Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (June 2 - 4)

    FRIDAY

    2017 Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival

    On Friday and Saturday, June 2nd and 3rd, the Kentuckiana Blues Society and Check's Cafe will host the eighth annual Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival at the corner of Hickory Street and Burnett Avenue. The street festival with an outdoor stage is free and will have three blues bands each evening starting at 6:30 p.m. and playing until midnight. Admission is free and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Home of the Innocents.

    When: June 2-3, 6:30 p.m.-midnight
    Where: Check's Cafe, 1101 E. Burnett Ave.
    Website: Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    June Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Growers Supply

    As usual, the Flea Off is popping up at Fresh Start Growers Supply this weekend, which still has plants and gardening supplies for sale. There will be 200+ vendors, plus food trucks, concerts, craft beer and seasonal cocktails.

    When: June 2, 4:30-10 p.m.; June 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; June 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.
    Website: Flea Off Market
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    16th Annual Kentucky Derby Festival Yard Sale

    Looking for a bargain? The Kentucky Derby Festival will hold its 16th annual Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday at the KDF office in Old Louisville. The sale will feature many items including event t-shirts, Derby Festival Pins, posters from years past, glassware, Christopher Radko collector's ornaments and other pieces that span the Festival's history. There will be a special offer for anyone wearing a medal from any previous Derby Festival Marathon or miniMarathon.

    When: June 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. & June 3, 9 a.m.-noon
    Where: Kentucky Derby Festival Office, 1001 S. Third St.
    Website: KDF Yard Sale
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Louisville Tango Festival | The Gillespie

    This three-day event highlights Argentine tango dancing alongside live music and guest DJs. There will be workshops and private lessons for all experience levels, as well as a Great Gatsby Party! Saturday will include performances by international tango stars and live tango band Cuarteto Tanguero. Delicious Argentine food and a cash bar that includes Argentine wine and beer will be available.

    When: June 2-4, noon-3 a.m.
    Where: The Gillespie, 421 W. Market St.
    Website: Louisville Tango Festival
    Cost: Registration starts at $15
     

    Westport Village Sunset Concert Series: Funkasaurus

    Westport Village is excited to present their Sunset Concert Series! This Friday, will feature Funkasaurus, known for their mixture of funk and old school hip-hop with a unique combination of instruments including an accordion, a saxophone and a trombone. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to Dare to Care Food Bank, and everyone who donates will be entered into a giveaway.

    When: June 2, 7-9 p.m.
    Where: Westport Village, 1315 Herr Lane
    Website: Westport Village Concert Series
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Bourbon + Band Aids | The Olmstead

    Bourbon + Band Aids, presented by Delta Dental of Kentucky, features bourbon tastings from local and regional distilleries, with paired food, auctions and music by The Misty Mountain String Band. All proceeds benefit Supplies Over Seas, the Louisville region's only medical surplus recovery organization.

    When: June 2, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
    Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.
    Website: Bourbon + Band Aids
    Cost: $75
     

    Old Crow Medicine Show | Iroquois Amphitheater

    The folk and bluegrass string band Old Crow Medicine Show is bringing their take on a classic Bob Dylan album to the Iroquois Amphitheater this Friday. The group will cover each song on Dylan’s 1966 Blonde on Blonde. In April 2017, the band released a live recording of their performance of the album at the CMA Theater in Nashville.

    When: June 2, 8-11 p.m.
    Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road
    Website: Old Crow Medicine Show
    Cost: $40+
     

    First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

    The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. A ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer. Riding the Republic Bank First Friday Hop is fun - and it's FREE!

    When: June 2, 5-11 p.m.
    Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor
    Website:  First Friday Trolley Hop
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    San Fermin | Headliners

    Indie-pop group San Fermin will play this Friday at Headliners Music Hall. Known for intricate chamber-pop, the band dropped their third studio album, Belong, in April 2017. The group features vocalists Charlene Kaye and Allen Tate with music by classically trained bandleader Ellis Ludwig-Leone. 18+ only.

    When: June 2, 9 p.m.
    Where: Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road
    Website: San Fermin
    Cost: $15 general admission

     

    SATURDAY

    "I Am Ali" Festival

    This Saturday, the “I Am Ali” festival kicks off on the one-year anniversary of Ali’s passing, June 3rd, and will celebrate his life and highlight his “Six Core Principles” - Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Respect, Giving, and Spirituality – with six weeks of programming and community events, tied to each one of these principles.
    The “I Am Ali” Festival will culminate on July 15th.

    Follow the link below for a full list of the festival's events.

    When: June 3 - July 15
    Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.
    Website: "I Am Ali"
    Cost: See website
     

    GlobaLou: Americana's Celebration of Diversity and Community

    The Americana World Community Center presents GlobaLou this Saturday at Iroquois Amphitheater. The annual festival features live music, an international food court, arts and crafts vendors, a cultural showcase, 5K run and activities for kids. The lineup includes the Louisville Youth Choir and AmeriChoir, The Lost Tribe, Abraham Mwinda, The Afrophysicists, Appalatin and Quiet Hollers.

    When: June 3, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
    Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road
    Website: GlobaLou
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night | Slugger Field

    Join the Bats on Saturday as they honor Muhammad Ali for the kickoff to the "I Am Ali" Festival. The Bats players and coaches will wear special Muhammad Ali themed jerseys, and throughout the game, there will be tributes and events highlighting Ali's "Six Core Principles" - Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Respect, Giving and Spirituality. The first 2,000 fans will receive a commemorative Muhammad Ali hat. Gates open at 5 p.m.

