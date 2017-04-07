Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (April 7 - 8)

FRIDAY

First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. A ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer. Riding the Republic Bank First Friday Hop is fun - and it's FREE!



When: Friday, April 7, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



April Flea Off Market

In addition to all the regular attractions - food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, 200+ vendors - this Flea Off is part of A Weekend of Love & Resistance. All weekend long, 35+ righteous bands will be playing to support local civil rights groups. All concerts and events are FREE.



When: April 7, 7-11 p.m.; April 8, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; April 9, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Keeneland Spring Brunch | Woodford Reserve Distillery

Visit The Woodford Reserve Distillery before heading to the races for a delicious brunch, signature cocktail and tour of the historic distillery! Just minutes off of Versailles Road, this National Historic Landmark is nestled between some of the most prestigious horse farms in central Kentucky. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling 859-879-1812.

When: Friday, April 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, KY

Website: Keeneland Brunch

Cost: $28 for brunch only; $42 for brunch + tour



WFPK Live Lunch: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Mayor’s Gallery for WFPK's Live Lunch. This week, they're featuring Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors! If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors return to Louisville in support of their new album Souvenir and a show later that day at Headliners.



When: Friday, April 7, noon-1 p.m.

Where: Mayor's Gallery, 527 W. Jefferson St.

Website: WFPK Live Lunch

Cost: Free to attend



Startup Weekend | LouieLab

Startup Weekend is summer camp meets shark tank. You have 54 hours to take an idea and turn it into a business. LouieLab provides the coaches and food -﻿ ﻿you bring the talent and ideas. Don't have an idea? That's okay! People like you are necessary to bring the ideas to life using your skills and think tanks. No matter how you got here, you'll leave having learned a new skill and that you love being an entrepreneur.



When: Friday-Sunday, April 7-9

Where: LouieLab, 745 W. Main St.

Website: Startup Weekend

Cost: $69 general; $49 for students



art[squared] Preview Party | Louisville Visual Art

The art[squared] anonymous art sale & fundraiser is breaking all the records in 2017! On Friday, enjoy a night of art, food and drinks with a special performance by CirqueLouis before the main event the next day. As done in previous years, all works donated to art[squared] will be exhibited anonymously and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.



When: Friday, April 7, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Louisville Visual Art, 1538 Lytle St.

Website: art[squared] Preview Party

Cost: $20+



Kansas | Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace is happy to announce another great classic rock show with Kansas! Come enjoy all of your favorite Kansas songs such as “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind” and “Point of Know Return.” With a legendary career spanning more than four decades, Kansas has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic of classic rock bands.



When: Friday, April 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Kansas

Cost: $40+



Bar Crawl Nation | The Highlands

Can you make it to Louisville's best bars in one night? Bar Crawl Nation is taking over some of the best bars in the Highlands for a bar crawl of epic proportions! Visit eight of the Highlands' best bars, with specials and free cover at each one. Visit every bar before the end of the night and earn yourself an official bar crawl T-shirt. Sound easy? Prove it!



When: Friday, April 7, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Start at Molly Malone's, 933 Baxter Ave.

Website: Bar Crawl Nation

Cost: $20+ for registration



Louisville Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty | The Kentucky Center

This revival of Alun Jones’ production completes the Ballet's homage to the Tchaikovsky classics and closes their 65th-anniversary season with a spectacular and uplifting celebration of beauty. The Sleeping Beauty is showing April 7th and 8th only!



When: Friday-Saturday, April 7-8, times vary

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: The Sleeping Beauty

Cost: $35+

SATURDAY

art[squared] 2017

art[squared] is an anonymous art sale that will showcase the work of 200 local artists, which benefits Louisville Visual Art's Children’s Fine Art Classes (CFAC). Through this event, LVA is able to provide art classes for over 1,000 children each year in the community. All works will be exhibited anonymously (signed on the backside only) and sold on a first-come, first-served basis for $100/ea. The anonymity encourages the viewer to respond to each piece on its merits alone.



When: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Louisville Visual Art, 1538 Lytle St.

