Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (January 6 - 8)

FRIDAY

First Friday Hop | Downtown Louisville

It's time for the First Friday Hop of 2017! The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday from along the Main/Market Street corridor and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. Each First Friday night, the ZeroBus drops you off at all the best shopping spots downtown has to offer. Riding the Republic Bank First Friday Hop is fun - and it's FREE!



When: January 6, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown Louisville, Main & Market St.

Website: First Friday Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Hibernation Libations Happy Hour | The Hub Louisville

Head to the Hub Louisville in Clifton to cure all your cabin fever woes with the Hibernation Libations Happy Hour! Drink specials will feature Elijah Craig, Larceny Bourbon, Rittenhouse Rye and Domaine De Canton. There will also be $5 snack specials.



When: January 6, 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: The Hub Louisville

Cost: Free to attend



The Downtown Wedding Show | The Henry Clay

It's that time of year again! Louisville's largest wedding show returns this Friday. Admission is free for everyone so bring your family and friends to explore. All your wedding needs will be taken care of.



When: January 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Downtown Wedding Show

Cost: Free to attend



Winter Group Show 2017 Opening Reception | Tim Faulkner Gallery

It's time for TFG's annual Winter Group Show! This year, they're introducing 12 artists who have never shown with the gallery. This is a great opportunity to see fresh new work in a wide variety of mediums. The show will hang from Jan. 6th through Feb. 2nd.

Refreshments will be served and the bar will be open in our event space.



When: January 6, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Winter Group Show 2017

Cost: Free to attend



Public Bourbon Tour East | Woodford Reserve & Buffalo Trace

Learn the art, history and craftsmanship of "America's Native Spirit" as you travel through Bourbon Country visiting Woodford Reserve and Buffalo Trace distilleries for guided tours and tastings along with an additional stop at Wild Turkey for a bourbon tasting and gift shop visit. The tour departs at 8 a.m. from the Mint Julep Tours Gift Shop located in the Galt House Hotel (3rd Floor Rivue Tower).



When: January 6, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Start at Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: Public Bourbon Tour East

Cost: $139



Kentucky Shakespeare Presents: Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead | The Kentucky Center

Kentucky Shakespeare presents Tom Stoppard’s Tony-Award-winning modern dramatic masterpiece, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead. This fabulously inventive comedy is told from the worm's-eye view of the bewildered Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, two minor characters in Hamlet.



When: January 6, 8 p.m.; January 7, 2 & 8 p.m.; January 8, 1 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead

Cost: $25



Calling All Monsters! Art Show Opening | Revelry Boutique Gallery

Revelry Boutique invites you to a celebration from the mind of Harrison Fogle. You never know what you may find lurking in the recesses of an artist’s brain. Luckily for Harrison, nothing too evil or haunting dwells inside. Creepy cute creations, from paintings to figures, will cover the gallery walls of Revelry this January.



When: January 6, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Revelry Boutique Gallery, 742 E. Market St.

Website: Calling All Monsters

Cost: Free to attend



In Lightning & Powell | Zanzabar

In Lightning is a seven-member rock symphony for the modern era. They include an ensemble of violin, cello, French horn, guitar, bass, piano and drums. Come out to Zanzabar to hear them groove with Powell. Don't miss this awesome show!



When: January 6, 8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: In Lightning

Cost: $8

SATURDAY

The Louisville Orchestra Presents: The Music of David Bowie | The Kentucky Center

From “Ziggy Stardust” and glam rock of the 1980s to hard rock and electronica, David Bowie’s 40+ years of inspired and innovative music-making influenced generations. Commemorate his life and music with the performers of Windborne Music.



When: January 7, 8-10 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Music of David Bowie

Cost: $27+



Satisfaction: Rolling Stones Tribute Show | Mercury Ballroom

"Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show" is the international touring tribute show to the World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band, now in its 15th year of production with over 2500 performances. This highly acclaimed production showcases the most authentic cast & costuming of its kind.



When: January 7, 9 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: Satisfaction

Cost: $12



Bourbon & B-Sides | Tim Faulkner Gallery

Bourbon and B-Sides is a fusion of Kentucky’s rich Bourbon heritage, mixed with a unique blend of art curated specifically for the event. It also includes exclusive music rarely showcased during the nightlife designed to create an infectious social experience.



When: January 7, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Bourbon & B-Sides

Cost: $10



Louisville Dance Series | MeX Theater

Louisville Dance Series is a curated performance series featuring a unique selection of area dance companies and inspiring artists, exposing audiences to Louisville’s vibrant and eclectic dance community.



When: January 7, 7 p.m. & January 8, 2 p.m.

Where: MeX Theater, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Louisville Dance Series

Cost: $16 in advance; $21 day of show



Birthday Party for Qannik & Helen | Louisville Zoo

VIsit the Zoo for birthday celebratons for Qannik the polar bear and Helen the gorilla, the fourth oldest known gorilla in North America! Gather round and sing happy birthday as the animals enjoy special cakes and birthday toys. Helen's 59th birthday party will take place at 11 a.m., and Qannik's 6th birthday party will take place at noon.



When: January 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Louisville Zoo Birthday Parties

Cost: Free with admission



Science Festival | Iroquois Library

Please join us for a fun and engaging Science Festival where families can play and learn through hands-on activities. Partners who support school readiness, adult education, and college financial aid will also be on site to provide information, resources, and answer questions.



When: January 7, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Library, 601 W. Woodlawn Ave.

Website: Science Festival

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Winter Wedding Show | Brown & Williamson Club

This Sunday, come out to the Winter Wedding Show, presented by Louisville Bride and 99.7 DJX. This is your chance to meet with Kentuckiana's best wedding professionals and enjoy food tastings from top caterers and bakers. Admission is free for registered engaged couples. Three lucky couples will each win a $500 cash coupon to use with eligible vendors at the show. Pre-register TODAY at www.ultimatebridalservices.com.



When: January 8, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Brown & Williamson Club, 2800 Floyd St.

Website: Winter Wedding Show

Cost: Free for registered couples; $8 for all other guests



Comedy Attack | Kaiju

Come out to Kaiju for a great group of stand-up comics. It's an open mic with sign-ups on location, so feel free to sneak up and sign your friend up. And of course, it's free!



When: January 8, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Comedy Attack

Cost: Free to attend



3rd Annual Warm Up Louisville | Genscape

Join us for our 3rd annual winter item drive to warm up local homeless folks and their pets that spend their days and nights outdoors. Some of Louisville's finest musicians will be performing, including Appalatin, Nick Dittmeier and Tristen Brooke. Follow the link to see what items are in greatest need.



When: January 8, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Genscape, 1140 Garvin Place

Website: Warm Up Louisville

Cost: $10 or a new/gently used winter item



Drink & Draw | Flat12 Bierworks

This Sunday marks the start of the weekly Drink & Draw at Flat12. They'll have art supplies and adult coloring pages set up for use in the taproom and along the bar. Come have a beer and doodle away. Open to everyone at no cost, with no pressure to participate. You can still enjoy $1 off core beers all day!



When: January 8, noon-8 p.m.

Where: Flat12 Bierworks, 130 W. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Website: Drink & Draw

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Women's Basketball vs. Pittsburgh

Come cheer on the Cards as they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers! Go Cards!



When: January 8, 4 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Cardinals vs. Panthers

Cost: $10