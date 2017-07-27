Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (July 28 - 30))

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here!

FRIDAY

Beauty and the Beast | Grand Lyric Theater

The Youth Repertory Theater Troupe of Louisville is excited to present Beauty and the Beast! Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney movie and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster.



When: July 28-30, see website for times

Where: Grand Lyric Theater at LCCC, 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Louisville Tickets

Cost: $12 tickets in advance; $15 at the door



Click here for tickets





Burnt Knob Music Festival | Iroquois Amphitheater

The first-ever Burnt Knob Festival will include two days of performances by local musicians at Iroquois Amphitheater. The first day features Pleasure Boys, James Lindsey and The Pass. Day two features Powell, The Dammit, Frederick the Younger and Nellie Pearl. Falls City Brewing Company will offer an exclusive beer at the festival. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.



When: July 28, 8-11 p.m. & July 29, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, KY 40214

Website: Burnt Knob Festival

Cost: $10



Was That Improv? | Four Pegs

Gonzo Improv is excited to announce their first show! They'll bring their unique brand of comedy to the upstairs at Four Pegs. Come out to meet the team and have some great food, a beer or two and a good laugh.



When: July 28, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Was That Improv?

Cost: $5 cash



Follow the Train (as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) | Zanzabar

Louisville indie rock band Follow the Train is playing together for the first time in seven years at a Friday concert at Zanzabar, performing as "The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles performing as Follow the Train." The band's last album, A Breath of Sigh, was released in 2006. Louisville indie rock trio The Fervor will also perform.



When: July 28, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Follow the Train

Cost: $8



The Local Lineup: BRENDA | Against the Grain

It’s EXTRA American! You’ve probably seen them spilling out of a shotgun house in Germantown or throwing a pizza party in your backyard, but you’ve never seen BRENDA like this before! Invading your brain with energetic, party garage rock this Friday at the The Local Lineup, presented by Against the Grain and Copper & Kings.



When: July 28, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Local Lineup

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Louisville Is Dead Festival

Two days. Thirty bands. All local.



The last weekend each July, Keep Louisville Loud hosts a two-day, all local music festival featuring the best in metal, punk and rock 'n roll from Louisville. The 2017 lineup includes Stagecoach Inferno, Boner City, Call Me Bronco, Greyhaven and Black God. Aside from the music, there will be games and activities for the kids, as well as a bazaar filled with local art, crafts and cuisine for you to enjoy. The festival was organized in order to fund a film project documenting the impact Louisville music has had on the people of the city, as well as it's greater impact throughout the United States. This project is titled, "Louisville is Dead: A History of Louisville Punk." In addition, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Girls Rock Louisville.



When: July 29 & 30, doors open at noon

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.,

Website: Louisville Is Dead

Cost: $10 day pass; $15 weekend pass



Fandomfest 2017

Fandomfest is the largest Comic Con in the region, reaching thousands of attendees. It's the best in anime, comic books, pop culture, movies, tv, sci-fi, horror, literary and just about everything you can think of, bringing the best of popular culture to the region. Check the website below to see the exciting special guests!



When: July 28-30

Where: Jefferson Mall Even Center (formerly Macy's), 4801 Outer Loop

Website: Fandomfest

Cost: $30+ single day; $60 weekend pass; $150+ VIP



Louisville Open Air Fair | Sullivan University

Head out this Saturday to the first ever Louisville Open Air Fair, hosted by Sullivan University. Explore some of our city’s finest local crafts, artwork, produce, jewelry and more. With catering from Julep’s and fresh bread from Sullivan’s Bakery, there will be plenty of food and fun! This event has free parking and is family- and dog-friendly. The event will be located in the parking lot in front of Sullivan University's College of Pharmacy.



When: July 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Sullivan University, 2100 Gardiner Lane

Website: Open Air Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Gallery Talk: Art and Resistance | Speed Art Museum

The museum's monthly gallery talk series offers an in-depth look at the Speed’s collection. Each talk will use a different topic as a lens through which to explore one or more artworks. This Saturday, join Miranda Lash, Curator of Contemporary Art, to consider the theme of resistance in the "Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art" special exhibition. This program is free for members and included with price of general admission and Southern Accent special exhibition ticket.



