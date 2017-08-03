Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (August 4 - 5)

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox each week, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Beauty and the Beast | Grand Lyric Theater

The Youth Repertory Theater Troupe of Louisville is excited to present Beauty and the Beast! Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney movie and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster.



When: August 4-5, 7 p.m.

Where: Grand Lyric Theater at LCCC, 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Louisville Tickets

Cost: $12 tickets in advance; $15 at the door



Click here for tickets





First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday of the month, along the Main/Market Street corridor and Fourth Street, and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants. Ride the Republic Bank First Friday Hop in style by “hopping” the eco-friendly, zero-carbon ZeroBuses. Each First Friday night, the new ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer.



When: August 4, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



August Flea Off Market

The Flea Off Market returns this weekend for the last market of summer. Head out this weekend for the best vendors, food and music at Fresh Start Growers Supply.



When: August 4-6, see website for times

Where: The Flea Off Market, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Dog Days of Summer | Kentucky Science Center

This is the first Kentucky Science Center event to explore pets and pet ownership through the lenses of physiology, psychology and technology! Activities include Science Center programming relating to how dogs sweat, prosthetics for pets and examining animal teeth. Plus, there will be an awesome array of local partners, including: Therapy dogs from New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter; the Mobile Education Unit from the Animal Wellness Coalition; Metro Animal Services will be talking about microchips, canine influenza, dog breed identification and DNA testing, AND they will be bringing kittens; WAGS/Great Pyrenees Rescue; and the St. Matthews Animal Clinic.



Friday, August 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for school-age kids; 4:30-7 p.m. for older audiences

Saturday, August 5: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for families of all ages (this event is for human dog-lovers-only)

When: August 4-5

Where: Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main St.

Website: Dog Days of Summer

Cost: Included with Science Center admission

Royals Patio Series #4 | Royals Hot Chicken

Head to Royals Hot Chicken for the party on the patio during the Republic Bank First Friday Hop! Royals is excited to bring an awesome evening of fun and music to the patio. They'll be joined by Mahonia, who will host a special "pop up plant sale." Enjoy several special cocktails featuring herbs and flowers. A percentage of the sales of these floral and herbacious beverages will be donated to the Waterfront Botanical Gardens. After dark, Springbreak Forever will play the best throwback jams for you to dance to!



When: August 4, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Royals Hot Chicken, 736 E. Market St.

Website: Royals Patio Series

Cost: Free to attend



ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build

Dynamic programming, curated by Jecorey Arthur of 1200LLC®, will continue to be a hallmark of the popular initiative with a wide variety of new and exciting offerings that are free and open to the public. Visitors can look forward to creative activities like ReSurfaced Field Day, where participants can compete in a variety of games. An eclectic mix of local music is a huge focus for the venue with a number of prominent local musicians slated to perform, and the ground floor of the Forest Giant container will serve as a curated art gallery featuring different local artists each month. And of course, there will be plenty of food and drinks.



When: August 4, 4-11 p.m.

Where: ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build, 319 S. Shelby St.

Website: ReSurfaced

Cost: Free to attend



Westport Village Sunset Concert Series: Back to School Night

Join Westport Village for a back-to-school celebration featuring Kudmani. Family Scholar House will hold their annual backpack drive to help send 215 families back to school with everything they need. Attendees are encouraged to bring backpacks, pens, pencils and other school supplies. Everyone who donates will be entered into a drawing for a giveaway the night of the concert.



When: August 4, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Westport Village, 1315 Herr Lane

Website: Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



9th Annual Big Green EGGFest | Brownsboro Hardware & Paint

The Big Green EGGFest is a large annual charity event focused on barbecue and the community. There will be over 120 Big Green Eggs cooking in the parking lot. Friday night is an intimate setting, where professional chefs from Sysco cook unique dishes and compete head-to-head. On Saturday, all 120 Big Green Eggs are fired up, and people cook everything imaginable from whole pigs, shredded beef tacos, traditional chicken wings and even desserts like cakes and cookies. 100% of the proceeds go to A Recipe to End Hunger & Kentucky Harvest.



When: August 4, 6-9 p.m. & August 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Brownsboro Hardware & Paint, 4858 Brownsboro Road

Website: Big Green EGGFest

Cost: $20



Star Wars Night | Slugger Field

Join the Louisville Bats for another epic Star Wars Night at Slugger Field as they take on the Indianapolis Indians. May the Force be with you!



When: August 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Star Wars Night

Cost: $20+



The Coathangers | Zanzabar

The Coathangers, an all-women garage rock band from Atlanta, is headlining a Friday concert at Zanzabar. The band’s sound includes a mix of influences, like old school punk and new wave. The group’s latest EP, Parasite, was released in May. Philadelphia rock and roll band The Residuels will also perform.



