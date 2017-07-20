Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (July 21 -23)

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Four Roses Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival

Only the Louisville Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival allows you to get lost in a soul-satisfying haze of New Orleans- and Memphis-style blues and pit barbecue smoke. Add the Goose Island Tasting Area where you can sample craft beers, and it’s easy to see why people mark their calendars for this legendary festival at Louisville Water Tower Park year after year. Parking is free.



When: July 21, 5-11 p.m. & July 22, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower, 3005 River Road

Website: Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival

Cost: $10 one-day pass; $20 two-day pass; free for kids 10 and under



St. Agnes Carnival 2017

The St. Agnes Carnival 2017 finishes up this weekend, with two days full of great fun. Come early to enjoy plenty of delicious Southern food, games, live music a gambling tent and so much more. Take a shot at the Hole in One contest, and don't forget to pick up a ticket for the raffle! Rain or shine.



When: July 21-22, 5:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Where: St. Agnes Parish Community, 1920 Newburg Road

Website: St. Agnes Carnival

Cost: Free to attend



Wild Ponies Kentucky Bourbon Trail Ride

For the fourth year in a row, Wild Ponies will host the Wild Ponies Kentucky Bourbon Trail Ride in Louisville on July 21-23. It’s a bourbon-infused, musically-inspired fan adventure through the bluegrass hills of Kentucky. Attendees will call The Hilton Garden Inn Northeast home for the weekend and will kick-off festivities with a cocktail reception on Friday evening. Participants will meet and mingle with Wild Ponies and their riding partners at the hotel. On Saturday, they’ll load into the tour bus and head to Woodford Reserve and Wild Turkey for a tour and tasting. Then it’s back to Louisville for the highlight of the weekend—the Wild Ponies concert and jam. On Sunday, it’s time for a mimosa and Bloody Mary brunch, before the weekend closes with a final Tour and Tasting at Angel’s Envy.



When: July 21-23

Where: The Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Website: Wild Ponies Kentucky Bourbon Trail Ride

Cost: Visit website for details



ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build Summer 2017

Head out to ReSurfaced this weekend! Visitors can look forward to creative activities like ReSurfaced Field Day, where participants can compete in a variety of games. An eclectic mix of local music will again be a huge focus for the venue, with a number of prominent local musicians slated to perform, and the ground floor of the Forest Giant container will serve as a curated art gallery featuring different local artists each month. And of course, there will be plenty of food and drinks.



When: July 21-22, 4-11 p.m.

Where: ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build, 319 S. Shelby St.

Website: ReSurfaced

Cost: Free to attend



Westport Village Sunset Concert Series: Hot Brown Smackdown

Hot Brown Smackdown is a bluegrass-fueled, funk-steered, rock-influenced, semi-acoustic party. They skillfully bridge the gap between jam-grass and genres beyond, deploying textured bluegrass polyphony and infectious rhythms to keep you moving all night. Bike to Beat Cancer benefiting Norton Cancer Institute will be on-site to raise awareness, sign up family bikers and more.



When: July 21, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Westport Village, 1315 Herr Lane

Website: Sunset Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



Bush | Fourth Street Live!

Bush is coming to Fourth Street Live! Rock out in one of the best venues in downtown Louisville. Don't miss opening act Velvet Saints! 21+ only.



When: July 21, 7 p.m.

Where: 4th Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Bush

Cost: $15+



Kentucky Shakespeare Festival | Central Park

Kentucky Shakespeare is proud to present the 57th season of the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in historic Old Louisville’s Central Park, the oldest free Shakespeare Festival in the United States. There will be plenty of food trucks, and pre-show entertainment begins around 7 p.m. This weekend is your chance to catch any of the plays you missed, as all three will be performed! Visit the website below to find out the dates and times.



When: July 21-23, 8 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: KY Shakespeare

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

NuLu Summer Luau

Get lei'd in NuLu! Wear your brightest, cheesiest Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts for the first annual NuLu Summer Luau! There will be plenty of activities and specials at shops and restaurants, including a Tropical Drink Contest; Limbo Contests at Garage Bar at 3, 6 and 9 p.m.; Pig Roast in Green Building Parking lot 1-8 p.m.; and Surf Music by the Get Down at Peace of the Earth 1-3 p.m. The official after-party at Galaxie starts at 9 p.m.



When: July 22, 1-6 p.m.

Where: NuLu, E. Market St.

Website: NuLu Summer Luau

Cost: Free to attend



Bluegrass on the Square

The downtown square of Historic Corydon comes alive with the sounds of Bluegrass this summer! From 4-8 p.m. this Saturday, bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and get ready for a night of great music by Aaron Bibelhauser and Relic, as well as Balsam Range. Food will be available to purchase. This event is free to the public.



