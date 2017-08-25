Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (August 25 - 27)

Want this list delivered straight to your inbox every week? Sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Kentucky State Fair 2017

It's that time of year again! Fairgoers will fill the 520 acres of indoor and outdoor exhibits, eat a smorgasbord of food and ride hair-raising, adrenaline-pumping coasters during this annual 11-day event. The Kentucky State Fair includes competitions in crafts such as quilt-making, homebrew beers and homemade pastries, as well as fine arts and agricultural competitions. They also often feature exhibits that include health screenings, gravity-defying acrobats, magical illusionists, balloon sculptors and home improvement demonstrations.



When: August 17-27

Where: Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Philips Lane

Website: KY State Fair

Cost: See website



African Heritage Festival 2017

The African Heritage Festival is a celebration of unity, culture, art and history across the African Diaspora. It is a joyous three-day event for the whole family with great food, music, dance, sports, fashion, cultural demonstrations, children’s activities, resources for healthy living and so much more. Join us for this exciting celebration of African, African-American and Caribbean cultures!

When: August 25-27

Where: African American Heritage Foundation, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: African Heritage Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Bourbon Women Annual Sip-osium | Brown Hotel

Join women from across the country gathering for the 4th Annual National Sip-osium Conference this weekend at the historic Brown Hotel. Participants will enjoy a full weekend of activities including bourbon workshops with industry leaders, distillery excursions, receptions and MORE!



When: August 25-27

Where: Brown Hotel, 335 W. Broadway

Website: Bourbon Women Annual Sip-osium

Cost: $250 for members; $300 for non-members



Image & Word: Kentucky Poet Laureate Reading | Kaviar Gallery

Kaviar Gallery is thrilled to announce that Kentucky poet laureate, Frederick Smock, will perform a poetry reading in conjunction with the opening reception for Image & Word: A Text-based Art Exhibition. This juried group show highlights work by 20 artists from 6 states exploring written language in their visual art practice.



When: August 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Kaviar Gallery, 147 Stevenson Ave.

Website: Image & Word

Cost: Free to attend



The Local Lineup: Frederick The Younger | Against the Grain

From May to September, The Local Lineup presents a monthly concert paired with a beer from Against the Grain. This month, it's Frederick The Younger and Kamen Knuddeln! Enjoy FTY's vintage indie-pop paired perfectly with the dark, sour goodness of a Knuddeln. DJ Sam Sneed will open the party at 8 p.m., and FTY will take the stage at 9 p.m.

When: August 25, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Against The Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Local Lineup

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Brew at the Zoo 2017

Enjoy delicious tastings from craft breweries, wineries and local restaurants, animal encounters and live entertainment from This, That & The Other! A selection of non-alcoholic products and water will also be provided. All proceeds benefit the Louisville Zoo and exhibit projects at the zoo, such as a new Colobus monkey exhibit and Snow Leopard habitat. Funds also help keepers and staff provide daily care for thousands of vulnerable, threatened and endangered species; support conservation research; and deliver science and conservation education as well as quality family fun to more than 860,000 guests that visit the Louisville Zoo each year. General admission and VIP are sold out, but Designated Driver tickets are still available!

Must be 21+.

When: Saturday, August 26, 5-9 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Brew at the Zoo

Cost: $40 Designated Driver; $50 VIP Designated Driver



Bluegrass on the Square

The downtown square of Historic Corydon comes alive with the sounds of Bluegrass this summer! From 4-8 p.m. this Saturday, bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and get ready for a night of great music by NewTown and Becky Buller. Food will be available to purchase. This event is free to the public.

When: Saturday, August 26, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Corydon, 310 N. Elm St., Corydon

Website: Bluegrass on the Square

Cost: Free to attend



2nd Annual Bluegrass VegFest

Bluegrass VegFest is a community event focused on promoting a healthy, cruelty-free, plant-based lifestyle and showcasing Kentucky’s multitude of vegan-friendly businesses. All are welcome - the plant eaters, the animal lovers, those wanting a healthier lifestyle and folks just looking for good food and fun! Head to Tim Faulkner Gallery for a day of food, drinks, guest speakers, panel discussions, raffle items, live art and more. All profits collected from donations, raffle items and sales will be given to local nonprofit organizations.

When: Saturday, August 26, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Bluegrass VegFest

Cost: Free to attend; $5 suggested donation



Have A Heart Foundation Fundraiser | Copper & Kings

Head to Copper & Kings for a night of food, drinks and fun, all to benefit the Have A Heart Clinic. Please join us and open your heart to those in need. Tickets include food, drinks, distillery tours, music and silent auction.



