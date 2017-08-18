Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (August 18 - 20)

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

Kentucky State Fair

It's that time of year again! More than 600,000 fairgoers will fill the 520 acres of indoor and outdoor exhibits, eat a smorgasbord of food and ride hair-raising, adrenaline-pumping coasters during this annual 11-day event. The Kentucky State Fair includes competitions in crafts such as quilt-making, homebrew beers and homemade pastries, as well as fine arts and agricultural competitions. They also often feature exhibits that include health screenings, gravity-defying acrobats, magical illusionists, balloon sculptors and home improvement demonstrations.

The Kentucky State Fair World's Championship Horse Show is one of the fair's most prestigious events, where attendees and horses travel from various continents.



When: August 17-27, see website for times

Where: Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Philips Lane

Website: KY State Fair

Cost: See website



Seven Sense Festival 2017

The Seven Sense Festival returns this weekend for their fourth year. The 2017 festival will feature more than 50 local, regional and national musical acts, performing at two outdoor stages and two indoor locations. This year’s musical artists include Larkin Poe, Diane Coffee, Patrick Sweany, Jericho Woods and Tyrone Cotton - plus many more! In addition to live music, patrons will enjoy food from local food trucks and restaurants, as well as craft beer and specialty cocktails, local arts and craft vendors, yoga, aerial arts, photo booths and more.



When: August 18, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. & August 19, noon-2 a.m.

Where: Swiss Hall, 719 Lynn St.

Website: Seven Sense

Cost: $15 advance weekend passes; $15 per day

Grand Opening Weekend for Gravely Brewing Co. & Mayan Street Food

Louisville's beer scene just keeps getting better! This weekend, head to the old Pride Tile building on Baxter Avenue for the grand opening of Gravely Brewing Co.! And as if that's not exciting enough, it's also the launch of Mayan Street Food, a food truck from the people behind Mayan Cafe. They'll be serving Mayan snacks, salbutes and tacos to pair with Gravely head brewer Cory Buenning's fresh beers.



When: August 18-20, 3-9 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Grand Opening

Cost: Free to attend



ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build Summer 2017

Enjoy creative activities like ReSurfaced Field Day, where participants can compete in a variety of games. An eclectic mix of local music will again be a huge focus for the venue with a number of prominent local musicians slated to perform, and the ground floor of the Forest Giant container will serve as a curated art gallery featuring different local artists each month. And of course, there will be plenty of food and drinks.



When: August 18-19, 4-11 p.m.

Where: ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build, 319 S. Shelby St.

Website: ReSurfaced

Cost: Free to attend



MAPped OUT | Garage Bar

"MAPped OUT" is a live-painting event benefitting Louisville Visual Art's Mural Art Program (MAP) that will be held at Garage Bar this weekend. Several of Louisville's best artists - including Braylyn Resko Stewart, Casey Mckinney, Often Seen Rarely Spoken, Juliet Taylor and Margaret Morley - will be creating mini-murals for a silent auction, serving as a unique and exciting focus for a night filled with DJs, drink specials

and art, art and more art.



When: August 18, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Garage Bar, 700 E. Market St.

Website: MAPped OUT

Cost: Free to attend



Taste with Wings: Food Truck Challenge | Edison Center

The Taste With Wings food truck challenge is a unique event making its debut in Louisville. A host of food trucks will gather at the Edison Center and prepare delicious entrees, sides and desserts, each using Red Bull as a key ingredient. Each truck will have its own signature dish, and you will be able to cast your votes for your favorites in each category. There will be a DJ and a cash bar.



When: August 18, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Edison Center, 701 W. Ormsby Ave.

Website: Taste with Wings

Cost: Free to attend



Sip & Create | M.A.D.S. Gallery

A contemporary spin on sip & paint - SIP & CREATE! Participate in a unique class to create your very own Resin Creation. This hands-on process allows you to make your very own and unique piece of art while enjoying a beverage of your choice. Seating is limited so reserve your spot today by heading to the website below.



When: August 18, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: M.A.D.S Gallery, 1608 Bardstown Road

Website: Sip & Create

Cost: $40+



Magic Dinner & Bourbon | Bristol Bar & Grille Downtown

Not only is the Bristol's Magic Dinner and Bourbon one of Louisville best kept secrets, but it's the country's only speakeasy magic dinner show! You're invited to this unforgettable night of spellbinding entertainment, fine food and premium spirits. Cocktail, bourbon tasting and gifts from Rabbit Hole Bourbon.



When: August 18, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Bristol Bar & Grille Downtown, 614 W. Main St.

Website: Magic Dinner & Bourbon

Cost: $75 per person, with taxes, gratuity and service charges included



Carly Johnson | Headliners

This Friday, Carly Johnson and her 13-piece band will perform all new, original music from her upcoming album The Believer. Her first single "Hit the Ground Running" will be available for download the evening of the show. Keep your eyes and ears open for special guests and secret bonus covers.



When: August 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Carly Johnson

Cost: $10+



Wombo "Staring at Trees" Release | Kaiju

Come on, you know. I wombo? You wombo? He/she/we wombo? Wombology? The study of wombo? It's first grade, SpongeBob. (It's also an offbeat trio releasing a record called "Staring at Trees." ANWAR SADAT and Ted Tyro will also perform.)



