Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (April 14 - 16)

FRIDAY

Lil Wayne: Kloser 2 U Tour | Louisville Palace

Lil Wayne is coming to Louisville! He's bringing his Kloser 2 U Tour to the Louisville Palace this Friday. Does anything more even need to be said?



When: April 14, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Lil Wayne

Cost: $55+



Falls City Neighborhood Series: Clifton | Hilltop Tavern

Join Falls City Brewing at Hilltop Tavern this Friday for the second stop of their 2017 Neighborhood Series! They'll be tapping "District 9," their new Double IPA. There will be limited edition glassware while supplies last!



When: April 14, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Hilltop Tavern, 1800 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Falls City Neighborhood Series

Cost: Free to attend



LouiEvolve 2017 | Tim Faulkner Gallery

Your spring break just got hotter! LouiEvolve is back again with its 2nd Annual Hip-Hop and Arts Festival, showcasing nothing but the hottest talent Kentucky has to offer. Rock out with over 40 artists, DJs, singers, poets and surprise guests for the flyest show in 2017.



When: April 14, 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: LouiEvolve 2017

Cost: $20



WFPK Live Lunch: Nellie Pearl

Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Mayor’s Gallery for WFPK's Live Lunch. This week, they're featuring Nellie Pearl! If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville.



When: Friday, April 14, noon-1 p.m.

Where: Mayor's Gallery, 527 W. Jefferson St.

Website: WFPK Live Lunch

Cost: Free to attend



Game of Thrones Language Inventor | UofL

Calling Game of Thrones fans: Linguist David Peterson, who created the Dothraki language for the HBO series, will talk about “The Art of Language Invention” this Friday at the University of Louisville.



When: April 14, 6-9 p.m.

Where: University of Louisville, Davidson Hall, Room 110

Website: GoT Language Inventor

Cost: Free to attend



Derby Fashion Show | Work the Metal

Come out for a night full of shopping, spring fashions and more at Work the Metal's first ever Derby Fashion Show at this Friday. See the latest in Spring fashion trends hit the catwalk while enjoying hot eats, sweet treats and drinks provided some of the most popular food and drink vendors in town.



When: April 14, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave.

Website: Derby Fashion Show

Cost: Free to attend



Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: Julius Caesar

Founded in 1949, Kentucky Shakespeare — a not-for-profit, charitable organization and professional theatre — is the oldest free Shakespeare festival in the United States. For their Shakespeare in the Parks tour, Kentucky Shakespeare will be performing the ever-popular Julius Caesar in various parks around Louisville throughout April and May. They'll be performing at three different parks over two days this weekend. Check the website for details.



When: April 14 & 15, times vary

Where: See website

Website: KY Shakespeare

Cost: Free to attend



Night of Future Stars Basketball Game | IUS

The Kentucky Derby Festival’s two-day basketball event tips off Friday night at 7 p.m. with the Horseshoe Foundation Night of the Future Stars. Hosted at a new location, the Indiana University Southeast Activities Building, admission will be free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin or a ticket to Saturday night’s Basketball Classic. Friday’s event is comparable to the NBA All-Star weekend, with players showcasing their special skills.



When: April 14, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Indiana University Southeast, 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN

Website: Night of Future Stars

Cost: Free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin or a ticket to the Basketball Classic



Ben Folds with the Louisville Orchestra | The Kentucky Center

Ben Folds performs with Teddy Abrams and the LO. Piano-man, singer/songwriter and music producer, Folds is known for his witty and irreverent lyrics and catchy, sophisticated tunes. He will perform music from his hits as well as his own Piano Concerto with the LO.



When: April 14, 8:00-10:00 PM

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Ben Folds + LO

Cost: $35+

SATURDAY

NuLu Spring into Derby

NuLu's "Spring into Derby" is this Saturday! Head down Market St. for a day of festivities celebrating Derby season. There will be six different fashions at two venues - one outside Gifthorse and the other outside BloFish. The Kentucky Derby Princess herself will be making an appearance with her Court! In addition, shops and restaurants across NuLu will have special spring and Derby themed offerings! Don't miss out! Spring into Derby this weekend at NuLu.



When: Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: NuLu, Market St.

Website: Spring into Derby

Cost: Free to attend



GonzoFest 2017 | LFPL Downtown

This Saturday, GonzoFest returns to celebrate the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson, creator of Gonzo journalism, at the Main branch of Louisville Free Public Library. With the move to the LFPL, GonzoFest has also shifted its focus to highlight the literary side of the annual Hunter S. Thompson festival by expanding its panel discussions, spoken word and poetry aspects. Additionally, GonzoFest will feature an all-local musical lineup, including Nellie Pearl, Otis Junior, Brother Wolves, Satellite Twin, Brooks Ritter and Sativa Gumbo. All bands will perform outside of the library on York Street.