Website: art[squared]

Cost: Free to attend



The Vince Klein Run Like A Superhero Memorial 5K | Riverfront Amphitheatre

Vince Klein was a local superhero and advocate for children and education in Floyd County. This superhero-themed race honors his legacy and benefits Open Door Youth Services. Open Door is the only residential and emergency shelter facility for children and teens in Floyd County, and nearly 350 children a year call Open Door home. This family-friendly event will be sure to be the highlight of your spring calendar!



When: Saturday, April 8, 8:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Riverfront Amphitheatre, 201 E. Water St., New Albany, IN

Website: Run Like A Superhero 5K

Cost: $25



Highfalutin Vintage & Antique Southern Market

Head to Shelbyville for this antique and vintage market with over 100 booths, live bluegrass music, food trucks and cold beverages. There will be plenty activities for the whole family. The Highfalutin Market is hosted by the Fleur de Flea, so you know it'll be great! Children and veterans get free admission. A portion of the proceeds go to

local non-profits.



When: Saturday-Sunday, April 8-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Shelby County Fairgrounds, 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY

Website: Highfalutin Southern Market

Cost: Free to attend



Walk with a Doc | Bernheim Forest

Walk with a Doc is a friendly walking group that provides a fun, informal way to connect with a heath care provider. The series is part of a nationwide program that empowers people to improve their health through physical activity while exercising with health care providers. Walkers have the opportunity to learn about important health topics and receive free health screenings, refreshments and giveaways while in the beautiful

surroundings of Bernheim.



When: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont, KY

Website: Walk with a Doc

Cost: Free to attend



Barkin' On Bonnycastle | Barkstown Road

Join Barkstown Road in celebrating the 5th Anniversary for their 3rd annual Barkin' On Bonnycastle event! There will be live entertainment, raffles every hour, food trucks and Steel City Pops! Saving Sunny Inc. and The Arrow Fund will also have adoptable dogs for you to fall in love with. Whether you bring your pooch or leave with one, it's sure

to be a great time.



When: Saturday, April 8, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Barkstown Road, 2005 Bardstown Road

Website: Barkin' On Bonnycastle

Cost: Free to attend



Grind Burger Kitchen's 5th Anniversary Party

It's Grind's 5th Anniversary, and they can't wait to celebrate it with all of you. They'll have music from The Hartstrings and DJ Glittertitz and drink specials from West 6th and Tito's vodka. Magnolia Photobooth will also be on site to snag a picture of your foxy self with your friends. After 9 p.m., adults only.



When: Saturday, April 8, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Grind Burger Kitchen, 829 E. Market St.

Website: Grind's 5th Anniversary

Cost: Free to attend



3rd Annual Taste of West Louisville | California Community Center

Come and sample the flavors of local restaurants and food/beverage vendors. Proceeds will benefit local high school seniors in the form of scholarships. Help business owners gain exposure in the community and increase their customer base, while at the same time raising funding for scholarships. This event is 18+ only.



When: Saturday, April 8, 6-8 p.m.

Where: California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine St.

Website: Taste of West Louisville

Cost: $15+



40th Anniversary of the Last Waltz | Louisville Palace

The Last Waltz 40 Tour, created by Keith Wortman and led by Grammy Award-winning guitar legend and vocalist Warren Haynes and Grammy Award-winning producer/musician Don Was, has been met with critical praise and warm reception from audiences across the country who have been thrilled night after night by the amazing music of The Band showcased in a unique light.



When: Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: The Last Waltz

Cost: $70+



ASM A TIK & Heat Machine | Monnik Beer Co.

Head out to Germantown to hear ASM A TIK and Heat Machine play! If you haven't been to Monnik's upstairs loft, this is the perfect chance to check it out.



When: Saturday, April 8, 9:30 p.m.-midnight

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: ASM A TIK + Heat Machine

Cost: Free to attend



Guinness World Record Attempt at Masonic Homes

As Masonic Homes of Kentucky celebrates its 150th anniversary year, more than 250 volunteers will soon attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the largest human square and compass. The record attempt, which falls within the human image category, will take place at the Masonic Homes of Kentucky 14th annual Great Day of Service, when Kentucky Masons and other volunteers will gather to help beautify and perform service projects at the Masonic Homes campus.



