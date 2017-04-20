Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (April 21 -23)

The 22nd Annual Festival of Faiths

The Festival of Faiths is a nationally acclaimed interfaith event of music, poetry, film, art and dialogue with internationally renowned spiritual leaders, thinkers and practitioners. The mission of the Festival is to promote interfaith understanding, cooperation and action through exploring how different participating faith traditions address a common issue, topic or theme. Just a few of this year's incredible speakers and presenters include Teddy Abrams, Jecorey "1200" Arthur, Mayor Fischer, Kevin Cosby, John Yarmuth and Ambassador Shabazz. Follow the link below for more info and a full schedule.



When: Wednesday through Saturday, April 19-22

Where: Locations vary, see website

Website: Festival of Faiths

Cost: Prices vary



FRIDAY

WFPK Live Lunch: Cat Casual and the Holy Bones Orchestra

Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Mayor’s Gallery for WFPK's Live Lunch. This week, they're featuring Cat Casual and the Holy Bones! If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Cat Casual currently fronts Cat Casual and the Holy Midnight as well as Cat Casual and the Ordinary Bones. To make this Live Lunch appearance extra special, he will be combining both bands to bring you Cat Casual and the Holy Bones Orchestra!



When: April 21, noon-1 p.m.

Where: Mayor's Gallery, 527 W. Jefferson St.

Website: WFPK Live Lunch

Cost: Free to attend



First Light Gallery Grand Opening

This Friday is First Light Gallery's grand opening! This gallery, with an attached photography studio, is dedicated to new possibilities, inspiration and creativity, with the hope that it will be shared and spread by those who pass through it. Located right next door to Hi-Five Doughnuts and Pho Ba Luu, First Light is the next step in developing this neighborhood. Join fellow local art and photography enthusiasts to celebrate the newest addition to Louisville's art scene.



When: April 21, 5-9 p.m.

Where: First Light Gallery, 1009 E. Main St.

Website: First Light Gallery

Cost: Free to attend



Neil Diamond | KFC Yum! Center

Music icon, Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, Neil Diamond, will celebrate his unparalleled career spanning 50 years with a world tour. The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour, produced by Live Nation, will stop in Louisville this Friday.



When: April 21, 8 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Neil Diamond

Cost: $40+



An Evening at Isaac's: Spring Garden Supper Club | Bernheim Forest

Join them for live music, appetizers, a spring garden tour, cooking demonstration and of course, supper. Don’t miss out on this unique experience to taste all that the spring garden at Isaac's Cafe has to offer. Space is limited so make your reservations today! Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior the event.



When: April 21, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont, KY

Website: An Evening at Issac's

Cost: Bernheim Members $25; Non-Members $30.

Register by calling (502) 955-8512.



Opening Reception: The Dance of Light Pastels | B. Deemer Gallery

Tatjana Krizmanic is a longtime favorite at B. Deemer Gallery, returning this year with "Dance of Light." These large pastel paintings are alive with bold colors and intriguing scenes of people enjoying their everyday experiences. The exhibit will be on display from April 21 until May 23.



When: April 21, 4-6 p.m.

Where: B. Deemer Gallery, 2650 Frankfort Ave.

Website: B. Deemer Gallery

Cost: Free to attend



Howell Dawdy Album Release | Kaiju

You know him from karaoke nights at Zanzabar! Celebrate the release of Howell Dawdy's new album, I'm Done, featuring performances from the man Howell Dawdy himself, Jesse R. Berlin and Shadowpact.



When: April 21, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Howell Dawdy Album Release

Cost: $8



Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: Julius Caesar

Founded in 1949, Kentucky Shakespeare — a not-for-profit, charitable organization and professional theatre — is the oldest free Shakespeare festival in the United States. For their Shakespeare in the Parks tour, Kentucky Shakespeare will be performing the ever-popular Julius Caesar in various parks around Louisville throughout April and May. They'll be performing at three different parks over two days this weekend.

Check the website for details.



When: April 21 & 23, times vary

Where: See website

Website: KY Shakespeare

Cost: Free to attend



Dawes | Brown Theatre

“America’s Favorite New Band!” – American Songwriter

Dawes is touring in support of their most recent release, We’re All Gonna Die, featuring the single “When The Tequila Runs Out." Check them out at the Brown Theatre this Friday!



When: April 21, 8 p.m.

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: Dawes

Cost: $35+



Bruised Fruits and Bon Air | Monnik Beer Co.

It's going to be a night filled with melodic indie rock and just a hint of grunge at Monnik this Friday, featuring Lexington band Bruised Fruit and locals Bon Air! The doors open at 9 p.m., and the music starts at 9:30 p.m.



When: April 21, 9-11:30 p.m.

