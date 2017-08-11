Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (August 11 - 13)

FRIDAY

2nd Annual Derby City Jazz Festival

For it's second year, this jazz festival will move to Churchill Downs. Enjoy smooth summertime sounds and the best food, spirits and culture this weekend at the Derby City Jazz Festival. Brown-Forman is the signature event sponsor, so be prepared to sample some of the finest in bourbons, whiskeys and champagnes that Kentucky has to offer at the Experience the Flavor Pavilion.



When: August 11-12, 3 p.m.-midnight

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Derby City Jazz Fest

Cost: $50+



168th St. Joe's Picnic | St. Joseph's Children's Home

Join St. Joseph's Children's Home for some family fun at the 168th Annual St. Joe's Picnic to help raise money for the children and families served by St. Joe's. There will be kid-friendly activities, new gaming booths, the famous chicken dinner, live music and more!



When: August 11, 5-11 p.m. & August 12, noon-midnight

Where: St. Joseph's Children's Home, 2823 Frankfort Ave.

Website: St. Joe's Picnic

Cost: Free to attend



Foxhollow Farm Sunset Concert Series: Brooks Ritter + Andrew Hibbard

Join Foxhollow Farm in Crestwood for the Sunset Concert Series. All shows are rain or shine. Bring blankets, chairs, friends, family and even pets (on leash). Savory and sweet treats available to purchase from a variety of local restaurants and food trucks, along with craft beer and a bar perched on the farm lawn. This week, enjoy Brooks Ritter with Andrew Hibbard. Veteran musician and Louisville native Brooks Ritter’s music ranges from soul to roots music, with a little indie-rock. Andrew Hibbard warms up the stage with his honest and smart Americana.



When: August 11, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood

Website: Foxhollow Concert Series

Cost: $10 ticket includes admission and parking; kids 12 and under are free but must have a ticket



(The) Melvins | Headliners

Head to Headliners to see (the) Melvins perform this Saturday. The band just released their newest album, A Walk with Love & Death. One of the discs, Love, is a 14 song soundtrack to a short film of the same name, by Jesse Nieminen. The other disc, Death, is made up of standard Melvins songs.



When: August 11, 9 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Melvins

Cost: $20



Speed Cinema: In Pursuit of Silence | Speed Art Museum

In Pursuit of Silence is a meditative exploration of silence and the impact of noise on our lives. The film takes us on an immersive cinematic journey around the globe—from a traditional tea ceremony in Kyoto to the streets of Mumbai during festival season (the loudest city on the planet) to the anechoic chamber at Orfield Labs in Minneapolis (the quietest place on earth)—and inspires us to both experience silence and celebrate the wonders of our world.



When: August 11-13, times vary

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: In Pursuit of Silence

Cost: $7 for members; $9 for non-members



Family Film Night on the Belvedere | Kentucky Center

The Louisville Film Society and The Kentucky Center present Jaws, as part of their Family Film Nights on the Belvedere. Guests may bring their own folding chairs and blankets, as well as coolers with food and non-alcoholic drinks. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, as well as snacks. This event is cancelled if it rains.



When: August 11, 8-11 p.m. p.m.

Where: Belvedere behind the Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Family Film Night

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

PJ Morton of Maroon 5 | Zanzabar

There’s no place like home, especially for New Orleans natives. After traveling the world as a successful solo artist and keyboardist for pop powerhouse Maroon 5, Grammy Award- and Dove Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist PJ Morton gained a new perspective on his old stomping grounds that would inform his 2017 solo offering and debut for his own Morton Records, the aptly titled Gumbo.



When: August 12, 9 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: PJ Morton

Cost: $18



Adult Workshop: Resistance Wearables | Speed Art Museum

With all the dissent and frustration in today's world, sometimes it helps to express yourself. The Speed is hosting an adult art workshop where participants can customize a t-shirt as a wearable work of art to share your message. Enjoy the new, popular exhibition "Southern Accent" while you're there.