When: July 22, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Corydon, 310 N. Elm St., Corydon

Website: Bluegrass on the Square

Cost: Free to attend



Southern Sounds: Women in Contemporary Southern Music

The Speed Art Museum is excited to present Southern Sounds: Women in Contemporary Southern Music. Part of the museum's Southern Accent exhibition, the concert features an afternoon of country, folk, soul and bluegrass music. The lineup includes Kyshona Armstrong, Erin Rae, Thayer Sarrano, Dori Freeman, Kate Campbell and Kelsey Waldon.



When: July 22, 1-4 p.m.

Where: The Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Southern Sounds

Cost: $10 for members; $20 for non-members



We Are the Weirdos: Origins & Oddities

We Are the Weirdos presents Origins & Odditites, featuring burlesque, aerials, drag, sideshow and more! Join them for a fun-filled evening of entertainment from some of the best (and strangest!) talent Louisville has to offer! They're bringing together members of Louisville's unique performance troupes such as Octo Claw's Bizarre Bizaar, Vaudeville Louisville, Suspend Performing Arts, Suicyde Squad and the VaVa Vixens. They'll be celebrating the birth of punk, metal and goth subcultures and paying tribute to the founders of those movements. Sink your teeth into this visually stunning blast into the past! 21+ only.



When: July 22, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.

Website: Origins & Oddities

Cost: $10+ general admission; $15+ VIP



Slackline Yoga | Big Four Bridge

Learn what it's to find balance in your life. This 90-minute workshop will focus on giving you the foundation to have the most fun ever via a slackline. This workshop is suitable for all levels and no experience required. If you've attended a previous workshop, you'll be given more challenges and transitions, so don't be shy to come back again!



When: July 22, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Big Four Bridge, River Road

Website: Slackline Yoga

Cost: $20+



Americans with Disabilities Act 27th Anniversary Celebration | Home of the Innocents

The Center for Accessible Living presents The Disability Pride and Resource Fair, celebrating the 27th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Festivities will include booths highlighting community services, businesses and support and advocacy groups. Speakers will discuss topics like disability history, advocacy and the Independent Living Movement. Come out and join the growing community!



When: July 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The Home of The Innocents, 1100 E. Market St.

Website: Anniversary Celebration

Cost: Free to attend



Wild Rivers + Small Time Napoleon | Zanzabar

Toronto-based indie-folk band Wild Rivers is performing Saturday at Zanzabar. The group released its self-titled debut album in 2016. Small Time Napoleon will open the concert. This Louisville-based band, formed in 2013, performs a fusion of swing, jazz, folk and pop. Small Time Napoleon released the EP Too Big to Fail on July 14.



When: July 22, 8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Wild Rivers

Cost: $8+



Summer Jazz: Carly Johnson | Farmington

Louisville jazz singer Carly Johnson and her band will play at the Farmington Historic Home on Saturday. Johnson is working on a new album that includes original soul and pop music. The concert includes a bar and appetizers.



When: July 22, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Farmington Historic Plantation, 3033 Bardstown Road

Website: Summer Jazz

Cost: $50

SUNDAY

Bob Schneider | Headliners

Bob Schneider has reigned as a de facto king of the Austin music scene for a couple of decades now, and while no one stays on top forever, the man shows no signs of decay in quality or creativity. Schneider is the city’s genius chameleon, mixing pop, hip-hop, folk and biting humor with essential melodies and bloody brilliant lyrics. His joys and heartbreaks, laid bare in song, help us understand our own. Come hear him perform this Sunday at Headliners.



When: July 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Bob Schneider

Cost: $17 in advance; $20 day of show



Bibelhauser Brothers Band | Goodwood Brewing

Come celebrate the Bibelhauser Brothers' first Louisville show in over six months! Sip on some of the finest Louisville beers and listen to some soul, country and bluegrass inspired roots-rock music from Tavis Conley on drums, Chris Rodahaffer on the telecaster guitar, Michael Cleveland on the five string fiddle, Adam Bibelhauser on bass and Aaron Bibelhauser at the piano.



When: July 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

Website: Bibelhauser Brothers Band

Cost: Donation-based entry at the door; suggested $10-15



Chinoiserie Charity Dinner | The Fat Lamb

Chef Lawrence Weeks of LocalsOnly and Chef Dallas McGarity of The Fat Lamb are hosting a benefit dinner on the evening of July 23. Guest chefs Jordan Delewis of Against the Grain and Aileen Brua of Proof on Main will be joining the crew to bring you a chinoiserie style dinner. Wine parings will be done by Michael Taylor of SGWS and Brennon Staples of The Fat Lamb at an additional cost. A percentage of the profit will be directly donated to Apron Inc.



When: July 23, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Fat Lamb, 2011 Grinstead Drive

Website: Chinoiserie Charity Dinner

Cost: $50+



Two-Hour Restorative Yoga Playshop | Your Yoga

Head to Your Yoga for this relaxing, restorative "playshop." Erase tension and stress with a two-hour session curated perfectly for your relaxation. The class is taught by Dawn Dones, who has been practicing yoga for over two decades.



When: July 23, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Your Yoga, 3026 Bardstown Road

Website: Restorative Yoga

Cost: $40