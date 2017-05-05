Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville Derby Weekend (May 5 - 7)

FRIDAY

Kentucky Oaks 143

The Longines Kentucky Oaks is America’s premier and most lucrative race for 3-year old fillies – held each year on the day before the Kentucky Derby. This feature race is a $1 Million Grade 1 stakes race and awards the winning filly a garland of lilies, appropriately named “lilies for the fillies.” Like the Kentucky Derby, the Longines Kentucky Oaks race is one of the longest continually held sporting events in American history, and one of the only horse races to take place at the original site of its inception. Aside from thunderous live horse racing, fans celebrate fashion and fundraising for critical women’s health issues.



When: Friday, May 5

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Kentucky Oaks

Cost: See website



StubHub Live: Kentucky Derby Launch Party

Experience the Kentucky Derby at it's best! Head out to the Tavern on Fourth for StubHub Live's Kentucky Derby Launch Party! The party will feature an open premium bar stocked with plenty of bourbon and all-you-can-eat menu with signature dishes created by renowned celebrity chef Guy Fieri! There will also be music provided by celebrity DJ Irie! Must be 21+ to atend.



When: Friday, May 5, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Tavern on Fourth, 427 S. Fourth St.

Website: Kentucky Derby Launch Party

Cost: $350



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. A ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer. Riding the Republic Bank First Friday Hop is fun - and it's FREE!



When: May 5, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



2017 Derby Week Tours | Mint Julep Tours

Celebrate Derby Week in Kentucky with one of three great tours. On the Horse Country Tour, you'll tour a world-renowned Thoroughbred farm and then Keeneland Racetrack. On the Bourbon Country Tour, you'll visit two premier bourbon distilleries. And finally, on the Best of Kentucky Tour, you can get the best of both by visiting a Thoroughbred farm and a distillery. The cost includes lunch and admission.



When: May 5 & 7, times vary

Where: Meet at Mint Julep Tours Gift Shop in the Galt House Hotel

140 N. Fourth St. Suite 326

Website: Derby Week Tours

Cost: $199 per person



Oaks Breakfast | The Olmstead

Save The Day for kids by joining us at the Historic Olmsted on Oaks day, with special guest Linkin Bridge. Enjoy a seated breakfast and learn about the amazing things going on at Boys and Girls Haven, a nonprofit that's mission is to shelter, heal, and teach young people to become productive and healthy members of our community.



When: May 5, 8-10 a.m.

Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Oaks Breakfast

Cost: $100



Derby Eve Distilled | Buffalo Trace Distilery

Celebrate the eve of the 2017 Kentucky Derby with Derby Eve Distilled! This exclusive Bourbon & Culinary Experience at Buffalo Trace Distillery includes an after hours private distillery tour and tasting, a bourbon-inspired dinner, signature cocktails, a live bluegrass band and cigars on the porch. If you'd like transportation, you can depart from the Galt House. See the website for more info.



When: May 5, 3:45-10 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Trace Distillery, 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort

Website: Derby Eve Distilled

Cost: $289 with transportation; $239 without transportation



Beat the Odds at Varanese

In honor of Oaks and Derby, Varanese Restaurant is inviting diners to Beat the Odds with an early prix-fixe three-course dinner on Friday and Saturday! Reservations are required and can be made by calling 899-9904. The menu for both evenings includes options like grilled salmon and cream cheese grits, sautéed beef tips and a

bourbon barrel smoked pork chop.



When: May 5 & 6, 5-6:30 p.m.

Where: Varanese, 2106 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Varanese

Cost: $50 plus tax/gratuity



Unbridled Eve Gala 2017 | The Galt House

On Saturday, the Mint Juleps will flow, the call to the post will sound, hooves will pound, dirt will fly, bets will be made and dreams will come true. But first, experience a night of Southern grace, glamour, charm and hospitality at its finest during the sixth annual Unbridled Eve Gala. Held the night before the Kentucky Derby, the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala is one of the most anticipated black tie-optional events of the year for Louisville lovers, celebrities and racing enthusiasts!



