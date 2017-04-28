Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (April 28 - 30)

FRIDAY

Kentucky Derby Festival Great BalloonFest

the 45th annual U.S. Bank Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Race will come together with the 25th annual U.S. Bank Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glow and other events to create the U.S. Bank Kentucky Derby Festival Great BalloonFest. Taking place the weekend before the Kentucky Derby, these five events attract tens of thousands of spectators to the Kentucky Exposition Center and other locations

When: April 28-29

Where: Bowman Field & KY Expo Center

Website: Great BalloonFest

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Soul2Soul World Tour | KFC Yum! Center

Grammy award-winning superstars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, announced their “Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017” kicking off in New Orleans in April. The 65-city tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of the record-breaking “Soul2Soul II” tour, the highest-grossing country music tour of all time, and the first time Faith Hill has toured since 2007. The tour will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday!



When: April 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Cost: $40+



Opening Reception for Rupert Vandervell Exhibit | First Light Gallery

Just a week after their grand opening, First Light is excited to present the opening reception for their first exhibit, Rupert Vandervell's "Man on Earth" Series, in which he seeks to "imagine what it might be like to be the last man on earth."



When: April 28, 4-9 p.m.

Where: First Light Gallery, 1009 E. Main St.

Website: First Light Gallery

Cost: Free to attend



Neigh-Maste | Waterfront Park

Head to Waterfront Park to relax and recharge at Neigh-Maste as part of Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville! This is an all-level yoga class open to all ages and fitness levels. This event offers participants the opportunity to kick-off the Derby Festival season in a fun, healthy way. Certified instructors from 502 Power Yoga, Betsy’s Studios and Buti Yoga will lead the class on the Great Lawn inside of Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville.

When: April 28, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Neigh-Maste

Cost: Free with 2017 Pegasus Pin



Festival of American Music II: All Concertos | The Kentucky Center

Two world-premiere compositions are center-stage for the Festival of American Music II. Teddy Abrams offers his new composition, Muhammad Ali Portrait, a work inspired by Ali as a symbol of hope and a catalyst for positive change. And then the Louisville Concerto II brings together 4 Louisville-based musicians to collaborate and

When: April 28, 11 a.m. & April 29, 8 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Festival of American Music II

Cost: $20+



Running Wild Pasta Party | KY Expo Center

Carb up before the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon/miniMarathon! A ticket to the Running Wild Pasta Party includes a buffet-style pasta dinner with bread and salad, dessert and a complimentary drink.



When: April 28, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Running Wild Pasta Party

Cost: $20



Shakespeare in the Parks Tour: Julius Caesar

Founded in 1949, Kentucky Shakespeare — a not-for-profit, charitable organization and professional theatre — is the oldest free Shakespeare festival in the United States. For their Shakespeare in the Parks tour, Kentucky Shakespeare will be performing the ever-popular Julius Caesar in various parks around Louisville throughout April and May. They'll be performing at four different parks over three days this weekend.

When: April 28-30, times vary

Where: See website

Website: KY Shakespeare

Cost: Free to attend



How To Be A Transgender & Queer Advocate/Ally | YMCA Safe Place

This Friday, Louisville Trans Men and Louisville Youth Group present "How to be a Transgender & Queer Advocate/Ally," an evening for transgender and genderqueer people and cisgender allies to discuss advocacy and allyship. They'll begin by screening "Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric," followed by a discussion by five diverse transgender and genderqueer panelists. This free event is open to all ages. Light refreshment will be served.



When: April 28, 6-9 p.m.

Where: YMCA Safe Place, 2400 Crittenden Drive

Website: YMCA Sace Place

Cost: Free to attend



Old Louisville Live: The Louisville Crashers | Central Park

This Friday, The Louisville Crashers will rock Central Park. The Old Louisville Neighborhood Council is proud to announce the return of Old Louisville LIVE, a free performing arts series in Central Park. Food and drink will be available for purchase.



When: April 28, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Central Park, Fourth & Magnolia

Website: Old Louisville Live

Cost: Free to attend



KDF's Fest-a-ville Waterfront Jam Series: Daya

The Kentucky Derby Festival's Waterfront Jam returns this year at Kroger's Fest-a-ville! The concert series includes over 30 local and regional bands and 7 national concerts on two stages. This Friday, they're excited to present Daya! Her distinct vocals are climbing the charts after she released her highly anticipated gold-certified full length debut album.



