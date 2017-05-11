Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (May 12 - 14

FRIDAY

Maifest 2017

Maifest is this weekend! Hosted by the German American Club, this two day event features live music, dancing, Gemütlichkeit and plenty of German Food! On Friday, the Rheingold Band will perform, and on Saturday, it'll be Alpen Echos. Food is served from 6-8 p.m. each day, with German staples like schnitzle, spätzle,

bratwurst and giant pretzels. (Menu subject to change).



When: Friday, May 12, 6-10 p.m. & Saturday, May 13, 2-10 p.m.

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: Maifest

Cost: Free to attend



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. A ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer. Riding the Republic Bank First Friday Hop is fun - and it's FREE!



When: May 12, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend

The May Flea Off Market

The May Flea Off marks the beginning of the Friday Concert Series, beginning with The Family Secret, a folk/country/rock band from Germantown. There will also be performances by the Louisville Folk School and Howell Dawdy on Saturday. On Sunday, bring the tots out for Kids Climb Free at the Flea Off, presented by Climb NuLu. And you can expect all the regular attractions - food trucks, craft beer

and cocktails and 200+ vendors.



When: May 12, 4-10 p.m.; May 13, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; May 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Flea Off Market, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Chocolate Lovers' Stroll | Downtown Jeffersonville

Calling all chocolate lovers! Head across the river this Friday for The Chocolate Lovers' Stroll on Spring Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Stroll the sidewalks of historic downtown Jeffersonville as you stop by 15 different chocolate tasting stations located within the locally owned shops and restaurants. There will be live music along the street and special shopping deals. This event is a great idea for an early

Mothers Day gift, or just a fun night out with friends.



When: May 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown, Spring St., Jeffersonville

Website: Chocolate Lovers' Stroll

Cost: $10 adult; $5 kids 12 and under



Senior Thesis BFA Exhibition | 849 Gallery

As graduating seniors, KyCAD’s nine Bachelor of Fine Arts candidates are required to create their work, develop artist statements, orally defend their work, and ultimately install the artwork in the gallery. The Kentucky College of Art + Design at Spalding University will open its third annual Senior Thesis BFA Exhibition with a reception this Friday at the 849 and Huff Galleries on the Spalding campus.



When: May 12, 6-8 p.m.

Where: 849 Gallery at Kentucky College of Art + Design, 849 S. Third St.

Website: 849 Gallery

Cost: Free to attend



Summer Concert Series: Milenio | Foxhollow Farm

Join Foxhollow Farm for the kickoff of their Sunset Concert Series, as they open their farm to friends and neighbors to enjoy music, local food and drinks and good company. This Friday will feature Milenio, a unique salsa band that covers classic American pop songs, as well as popular salsa music. Singer/songwriter Freedom Moore opens the evening with her mix of funk, soul, rock and R&B.



When: May 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood

Website: Summer Concert Series

Cost: $10 admission + parking; free for kids 12 and under



Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: Julius Caesar

Founded in 1949, Kentucky Shakespeare — a not-for-profit, charitable organization and professional theatre — is the oldest free Shakespeare festival in the United States. For their Shakespeare in the Parks tour, Kentucky Shakespeare will be performing the ever-popular Julius Caesar in various parks around Louisville throughout April and May. They'll be performing at the New Albany Amphitheater and Story Avenue Park this weekend.

Check the website for details.



When: May 12-13, times vary

Where: New Albany Amphitheater & Story Avenue Park

Website: KY Shakespeare

Cost: Free to attend



Misty Mountain String Band | Pavilion on the Square

Enjoy folk music from around the world as the Misty Mountain String Band performs their unique music written for today and informed by tradition. This band has universal appeal, combining high energy with charismatic storytelling and a warm, conversational attitude. The Traveling Kitchen will be serving on site.



When: May 12, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Pavilion on the Square, 10434 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown

Website: Misty Mountain String Band

Cost: Free Event



Shovels & Rope | Iroquois Amphitheater

Award-winning South Carolina duo Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst - aka Shovels & Rope - explore fresh dimensions in their sound with a brace of bold, candid, highly personal new songs. Don't miss their show at the Iroquois Amphitheater, along with Nellie Pearl and Tyler Lance Walker Gill. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.



When: May 12, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Shovels & Rope

Cost: $22+



Clutch: Psychic Warfare World Tour | Louisville Palace

Clutch will stop in Louisville for the Psychic Warfare World Tour with Lucero and The Sword. See this killer lineup at the Louisville Palace this Friday. Psychic Warfare debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, No. 2 on the Billboard Independent, and No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Rock and Billboard Rock charts.



When: May 12, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Clutch

Cost: $30+



The Young American Shakespeare Festival

Please join Commonwealth Theatre Center for a memorable May as they complete the full canon of Shakespeare’s plays! After 41 years, their company will become the first theatre conservatory for young people in the world to reach this awesome milestone. The less-frequently produced plays King John and Henry VIII are CTC’s final shots to finish the canon. Running in repertory alongside them will be A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the first Shakespeare play produced by the Walden Theatre Conservatory back in 1976. Visit the website for show times.



