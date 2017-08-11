Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (August 11 - 13)

FRIDAY
2nd Annual Derby City Jazz Festival
For it's second year, this jazz festival will move to Churchill Downs. Enjoy smooth summertime sounds and the best food, spirits and culture this weekend at the Derby City Jazz Festival. Brown-Forman is the signature event sponsor, so be prepared to sample some of the finest in bourbons, whiskeys and champagnes that Kentucky has to offer at the Experience the Flavor Pavilion.
When: August 11-12, 3 p.m.-midnight
Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
Website: Derby City Jazz Fest
Cost: $50+
168th St. Joe's Picnic | St. Joseph's Children's Home
Join St. Joseph's Children's Home for some family fun at the 168th Annual St. Joe's Picnic to help raise money for the children and families served by St. Joe's. There will be kid-friendly activities, new gaming booths, the famous chicken dinner, live music and more!
When: August 11, 5-11 p.m. & August 12, noon-midnight
Where: St. Joseph's Children's Home, 2823 Frankfort Ave.
Website: St. Joe's Picnic
Cost: Free to attend
Foxhollow Farm Sunset Concert Series: Brooks Ritter + Andrew Hibbard
Join Foxhollow Farm in Crestwood for the Sunset Concert Series. All shows are rain or shine. Bring blankets, chairs, friends, family and even pets (on leash). Savory and sweet treats available to purchase from a variety of local restaurants and food trucks, along with craft beer and a bar perched on the farm lawn. This week, enjoy Brooks Ritter with Andrew Hibbard. Veteran musician and Louisville native Brooks Ritter’s music ranges from soul to roots music, with a little indie-rock. Andrew Hibbard warms up the stage with his honest and smart Americana.
When: August 11, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood
Website: Foxhollow Concert Series
Cost: $10 ticket includes admission and parking; kids 12 and under are free but must have a ticket
(The) Melvins | Headliners
Head to Headliners to see (the) Melvins perform this Saturday. The band just released their newest album, A Walk with Love & Death. One of the discs, Love, is a 14 song soundtrack to a short film of the same name, by Jesse Nieminen. The other disc, Death, is made up of standard Melvins songs.
When: August 11, 9 p.m.
Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road
Website: Melvins
Cost: $20
Speed Cinema: In Pursuit of Silence | Speed Art Museum
In Pursuit of Silence is a meditative exploration of silence and the impact of noise on our lives. The film takes us on an immersive cinematic journey around the globe—from a traditional tea ceremony in Kyoto to the streets of Mumbai during festival season (the loudest city on the planet) to the anechoic chamber at Orfield Labs in Minneapolis (the quietest place on earth)—and inspires us to both experience silence and celebrate the wonders of our world.
When: August 11-13, times vary
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: In Pursuit of Silence
Cost: $7 for members; $9 for non-members
Family Film Night on the Belvedere | Kentucky Center
The Louisville Film Society and The Kentucky Center present Jaws, as part of their Family Film Nights on the Belvedere. Guests may bring their own folding chairs and blankets, as well as coolers with food and non-alcoholic drinks. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, as well as snacks. This event is cancelled if it rains.
When: August 11, 8-11 p.m. p.m.
Where: Belvedere behind the Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Family Film Night
Cost: Free to attend
SATURDAY
PJ Morton of Maroon 5 | Zanzabar
There’s no place like home, especially for New Orleans natives. After traveling the world as a successful solo artist and keyboardist for pop powerhouse Maroon 5, Grammy Award- and Dove Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist PJ Morton gained a new perspective on his old stomping grounds that would inform his 2017 solo offering and debut for his own Morton Records, the aptly titled Gumbo.
When: August 12, 9 p.m.
Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
Website: PJ Morton
Cost: $18
Adult Workshop: Resistance Wearables | Speed Art Museum
With all the dissent and frustration in today's world, sometimes it helps to express yourself. The Speed is hosting an adult art workshop where participants can customize a t-shirt as a wearable work of art to share your message. Enjoy the new, popular exhibition "Southern Accent" while you're there.
