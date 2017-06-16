Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (June 16 - 18)

FRIDAY

2017 Kentuckiana Pride Parade & Festival

Join thousands for the annual Kentuckiana Pride Festival, Parade and Concert. The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday with the Pride Parade in downtown Louisville. The parade will head down Main Street from Floyd to Fifth and will usher in the huge pride flag. The festival begins immediately after the parade, at the Belvedere. This year's Pride Festival and Concert will feature two stages, a family zone and over 100 vendors over two days on Friday and Saturday. Performers include Keri Hilson, La Bouche and Ty Herndon!



When: June 16, 12:00-12:00 AM

Where: Parade - downtown Louisville; Festival - Belvedere, 485 W. Main St.

Website: Kentuckiana Pride Parade & Festival

Cost: $5 day pass; $10 weekend pass



SoundScape | Josephine Sculpture Park

It's time for the long-awaited concert event of the season: SOUNDSCAPE! at Josephine Sculpture Park. This evening of sculpture, sparks and spirits will support free arts programming at the sculpture park. Explore the park after dark at this free event, with illuminated artworks, a bonfire and s’mores bar, night sky star gazing tours and glow in the dark fun! And don't miss the hands-on art activities at the Sculpture Makin’ Station inside the Art Barn. There will be live music by Phyllis Free and John Gage (Swamp Mama and the Folk Daddy!), Native Invaders and Sorry Atari. Enjoy KY’s Best Burgoo serving burgers, veggie dogs, BBQ and more, as well as the West Sixth Brewing truck, Taylor Belle’s ice cream truck and Forged Cold Brew Coffee. And don't forget to visit the donation station to support arts programming at JSP.



This event is sponsored by Kentucky Employees Credit Union and West Sixth Brewing.



When: June 16, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Josephine Sculpture Park, 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort

Website: SoundScape

Cost: Free to attend



ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build Summer 2017

ReSurfaced returns with a wide variety of new and exciting offerings that are free and open to the public. Their strong first weekend includes the Second Annual Slow Food Bluegrass Taco Challenge on Saturday, followed by Hal & Ben’s Bike-In. In addition, supporters can look forward to creative activities like ReSurfaced Field Day, where participants can compete in a variety of games. An eclectic mix of local music will again be a huge focus for the venue with a number of prominent local musicians slated to perform, and the ground floor of the Forest Giant container will serve as a curated art gallery featuring different local artists each month.



When: June 16 & 17, 4-11 p.m.

Where: ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build, 319 S. Shelby St.

Website: ReSurfaced

Cost: Free to attend



Girls Rock Louisville Camper Showcase & After-Party | Headliners

Girls Rock Louisville will host a showcase to celebrate the culmination of their week-long program for girls and gender-nonconforming youth. Nine new young bands, formed at camp, will perform their brand new original songs. The night will conclude with performances from Shannon Wright, Honeychild Coleman, Bungalow Betty and the ladies of Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling!



When: June 16, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Girls Rock Louisville

Cost: $5 in advance; $10 day of show



Modern Thinkers Social Series: Tracy Drain | Copper & Kings

This Friday, Kentucky to the World presents the Modern Thinkers Social Series at Copper & Kings, featuring Tracy Drain, a Flight Systems Engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory working on the robotic exploration of our solar system. Tracy will share captivating stores about growing up in Louisville and the career challenges she has faced. Don’t miss out on a follow-up discussion panel, astronomy-related local art exhibit, food, drinks, live music by Touch A.C. and more!



When: June 16, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Modern Thinkers Social Series

Cost: $20 admission includes one cocktail



Friday Movie Night: Sing | Louisville Zoo

Enjoy a movie under the stars at the wildest theater in town. Watch your favorite movies on the Zoo's giant inflatable screen. This Friday, the movie is Sing! The Zoo Crew will provide free entertainment before the show. Snacks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Don’t forget to pack your blanket or lawn chairs.