When: August 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: The Coathangers

Cost: $10+

SATURDAY

St. Matthews Street Festival

This Saturday, Frankfort Avenue from Lexington Road to Bauer Avenue will be transformed into one of the best street festivals in Louisville! The St. Matthew Street Festival will feature plenty of activities for both kids and adults. There will be a Kids Zone, Fun Zone and Wellness Fair, as well as great vendors showcasing area retailers and restaurants. Live music will include performances by The Serenades, Chase Skinner, Radiotronic, Wax Factory and more. Kids, don't miss out on the Ice Cream Eating Contest!



When: Saturday, August 5, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Frankfort Ave., from Lexington Road to Bauer Ave.

Website: St. Matthews Street Festival

Price: Free to attend



Supersonic: The Kentucky Craft Gin Festival

Head to Copper & Kings this Saturday for a celebration of one of summer's perfect drinks, the G&T! Supersonic will feature artisinal gins & cocktails from these three Kentucky distilleries: Copper & Kings American Brandy Company, Corsair Artisan Distillery and New Riff Distilling. Butchertown Bie Co. will provide food, and there will be music and dancing as well. 21+ only.



When: August 5, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Supersonic

Cost: Free to attend



Hops on the Hill | Mile Wide Beer Co.

Three of the best breweries in Kentucky are coming together to bring you an IPA Day celebration like no other in the state! Mile Wide, Against The Grain and Monnik are teaming up to prepare a special collaboration beer. They're excited to present So Hot Right Now, a sour, funky, juicy IPA brought to you by the brilliant minds of the brewers from these three breweries. Pat's Footlongs and Captain's Kitchen Food Truck will be on site, and DJ Clay Baker will be there to provide entertainment.



When: August 5, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Hops on the Hill

Cost: Free to attend



Splash N' Dash 5K/1K

Make a big splash to help kids at Norton Children’s Hospital! Runners and walkers can choose to splash their way through a 5k course or a 1k Family Fun Run filled with fun and refreshing ways to cool off. After the race, enjoy family-friendly activities in the "Just for Kids" Zone, including a rock wall, water slides, inflatables, a Splash Park, face painting, music and more!



When: August 5, 8:30-12:00 PM

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Splash N' Dash

Cost: See website



90s Throwback | Butchertown Social

Kick it at the Butchertown Social for a night of all things 90s. DJ Trevor Bowles will be pumpin' up the jams starting at 10 p.m. There will be special cocktails to help you remember how to macarena and plenty of grindage for munchin'. So slather on your body glitter and flip your hats backwards and come have a Zima. Because good or bad, we all love the 90s.



When: August 5, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: 90s Throwback

Cost: Free to attend



Bourbon and B-Sides | Tim Faulkner Gallery

Bourbon and B-Sides celebrates Kentucky’s rich bourbon heritage, featuring art curated specifically for the event and eclectic blends of music to enhance the overall experience. The goal is to provide a platform that increases awareness of America’s Native Spirit (bourbon), while also serving as a nexus for music and art aficionados, creatives and anyone looking for a progressive alternative to a typical night out. Bourbon and B-Sides is the monthly event you don’t want to miss!



When: August 5, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Bourbon and B-Sides

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

A Celebration of Jazz and Soul with Walter Beasley | Henry Clay

This elegant evening, celebrating ten years of jazz and soul music, will begin with a buffet style dinner. Guests may then enjoy a cash bar in the cocktail lounge or a smoke in the outdoor cigar terrace while a few celebratory presentations are being made. The evening will culminate with live performances by featured artists: vocalist Nola Ade and saxophonist Walter Beasley.



When: August 6, 6 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay Theater, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Celebration of Jazz and Soul

Cost: $100



James Taylor | KFC Yum! Center

Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band, with special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt and her band, are coming to the KFC Yum! Center this Sunday for one intimate and memorable night!



When: August 6, 6 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: James Taylor

Cost: $70+



Lyle Lovett | Iroquois Amphitheater

Country singer/songwriter Lyle Lovett, who has been releasing music since the 1980s, is performing Sunday at Iroquois Amphitheater with his Large Band. Lovett’s Greatest Hits album was released in May.



When: August 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Lyle Lovett

Cost: $47+



Idina Menzel | Louisville Palace

Triple threat Idina Menzel is coming to the Louisville Palace this Sunday! Known for her role as Elsa in Disney's "Frozen," as well as many other performances, Idina is excited to bring her world tour to Louisville.



When: August 6, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Idina Menzel

Cost: $54+