When: August 26, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Have A Heart Fundraiser

Cost: $50 each; $400 table of 8



Crosley Candemonium | ReSurfaced Lot

This family-friendly summer bash will take over the ReSurfaced lot and feature all canned beer, food trucks, art, the Crosley Cruiser mobile record store, a children's play area and local vendors. Five local artists will be customizing Crosley turntables to be raffled off. All proceeds from the turntable raffle and a portion of the proceeds from beer sales will be donated to Girls Rock Louisville.

When: August 26, noon-6 p.m.

Where: The ReSurfaced Lot, 801 E. Liberty St.

Website: Crosley Candemonium

Cost: Free to attend



9th Annual Taco Open | Saints Pizza and Pub

Head to Saints Pizza and Pub for a night of mini-golf and tacos at the 9th Annual Taco Open, presented by the Ruch Foundation. There will be live music by 64 West, an open bar, a Mexican-inspired buffet and indoor mini-golf. Buy a golden ticket to be entered in the raffle to win a ladies or men's Rolex Watch or a rare bottle of 12- or 20-year-old Pappy Van Winkle.



When: August 26, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Saints Pizza and Pub, 131 Breckenridge Lane

Website: Taco Open

Cost: $100



Louisville on the Lawn 2017 | Conrad-Caldwell House Museum

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum will host its second annual chic, pop-up picnic of epic proportions. Attendees will need to bring their own tableware, utensils, food and table decorations. Tables, chairs, linens and fabulous ambience will be provided! Party-goers must don their favorite dapper, white outfits for a chance to win Best Dressed in White, and are also encouraged to bring decorations and elaborate fixings like candelabras and centerpieces — as there will be a prize for best decorated table as well. The event will also feature a silent auction, a photo booth and lawn party traditions.

When: August 26, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court

Website: Louisville on the Lawn

Cost: $37 for a single ticket; $220 table for six; $300 table for eight



Louisville Zombie Walk | The Highlands

Come and witness a massive hoard of over 40,000 zombies as they take over Bardstown Road! The walk is 3/4 of a mile with a block party at the end (near Highland Ave.) featuring live bands, entertainment, food vendors, a costume contest and the new Zombie Market, brought to you by Market for Mischief!

When: August 26, 8:30 p.m.-midnight

Where: Mid City Mall, 1250 Bardstown Road

Website: Zombie Walk

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Halloween Presents: The Zombie Ball | HopCat

Head to HopCat for Louisville Halloween’s Zombie Ball! The party will take place on the second floor and will include access to the rooftop patio that overlooks the Louisville Zombie Walk Party Zone!



When: August 26, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: HopCat, 1064 Bardstown Road

Website: The Zombie Ball

Cost: $30 General; $50 VIP

SUNDAY

Gov't Mule & Blackberry Smoke | Iroquois Amphitheater

In June, Gov't Mule released their much-anticipated 10th studio album, Revolution Come...Revolution Go. Steeped in the roots and mystique of rock, blues, soul, jazz and country, Revolution Come...Revolution Go enriches Gov’t Mule’s distinguished legacy with cleverly-crafted songs, intelligent and timely lyrical commentary and downright incendiary playing. They will perform with Blackberry Smoke this Sunday.

When: August 27, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Gov't Mule & Blackberry Smoke

Cost: $38+



Dog Days of Summer | Copper & Kings

Cool down with your four-legged friend in the courtyard at Copper & Kings! Enjoy doggie pools, dog-friendly vendors and activities, cocktails and food. Pets must be kept on a leash.

When: August 27, 11:00-2:00 PM

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Dog Days of Summer

Cost: Free to attend



Citizen Girls! A Social Justice Book Club | Speed Art Museum

Today’s teenage girls are tomorrow’s world citizens, voters and activists! Through education and inspiration, girls can be empowered, informed and confident. The Speed invites all teenage girls to join their monthly book club that tackles tough subjects like women’s rights, immigration, civil rights, the environment and much more, in a safe space that is open for dialogue. Readers will interact with guest moderators, politicians and community advocates, plus have opportunities to connect through art and activism. All girls ages 13-17 are welcome.

When: August 27, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Citizen Girls

Cost: Free to attend



Summer Hummer Buzz Fest | Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

Yew Dell's annual Hummingbirds and Bees Festival has morphed into the Summer Hummer Buzz Fest and now includes butterflies and all things pollinator related! Guests will have an opportunity to meet area experts to learn about hummingbirds, butterflies, bees, farmers and gardening experts.

When: August 27, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 6220 Old La Grange Road, Crestwood

Website: Summer Hummer Buzz Fest

Cost: Free with admission



Family Mansion | The Cure Lounge

Enjoy a night of passionate indie rock from Portland, Oregon's Family Mansion. With the magic of loop pedals and collaborative imaginations, Family Mansion creates an energetic, original and dynamic sound, while remaining a true duo. Joining them are accordian led power rock band The Thumps and The Unwashed.

When: August 27, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.

Website: Family Mansion

Cost: $5