When: August 12, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Resistance Wearables

Cost: $5 for members; $22 for non-members



Lattes and LEGOs | Fante's Coffee

Fante's Coffee will host Snapology for a morning of lattes and LEGOs. Parents, grab a latte while the kids build fun and simple models using DUPLO® blocks. By playing with and manipulating the models, they experience pulleys, levers, gears, wheels and axles while exploring energy, buoyancy and balance. Children will also learn various concepts of animals life cycles and animal characteristics & traits using Knex toys and other interactive learning tools. Best suited for children ages 3-5.



When: August 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Fante's Coffee, 2501 Grinstead Drive

Website: Lattes and LEGOs

Cost: $8



Chase Rice | Fourth Street Live

Come see Chase Rice perform at Fourth Street Live as part of the Summer Concert Series! Rice recently released his fourth studio album, Lambs & Lions. Doors open at 7 p.m. 21+ only.



When: August 12, 8 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 420 S. Fourth St.

Website: Chase Rice

Cost: $15+



Music by the Water: Rockin' the Commons | Norton Commons

Join Norton Commons for the Music by the Water Concert Series: Rockin’ the Commons featuring classic rockers, Melody Resurrection. They’ll have delicious food trucks for your enjoyment. Don’t forget your chairs & blankets!



When: August 12, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Norton Commons Amphitheater, 10712 Meeting St., Prospect

Website: Music by the Water

Cost: Free to attend



Summer Star Stories & Sky Watch | Bernheim Forest

Join Volunteer Naturalists and the Louisville Astronomical Society (LAS) to observe the stars and constellations of summer, the Milky Way, Jupiter and Saturn. Telescopes graciously provided by LAS. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program with be presented in the Garden Pavilion. Ages 8 and up only.



When: August 12, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: Summer Star Stories & Sky Watch

Cost: $10 for members; $12 for non-members

SUNDAY

Taste of Frankfort Avenue 2017

It's Frankfort Avenue's favorite foodie event, now celebrating 25 years of deliciousness! Sample great food and drink and honor the amazing restaurants and businesses along the Frankfort Avenue corridor. Back by popular demand is the VIP Brown-Forman Sip and Swig On stage, which offers a space to taste, sip and lounge and features special cocktails plus soft seating for socializing. Don't forget to participate in the raffle! The winner will receive over 40 gift cards from local businesses along the Avenue. All proceeds from this annual event benefit the Clifton Center, a historic facility that serves as a gathering place and presents a variety of cultural and musical events in our community.



When: August 13, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Clifton Center, 2117 Payne St.

Website: Taste of Frankfort Avenue

Cost: $45 for general admission; $100 for VIP; $25 raffle tickets



Really Really Free Market | Central Park

This Sunday, come together at Central Park in Old Louisville for the Really Really Free Market. It's in the name - everything is FREE. Feel free to bring anything you'd like to give to leave for someone else to take. Don't have anything to give? No exchange is necessary to participate.



When: August 13, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Really Really Free Market

Cost: Free to attend



Yappy Hour | Garage Bar

Spend your Sunday at a great place with great people, supporting a great cause. Bring your pets out to Garage Bar for a fundraiser for The Arrow Fund! There just might be some adoptable pets and Arrow Fund alumni making appearances. Everyone is welcome!



When: August 13, 2-7 p.m.

Where: Garage Bar, 700 E. Market St.

Website: Yappy Hour

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Ballet Presents Lady Lear - Last Day! | Central Park

This is the last day to catch the Louisville Ballet's production of Lady Lear in Central Park! Choreographer Roger Creel tells the Lear's story of greed, love, identity and madness through a universal language: dance. Lady Lear is part of Shakespeare in the Park, presented by Kentucky Shakespeare.



When: August 13, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Lady Lear

Cost: Free to attend



Blacker Face + GRLwood + Isolation Tank Ensemble | Kaiju

If Blackerface's too-cool-for-you punk doesn't make you head bang, it will at least destroy your eardrums. GRLwood's dreamy tunes alternate between atmospheric guitar strumming and outright shrieking. As for Isolation Tank Ensemble, they're about as weird as their name. Bring earplugs if you want to survive.



When: August 13, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Kaiju

Cost: $5