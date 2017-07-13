Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (July 14 - 16)

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Forecastle Festival 2017

Founded in 2002 by Capt. JK McKnight and an ambitious deck crew of young volunteers, The Forecastle Festival has grown from a small community gathering into a major national festival, attracting 75,000 travelers annually. The event has received numerous accolades, like being named one of the "coolest festivals in America" by Rolling Stone and among the "Top 101 Things to do in America" by SPIN Magazine, but anyone that's been knows it's much more than that. This year, headliners include LCD Soundsystem, Odesza, Weezer, Sturgill Simpson, Cage the Elephant and many, many more!



When: Friday-Sunday, July 14-16

Where: Great Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Forecastle

Cost: Price levels vary. See website for more info.



The MixT&pe 2017 Finals | Copper & Kings

Sixteen national bartenders. Six judges. One cocktail that rocks. Cheer on semifinalists from across the U.S. that have flown in to compete in the final round of Copper & Kings' The MixT&p cocktail competition! These bartenders will have 10 minutes each to create a cocktail based on their favorite song. Cocktails are judged based on name, presentation and technical skills, creativity, balance and aroma and inspiration. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with complimentary welcome cocktail, competition begins at noon. 21+ only.



When: July 14, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: The MixT&pe Finals

Cost: Free to attend



The Power of One | Frazier History Museum

Together, the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation and the Frazier History Museum are thrilled to announce The Power of One, a benefit event to be held on Friday evening at the Frazier History Museum. Jennifer Lawrence, film director Francis Lawrence and other cast members from The Hunger Games film franchise will attend in support of the foundation’s fundraiser. Beginning at 7 p.m., stick around for the Mix & Mingle to enjoy passed apps, drinks and access to The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. There will also be live music by Linkin’ Bridge and The Louisville Crashers. All tickets must be purchased online in advance.



When: July 14, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: The Power of One

Cost: $1000 admission to The Power of One; $300 admission to Mix & Mingle



Foxhollow Farm Sunset Concert Series: Johnny Berry and The Outliers with Fellow Travelers

Join Foxhollow Farm in Crestwood for the Sunset Concert Series. Each second Friday, from May to September, they open their farm to friends and neighbors to enjoy music, local food and drinks and good company. Bring blankets, chairs, friends, family and even pets. Savory and sweet treats available to purchase from a variety of local restaurants and food trucks, along with craft beer and a bar perched on the farm lawn. This Friday, enjoy Johnny Berry and The Outliers with Fellow Travelers!



When: July 14, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood

Website: Foxhollow Farm Sunset Concert Series

Cost: $10 ticket includes admission and parking; kids 12 and under are free but must have a ticket



9th Annual Jane Austen Festival | Historic Locust Grove

The 9th Annual Jane Austen Festival is this weekend at Locust Grove! Head to the largest Jane Austen event in North America for great music, food and, of course, plenty of Jane Austen-themed activities. There will be a four-course afternoon tea, workshops, demonstrations, a fashion show, a duel and bareknuckle boxing demo, the Grand Ball and more!



When: July 14-16

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Jane Austen Festival

Cost: $6-$12 admission; children under 12 free with an adult



Wine Walk & Shop | Downtown Jeffersonville

The 9th Annual Wine Walk & Shop event is this Friday in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville! This fun-filled event features many wine tasting stations and a variety of hors d’oeuvres located within the downtown shops. There will be live music acts on the sidewalks and special sales at locally-owned shops. Several area wineries will be on hand to offer wine tastings and sell wine by the bottle. The event is hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street Inc., a nonprofit downtown revitalization organization, and the merchants of downtown Jeffersonville.



When: July 14, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown, Spring and Chestnut, Jeffersonville

Website: Wine Walk & Shop

Cost: $15 in advance; $20 day of



Sip & Paint | MADS Gallery

Kenzie Meade will be hosting a Sip & Paint Night at MADS Gallery this Friday. All necessary items for creation will be provided. The class is $40 and will run for about one & a half to two hours. Beer and wine will be available!