When: August 18, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Wombo

Cost: $5

SATURDAY

2017 Bourbon Mixer

Each year, two of Louisville’s most spirited social groups, the Whisky Chicks and the Bourbon Brotherhood, host the Bourbon Mixer. Bourbon lovers and the bourbon curious are invited to share their passion for Kentucky’s native spirit through sample tastings and cocktails specially created for the evening by those who know the spirit best – our sponsoring distilleries. Come mix and mingle with Master Distillers and bourbon celebrities all while supporting a great cause. Over a dozen premium bourbon brands will bring samples of some of their best spirits along with fun treats like bourbon popsicles and root beer floats.



When: August 19, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Bourbon Mixer

Cost: $100+



Please & Thank You Grand Opening

This weekend, celebrate the opening of Please & Thank You's third store, in the old Press location. Both Saturday and Sunday, there will be live jazz from the Nicholas Bryan Jazz Collective from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.



When: August 19-20, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Please & Thank You, 252 E. Market St.

Website: Please & Thank You

Cost: Free to attend



KMAC Free Family Fun Day Celebrating the Eclipse

Join KMAC for a free Family Fun Day celebrating The Great American Eclipse of 2017! Educators will help visitors of all ages make artwork that responds to themes of the new exhibition Victory Over the Sun, like light, dark and shadow. Come make colorful scratch art and fantastical shadow puppets in the Education Studio, tour KMAC's new exhibition and explore Art Ideas in Studio 715.



When: August 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.

Website: Free Family Fun Day

Cost: Free to attend



Throwback Bar Crawl | Highlands

Grab those neon windbreakers and dust off those old flare jeans because on Saturday the Throwback Bar Crawl is coming to Louisville. Come be part of an epic 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s themed bar crawl and jam out to all of your favorite hits with some of Louisville’s coolest cats.



When: August 19, 4 p.m.

Where: The Highlands, Bardstown Road

Website: Throwback Bar Crawl

Cost: $35



Beechwood Avenue Street Festival

The Beechwood Avenue Street Festival celebrates the startup of Beechwood Park, a planned pocket park on Beechwood Avenue in the Highlands. Featuring a beer tent, Monnik Beer Co., the Traveling Kitchen food truck, Valumarket grill and music by Pegasus. Other activities such as free children's activities are also planned that day. A portion of the concession proceeds will benefit the park project.



When: August 19, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Beechwood Avenue, The Highlands

Website: Beechwood Avenue Street Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Old Louisville Live: Musical Unity ft. Jecorey "1200" Arthur | Central Park

The Old Louisville Neighborhood Council is proud to announce the return of Old Louisville LIVE, a free performing arts series in Central Park. Old Louisville LIVE offers something for everyone with its diverse lineup of music, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. All concerts are held at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater. This week, Jecorey Arthur - better known as 1200 - will perform with some special guests to celebrate musical unity.



When: August 19, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Old Louisville Live

Cost: Free to attend



Taste of South Louisville 2017 | Churchill Downs

This is the eighth year for this magnificent South Louisville Community Ministries' event on Millionaire’s Row at Churchill Downs. Come to share in some fantastic, diverse food and enjoying time with friends. Local restaurants and vendors from surrounding areas will be showcased. There will be drawings and a large Silent Auction. Get your tickets early – over 700 attended last year!



When: August 19, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Taste of South Louisville

Cost: $40 in advance; $45 at the door



Boots & BBQ Bash | Louisville Marriott East

Break out your country western boots and cowboy hats to help benefit the Kosair Charities Children’s Peace Center at Our Lady of Peace, part of KentuckyOne Health. The Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s Foundation will host its Boots & BBQ Bash fundraiser this Saturday.



When: August 19, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Marriott East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd.

Website: Boots & BBQ

Cost: $125

SUNDAY

Soul to Soul Family Fun Festival | KFC Yum! Center

For the 4th consecutive year, The Soul Lounge Louisville will utilize the KFC Yum! Center Plaza to bring you some of the best live musical performances you've ever seen. NightBreeze Louisville is the evening's featured band.



When: August 20, 5-9 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Soul to Soul

Cost: Free to attend



Puppies & Pints Patio Party | The Hub Louisville

It's that time of month again! The Hub Louisville is teaming up with The Arrow Fund, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pet Wants On The Avenue and Rudy Greens to bring you another fun Sunday Patio Party. And it's all about Puppies and Pints! There'll be drink specials for two-legged friends and doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends. A raffle and $1 for every Tito's drink sold will benefit The Arrow Fund. What could be

more fun than apatio full of puppies?



When: August 20, 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Puppies & Pints

Cost: Free to attend



10th Anniversary Celebration | Varanese

Varanese will celebrate 10 years on Frankfort Avenue with a party featuring live music, drink and menu specials, complimentary cake and a champagne toast at 9 p.m. Local artist Petersen Thomas will capture the festivities live on site by creating a painting over the course of the event that will later be auctioned off to benefit APRON Inc.



When: August 20, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Varanese, 2106 Frankfort Ave.

Website: 10th Anniversary Celebration

Cost: Free



Michelle Branch: The Hopeless Romantic Tour | Mercury Ballroom

Michelle Branch rose to fame during the teen pop era. She was 17 years old when her debut album, The Spirit Room, began its double-platinum run in 2001. Branch modeled her own songs after iconic alt-rock females like Lisa Loeb and Melissa Etheridge. Come hear her perform this Sunday during her Hopeless Romantic Tour.



When: August 20, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: The Hopeless Romantic Tour

Cost: $20+