When: June 16, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Friday Movie Night

Cost: Free for Zoo members; $5 after 5 p.m. for non-members



Opening Reception for Robert Halliday's Revelations | KY Fine Art Gallery

This Friday, the Kentucky Fine Art Gallery will host an opening reception for Robert Halliday's new exhibition, Revelations. This exhibition features paintings and prints inspired by unique moments in nature. Stop by the gallery for this reception and celebrate and enjoy the beauty of natural forms and places.



When: June 16, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Fine Art Gallery, 2400 Lime Kiln Lane

Website: Opening Reception

Cost: Free to attend



Norma Jean | Art Sanctuary

Norma Jean returns to Louisville! They will headline a show at the Art Sanctuary, performing with Greyhaven, Foxbat and Guerrilla Warfare, presented by Keep Louisville Loud. Get your tickets fast! All ages are welcome. Doors open at 6 p.m.



When: June 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Keep Louisville Loud

Cost: $20



U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 | Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

U2 is bringing their Joshua Tree Tour to Louisville! They will perform at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium with OneRepublic this Friday. Come out to see two amazing bands perform in one night!



When: June 16, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, 2800 S. Floyd St.

Website: U2: Joshua Tree Tour

Cost: $30+



Kentucky Shakespeare Festival: Richard II | Central Park

Kentucky Shakespeare is proud to present the 57th season of the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in historic Old Louisville’s Central Park, the oldest free Shakespeare Festival in the United States. Come enjoy 11 weeks/8 productions/66 total performances as they delve into the classic works of the great playwright. There will be plenty of food trucks, and pre-show entertainment begins around 7 p.m. This weekend, hold your breath as the throne is battled for in Richard II! For more information and further dates, visit the website below.



When: June 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Richard II

Cost: Free to attend



Sundy Best | Fourth Street Live!

Come see the Kentucky Native Duo, Sundy Best, this Friday! Sundy Best will bring their blend of bluegrass, country, Appalachian folk, rock, soul and R&B to the Fourth Street Live! stage. Don't miss out! The doors open at 7 p.m. 21+ only.



When: June 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Sundy Best

Cost: $10 at the door



Kinky Boots is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy- and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.



When: June 16, 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Kinky Boots

Cost: $32+

SATURDAY

Kentucky Renaissance Festival: Viking Weekend

Come out to the Kentucky Renaissance Festival for Viking Weekend! Dress in Viking-themed attire and get $2 off admission. And to celebrate Father's Day, all fathers receive half price admission. New this year is Pictus, with thundering drums, percussion and soul-stirring bagpipes!



When: June 17 & 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival, 955 Elm St., Eminence

Website: Viking Weekend

Cost: $7+



Insane Inflatable 5K | Tom Sawyer State Park

Head to Tom Sawyer State Park for the Insane Inflatable 5K. Imagine adult bouncies shaped in the form of obstacles. With a 5K distance, multiple bouncy obstacles designed for adults and fellow young-at-hearts, this is guaranteed to be a good time!



When: June 17, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, 3000 Freys Hill Road

Website: Insane Inflatable 5K

Cost: Visit website for details



Carriage Houses Walking Tour | Old Louisville

Architect Steve Wiser will lead a walking tour exploring the network of alleys that intersects the neighborhood streets and how the massive carriage houses were sometimes more elaborate than the main house. Discover the unique ways today's owners have utilized these spaces and take a peek inside a few! Bring a bottle of water and comfortable walking shoes.



When: June 17, 9:30-1 p.m.

Where: Meet at Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court

Website: Carriage Houses of Old Louisville

Cost: $25



Shelby Park Flea Off Market

The Flea Off Market is transplanting all their usual attractions to Shelby Park for this Saturday only! This event will feature Sound Community drum workshops, the spray park, pony rides and Kids' Bike & Scooter Swap, plus 100 vendors, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails.



When: June 17, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Shelby Park, 600 E. Oak St.

