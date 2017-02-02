Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (February 3 - 5)

FRIDAY

Love & Such Bridal Show | Ice House

During this 5th annual event, Love & Such Bridal Show will be showcasing "Love in the Bluegrass State," a fully decorated ceremony and reception display celebrating all things Kentucky! Guests will have the opportunity to sample entertainment by Louisville Cellos, Lee Puckett Group, Complete Weddings & Events and Lightwave Entertainment. Engaged couples will have a chance to win a Tray Passed Hors D’oeuvres Package from Crushed Ice Catering or a $500 Gift Card toward rentals from Events LLC! Naturaleza Organic Jewelry and Scarlet’s Bakery is presenting a Groom’s Cupcake Dive! Winner will receive a wedding band made of Bourbon Barrel Wood and Sterling Silver. All guests are FREE with registration at the website below.



When: Friday, February 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Ice House, 226 E. Washington St.

Website: Love & Such Bridal Show

Cost: Free with registration



Frederick The Younger's Human Child Album Release Party | Headliners

Frederick The Younger are finally releasing their first album, Human Child, and they're throwing a party to celebrate. Headliners will be filled to the brim with sunshine rock this Friday, and special guests include Joann & The Dakota and Voodoo Economics. A portion of the proceeds will go to Americana Community Center, Inc., which supports immigrant and refugee families in Louisville.



When: Friday, February 3, 9 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: FTY Album Release Party

Cost: $10



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisvile

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with discounts and refreshments. Each First Friday night, the ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer.



When: Friday, February 3, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown Louisville, Main/Market St. corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



First Friday Roundup: Art in NuLu

This Friday, head to NuLu in the evening for the First Friday Roundup. You'll get the chance to visit eight art galleries, including opening receptions at Zephyr Gallery and Garner Narrative and a preview at Revelry.



When: Friday, February 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: NuLu, E. Market St.

Website: Art in NuLu

Cost: Free



Opening Reception for "#BlackArtMatters" | Carnegie Center

Come out for the opening reception for "#BlackArtMatters," the Carnegie Center's first exhibition of the New Year. The ten artists in "#BlackArtMatters" embrace a variety of approaches and media and often mix media in surprising ways. There is a strong commitment and desire among the ten artists to educate the public on respecting and valuing differences, to recognize that African American history is still American history. The exhibition will run from February 3 - April 8, 2017.



When: Friday, February 3, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, IN 47150

Website: #BlackArtMatters Opening Reception

Cost: Free to attend



Live Music Friday with Bridge 19 | Goodwood Brewing

Come out to Goodwood for a night of live music with Bridge 19. This local band is equal parts pop and folk, with a little bit of Americana thrown in. They're sure to touch your soul with their soothing harmonies.



When: Friday, February 3, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

Website: Live Music Friday

Cost: Free to attend



SUSTO | Zanzabar

The brainchild of Justin Osborne, SUSTO began as a collaboration between Osborne and various artists. In 2013, Osborne began performing as a full band, although he still handles rhythm guitar, keyboards and lead vocals. Check them out at Z-bar.



When: Friday, February 3, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: SUSTO

Cost: $10+



Wild Women Wearable Art Show | Marriott Downtown

This is the 13th year for the Wild Women and their wearable art show. They make original clothing and accessories for women who want one-of-a-kind fashion. Customers will find casual cool clothing, hats for Derby, original jewelry and accents for the home, handmade by local and national artists, in a boutique setting.



When: Friday, February 3, noon-7 p.m. & Saturday, February 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Marriott Downtown, 100 S. Second St.

Website: Wild Women Wearable Art Show

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Brie Capone & Bridge 19 | The Living Room Series

The Living Room Series is hosting singer/songwriter Brie Capone and local pop/folk group Bridge 19 for an intimate and unique performance. Food is provided and you can bring your own drinks.



When: Saturday, February 4, 7-10 p.m.

Where: TLRS, 1028 Garvin Place

Website: Brie Capone & Bridge 19

Cost: $10 suggested donation



A Taste of Comfort | Mellwood Arts Center

Choices, Inc. is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a taste of comfort food from local restaurants, a cash bar, and live music from “Dozens of Dollars.” Participating restaurants include Anoosh's Bistro, Butchertown Grocery, The Fat Lamb, Jack Fry's and more.



