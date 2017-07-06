Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (July 7 - 9)

FRIDAY

Poorcastle | Apocalypse Brew Works

Feeling Forecastle, but not the price? Check out the fifth annual Poorcastle Festival this weekend, July 7-9, at Apocalypse Brew Works! Louisville’s best local acts will be rocking out, rain or shine. You'll also find festival and artist merch, a selection of brews fit for the end of the world and two food trucks, plus you'll get a chance to win prizes through the Poorcastle Starving Artist Raffle. Featured bands include Bendigo Fletcher, Satellite Twin, Bungalow Betty, Banshee Child and Joann + The Dakota.



When: Friday-Sunday, July 7-9

Where: Apocalypse Brew Works, 1612 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Poorcastle

Cost: $5 at the door for one day; $10 for a weekend pass online



16th Annual Lebowski Fest | Executive Strike & Spare

Achievers! Lebowski Fest arrives in Louisville this weekend to celebrate 16 years of beautiful tradition! On Friday during the Movie Party, Jesus and The Preferred Nomenclature presents ‘Logjammin’ – A Tribute to The Big Lebowski Soundtrack, followed by a screening of The Big Lebowski. On Saturday, enjoy the Garden Party and the Bowling Party, featuring music by Tony and The Tan Lines, King Kong, Kentucky Prophet and Elvis & Meatloaf in addition to Lebowski-themed games, bowling, costume and trivia contests.



When: July 7-8, times vary

Where: Executive Stike & Spare, 911 Phillips Lane

Website: Lebowski Fest

Cost: Price varies



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is tomorrow! Ride the ZeroBus along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and explore downtown art galleries, retailers, and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments.



When: July 7, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build Summer 2017

Head out to ReSurfaced this weekend! Visitors can look forward to creative activities like ReSurfaced Field Day, where participants can compete in a variety of games. An eclectic mix of local music will again be a huge focus for the venue, with a number of prominent local musicians slated to perform, and the ground floor of the Forest Giant container will serve as a curated art gallery featuring different local artists each month. And of course, there will be plenty of food and drinks.



When: July 7-8, 4-11 p.m.

Where: ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build, 319 S. Shelby St.

Website: ReSurfaced

Cost: Free to attend



July Flea Off Market

The Flea Off Market returns this Friday for the July market! Head out for all your favorite vendors, with live music, food and drinks all weekend. And as always, it's free!



When: July 7-9, times vary

Where: The Flea Off Market, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Live! After Five: The Louisville Crashers | Fourth Street Live!

Come see the Louisville Crashers, widely recognized as one of the nation’s best party bands! They’ve made appearances on the Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Grand Ole Opry, MTV and many more. These outstanding musicians have toured all over the world, sharing the stage with world-famous artists such as Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Aerosmith and Luke Bryan. Come rock out for some Happy Hour specials and amazing music!



When: July 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Louisville Crashers

Cost: Free to attend



The Summer Slam | Copper & Kings

Calling all poets and poetry-lovers! In partnership with Copper & Kings Distillery and Against The Grain Brewery, B. Shatter Poetry presents the "SUMMER SLAM!" Hosted by Louisville's breakout poet B. Shatter, this party will feature music by Darryl Stephens Partyallwknd, distillery tours of Copper & Kings from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and food/ice cream from Butchertown Pie Co. It's free and open to the public, but costs $12 to slam.



When: July 7, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Summer Slam

Cost: $12 to slam; free to attend



Royals Patio Series - July | Royals Hot Chicken

Join Royals Hot Chicken on the patio for the third party in their summer patio series, during the Republic Bank First Friday Trolley Hop! Royals is teaming up with some of local friends to bring an awesome evening of fun and music to the patio. They'll be joined by Copper & Kings Distillery, who will be offering samples and cocktails. In addition, the brothers Wilkerson (Sam and Nick) of the incredible local band White Reaper will be joining DJ Springbreak Forever to blast some rockin' tunes.



When: July 7, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Royals Hot Chicken, 736 E. Market St.

Website: Royals Patio Series

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Orchestra Presents Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

The ultimate Harry Potter fan experience! Enjoy a full showing of the film on a giant high definition screen with the unforgettable John Williams score performed by the Louisville Orchestra. The Harry Potter film series is one of those once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomena that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. Don’t miss your chance to relive the magic of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, featuring the Louisville Orchestra.



When: July 7, 7:30 & July 8, 3 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Harry Potter in Concert

Cost: $35+

SATURDAY

Made Market | The Pointe

Made Market is Louisville's finest curated, handmade market, showcasing the best Makers from Louisville and the surrounding region. Come find your next favorite handmade piece from any of the 47 Makers at the market, and enjoy some local food and drinks from KY Taco Truck, Black Rock Grill, El Mambo, Steel City Pops, Louisville Cream, Elixir Kombucha and Quills Coffee. The first 100 people will get a free tote, and don't forget to enter the giveaway for some great prizes! This event is free and open to the public.