When: July 29, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Gallery Talk

Cost: Included with price of admission



Flying Axes Grand Opening

Axe throwing is officially taking off in Louisville, and Flying Axes is throwing a big party to celebrate! All ages are welcome. Gather up your friends, family and anyone you’d love to vanquish in a friendly-ish game of axe throwing, and come on down.



When: July 29, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Flying Axes, 146 N. Clay St.

Website: Grand Opening

Cost: Free to attend



Back to School Extravaganza | Magazine Street SDA Church

Mark your calendars for this weekend! Saturday will kick off with a clothing and toy drive, neighborhood clean up projects, braiding and cutting hair and well care checks. Sunday continues this fun filled weekend with a career exploration fair, bouncy houses, face painting, free food, door prizes, games, corn hole and a School Supply Giveaway to end the day. This event is free and open to everyone, so don't miss out!



When: July 29-30, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Magazine Street SDA Church, 1942 Magazine St.

Website: Back to School Extravaganza

Cost: Free to attend



PotterPalooza | LFPL Main Branch

Welcome back to the wizarding world, brought to you by the wizards and witches of the LFPL! There will be activities geared to younger kids from 2-5 p.m. and activities for older kids (and teens and adults) from 6-8 p.m. Costumes encouraged! Get ready to be sorted into your house, play Quidditich, explore the Restricted Section of the library's hidden stacks, create your own niffler, take an Astronomy class, make a wand, drink butterbeer and so much more!



When: July 29, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: PotterPalooza

Cost: Free to attend



BAFOL Art Showcase and Fundraiser | Studio Works

Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc. cordially invites you to an Art Showcase & Fundraiser. The afternoon will consist of fine art (from local talented artist), door prizes, silent auction, hors d'oeuvres, desserts and drinks. Proceeds raised will support BAFOL's free community outreach programs. For the latest information about the event, please visit the website below.



When: July 29, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Studio Works, 2008 Eastern Pkwy.

Website: Art Showcase and Fundraiser

Cost: Tickets $15.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door



TLRS: Miki Fiki, Hollie Hammel & Kaycie Satterfield

This week, The Living Room Series features three acts in one night: Miki Fiki, Hollie Hammel and Kaycie Satterfield. Miki Fiki is the new project of Ted Hartog, lead singer of Louisville band The Hart Strings. Hollie Hammel can be compared to the likes of Norah Jones and Esparanza Spalding, with a unique and warm sound that blends tonal qualities of folk and jazz. Kaycie Satterfield has been described as "a slight hint of Joni Mitchell. A fresh update to classic songwriting with just a dash of jazz." BYOB, food provided.



When: July 29, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Living Room Series, 1028 Garvin Place

Website: Living Room Series

Cost: $10 suggested

SUNDAY

Soul Cleanse Festival | Farmington

The Soul Cleanse Festival is a unique opportunity to deepen your practice by stretching your mind, body and spirit. Over 10 regional teachers will be leading workshops and classes focusing on postures, different yoga styles, meditation and yoga philosophy. The purpose of the festival is to celebrate the Louisville yoga community and honor this life-changing practice.



When: July 30, 9:30 a.m,-5 p.m.

Where: Farmington Historic Plantation, 3033 Bardstown Road

Website: Soul Cleanse Festival

Cost: $50+



HopCat's One Year Anniversary with Ballast Point

To celebrate their One Year Anniversary, HopCat has put together the biggest Ballast Point Tap Takeover the Midwest has ever seen! They will have 30 beers on tap from Ballast Point - all their cores as well as some specialties you will only find at this event!



When: July 30, 10 a.m.-midnight

Where: HopCat Louisville, 1064 Bardstown Road

Website: One Year Anniversary

Cost: Free to attend



Pride Day | Kentucky Kingdom

Pride Day at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay is this Sunday! Admission gets you access to a private after-party/drag show from 7-9 p.m. See website for details.



When: July 30, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Kingdom, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Pride Day

Cost: Included with admission; $5 for season pass holders



Taste of Independents | The Olmsted

Head to the Olmsted for a delicious Sunday afternoon with tastings from over 30 of Louisvillle's talented Independent Chefs and samplings of delicious adult beverages. The Robbie Bartlett Duo will provide their Jazz stylings, and you can bid on items in the popular silent auction.



When: July 30, 1-4 p.m.

Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Taste of Independents

Cost: $50 in advance; $60 at the door.