Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville Derby Weekend (May 5 - 7)

FRIDAY
Kentucky Oaks 143
The Longines Kentucky Oaks is America’s premier and most lucrative race for 3-year old fillies – held each year on the day before the Kentucky Derby. This feature race is a $1 Million Grade 1 stakes race and awards the winning filly a garland of lilies, appropriately named “lilies for the fillies.” Like the Kentucky Derby, the Longines Kentucky Oaks race is one of the longest continually held sporting events in American history, and one of the only horse races to take place at the original site of its inception. Aside from thunderous live horse racing, fans celebrate fashion and fundraising for critical women’s health issues.
When: Friday, May 5
Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
Website: Kentucky Oaks
Cost: See website
StubHub Live: Kentucky Derby Launch Party
Experience the Kentucky Derby at it's best! Head out to the Tavern on Fourth for StubHub Live's Kentucky Derby Launch Party! The party will feature an open premium bar stocked with plenty of bourbon and all-you-can-eat menu with signature dishes created by renowned celebrity chef Guy Fieri! There will also be music provided by celebrity DJ Irie! Must be 21+ to atend.
When: Friday, May 5, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.
Where: Tavern on Fourth, 427 S. Fourth St.
Website: Kentucky Derby Launch Party
Cost: $350
First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville
The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. A ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer. Riding the Republic Bank First Friday Hop is fun - and it's FREE!
When: May 5, 5-11 p.m.
Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor
Website: First Friday Trolley Hop
Cost: Free to attend
2017 Derby Week Tours | Mint Julep Tours
Celebrate Derby Week in Kentucky with one of three great tours. On the Horse Country Tour, you'll tour a world-renowned Thoroughbred farm and then Keeneland Racetrack. On the Bourbon Country Tour, you'll visit two premier bourbon distilleries. And finally, on the Best of Kentucky Tour, you can get the best of both by visiting a Thoroughbred farm and a distillery. The cost includes lunch and admission.
When: May 5 & 7, times vary
Where: Meet at Mint Julep Tours Gift Shop in the Galt House Hotel
140 N. Fourth St. Suite 326
Website: Derby Week Tours
Cost: $199 per person
Oaks Breakfast | The Olmstead
Save The Day for kids by joining us at the Historic Olmsted on Oaks day, with special guest Linkin Bridge. Enjoy a seated breakfast and learn about the amazing things going on at Boys and Girls Haven, a nonprofit that's mission is to shelter, heal, and teach young people to become productive and healthy members of our community.
When: May 5, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.
Website: Oaks Breakfast
Cost: $100
Derby Eve Distilled | Buffalo Trace Distilery
Celebrate the eve of the 2017 Kentucky Derby with Derby Eve Distilled! This exclusive Bourbon & Culinary Experience at Buffalo Trace Distillery includes an after hours private distillery tour and tasting, a bourbon-inspired dinner, signature cocktails, a live bluegrass band and cigars on the porch. If you'd like transportation, you can depart from the Galt House. See the website for more info.
When: May 5, 3:45-10 p.m.
Where: Buffalo Trace Distillery, 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort
Website: Derby Eve Distilled
Cost: $289 with transportation; $239 without transportation
Beat the Odds at Varanese
In honor of Oaks and Derby, Varanese Restaurant is inviting diners to Beat the Odds with an early prix-fixe three-course dinner on Friday and Saturday! Reservations are required and can be made by calling 899-9904. The menu for both evenings includes options like grilled salmon and cream cheese grits, sautéed beef tips and a
bourbon barrel smoked pork chop.
When: May 5 & 6, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Varanese, 2106 Frankfort Ave.
Website: Varanese
Cost: $50 plus tax/gratuity
Unbridled Eve Gala 2017 | The Galt House
On Saturday, the Mint Juleps will flow, the call to the post will sound, hooves will pound, dirt will fly, bets will be made and dreams will come true. But first, experience a night of Southern grace, glamour, charm and hospitality at its finest during the sixth annual Unbridled Eve Gala. Held the night before the Kentucky Derby, the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala is one of the most anticipated black tie-optional events of the year for Louisville lovers, celebrities and racing enthusiasts!