When: August 12, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: Resistance Wearables
Cost: $5 for members; $22 for non-members
Lattes and LEGOs | Fante's Coffee
Fante's Coffee will host Snapology for a morning of lattes and LEGOs. Parents, grab a latte while the kids build fun and simple models using DUPLO® blocks. By playing with and manipulating the models, they experience pulleys, levers, gears, wheels and axles while exploring energy, buoyancy and balance. Children will also learn various concepts of animals life cycles and animal characteristics & traits using Knex toys and other interactive learning tools. Best suited for children ages 3-5.
When: August 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Fante's Coffee, 2501 Grinstead Drive
Website: Lattes and LEGOs
Cost: $8
Chase Rice | Fourth Street Live
Come see Chase Rice perform at Fourth Street Live as part of the Summer Concert Series! Rice recently released his fourth studio album, Lambs & Lions. Doors open at 7 p.m. 21+ only.
When: August 12, 8 p.m.
Where: Fourth Street Live!, 420 S. Fourth St.
Website: Chase Rice
Cost: $15+
Music by the Water: Rockin' the Commons | Norton Commons
Join Norton Commons for the Music by the Water Concert Series: Rockin’ the Commons featuring classic rockers, Melody Resurrection. They’ll have delicious food trucks for your enjoyment. Don’t forget your chairs & blankets!
When: August 12, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: Norton Commons Amphitheater, 10712 Meeting St., Prospect
Website: Music by the Water
Cost: Free to attend
Summer Star Stories & Sky Watch | Bernheim Forest
Join Volunteer Naturalists and the Louisville Astronomical Society (LAS) to observe the stars and constellations of summer, the Milky Way, Jupiter and Saturn. Telescopes graciously provided by LAS. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program with be presented in the Garden Pavilion. Ages 8 and up only.
When: August 12, 9-11 p.m.
Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont
Website: Summer Star Stories & Sky Watch
Cost: $10 for members; $12 for non-members
SUNDAY
Taste of Frankfort Avenue 2017
It's Frankfort Avenue's favorite foodie event, now celebrating 25 years of deliciousness! Sample great food and drink and honor the amazing restaurants and businesses along the Frankfort Avenue corridor. Back by popular demand is the VIP Brown-Forman Sip and Swig On stage, which offers a space to taste, sip and lounge and features special cocktails plus soft seating for socializing. Don't forget to participate in the raffle! The winner will receive over 40 gift cards from local businesses along the Avenue. All proceeds from this annual event benefit the Clifton Center, a historic facility that serves as a gathering place and presents a variety of cultural and musical events in our community.
When: August 13, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Clifton Center, 2117 Payne St.
Website: Taste of Frankfort Avenue
Cost: $45 for general admission; $100 for VIP; $25 raffle tickets
Really Really Free Market | Central Park
This Sunday, come together at Central Park in Old Louisville for the Really Really Free Market. It's in the name - everything is FREE. Feel free to bring anything you'd like to give to leave for someone else to take. Don't have anything to give? No exchange is necessary to participate.
When: August 13, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.
Website: Really Really Free Market
Cost: Free to attend
Yappy Hour | Garage Bar
Spend your Sunday at a great place with great people, supporting a great cause. Bring your pets out to Garage Bar for a fundraiser for The Arrow Fund! There just might be some adoptable pets and Arrow Fund alumni making appearances. Everyone is welcome!
When: August 13, 2-7 p.m.
Where: Garage Bar, 700 E. Market St.
Website: Yappy Hour
Cost: Free to attend
Louisville Ballet Presents Lady Lear - Last Day! | Central Park
This is the last day to catch the Louisville Ballet's production of Lady Lear in Central Park! Choreographer Roger Creel tells the Lear's story of greed, love, identity and madness through a universal language: dance. Lady Lear is part of Shakespeare in the Park, presented by Kentucky Shakespeare.
When: August 13, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.
Website: Lady Lear
Cost: Free to attend
Blacker Face + GRLwood + Isolation Tank Ensemble | Kaiju
If Blackerface's too-cool-for-you punk doesn't make you head bang, it will at least destroy your eardrums. GRLwood's dreamy tunes alternate between atmospheric guitar strumming and outright shrieking. As for Isolation Tank Ensemble, they're about as weird as their name. Bring earplugs if you want to survive.
When: August 13, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.
Website: Kaiju
Cost: $5