    When: June 3, 6:30-10 p.m.
    Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.
    Website: Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night
    Cost: $10+
     

    JEFF Fest | Big Four Station Park

    This Saturday, head to downtown Jeffersonville for a day of family fun! JEFF Fest (Jeffersonville Entire Family Fun Festival) takes place at Big Four Station Park, just across the Big Four Bridge. Some of the festival's free activities include pony rides, bounce houses, face painting, potato sack races and a tricycle parade! There will be live music from the Rapscallions and the Memphis Red Hots. Don't miss out on the free family fun JEFF Fest has to offer!

    When: June 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Where: Big Four Station Park, Market and Pearl Streets, Jeffersonville
    Website: JEFF Fest
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    18th Annual Arts on the Green | Oldham Co. Courthouse Square

    At Oldham County's Arts on the Green, over 130 artists showcase original handcrafted paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, glass, jewelry, candles and so much more. There will be music at the Windsong Coffee House Stage. And of course, plenty of food vendors, craft beer and wine.

    When: June 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Where: Oldham County Courthouse Square, 100 W. Main St., La Grange
    Website: Arts on the Green
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    2017 Keg Liquors Fest of Ale | New Albany

    The Keg Liquors Fest of Ale is this Saturday! With over 250 craft and imported beers, the Fest of Ale is the perfect event for all beer enthusiasts. Enjoy samples from 100+ breweries, as well as wine, food, raffles and more. This event benefits the Crusade for Children.

    When: June 3, 3-7 p.m.
    Where: New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater, 201 E. Water St., New Albany
    Website: Keg Liquors Fest of Ale
    Cost: $40
     

    Outrunning Autism 5K & Fun Walk | Parklands of Floyds Fork

    Outrunning Autism is a race event for all ages and fitness levels and a great family event with a Vendor Village, bounce houses, bubbles, face painting, character appearances and loads of fun! Your participation, either by running, walking or donating to Outrunning Autism, will help Families for Effective Autism Treatment (FEAT) of Louisville.

    When: June 3, 9 a.m.
    Where: Parklands of Floyds Fork - Beckley Creek Park, 1310 Beckley Station Road
    Website: Outrunning Autism
    Cost: $35 to register
     

    Millenium Trail Half Hike | Bernheim Forest

    Take a hike - a long hike - to celebrate National Trails Day! Bernheim Volunteer Naturalists will be your guides on half of the 13.75 mile Millennium Trail. This is a rigorous hike; experienced hikers only please. Bring a bag lunch, snacks and plenty of water. Call (502) 955-8512 to register.

    When: June 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont
    Website: Millenium Trail Half Hike
    Cost: $10+
     

    Ben Sears Reading and Book Signing | Carmichael's

    "The boys are back to their temple raidin' ways, but has the long crooked arm of the law caught up to them?" Carmichael's Kids is excited to welcome Ben Sears for a book signing and reading of his newest graphic novel, "Volcono Trash". This graphic novel is for all ages, and this event is great for kids ages 7 to 12. Ben Sears is a cartoonist, illustrator and musician born and raised in Louisville.

    When: June 3, 11 a.m.-noon
    Where: Carmichael's Bookstore, 2720 Frankfort Ave.
    Website: Ben Sears
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    SUNDAY

    Bier Yoga: Hair of the Downward Dog | Parlour

    Yogis and aspiring yogis! Head to Parlour for a 45-minute, all-levels class in the outdoor beer garden led by certified yoga instructor and Parlour beer director, Windy Wonder. All the proceeds will be donated to the GIST Cancer Research Fund. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mats. Parlour’s Carriage House Bar and Beer Garden will be open for participants to enjoy post-Namaste brews.

    When: June 4, 9-10 a.m.
    Where: Parlour, 131 W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville
    Website: Bier Yoga
    Cost: $10
     

    Family Adventure Day | Churchill Downs

    Bring the kids to Churchill Downs for a day of racing and family activities including pony rides, inflatables, a petting zoo, stick horse races in the Paddock, face painting and more. There will be tons of additional special activities available, so don't miss out.

    When: June 4, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
    Website: Family Adventure Day
    Cost: $8 online
     

    Fundraiser for the Future Waterfront Botanical Gardens

    Head to Waterfront Park for this annual fundraiser, featuring music by the Dick Sisto Quartet and performances by artists from the Louisville Ballet. There will be cocktails and hors d’oeuvres inspired by the forthcoming Education Gardens, designed by Atria Hospitality. Garden attire and field-friendly footwear is suggested.

    When: June 4, 5-8 p.m.
    Where: Waterfront Botanical Gardens, 1410 Frankfort Ave.
    Website: Fundraiser
    Cost: $175
     

    Kids' Summer Book Club Meet & Greet Party | Carmichael's Kids

    Interested in joining a kids' book club this summer? Come on in to Carmichael's Kids on Sunday to chat with about the books featured in their summer book clubs and to meet some of the other kids who are participating. Four lucky kids will win a copy of one of the bookclub books!

    When: June 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
    Where: Carmichael's Kids, 1313 Bardstown Road
    Website: Kids' Summer Book Club
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Jake Shears & See Tai | Zanzabar

    End your weekend right by heading to a show at Zanzabar. With their renovated stage, every show is worth seeing! This Sunday, Jake Shears will perform, in addition to a DJ set by See Tai.

    When: June 4, 9 p.m.
    Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
    Website: Jake Shears & See Tai
    Cost: $18+
     

    Louisville Wedding Network's Downtown Wedding Show | Henry Clay

    The Louisville Wedding Network wants to make your wedding planning experience as simple and enjoyable as possible, and so they offer shows free of charge to brides and grooms and guests. The shows are a fun and convenient way to meet a variety of the best vendors for your wedding! Don't miss their next show at the Henry Clay!
     
    When: June 4, 2-4 p.m.
    Where: Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.
    Website: Downtown Wedding Show
    Cost: Free to attend

    Cover Image: Arts on the Green