When: May 5, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Where: Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.
Website: Unbridled Eve Gala
Cost: Visit website for details
Blade and Bow: A Stitzel-Weller Affair
Kick off the Derby weekend festivities with a seated dinner by Chef Ford Fry of The Optimist and Louisville’s Wiltshire Pantry, along with a sampling of some of the rarest bourbons available. Whiskey Educator Doug Kragel will lead guests through a tasting of award-winning Blade and Bow bourbon. To conclude the festive evening, the Grammy Award-winning group Steep Canyon Rangers will perform live on the lawn at the distillery. Must be 21+ to attend.
When: May 5, 7 p.m.
Where: Stitzel-Weller Distillery, 3860 Fitzgerald Road
Website: A Stitzel-Weller Affair
Cost: $500
Fillies & Lillies 2017 | Kentucky Derby Museum
After the Oaks, head to the Derby Museum for the Fillies and Lillies party! There will be a live performance by Clint Black, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a premium open bar and private bourbon lounge. Don't miss this premiere party the night before Derby day.
When: May 4, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Derby Museum, 704 Central Ave.
Website: Fillies and Lillies
Cost: See website
A Very Oaky Day | Kaiju
This Friday, in honor of the Kentucky Oaks, Kaiju is hosting an Oak Barrel Beer Tap Takeover! Some of the delicious oak barrel-aged beers they'll have on tap include Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout, Alvinne Wild Wild West, Wilde Beer Co. Evolver, Against The Grain 70K and Verzet Oud Bruin.
When: May 5, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.
Website: A Very Oaky Day
Cost: Free to attend
Derby Eve Jam Concert: Gryffin DJ Set | Waterfront Park
The Kentucky Derby Festival's Waterfront Jam concludes this Friday with a DJ set by Gryffin. Don't miss your chance to dance the night away on the Waterfront after the Oaks.
When: May 5, 9 p.m.
Where: Great Lawn at Waterfront Park
Website: Gryffin DJ Set
Cost: Free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin
SATURDAY
Kentucky Derby 143
It's the Run For The Roses! Head out to Churchill Downs and immerse yourself in one of Louisville's biggest events of the year. Get yourself a mint julep, cheer on your favorite horses and maybe place a bet or two...or three.
Get all the info you need at the website below.
When: Saturday, May 6
Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
Website: Kentucky Derby
Cost: See website
Derby After Dusk | 21c Museum
21c Museum Hotel will continue their decadent Derby Night history by hosting Derby After Dusk, a celebration of the arts and our emerging Louisville culture through music and special entertainment. There will be heavy hors d'ourves from acclaimed chef Mike Wajda via Proof and classic cocktails via open bar. End your Kentucky Derby stay with one of the most exclusive parties on offer after the 143rd Run for the Roses! Musical entertainment will be provided by Dr. Dundiff, Touch AC, Otis Junior, A Lion Named Roar
and DJ Andrew Kim.
When: May 6, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.
Website: Derby After Dusk
Cost: See website
Bourbon & Biscuits | Farmington
Farmington Historic Plantation invites you to the third annual Bourbon & Biscuits event presented by Made Market. They welcome you to enjoy their Kentucky bourbon bar, mimosas and Bloody Marys, as well as an assortment of Southern-style biscuits. Your Bourbon & Biscuits wristband will also allow you to socialize and participate in the silent auction tent, where coffee and desserts will be available.
When: May 6, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Farmington Historic Plantation, 3033 Bardstown Road
Website: Bourbon & Biscuits
Cost: $60
The Winner's Circle Post-Derby Party | The Henry Clay
If you're tired of the same ol' post-Derby events, head to The Winner's Circle! At this new Derby standard, everyone is on the list. With delicious drinks, DJs and a classy dress code, this party at the Henry Clay is perfect for your post-Derby night. SET at Theatre Square will host the free pregame party from 6-10 p.m., and the location of the exciting Victory Lap After Party will be announced at the event.
When: May 6, 6 p.m.-6 a.m.
Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.