Website: Shelby Park Flea Off

Cost: Free to attend



Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan | Speed Cinema

Directed by Linda Saffire and Adam Schlesinger, Restless Creature offers an intimate portrait of prima ballerina and Louisville native Wendy Whelan as she prepares to leave the New York City Ballet after a record-setting three decades with the company. One of the modern era’s most acclaimed dancers, Whelan was a principal ballerina for the company and danced numerous famous ballets, as well as new works by contemporary choreographers in roles created specifically for her.



When: June 17, multiple times

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Restless Creature

Cost: $7 for members; $9 for non-members



Soul Food Music Festival | Waterfront Park

The Soul Food Festival highlights traditional soul food cooking while bringing together families and friends in an outdoor social setting for a day of reunion, information and live national award-winning entertainment. Enjoy delicious soul food and live music by Cameo, SOS Band, El DeBarge and more!



When: June 17, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Soul Food Music Festival

Cost: $35 general admission



Tails & Ales | Apocalypse Brew Works

This Saturday, bring your pups to Apocalypse Brew Works' annual Tails & Ales event, with several pet-oriented vendors. There will be multiple animal rescues onsite, and snow cones for both humans and pups! Head out and enjoy the day! There will also some great food (FlavaVille Food Truck) and beer. Please keep all pets on a leash.



When: June 17, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Apocalypse Brew Works, 1612 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Tails & Ales

Cost: Free to attend



Family Fun Day at KCAAH

This Family Fun Day will take place on Juneeteenth weekend - the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Internationally ranked Chess player, Nibaldo B. Calvo, will join in hosting a day of games and competition at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage! Calvo, the Chess Master himself, will headline the day by playing up to 20 people at once! DJ Nerd Boi will perform with special guest performances throughout the day. This is a day for family and community to engage in the competitive spirit while learning about the important history of Juneteenth.



When: June 17, 1-5 p.m.

Where: KCAAH, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Family Fun Day

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Independent Spirit: The Music of Louisville & America | Copper & Kings

This Saturday, the Louisville Civic Orchestra will perform pieces by John Williams, Aaron Copeland, Leonard Bernstein and more at Copper & Kings' “Independent Spirit: The Music of Louisville & America.” The concert will also include works by Louisville composers Teddy Abrams, Richard Burchard and Daniel Gilliam. Concert-goers will also enjoy a cash bar, food from the Butchertown Pie Co. and a complimentary distillery tour.



When: June 18, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Independent Spirit

Cost: $5 suggested donation



Father's Day at the Louisville Zoo

Celebrate Dad by treating him to Father’s Day at the Zoo! Free Zoo admission for dads courtesy of Ford Motor Company of Kentuckiana. The entire family will enjoy zoo keeper talks about animal fathers in the wild.



When: June 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Father's Day

Cost: Free for fathers



Burgers and Bourbon Lunch & Tour | Woodford Reserve

Enjoy a guided tour through the Distillery and experience all five sources of flavor that go into making Woodford Reserve, followed by a bourbon tasting. Stick around afterwards for a grill-out lunch served in the Dryer House, which includes an Old Fashioned Cocktail. Must be 21+ to reserve.



When: June 18, 11:30-3:00 PM

Where: Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles

Website: http://www.woodfordreserve.com/events/

Cost: $40 Lunch; $47 Lunch & Tour



Father's Day Brunch | Varanese

Brunch isn't just for Mother's Day! Varanese Restaurant will offer a special Father’s Day brunch this Sunday. In addition, appetizer and entrée specials will be available for dinner service beginning at 5 p.m. Reservations for both brunch and dinner are recommended and can be made by calling 899-9904 or emailing letsdine@varanese.com.



When: June 18, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Varanese, 2106 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Father's Day Brunch

Cost: Varies



Father's Day Tours at Copper & Kings

Show Dad the howlin' good time he deserves this Father's Day! Bring your pop to Copper & Kings for a free tour on Sunday, June 18th between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. An hour-long tour includes a behind-the-scenes look of their American Brandy & absinthe distillery, plus three 1/2 oz. tastings for those over 21. Tours run every half hour.



When: June 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Father's Day Tours

Cost: Free for Dads; $15 general admission