When: Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m.

Where: Masonic Homes of Kentucky, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Guiness World Recod Attempt

Cost: Free to attend



Saturday Night Sets: Grackle | Louis's "The Ton"

Each week, Louis's "The Ton" hosts Saturday Night Sets, featuring a rotation of amazing artists. This Saturday, join them for Grackle, an original, Louisville-based rock band. It's a free show, so how can you resist?



When: Saturday, April 8, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Where: Louis's "The Ton", 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Saturday Night Sets

Cost: Free to attend



White Reaper Album Release Show | Zanzabar

The World’s Best American Band.

The bold statement from Louisville’s White Reaper is not only the title of their new album, but also the band’s credo. And with that mentality the band hit the studio with close friend and producer Kevin Ratterman (My Morning Jacket, Young Widows) and made a good ol' fashioned in-your-face rock ’n’ roll record. They'll be joined by Wombo and Future Killer for their album release show at Zanzabar.



When: Saturday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: White Reaper Album Release

Cost: $12+

SUNDAY

Panic! At The Disco: Death of a Bachelor Tour" | KFC Yum! Center

Panic! At The Disco arrives in Louisville on Sunday for their Death of a Bachelor Tour. Critics have compared their new album to a blend of Queen and Daft Punk,

so don't miss out!



When: Sunday, April 9, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Panic! At The Disco

Cost: $40+



Cured & Crafted: Spring | Copper & Kings

Head to Copper & Kings for an uncommon Artisan Market with featured products from local purveyors and restaurants in the courtyard. It's free to get in, and there will be plenty of amazing food and drink vendors, including Against the Grain, Art Eatables, Heine Bros, Hi-Five Doughnuts, Louisville Cream, Monnik Beer Co. and more!



When: Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Cured & Crafted

Cost: Free to attend



Spring Fling | Recbar

Recbar hosts the first Spring Fling this Sunday! Their first pop-up boutique will feature items from Queen of Blades Salon, Finchy Baby Hats, LuLaRoe, Stella and Dot, Lime Light and more! Complimentary gift bags will be given to the first 50 guests. Drink specials include $10 pitchers of mimosas and $3 Bloody Mary's.



When: April 9, 12:00-3:00 PM

Where: Recbar, 10301 Taylorsville Road

Website: Spring Fling

Cost: Free to attend



Last Day for Recent Alien Abductions + We Gonna Be Okay | Actors Theatre

This Sunday marks the last day for two great plays at Actors. As part of the Humana Festival, Recent Alien Abductions and We Gonna Be Okay will have their last performance this weekend. Recent Alien Abductions is a darkly compelling tale about the danger of having no one to trust—and how families, and nations, keep circling the places that haunt them. We Gonna Be Okay is a slyly hilarious, compassionate look at anxiety in America and finding the courage to face who we are—and who we want to be.



When: Sunday, April 9, times vary

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Actors Theatre

Cost: $25+



University of Louisville Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Campus Walk, you join the effort with thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow AFSP to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss. As the leader in the fight against suicide, and thanks to walkers like you from cities across the country, AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025.



When: Sunday, April 9, 3-5:30 p.m.

Where: University of Louisville, 2301 S. Third St.

Website: Out of the Darkness

Cost: Visit website for details



Second-Annual Cook to the Root! Cocktail Reception | Monnik Beer Co.

Calling all chefs, cooks, culinary students, Fresh Stop Market chef liaisons and cooking enthusiasts! Come out for a cocktail reception at Monnik Beer Co. to learn why New Roots needs your help uniting communities to spread food justice. They'll be offering complimentary beet-infused tequila cocktails, beet beer and farm-fresh bites prepared by Monnik's executive chef.



When: Sunday, April 9, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Cook to the Root! Cocktail Reception

Cost: Free to attend