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Bruised Fruit + Bon Air

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Thunder Over Louisville

Thunder over Louisville will take place downtown at the Louisville Riverfront, Waterfront Park, River Road and Southern Indiana shoreline. Foodfest and Ford's Thunder on the Ground opens at 11 a.m., the Airshow beings at 3 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. The soundtrack was recorded by The Louisville Orchestra, directed by Teddy Abrams. This year features the Thunder Chow Wagon at Waterfront Park, the East River Road Beer Garden and the Meijer Family Fun Zone on the Belvedere. Admission to the Thunder on the Ground festivities is free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin. Remember: no food, drinks, tents, stakes, tape or pets.



When: Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Thunder Over Louisville

Cost: Free to attend



Ales for Advocacy | gralehaus

Louisville's tree canopy is in decline, losing approximately 54,000 trees a year. Unless we act now, it will take decades to rebuild it. This weekend, gralehaus has made it easy to help! Stop in for some brunch and beverages on Earth Day, and they'll donate 10% of your purchase to Trees Louisville. Every dollar raised will go into planting trees in the District 8 neighborhood. And for every dollar raised at gralehaus, Trees Louisville will match each dollar - which means your contribution will be doubled!



When: April 22, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: gralehaus, 1001 Baxter Ave.

Website: Ales for Advocacy

Cost: Free to attend



Thunder Over Louisville Parties | Copper & Kings

Copper & Kings is hosting not one but two Thunder Over Louisville Parties! From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., their free, all ages Daytime Party will include a multitude of food, drinks and games in the courtyard. They'll be offering $15 distillery tours, featuring Aviation Cocktails on the rooftop. Then from 6 p.m.-11 p.m., their 21+ only Evening Rooftop Party will include delicious food (including a pig roast), your favorite Copper & Kings drinks and an amazing view of the fireworks. Tickets to the Evening Rooftop Party are $125 per person and include four drink tickets.



When: April 22, 10

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Thunder Over Louisville Parties

Cost: Free for Daytime Party; $125 for Evening Party



Louisville EarthWalk | Iroquois Amphitheater

Louisville EarthWalk seeks to celebrate the planet and raise awareness about how members of the community can help create a more sustainable city. The event will include a wide array of inspirational activities, including motivational speakers, music and art that celebrate and promote sustainable and healthy lifestyles. The centerpiece of the event will be a 5k walk that is a fundraiser for local organizations who are actively working to strengthen sustainability initiatives throughout the region.



When: April 22, 9 a.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Louisville EarthWalk

Cost: $15 for individual walkers; $10 for each team member



Record Store Day | Guestroom Records

Happy Record Store Day! Guestroom Records is excited to celebrate with you. Join them this Saturday for an all day Record Store Day Party. They'll have special RSD releases, 10% off regular stock, hundreds of new-to-the-floor used LPs, DJs and a very special in-store set from Joan Shelley. Plus food, drink, giveaways and good times galore. It's their way of saying thanks for your support all year long.



When: April 22, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Guestroom Records, 1806 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Record Store Day

Cost: Free to attend



Thunder Tailgate Party & Toasted Coconut Porter Release | Goodwood

Head out to Goodwood for a Thunder tailgate party featuring tailgate games, BBQ from Mama’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ and live music from southern rockers, Boone Creek Crossing! The event will also serve as the release of their new Toasted Coconut Porter. Kick-off your Thunder festivities in the comfort of the Goodwood taproom with great food, beer and live music, before taking the short walk down to the

waterfront to enjoy the show.



When: April 22, 1-10 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

Website: Thunder at Goodwood

Cost: Free to attend



Thunder Viewing Party | KFC Yum! Center

View the breathtaking and awe-inspiring fireworks show at the KFC Yum! Center. Their third-floor party room overlooking Second Street bridge, is perfect for anyone looking for a top of the line experience. There will be a dinner and dessert buffet, as well as a cash bar and music by a great DJ.



When: April 22, 1:30 p.m.-midnight

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Thunder Viewing Party

Cost: Visit website for details



Thunder at the Center | The Kentucky Center

Make The Kentucky Center your home base for the day while you take in all the spectacle and excitement of Thunder Over Louisville. Families will appreciate convenient access to the Center’s restrooms, activities for the kids and food service. There will be multiple bars around the building where adults can enjoy a variety of beer and wine options. Family-friendly activities include face painting, a hip-hop class, hands-on visual art activities and a drumming circle. All ages are welcome!



When: April 22, 2-10 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Thunder at the Center

Cost: $45+ for adults; $25+ for kids



ThunderBlast | Kentucky Science Center

At the Science Center, you'll get a riverside view of the Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks display inside a secure outdoor and substantially-covered area, reserved for ThunderBlast guests only. There will be carnival-style food vendors, indoor restrooms, exclusive access to Science Center’s exhibit galleries, indoor and outdoor activities for children and adults. ThunderBlast is Kentucky Science Center's largest family-friendly event of the year. All proceeds go towards our mission of increasing science literacy.



