklands of Floyds Fork - Beckley Creek Park, 1310 Beckley Station Road

Website: Outrunning Autism

Cost: $35 to register



Millenium Trail Half Hike | Bernheim Forest

Take a hike - a long hike - to celebrate National Trails Day! Bernheim Volunteer Naturalists will be your guides on half of the 13.75 mile Millennium Trail. This is a rigorous hike; experienced hikers only please. Bring a bag lunch, snacks and plenty of water. Call (502) 955-8512 to register.



When: June 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: Millenium Trail Half Hike

Cost: $10+



Ben Sears Reading and Book Signing | Carmichael's

"The boys are back to their temple raidin' ways, but has the long crooked arm of the law caught up to them?" Carmichael's Kids is excited to welcome Ben Sears for a book signing and reading of his newest graphic novel, "Volcono Trash". This graphic novel is for all ages, and this event is great for kids ages 7 to 12. Ben Sears is a cartoonist, illustrator and musician born and raised in Louisville.



When: June 3, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Carmichael's Bookstore, 2720 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Ben Sears

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Bier Yoga: Hair of the Downward Dog | Parlour

Yogis and aspiring yogis! Head to Parlour for a 45-minute, all-levels class in the outdoor beer garden led by certified yoga instructor and Parlour beer director, Windy Wonder. All the proceeds will be donated to the GIST Cancer Research Fund. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mats. Parlour’s Carriage House Bar and Beer Garden will be open for participants to enjoy post-Namaste brews.



When: June 4, 9-10 a.m.

Where: Parlour, 131 W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville

Website: Bier Yoga

Cost: $10



Family Adventure Day | Churchill Downs

Bring the kids to Churchill Downs for a day of racing and family activities including pony rides, inflatables, a petting zoo, stick horse races in the Paddock, face painting and more. There will be tons of additional special activities available, so don't miss out.



When: June 4, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Family Adventure Day

Cost: $8 online



Fundraiser for the Future Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Head to Waterfront Park for this annual fundraiser, featuring music by the Dick Sisto Quartet and performances by artists from the Louisville Ballet. There will be cocktails and hors d’oeuvres inspired by the forthcoming Education Gardens, designed by Atria Hospitality. Garden attire and field-friendly footwear is suggested.



When: June 4, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Botanical Gardens, 1410 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Fundraiser

Cost: $175



Kids' Summer Book Club Meet & Greet Party | Carmichael's Kids

Interested in joining a kids' book club this summer? Come on in to Carmichael's Kids on Sunday to chat with about the books featured in their summer book clubs and to meet some of the other kids who are participating. Four lucky kids will win a copy of one of the bookclub books!



When: June 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Carmichael's Kids, 1313 Bardstown Road

Website: Kids' Summer Book Club

Cost: Free to attend



Jake Shears & See Tai | Zanzabar

End your weekend right by heading to a show at Zanzabar. With their renovated stage, every show is worth seeing! This Sunday, Jake Shears will perform, in addition to a DJ set by See Tai.



When: June 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Jake Shears & See Tai

Cost: $18+



Louisville Wedding Network's Downtown Wedding Show | Henry Clay

The Louisville Wedding Network wants to make your wedding planning experience as simple and enjoyable as possible, and so they offer shows free of charge to brides and grooms and guests. The shows are a fun and convenient way to meet a variety of the best vendors for your wedding! Don't miss their next show at the Henry Clay!



When: June 4, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Downtown Wedding Show

Cost: Free to attend