When: May 5, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Where: Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: Unbridled Eve Gala

Cost: Visit website for details



Blade and Bow: A Stitzel-Weller Affair

Kick off the Derby weekend festivities with a seated dinner by Chef Ford Fry of The Optimist and Louisville’s Wiltshire Pantry, along with a sampling of some of the rarest bourbons available. Whiskey Educator Doug Kragel will lead guests through a tasting of award-winning Blade and Bow bourbon. To conclude the festive evening, the Grammy Award-winning group Steep Canyon Rangers will perform live on the lawn at the distillery. Must be 21+ to attend.



When: May 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Stitzel-Weller Distillery, 3860 Fitzgerald Road

Website: A Stitzel-Weller Affair

Cost: $500



Fillies & Lillies 2017 | Kentucky Derby Museum

After the Oaks, head to the Derby Museum for the Fillies and Lillies party! There will be a live performance by Clint Black, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a premium open bar and private bourbon lounge. Don't miss this premiere party the night before Derby day.



When: May 4, 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Derby Museum, 704 Central Ave.

Website: Fillies and Lillies

Cost: See website



A Very Oaky Day | Kaiju

This Friday, in honor of the Kentucky Oaks, Kaiju is hosting an Oak Barrel Beer Tap Takeover! Some of the delicious oak barrel-aged beers they'll have on tap include Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout, Alvinne Wild Wild West, Wilde Beer Co. Evolver, Against The Grain 70K and Verzet Oud Bruin.



When: May 5, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: A Very Oaky Day

Cost: Free to attend



Derby Eve Jam Concert: Gryffin DJ Set | Waterfront Park

The Kentucky Derby Festival's Waterfront Jam concludes this Friday with a DJ set by Gryffin. Don't miss your chance to dance the night away on the Waterfront after the Oaks.



When: May 5, 9 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn at Waterfront Park

Website: Gryffin DJ Set

Cost: Free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin

SATURDAY

Kentucky Derby 143

It's the Run For The Roses! Head out to Churchill Downs and immerse yourself in one of Louisville's biggest events of the year. Get yourself a mint julep, cheer on your favorite horses and maybe place a bet or two...or three.

Get all the info you need at the website below.



When: Saturday, May 6

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Kentucky Derby

Cost: See website



Derby After Dusk | 21c Museum

21c Museum Hotel will continue their decadent Derby Night history by hosting Derby After Dusk, a celebration of the arts and our emerging Louisville culture through music and special entertainment. There will be heavy hors d'ourves from acclaimed chef Mike Wajda via Proof and classic cocktails via open bar. End your Kentucky Derby stay with one of the most exclusive parties on offer after the 143rd Run for the Roses! Musical entertainment will be provided by Dr. Dundiff, Touch AC, Otis Junior, A Lion Named Roar

and DJ Andrew Kim.



When: May 6, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Derby After Dusk

Cost: See website



Bourbon & Biscuits | Farmington

Farmington Historic Plantation invites you to the third annual Bourbon & Biscuits event presented by Made Market. They welcome you to enjoy their Kentucky bourbon bar, mimosas and Bloody Marys, as well as an assortment of Southern-style biscuits. Your Bourbon & Biscuits wristband will also allow you to socialize and participate in the silent auction tent, where coffee and desserts will be available.



When: May 6, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Farmington Historic Plantation, 3033 Bardstown Road

Website: Bourbon & Biscuits

Cost: $60



The Winner's Circle Post-Derby Party | The Henry Clay

If you're tired of the same ol' post-Derby events, head to The Winner's Circle! At this new Derby standard, everyone is on the list. With delicious drinks, DJs and a classy dress code, this party at the Henry Clay is perfect for your post-Derby night. SET at Theatre Square will host the free pregame party from 6-10 p.m., and the location of the exciting Victory Lap After Party will be announced at the event.