When: Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Pointe, 1205 E. Washington St.

Website: Made Market

Cost: Free to attend



Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Bash | J-town Pavillion

Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest takes place in the heart of downtown Jeffersontown at the Pavillion, featuring more than 50 craft beers, local wines, food trucks and live music. Rain or shine event. Tickets include souvenir sampling glass and tasting card.



When: July 8, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Jeffersontown Pavilion, 10434 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown

Website: Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Bash

Cost: $35 in advance; $45 at the gate; $10 Designated Driver



Summer Saturdaze | The Barre Code

Have some summer fun with your friends at The Barre Code. Join them for Summer Saturdaze and take a class at the studio that morning before heading to the Lazy KY River in Shepherdsville for some fun in the sun and a homemade lunch from City Cafe.



When: July 8, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The Barre Code, 12442 Shelbyville Road, Middletown

Website: Summer Saturdaze

Cost: $31



Norton Healthcare Get Healthy Walking Expo 2017 | Louisville Zoo

Bring the whole family for some fun as you learn ways to get healthy and stay healthy! Free for Norton Healthcare Get Healthy Walking Club members and their children.



When: July 8, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Get Healthy Walking Expo

Cost: See website



The Young Person's Guide to Local Music | Kentucky Center

Curated by Jecorey Arthur and produced by The Kentucky Center and 1200 LLC, the Young Person's Guide to Local Music is a showcase of Louisville's most prominent contemporary genres. The concert features performances that introduce youth to some of their favorite styles of music with local artists, including an introduction to a genre's history. Featuring Cheyenne Mize, Kendall Keyz Carter, Church Friends

and Jecorey "1200" Arthur.



When: July 8, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Young Person's Guide to Local Music

Cost: Free to attend



Gala of Greatness | Muhammad Ali Center

Head to the Ali Center for the Official Grand Gala of the I Am Ali Festival - The Gala of Greatness. The Gala of Greatness will help position Ali’s hometown of Louisville as an inclusive place where possibility, progress and the pursuit of greatness are rights, not options. It will bring together public and private parties for the purpose of generating conversations about empowering young people in Louisville and the world to knock out the vicious cycle of poverty for themselves and their communities. Keynote speakers include Evander Holyfield, John Ramsey and Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby.



When: July 8, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: Gala of Greatness

Cost: $100 General Admission; $150 VIP Tickets

(Use Promo Code, "ALI" to receive 30% off on tickets)



Casey Powell | Butchertown Social

Casey Powell and his quintet groove band will be playing at the Butchertown Social this Saturday! There will be special guest appearances by Spooky Diamonds and Keyvoko.



When: July 8, 10 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Casey Powell

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Butchertown Bloody Sunday | Copper & Kings

Head to Copper & Kings in the courtyard for Butchertown Bloody Sunday brunch! Enjoy specialty breakfast pies from the Butchertown Pie Co., a Bloody Mary bar and specialty Gin & Tonics, Mimosas and Lavender Absinthe Lemonade. Save room for a boozy milkshake!



When: July 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1111 E. Washington St.

Website: Butchertown Bloody Sunday

Cost: Free To attend



Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social | Riverside

Bring the family out for a relaxing day along the banks of the Ohio River for the Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social. Ehrler’s Ice Cream will provide the creamy treats. There will be music by the Josh Logan Band, a magic show with Dave Cottrell and an ice cream eating contest at 3 p.m. Other activities include pony rides, a farm animal petting zoo, miniature train rides, an archeology dig and tours of the historic home.



When: July 9, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing, 7410 Moorman Road

Website: Ice Cream Social

Cost: Free to attend



Tater Tots & Beer Festival | Louisville Water Tower Park

The most delicious Tater Tots & Beer Festival is coming to Louisville this Sunday! Sample dozens of domestic, imported and crafted beers and delicious tater tot creations made just for your guilty dining pleasure. Combine that with a side of music and fun, and this event will be a day you will never forget. VIP tickets are still available, which includes access to the VIP Bar and VIP Tot Line.



When: July 9, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Tater Tots & Beer Festival

Cost: $75 VIP; GA sold out



SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon | Bernheim Forest

SONICBernheim is a site-specific lecture/performance series exploring the relationships between sound, music and nature. David George Haskell will be the featured speaker for the first SONICBernheim experience of 2017. Participants will be guided to different outdoor locations to experience segments of their sonic journey. Bring a blanket or chair for your comfort, a flashlight for travel and your own picnic and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy.



When: July 9, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: SONICBernheim

Cost: Bernheim Members $5; Non-Members $10