When: April 28, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn at Waterfront Park

Website: Waterfront Jam Series

Cost: Free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin

SATURDAY

Pig & Swig at Fourth Street Live!

Get ready for a taste of Kentucky! Pig & Swig will return for its second year, with dozens of local and regional craft beers and bourbons, smoked meats, vendors and live music. This free event is perfect for a Saturday afternoon and evening with friends and family. The festival starts at 1 p.m. with local bands playing all day. Performances include local favorites Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, The Killer Lips and Gas Money. The event will showcase over 30 craft beers, and over 30 bourbons will be available for tastings. Tickets are not required to enter, but you can buy food and drink tickets to enjoy everything that Pig & Swig has to offer.



When: Saturday, April 29, 1 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Pig & Swig

Cost: Free to attend



2017 KDF Maration and miniMaration

2017 will mark the 44th year for the Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and 16th year for the Marathon! Runners from all 50 states and several foreign countries annually complete our scenic road race that finishes in downtown Louisville. The miniMarathon now attracts more than 15,000 entrants each year and is ranked among the nation's top 50 races by USA Track and Field. Over 3,000 participate annually in the Marathon.



When: April 29, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Start Line at Main St. and Brook St.

Website: Marathon & miniMarathon

Cost: $95+ for Marathon; $85+ for miniMarathon

Spring 2017 Schnitzelburg Walk

It's time for the Spring Schnitzelburg Walk! This year, check out these events throughout the Schnitzelburg neighborhood:

Check's: Live Music featuring Moondance

Monnik Beer Co: Live music starting at 5 pm featuring Parlour, Twenty First Century Fox, Satellite Twin, Freddie Was A Boxer, The Feedback & Of Asaph

Four Pegs: Live music by Casey Powell Music

Goss Ave Pub: Night Market featuring circus performers and live music by Artemisia

When: April 29, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Schnitzelburg Neighborhood

Website: Spring Schnitzelburg Walk

Cost: Free to attend

Finn's: Live music, a spring Southern Buffet with a pig roast and drink specials all night

International Bazaar | Muslim Community Center Everyone is invited to the International Bazaar at the Muslim Community Center of Louisville! The bazaar, with a selection of vendors both local and out-of-state, will span from noon to 6pm both days. The bazaar will have a wide selection of products and displays including henna/mehndi, ceramics, calligraphy, clothing and home decor. There will also be traditional dance sessions, music and artists at work. This event is child-friendly, with plenty of entertainment and activities!



When: April 29-30, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Muslim Community Center of Louisville, 8215 Old Westport Road

Website: International Bazaar

Cost: Free to attend

Ken-Ducky Derby 2017 | Waterfront Park Get ready for one of the most exciting events in Louisville! It's time for the 14th Annual Ken-Ducky Derby, 30,000 rubber ducks are dropped into the Ohio River! Cheer your duck to victory as they race to the finish line. One lucky duck will win a brand new Ford F150 truck provided by Swope Family of Dealerships. 2nd and 3rd place ducks will walk away with cash prizes. And every duck in the race has the chance to win one million dollars! All duck purchases benefit individuals with disabilities at Harbor House of Louisville.



When: April 29, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Ken-Ducky Derby

Cost: 2017 Pegasus Pin admission

Derby Cocktail Party | Bowman Field The 2nd Annual Jill’s Wish Derby Cocktail Party Committee and Friends invite you to honor and celebrate Jill Conley while dancing the night away and supporting those battling with breast cancer! This year’s party with a purpose welcomes the locally and nationally loved “America’s Got Talent” stars – Linkin’ Bridge! Linkin’ Bridge will get the groove going, and then Thumper and the Plaid Rabbits will keep the party pumpin' till midnight. Nibbles will be provided by Captain Quarters and Pepperwood Catering, and drinks by Brown Forman and Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey.



When: April 29, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Bowman Field - Hangar 7, 2700 Gast Blvd.