When: Saturday, February 4, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: A Taste of Comfort

Cost: $50



Lobster Feast 2017: The Beach Ball | Marriott Downtown

Trade in your tuxes and gowns for resort wear and sandals at Actors Theatre’s annual costumed fundraiser, Lobster Feast 2017: The Beach Ball! Take a stroll along the boardwalk and dive into the undersea ballroom for dinner and dancing. Enjoy the silent and live auctions, signature cocktails, all-you-can-eat Lobster buffet and dancing, all in support of Actors Theatre of Louisville. Dress casual or costumed.



When: Saturday, February 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Marriott Downtown, 100 S. Second St.

Website: Lobster Feast 2017

Cost: $300



Louisville Orchestra Presents: America | The Kentucky Center

Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell perform their hits from the 70s to the present, including “Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “Sister Golden Hair” and more. All the hits of America performed together with the Louisville Orchestra.



When: Saturday, February 4, 8-10 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: America

Cost: $27+



Martina McBride: Love Unleashed Tour | Louisville Palace

Hot on the heels of her latest studio album, RECKLESS, award-winning country superstar Martina McBride has extended her Love Unleashed Tour into 2017, partnering with CMT for the third annual “Next Women of Country” tour. See her at the Palace this weekend.



When: Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Martina McBride

Cost: $40+



Powell and Bruised Fruit | Kaiju

Come out to hear three local bands rock Kaiju. Powell and Bruised Fruit will perform this Saturday with Heartland Heretics.



When: Saturday, February 4, 10 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Powell + Bruised Fruit + Heartland Heretics

Cost: $5



The Bob Marley Unity Birthday Celebration | Hard Rock Cafe

Celebrate the birthday of the legendary Bob Marley at Hard Rock Cafe! They'll be playing all his hits mixed in with some extra flavor.



When: Saturday, February 4, 10:30 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Bob Marley Birthday Celebration

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Speed Cinema Free Film: Rififi | Speed Art Museum

In conjunction with the University of Louisville’s annual French Film Festival, the Speed will offer free screenings of four classic French films in February. This Sunday, come see Rififi, a tense, brutal and oftentimes darkly funny crime thriller revered for its climactic robbery, a masterful half-hour sequence with nearly no dialogue or music which would define the heist genre for years to come.



When: Sunday, February 5, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Speed Cinema Free Film

Cost: Free to attend



Ales for Advocacy: Fundraiser for KY Refugee Ministries | Holy Grale

Holy Grale is working to help raise money and support for Kentucky Refugee Ministries, an outreach community that advocates for and provides resettlement services to refugees. 10% of all sales will be donated to KRM, in addition to any collected donations. All you have to do is head to the Grale on Sunday for a beer or a bite to eat.



When: Sunday, February 5, noon-10 p.m.

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Ales for Advocacy

Cost: Free to attend



Famous Monsters of Film Art Show | Seidenfaden's

Head out to Seidenfaden's this Sunday for a group art show, featuring the monsters from classic movies. Let your nightmare come to life on canvas. The deadline to submit pieces for the show is Friday night, Feb. 3.



When: Sunday, February 5, 6 p.m.

Where: Seidenfaden's, 1134 E. Breckenridge St.

Website: Famous Monsters Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet | Comstock Music Hall

Going to college on a weekend might be the last thing you want to do, but head to UofL this Sunday for a concert by the world class Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet.



When: Sunday, February 5, 3 p.m.

Where: UofL School of Music, Comstock Music Hall

Website: Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet

Cost: $25 for general admission; $5 for student



Tailgate in the Taproom | Old Louisville Brewery

Tailgate in the taproom! Celebrate the biggest game of the year with some craft beer and complimentary chili and buffalo cheese dip - while it lasts. Feel free to bring your own food and snacks as well.



When: Sunday, February 5, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville Brewery, 625 W. Magnolia Ave.

Website: Tailgate in the Taproom

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville's Best Wedding Show | Frazier Museum

The Louisville Wedding Network wants to make your wedding planning experience as simple and enjoyable as possible, and so they offer shows free of charge to brides and grooms and guests. The shows are a fun and convenient way to meet a variety of the best vendors for your wedding! Don't miss their next show at the Frazier Museum!



When: Sunday, February 5, 2-4:30 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Louisville's Best Wedding Show

Cost: Free to attend