When: April 22, 2-11 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main St.

Website: ThunderBlast

Cost: $25+



Thunder Over Louisville with Smok'N Cantina | Mile Wide Beer Co.

Join the brewers at the Mile Wide Taproom this Saturday as they welcome back one of their favorite food trucks, Smok'N Cantina! It is, of course, Thunder Over Louisville, so swing by on your way downtown or come drink beer and watch from their parking lot. Not interested in fireworks? They'll also be showing the Louisville City versus Cincinnati match on the big screen!



When: April 22, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Thunder at Mile Wide

Cost: Free to attend



Clifton Walking Tour | American Printing House

Head to Frankfort Avenue for a walking tour of the Clifton neighborhood, starting at the historic 1883 building on the grounds of the American Printing House for the Blind. On the two-hour walking tour, you’ll find evidence of the evolution of the area from a sparsely populated rural community in 1830 to a densely settled urban Louisville neighborhood. The event is free, but registrations are required.

When: April 22, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: American Printing House for the Blind, 1839 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Clifton Walking Tour

Cost: Free to attend



10th Anniversary Stella di Luce Art & Wine Show | Huber's Orchard



When: April 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & April 23, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Huber's Orchard, Winery and Vineyards, 19816 Huber Road, Borden, IN

Website: Stella di Luce Art & Wine Show

Cost: Free to attend Join us for the 10th Anniversary Stella di Luce Art & Wine Show! Browse more than 35 artisan booths from local artists, enjoy live music and sample the latest release of their Huber’s Stella di Luce wine.April 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & April 23, noon-5 p.m.Huber's Orchard, Winery and Vineyards, 19816 Huber Road, Borden, INFree to attend

SUNDAY

Holi Mela: Festival of Colors | Louisville Hindi School

Louisville Hindi Paathshaala (Louisville Hindi School) is proud to present Holi Mela (Spring Festival), this Sunday. Holi is an Indian spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colors, and symbolizes sharing of love and happiness. It transcends social boundaries of race, age and status and brings people together. The Festival will include Indian Food, Carnival games, workshops, a variety of different clothing and jewelry vendors, music and dance. Starting at 3 p.m., it culminates in celebrating with dry colors by applying it to friends, family and loved ones.



When: April 23, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Louisville Hindi School, 4213 Accomack Drive

Website: Holi Mela

Cost: Free to attend



Metzger's Country Corral: A Benefit for KHS Horses

Come to Metzger's Country Store on Sunday, April 23, to meet Kentucky Humane Society orphaned foals, Lil' Sebastian and working barn cats! The Kentucky Humane Society will be hosting a wish list and donation drive, so you can purchase items from Metzger's for their orphaned foals and needy horses. They'll also have KHS merchandise for sale - including "I Met Lil' Sebastian" T-shirts! You can also meet several working cats who are looking for barn homes.



When: April 23, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Metzger's Country Store, 6791 Shelbyville Road, Simpsonville, KY

Website: Metzger's Country Corral

Cost: Free to attend



Paws with Purpose Walk-A-Thon | Cherokee Park

Dogs are invited to bring their two-legged friends to the first annual Paws With Purpose Walk. Enjoy a 2.5 mile walk through Cherokee Park starting at Hogan's Fountain. Proceeds will benefit Paws With Purpose - Matching Dreams with Companions. Participants will receive a Wag Bag with each paid registration.



When: April 23, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Cherokee Park, 745 Cochran Hill Road

Website: Paws for a Purpose

Cost: $25 for adults; $15 for students (8-18); free for under age 8



Urban Foraging Workshop | Lots of Food

Find and taste Kentucky's wild greens, flowers and more - right in the city! This Sunday, head to Lots of Food for this exciting workshop on edible wildlife.

If it rains, the event will be moved to April 30th.



When: April 23, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Lots of Food, 1647 Portland Ave.

Website: Urban Foraging Workshop

Cost: $10+



Tibetan Freedom Concert | The Kentucky Center

Visit the Kentucky Center for a Tibetan Freedom Concert featuring Over the Rhine, Ben Sollee, Peter Mulvey and Nawang Khechog. All proceeds will benefit the Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion.



When: April 23, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Tibetan Freedom Concert

Cost: $28+



Dead Man Winter | Headliners

Head out to Headliners Music Hall to hear Dead Man Winter perform, featuring Dave Simonett from Trampled By Turtles. The Pines will open for them.



When: April 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Dead Man Winter

Cost: $15+



Penny & Sparrow | Zanzabar

With influences that range from The Swell Season to Iron & Wine to Stephen

Sondheim, Penny & Sparrow create music that is equally as intimate and

poignant as it is powerful and earnest. Come hear them play on

Zanzabar's new stage this Sunday.



When: April 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Penny & Sparrow

Cost: $15

Cover Image: Thunder Over Louisville - Facebook