When: July 14, 7-9 p.m.

Where: MADS Gallery, 1608 Bardstown Road

Website: Sip & Paint

Cost: $35



Damaged Goods Improv Presents: Frog Splashback

Damaged Goods Improv is excited to present Frog Splashback, live at The Bard's Town! Come out for award-winning improv comedy and a down right good time! Based out of Louisville, Damaged Goods have taken their special and unique brand of high energy short form improv games and managed to become a recognizable name in Louisville’s soaring and vibrant arts scene.



When: July 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Frog Splashback

Cost: $10 cash at the door

SATURDAY

Homearama 2017

The 50th Homearama event takes place July 15-30 at Poplar Woods in Oldham County. Nine impressive homes, with an average price of over $1 million, will inspire visitors with the latest in building and design trends, luxurious furnishings and upgraded finishes inside and out. Whether looking for design ideas for your current home or want to build a new home, there’s something for everyone at Homearama!



When: July 15-30

Where: Poplar Woods neighborhood, Oldham County

Website: Homearama

Cost: $10 single-day passes; $15 two-day passes

Official Forecastle After-Party: The New Pornographers | Headliners

Headliners is hosting their own Forecastle After-Party, sponsored by Rhinegeist and presented by 91.9 WFPK! Canadian band The New Pornographers will bring their skills to Headliners' stage this Saturday. They will be joined by Virginia singer/songwriter Natalie Prass.



When: July 15, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: The New Pornographers

Cost: $27 in advance; $30 day of show



Forecastle Late Night Show with Aesop Rock | Mercury Ballroom

Head to Mercury Ballroom for a Forecastle late night show featuring Aesop Rock! New York-born, San Francisco-based Aesop Rock (aka Ian Bavitz) is critically acclaimed and recognized for his dense and abstract word play. This is one party you don't want to miss.



When: July 15, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: Aesop Rock

Cost: $22



2017 Summer Bar Crawl | 502 Bar and Bistro

This is the annual Summer Bar Crawl hosted by The 502 Bar and Bistro with Norton Commons top bars participating along the route. Come out for a night of drinks, live music and great food. The participating restaurants for this event include Johnny Brusco's, Citizen 7, Karem's Grill and Pub and Commonwealth Tap. The ticket includes admission to the bar crawl, your first drink free at The 502 Bar and Bistro, drink specials and food specials, a bar crawl T-shirt and bar swag.



When: July 15, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: 502 Bar and Bistro, 10401 Meeting St., Prospect

Website: Summer Bar Crawl

Cost: $27.50



Knap-In and Lithic Art Show | Bernheim Forest

Interact with rock enthusiasts and artisans from across the region as they demonstrate the process of flint knapping. This lost art was practiced by people in ancient times to make tools and weapons. Pre-historic artifacts will be on display and modern replicas will be available for sale or trade, as well as other primitive arts and crafts.



When: July 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: Knap-In and Lithic Art Show

Cost: Free to attend; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members



Summer Showdown Auto Show & Silent Auction | Valor Traditional Academy

The Michael Feger Paralysis Foundation is hosting the 7th Annual Summer Showdown Auto Show & Silent Auction this Saturday. Open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles. The first 100 vehicles will receive a Dash Plaque and Goodie Bag. Trophies will be given to Top 50 Vehicles, Best of Show +$100, Best Motorcycle, People’s Choice, Kids’ Choice and more! All proceeds benefit the Michael Feger Paralysis Foundation. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, over $400 in door prizes and free face painting.



When: July 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Valor Traditional Academy, 11501 Schlatter Road

Website: Summer Showdown

Cost: $20 vehicle registration; free for spectators



The Dove School of Arts Grand Opening Festival

T.R.U.T.H. Studios is pleased to announce its Grand Opening of The Dove School of Arts on July 15th starting at 12 noon. The Dove S.O.A. is home of Louisville’s Artistic Trade School that will offer seven core classes including dance, vocal, theatre/acting, video production, modeling, industry life and instrumental music-piano. The Grand Opening will include a live performance by music artist D’screet and local artists. Jumpy houses, sno cones and live entertainment are a few perks that the Dove School of Arts is offering to the city at the grand opening.