Website: The Winner's Circle
Cost: $60+ for Winner's Circle tickets; free for pregame party
Billy's Burger Bash | Levee at the River House
Levee at the River House will host Billy’s Burger Bash on Derby day! What began as a tradition for Emmy-winning, NBC freelance field producer Billy Rapaport and his friends to enjoy a place to relax after a long week at the track, has become a party for anyone with energy left after the Kentucky Derby. Live entertainment by Louisville Fats and the Rhythm Cats will begin at 10 p.m. Levee's regular menu will be available.
When: May 6, 7:00-2:00 AM
Where: Levee At the River House, 3015 River Road
Website: Billy's Burger Bash
Cost: $10 cover
Stella Artois Derby After-Party | 8UP
Join 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen for their Derby After-Party! The fun begins at 9 p.m. and doesn't stop! There will be music by Ryan Coxx and there's no cover! Must be 21+.
When: May 6, 9:00-4:00 AM
Where: 8UP, 350 W. Chestnut St.
Website: Derby After-Party
Cost: Free to attend
Derby Breakfast | Farmington
Farmington Historic Plantation invites you to the annual Historic Homes Foundation Derby Breakfast. Enjoy a traditional sit-down brunch, Bluegrass style, with an open bar, live band and Southern cuisine, as well as coffee and dessert in the social silent auction area. Your buffet wristband also allows you access to the separate Bourbon & Biscuits tent.
When: May 6, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Farmington Historic Plantation, 3033 Bardstown Road
Website: Bourbon & Biscuits
Cost: $150
Pollywog Play Parties: Over the Rainbow | Bernheim Forest
Water and sunlight are the two ingredients in a rainbow recipe. Pollywogs will explore color properties by finding colors in nature, sorting and mixing colors, making rainbow art and much more. Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children under the age of 5 to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges and opportunities for play.
When: May 6, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Bernheim Fores, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont
Website: Over the Rainbow
Cost: $10 for members; $15 for non-members
SUNDAY
Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: Julius Caesar
Founded in 1949, Kentucky Shakespeare — a not-for-profit, charitable organization and professional theatre — is the oldest free Shakespeare festival in the United States. For their Shakespeare in the Parks tour, Kentucky Shakespeare will be performing the ever-popular Julius Caesar in various parks around Louisville throughout April and May. They'll be performing at Locust Grove and Hounz Lane Park this Sunday.
Check the website for details.
When: May 7, times vary
Where: Locust Grove & Hounz Lane Park
Website: KY Shakespeare
Cost: Free to attend
Post-Derby Brunch | Kaiju
Handle that post-Derby hangover with brunch from a truck! El Lobo Bailando food truck will be serving up brunch food specials out front at Kaiju, and there will be great drink specials at the bar inside. Treat yourself to a self-medicated morning the best way you can. 21+ only.
When: May 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.
Website: Post-Derby Brunch
Cost: Free to attend
Speed Cinema Presents: Manuscripts Don't Burn | Speed Art Musuem
Both an engrossing thriller and a sobering look at corruption and tyranny in politics, Manuscripts Don’t Burn chronicles a series of murders and disappearances instigated by the Iranian government in 1996. Agonizingly realistic, the film captures the cold-blooded nature of political violence in an unflinching and biting critique. Due to its politically dangerous content, the film was released without a listing of cast or crew, aside from the director Mohammad Rasoulof, who was previously imprisoned by the government for his defiant works.
When: May 7, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: The Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: Manuscripts Don't Burn
Cost: Free to attend
First Sunday Nature Hike | Bernheim Forest
This Sunday, head out to Bernheim Forest for a guided hike in one of Kentucky's most beautiful forests. Registration isn't required - just show up in your walking shoes! The hike is free, but a $5 environmental impact fee is required.
When: May 7, 2-3 p.m.
Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont
Website: First Sunday Nature Hike
Cost: $5
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta 2017 | Fourth Street Live
Bring your friends and family and enjoy the balloons, face-painting, piñatas and special dance performances from our area’s best Latino salsa groups! Cinco de Mayo at downtown Louisville is a free fiesta for everyone! Hosted by the Mayor’s Office for Globalization’s Louisville Latino Council.
When: May 7, 2-9 p.m.
Where: 4th Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.
Website: Cinco de Mayo
Cost: Free to attend