When: Friday-Sunday, May 12-14

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Young American Shakespeare Festival

Cost: See website

SATURDAY

The 6th Annual How-To Festival

Want to learn how to belly dance? Make a robot? Raise chickens? Brew Turkish coffee? These are just a sampling of the free, interactive learning experiences offered by local experts and small businesses at the sixth annual How-To Festival, which offers attendees the chance to learn how-to-do more than 100 different things in five hours, all for free!. “How-to” sessions last anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes and cover a range of activities—from performing improv comedy to yoga to gardening.



When: May 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: How-To Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Second Saturday: Mother's Day | Frazier Museum

If not for mothers, there would be no history at all! Have fun celebrating some of the most influential moms in history through games, crafts and special objects from our collection. And don’t forget about your mother’s/father’s mother! They’ll also offer the quarterly Grandparents Lounge with refreshments for the duration of today’s event.



When: May 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Mother's Day

Cost: Free with admission



Louisville Authors Event 2017 | Crowne Plaza

The Louisville Authors Event is this Saturday at The Crowne Plaza. You'll be able to meet and mingle with 50 incredible indie authors, as well as enter to win prizes. Don't miss the after party, with a DJ, cash bar, photo booth and desserts!



When: May 13, 11 a.m.-midnight

Where: The Crowne Plaza, 830 Phillips Lane

Website: Authors Event

Cost: Prices vary



Throo the Zoo 5K Run/Walk | Louisville Zoo

Dash on over to the Zoo to take part in the Throo the Zoo 5K. Enjoy an early morning adventure watching the Zoo wake up. All of the proceeds help to support the Zoo’s mission to better the bond between people and our planet. And don't miss out on the Costume Contest where you can let your imagination run wild and dress in your favorite animal costume! Runners with the most creative costume will receive a prize pack

from our generous sponsors.



When: May 13, 8 a.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Throo the Zoo

Cost: $40



Tack Swap & Animal Rescue Event | Floyd County Fairgrounds

Heartland Equine Rescue Inc. is hosting a tack swap at the Floyd County Fairgrounds this weekend! Other small animal rescues groups will be there with adoptable animals and merchandise. Booth space is available to businesses and the general public. There will be food, music, giveaways and fun for everyone!



When: May 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Floyd County Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Road

Website: Tack Swap & Animal Rescue

Cost: See website



Old Louisville Live: The Louisville Monarchs | Central Park

The Old Louisville Neighborhood Council is proud to announce the return of Old Louisville Live, a free performing arts series in Central Park. Old Louisville Live offers something for everyone with its diverse lineup of music, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. This week, the Louisville Monarchs will perform.



When: May 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Old Louisville Live

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Bourbon & Blossoms Spring Brunch | Woodford Reserve

Enjoy the blossoms in the heart of bourbon and horse country while treating the family to a Spring Sunday Brunch at Woodford Reserve, with a culinary feast prepared by Chef Ouita Michel and her team. The full brunch menu will

feature the Woodford Palmer cocktail.



When: May 14, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike

Website: Bourbon & Blossoms

Cost: $47 for Brunch & Tour; $40 for Brunch only.



Louisville Mother's Day 5K | Waterfront Park

Do something fun with Mom. Everyone who finishes this Mother's Day-themed 5K gets a rose and a cake pop! Treat yourself and your mother on this special day.



When: May 14, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Mother's Day 5K

Cost: $30+



Mother's Day at the Zoo

Celebrate Mother’s Day with free Zoo admission for moms, courtesy of McDonald’s® Restaurants of Kentuckiana. Enjoy Zoo keeper talks featuring our animal moms and participate in a fun scavenger hunt. The first 500 Moms will receive a free goody bag! Imagination comes to life as kids of all ages meet characters from some of their favorite story books.



When: May 14, 10 a.m.

Where: The Lousiville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Mother's Day

Cost: Free admission for moms; general admission for everyone else



Mother's Day at the Brown Hotel

Spend quality time with your mom this Mother's Day over a one-of-a-kind meal at the historic Brown Hotel. To honor all special women, both the English Grill and J. Graham's Café will serve menus full of delicious items sure to make her feel extra loved. For more information or to make reservations, please call 502-583-1234.



When: May 14, 10 a.m.

Where: The Brown Hotel, 335 W. Broadway

Website: Mother's Day

Cost: Varies



Mother's Day Brunch & Dinner | Varanese

Make plans for a special Mother’s Day brunch, starting at 11 a.m. Appetizer and entrée specials will also be available for dinner service beginning at 5:00pm. We’re open late until 11:00pm to accommodate any plans you might have to celebrate the most important woman in your life. Reservations are recommended, and can be made

by calling (502) 899-9904.



When: May 14, 11 a.m. & 5 p.m.

Where: Varanese, 2106 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Mother's Day Brunch & Dinner

Cost: Varies

Cover Image: Maifest - Facebook