When: May 6, 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: The Winner's Circle

Cost: $60+ for Winner's Circle tickets; free for pregame party



Billy's Burger Bash | Levee at the River House

Levee at the River House will host Billy’s Burger Bash on Derby day! What began as a tradition for Emmy-winning, NBC freelance field producer Billy Rapaport and his friends to enjoy a place to relax after a long week at the track, has become a party for anyone with energy left after the Kentucky Derby. Live entertainment by Louisville Fats and the Rhythm Cats will begin at 10 p.m. Levee's regular menu will be available.



When: May 6, 7:00-2:00 AM

Where: Levee At the River House, 3015 River Road

Website: Billy's Burger Bash

Cost: $10 cover



Stella Artois Derby After-Party | 8UP

Join 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen for their Derby After-Party! The fun begins at 9 p.m. and doesn't stop! There will be music by Ryan Coxx and there's no cover! Must be 21+.



When: May 6, 9:00-4:00 AM

Where: 8UP, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Derby After-Party

Cost: Free to attend



Derby Breakfast | Farmington

Farmington Historic Plantation invites you to the annual Historic Homes Foundation Derby Breakfast. Enjoy a traditional sit-down brunch, Bluegrass style, with an open bar, live band and Southern cuisine, as well as coffee and dessert in the social silent auction area. Your buffet wristband also allows you access to the separate Bourbon & Biscuits tent.



When: May 6, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Farmington Historic Plantation, 3033 Bardstown Road

Website: Bourbon & Biscuits

Cost: $150



Pollywog Play Parties: Over the Rainbow | Bernheim Forest

Water and sunlight are the two ingredients in a rainbow recipe. Pollywogs will explore color properties by finding colors in nature, sorting and mixing colors, making rainbow art and much more. Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children under the age of 5 to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges and opportunities for play.



When: May 6, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Fores, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: Over the Rainbow

Cost: $10 for members; $15 for non-members

SUNDAY

Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: Julius Caesar

Founded in 1949, Kentucky Shakespeare — a not-for-profit, charitable organization and professional theatre — is the oldest free Shakespeare festival in the United States. For their Shakespeare in the Parks tour, Kentucky Shakespeare will be performing the ever-popular Julius Caesar in various parks around Louisville throughout April and May. They'll be performing at Locust Grove and Hounz Lane Park this Sunday.

Check the website for details.



When: May 7, times vary

Where: Locust Grove & Hounz Lane Park

Website: KY Shakespeare

Cost: Free to attend



Post-Derby Brunch | Kaiju

Handle that post-Derby hangover with brunch from a truck! El Lobo Bailando food truck will be serving up brunch food specials out front at Kaiju, and there will be great drink specials at the bar inside. Treat yourself to a self-medicated morning the best way you can. 21+ only.



When: May 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Post-Derby Brunch

Cost: Free to attend



Speed Cinema Presents: Manuscripts Don't Burn | Speed Art Musuem

Both an engrossing thriller and a sobering look at corruption and tyranny in politics, Manuscripts Don’t Burn chronicles a series of murders and disappearances instigated by the Iranian government in 1996. Agonizingly realistic, the film captures the cold-blooded nature of political violence in an unflinching and biting critique. Due to its politically dangerous content, the film was released without a listing of cast or crew, aside from the director Mohammad Rasoulof, who was previously imprisoned by the government for his defiant works.



When: May 7, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: The Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Manuscripts Don't Burn

Cost: Free to attend



First Sunday Nature Hike | Bernheim Forest

This Sunday, head out to Bernheim Forest for a guided hike in one of Kentucky's most beautiful forests. Registration isn't required - just show up in your walking shoes! The hike is free, but a $5 environmental impact fee is required.



When: May 7, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: First Sunday Nature Hike

Cost: $5



Cinco de Mayo Fiesta 2017 | Fourth Street Live

Bring your friends and family and enjoy the balloons, face-painting, piñatas and special dance performances from our area’s best Latino salsa groups! Cinco de Mayo at downtown Louisville is a free fiesta for everyone! Hosted by the Mayor’s Office for Globalization’s Louisville Latino Council.



When: May 7, 2-9 p.m.

Where: 4th Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Cinco de Mayo

Cost: Free to attend