When: July 15, noon-7 p.m.

Where: The Dove, 3125 Preston Hwy.

Website: Grand Opening

Cost: Free to attend



Monarch Festival | Hidden Hill Nursery & Sculpture Garden

Southern Indiana’s annual celebration of the arts, the Monarch Festival, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 & 16 at Hidden Hill Nursery & Sculpture Garden. The two-day event is open to children and adults of all ages and will feature a Monarch Butterfly release at 4 p.m. each day. The festival will also include many booths and educational activities. Local food and beverage providers will be on hand as well as live music and dance performances from area artists.



When: July 15, 1-8 p.m. & July 16, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Hidden Hill Nursery & Sculpture Garden, 1011 Utica Charlestown Road, Jeffersonville

Website: Monarch Festival

Cost: $10 per car



Community Picnic & Movie Under the Stars | Guiding Light Islamic Center

Join South East Associated Ministries (SEAM) for a free Community Picnic & Movie this Saturday. Hosted by the Guiding Light Islamic Center, the event is open to all and will include a free BBQ meal, waterslide, activities for kids of all ages and a movie at sundown.



When: July 15, 5-9:30 p.m.

Where: Guiding Light Islamic Center, 6500 Six Mile Lane

Website: Community Picnic & Movie

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville City FC vs. Cincinnati FC | Slugger Field

Cheer on the boys in purple this Saturday, as LouCity takes on their rivals from Cincinnati! LouCity games are always tons of fun for the whole family, whether you're a soccer fan or not. If you haven't been, this is the perfect time!



When: July 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field , 401 E. Main St.

Website: LouCity

Cost: $16+

SUNDAY

Forecastle Sunday Brunch | Buckhead Mountain Grill

Fuel up for the last day of Forecastle by sailing over to Buckhead Mountain Grill for Sunday brunch! Festival attendees with a Forecastle wristband will get 20% off the brunch buffet. Buckhead Mountain Grill is just minutes from the Forecastle Festival grounds, and their large outdoor deck has an unbeatable view of the Louisville skyline and Waterfront Park. Buckhead is proud to donate 10% of brunch sales to The Forecastle Foundation.



When: July 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Buckhead Mountain Grill, 707 W. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

Website: Sunday Brunch

Cost: 20% off with a Forecastle wristband



Kentucky Shakespeare Festival: Richard II | Central Park

Kentucky Shakespeare is proud to present the 57th season of the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in historic Old Louisville’s Central Park, the oldest free Shakespeare Festival in the United States. There will be plenty of food trucks, and pre-show entertainment begins around 7 p.m. This Sunday, hold your breath during a night of excitement and betrayal as the troop performs Richard II! For more information and further dates,

visit the website below.



When: July 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Richard II

Cost: Free to attend



Puppies & Pints Patio Party | The Hub Louisville

The Hub Louisville is teaming up with The Arrow Fund, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pet Wants On The Avenue and Rudy Greens to bring you another fun Sunday Patio Party all about Puppies and Pints! Bring your dog to The Hub patio for free samples of Pet Wants fresh dog food and samples from Rudy Greens Doggy Cuisine. There'll be drink specials for two-legged friends and doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends.



When: July 16, 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Puppies & Pints

Cost: Free to attend



Poses & Beermosas | Goodwood Brewing

Head out to Goodwood for Poses & Beermosas! Enjoy this hour long yoga class in the brewery. The garage doors will be open and fresh air flowing! This class is will be taught by Goodwood's very own Denise Ingle. The price for the class includes one beermosa.



When: July 16, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

Website: Poses and Beermosas

Cost: $10