When: Saturday, April 15, noon-8 p.m.

Where: LFPL Downtown, 301 York St.

Website: GonzoFest

Cost: Free to attend



KMAC Couture V: Art Walks the Runway

KMAC Couture V is the fifth wearable art runway show presented by KMAC Museum. This event offers a unique way to experience the Museum by featuring and supporting emerging and established regional artists, costumers, designers and milliners and the extraordinary presentation of original couture pieces of wearable art and conceptual fashion designs. Suggested dress code: shades of white. All proceeds directly support Museum Education.



When: Saturday, April 15, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: 700 block of Main St.

Website: KMAC Couture

Cost: $150+



FleaTiques | Mellwood Arts Center

FleaTiques is this weekend! Louisville newest outdoor market returns to the Mellwood Arts Center, with something for everyone! There will be vendors selling vintage items, antiques, art, crafts and anything else you might find at your typical flea market. There also will be a handful of food trucks on site, as well as gourmet fudge.



When: April 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: FleaTiques

Cost: Free to attnd



Pooches on the Patio | The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

Head across the river to The Exchange Pub + Kitchen for their second Pooches on the Patio! Bring your best little friend and chill on the patio. They'll have puppy vendors, doggie treats, plenty of awesome patio grub and other special treats to make the day fun. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit The Arrow Fund - Kentuckiana's animal anti-cruelty group. Bring a bag of dog food to donate to them and they'll hook you up with free patio grub tickets!



When: April 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: The Exchange Pub + Kitchen, 3306 Plaza Drive, New Albany, IN

Website: Pooches on the Patio

Cost: Free to attend



Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade

The Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade is a family friendly neighborhood parade that happens every year, the Saturday before Easter. The Parade will start around 11:30 am in front of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Avenue and travels to Pope Street, bringing free candy and Easter cheer to thousands of children lining the route.



When: April 15, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Frankfort Avenue from Birchwood Avenue to Pope Street

Website: Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade

Cost: Free to attend



The Basketball Classic | Freedom Hall

Some of the nation’s finest high school basketball talent takes the court at the Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic. First held in 1973, the Classic is the oldest high school all-star game in the nation and is known for showcasing players who’ve moved on to stardom at the collegiate and professional levels.



When: April 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Freedom Hall, KY Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Basketball Classic

Cost: $18+



Damaged Goods Presents: Rum Ham | The Bard's Town

Damaged Goods Presents: Rum Ham Live at The Bard's Town this Saturday! Relieve those tax day blues with some improv comedy. Louisville's most exciting improv troupe is bringing their fantastic and energetic form of improv comedy to The Bard's Town.



When: April 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Rum Ham

Cost: $10



Festival of American Music | The Kentucky Center

The Louisville Orchestra welcome special guest Michael Tilson Thomas, music director of the San Francisco Symphony. He will join his former student and fellow conductor, Teddy Abrams, for an American music party!



When: April 15, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, Whitney Hall, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Festival of American Music

Cost: $27+



A Louisville Tribute to Louisville Music | Outerspace

Broad Arrow, Cher Von, Hot Iron Skillet and White Crosses put their spin on Louisville-based originals at this fantastic event. Proceeds to benefit Poorcastle Festival 2017.



When: April 15, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Outerspace behind Galaxie, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Louisville Tribute to Louisville Music

Cost: $5

SUNDAY

Easter Brunch | Brown Hotel

Hop into the Brown Hotel for spectacular springtime meals this Easter Sunday, April 16. The iconic hotel’s restaurants, J. Graham’s Café and the English Grill, will each offer a unique option for Easter brunch. Executive chef James Adams and chef de cuisine Andrew Welenken’s seasonal menus are fresh, festive and fun for a memorable meal with family and friends.



When: April 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: The Brown Hotel , 335 W. Broadway

Website: Easter Brunch

Cost: Varies



Easter Celebration | Brasserie Provence

Put a little French in your Easter celebration with Brunch at The Brasserie!

The Brasserie is delighted to offer a three-course Easter Brunch Menu with plenty of choices. Details of the menu can be found on their website. Joyeuses Pâques!



When: April 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Brasserie Provence, 150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

Website: Brasserie Provence

Cost: $38 adults; $15 for kids under 12



Easter Brunch | Varanese

Celebrate Easter at Varanese with a delicious brunch menu created by Chef John & Chef Erik! Available Sunday, April 16 beginning at 11:00am. Reservations are required with a credit card and can be made by calling (502) 899-9904 or emailing letsdine@varanese.com. There will be plenty of delicious options and drink specials.



When: April 16, 11 a.m.

Where: Varanese, 2106 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Brunch at Varanese

Cost: A la carte menu priced individually