Website: Derby Cocktail Party

Cost: $65 in advance; $75 at the door

KDF's Fest-a-ville Waterfront Jam Series: Hunter Hayes The Kentucky Derby Festival's Waterfront Jam returns this year at Kroger's Fest-a-ville! The concert series includes over 30 local and regional bands and 7 national concerts on two stages. This Friday, they're excited to present Hunter Hayes! Singer, Songwriter, Multi-Instrumentalist, and five time Grammy Nominee, Hunter Hayes has taken country music by storm. Opening the show is Kentucky native, Carly Pearce, who is sure to wow the crowd with her own style of contemporary country and bluegrass music.



When: April 29, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn at Waterfront Park

Website: Waterfront Jam Series

Cost: Free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin

Da’Ville Classic Drum Line Showcase | Louisville Palace The Da’Ville Classic Drum Line Showcase is comprised of community and high school drum lines from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. New this year, this event has expanded to include a College Fair and Greek Step Show.



When: April 29, 2 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Da'Ville Classic Drum Line Showcase

Cost: $10

TheSlice: Spice, Style & Soul | KCAAH Getting its start as a modest festival preparing the city for the upcoming Kentucky Derby, TheSlice has grown to be the premiere event in west Louisville. The one-day food festival serves up more than exceptional menu items from chefs and caterers throughout the metropolitan area. It offers tastes of southern cuisine as well as the influences of the city’s melting pot. To compliment your pallet, a variety of wines are also served. Another great attraction is the great live jazz, blues and R&B entertainment – all encapsulated in a unique and elegant atmosphere.



When: April 29, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: TheSlice

Cost: $65 in advance; $75 day of

SUNDAY

KDF's Tour de Lou

The Kentucky Derby Festival is partnering with the Louisville Bicycle Club to produce PNC Tour de Lou, scheduled for this Sunday. The Tour de Lou route will be an open course, which will start and finish at Waterfront Park near Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville. The course highlights include an Olmsted Park Tour, including Shawnee, Chickasaw, Wayside, Iroquois and Cherokee parks. Cyclists will also travel through all areas of the city from Downtown and Churchill Downs to the South End and Highlands.



When: April 30, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Throughout Louisville

Website: Tour de Lou

Cost: See website



Children's Tea with the KDF Queen & Princess | Crowne Plaza Hotel

Now in its 10th year on the Kentucky Derby Festival schedule, the Fillies Children’s Tea with the Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses will be held this Sunday. Children are encouraged to dress like a prince or princess for this social event with the members of the Derby Festival’s 2017 Royal Court.



When: April 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane

Website: Children's Tea with KDF Queen & Princess

Cost: $35



Mayor's Derby Brunch on the River | Farnsley-Moremen Landing

Come out and enjoy a festive brunch featuring a traditional Kentucky breakfast, live music, horse-drawn carriage rides and tours of the Farnsley-Moremen property, including the newly renovated Moremen Family Chapel.



When: April 30, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Riverside the Farnsley-Moremen Landing, 7410 Moorman Road

Website: Mayor's Derby Brunch

Cost: $80 for an individual; $600 for a table of 8



Community Celebration: Southern Accent Opening | Speed Art Museum

Join the Speed Art Museum for a community celebration marking the opening of "Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art." The national exhibition explores the complexities and rich cultural legacies of the American South. The opening celebration will be free for all visitors and feature art-making activities, music, film and much more.



When: April 30, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Southern Accent Opening

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Youth Orchestra | Iroquois Amphitheater

This is the seventh year for the Louisville Youth Orchestra Concert to be part of the Derby Festival’s main event schedule. The concert features nine Louisville Youth Orchestra ensembles and will be held this Sunday, April 30, at Iroquois Amphitheater. Admission is free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin. The beautiful setting in Iroquois Park will offer music lovers a scenic and relaxing venue for this popular concert.



When: April 30, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Louisville Youth Orchestra

Cost: Free with 2017 Pegasus Pin



KDF's Fest-a-ville Waterfront Jam Series: Sidewalk Prophets

The Kentucky Derby Festival's Waterfront Jam returns this year at Kroger's Fest-a-ville! The concert series includes over 30 local and regional bands and 7 national concerts on two stages. This Friday, they're excited to present Sidewalk Prophets! 2010 Dove Award winner for New Artist of the Year, Contemporary Christian band Sidewalk Prophets will bring their energetic live-performance to the Great Stage with singles from their latest album. John Tibbs and Hannah Kerr will open the show.



When: April 30, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn at Waterfront Park

Website: Waterfront Jam Series

Cost: Free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin