Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (December 30 - January 1)

FRIDAY

Voodoo Economics EP Release Show | The New Vintage

Join Voodoo Economics at The New Vintage as they release their new EP! BOA and Falls City Drifters will be backing them up. Celebrate the eve of New Year's Eve at your favorite bar with a great band.



When: December 30, 8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Voodoo Economics

Cost: $5



Dressed to Kill USA: A Tribute to KISS | Mercury Ballroom

In their tribute to one of the hottest bands in the world, Dressed To Kill offers an energetic, high quality, family friendly entertainment spectacle. All the grease paint, smoking guitars and seven inch heels that you would expect from a KISS rock n' roll party with an ear pounding set list that covers over three decades of the rock legends' greatest hits



When: December 30, 9 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: KISS Tribute

Cost: $12



"Westside Story" Release | Haymarket

Come out to Haymarket Whiskey Bar to celebrate the release of Dope Dream Tajy's new project "Westside Story." Start your New Year off correctly and come enjoy good music and dope performances by Khudosoul, Kake, Mmuso, Dirty Flannel Dave and more!



When: December 30, 10 p.m.

Where: Haymarket, 331 E. Market St.

Website: Haymarket

Cost: Free to attend



Mike Armstrong | The Laughing Derby

This former Louisville police officer is taking the stage at the Laughing Derby! He’s a regular guest on The Bob and Tom show, with TV credits ranging from Oprah to CBS Morning News to Good Morning America.



When: December 30, 7:15 p.m.

Where: The Laughing Derby, 1250 Bardstown Road

Website: Mike Armstrong

Cost: $15



Point Blank & Call Me Monster | The New Vintage

Gear up for NYE with Call Me Monster and Point Blank as they rock the stage at The New Vintage! Get your tickets today before they sell out.



When: December 30, 9 p.jm.-midnight

Where: The New Vintage, 2126 S. Preston St.

Website: The New Vintage

Cost: $5



The Roast of 2016 | The Bard's Town

Character Assassination presents: The Roast Of 2016! Come celebrate as David Bowie, Gene Wilder, Harambe, Alan Rickman and more take their revenge on the Worst Year Ever. Say goodbye to the worst year ever!



When: December 30-31, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town,

Website: Roast of 2016

Cost: $10

SATURDAY

(Also check out our guide on Where To Go For New Year's Eve In Louisville!)

Lou Year's Eve | Downtown Louisville

Join your friends and neighbors for dance, art, story-telling, magicians, music of all kinds, food, beverages, performers and much more at the inaugural celebration of Lou Year’s Eve! From 2 p.m.-midnight, Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and open to bicycle and foot traffic only. Bring your family and friends downtown to enjoy an afternoon and evening filled with interactive activities and fun surprises to make for a spectacular ringing in of the New Year.



When: December 31, 2 p.m.-midnight

Where: Downtown Louisville, W. Main St.

Website: Lou Year's Eve

Cost: $8 advance; $10 at the door; $5 for children 6-12



New Year's Eve Live! | Fourth Street Live!

It's the biggest NYE party in Louisville, with the only ball drop in the city! Ring in the New Year at Fourth Street Live! with all your favorite people at all your favorite hangouts. This party is completely free, with music from 100% Poly, confetti cannons, a balloon drop and more festivities! VIP tickets are available, offering exclusive access to six bars and nightclubs and an all-inclusive premium drink package.



When: December 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: NYE Live!

Cost: Free to attend



Tiki Surf Party | Headliners

Headliners is throwing a Surf Party to wash away 2016. There will be DJs as well as live music from Jaxon Lee Swain and surf rock band Inertia. Don't miss the limbo contest at 8:30 p.m.!



When: December 31, 8 p.m.

Where: Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Tiki Surf Party

Cost: $20+



Oshogatsu: A New Year's Celebration | Kaiju

Join Kaiju for their Japanese-inspired New Year's bash! There will be Japanese food specials at the food truck out front, as well as a champagne toast at midnight. Black Birds of Paradise and Pleasure Boys will play a special overlapping, collaborative set, and that's just the beginning.



When: December 31, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Oshogatsu

Cost: Free to attend



New Year's Eve with Butchertown Grocery and Lola

Enjoy a delicious four-course meal at Butchertown Grocery beginning at 9 p.m., with optional wine pairings, and then head upstairs to Lola for the party! Celebrate 2017 in style with a live DJ and champagne toast, as well as a cash bar and snacks from their delicious menu. They'll have a projector set up so everyone can watch the clock strike midnight.



When: December 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Butchertown Grocery & Lola, 1076 E. Washington St.

Website: New Year's Eve Celebration

Cost: $85 dinner + party; $25 party only



New Year's Eve Dinner | Brasserie Provence

Celebrate the end of an old year and the beginning of a new with Brasserie Provence! They are offering a special four-course meal, including delicacies such as tomato bisque, sauteed scallops and grilled lamb T-bone chops.



When: December 31, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Where: Brasserie Provence, 150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

Website: New Year's Eve Dinner

Cost: $80+



Nellie Pearl | The Pearl of Germantown

Wild Turkey presents Louisville's Nellie Pearl at The Pearl of Germantown on New Year's Eve! Expect the unexpected and bring your dancing shoes!



When: December 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Pearl of Germantown, 1511 Goss Ave.

Website: Nellie Pearl

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

New Year's Day Pajama Party | Noosh Nosh

As you ring in 2017, save some celebratory spirit for New Year’s Day and join Noosh Nosh for breakfast, brunch or lunch...in your pajamas! This Sunday, you're invited to dine in your best flannel pants, robes and slippers. This family-friendly event will feature an award each hour for the most creative and festive PJs, and all who wear pajamas will be entered into a prize giveaway.



When: January 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Noosh Nosh, 4816 Brownsboro Road

Website: Pajama Party

Cost: Varies



P-Jam Open Improv Jam | Kaiju

Wear your PJs for an improv jam with Lung Farm at Kaiju. This is an open jam, so you don't need a group to participate. Come to improvise and play, or just to watch!



When: January 1, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: P-Jam Improv Jam

Cost: Free to attend



New Year's Day Hangover Brunch | Proof on Main

There’s New Year’s Eve, and then there’s the morning after. Don’t let a vicious hangover hold the first day of the new year hostage! Take back the power with a hearty hangover brunch at Proof on Main. They'll have a bevy of brunch cocktails and chef Mike Wajda’s “Hangover Cure,” 2 All Beef Dry Aged Patties on Brioche with barrel aged hot peppers, caramelized onion, aged cheddar and Proof Secret Sauce.



When: January 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Proof on Main, 702 W. Main St.

Website: Hangover Brunch

Cost: Varies



2017 First Day Hike | Falls of the Ohio State Park

Start your 2017 out right at Falls of the Ohio State Park. Hike from the Interpretive Center to the Clark home site and back on the Ohio River Greenway. Shaunna Graf, Project Director of the Greenway Commission will accompany us and tell the Greenway’s story.



When: January 1, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Drive, Clarksville, IN 47129

Website: First Day Hike

Cost: Free to attend



New Year's Dash 5K Walk/Run | Elizabethtown

Get all dressed up in either your pajamas or your New Year’s best and shine like the rockstar you are. Right in the beautiful historic district of Elizabethtown, this 5K walk/run is where the fun will take place. Now all you need to do is grab your friends, mark your calendar and get registered.



When: January 1, 10 a.m.

Where: Main St., Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Website: New Year's Dash

Cost: Free to attend