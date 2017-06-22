Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (June 23 - 25)

FRIDAY

Romp Fest 2017

The 14th annual Romp Festival will be led by the legendary American roots pioneers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, progressive bluegrass virtuosos Punch Brothers, innovative musician Keller Williams, Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass, Grammy Award-winning folk rockers Los Lobos and multi-instrumentalist and founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Rhiannon Giddens. Held in Owensboro’s Yellow Creek Park, the four-day music, camping and art festival will take place June 21-24 and will feature over 30 top bluegrass, folk and Americana acts.



When: June 23-24

Where: Yellow Creek Park, 5710 Hwy. 144, Owensboro

Website: Romp Fest

Cost: See website for prices



Fri-Sci Summer Movie Series | Kentucky Science Center

The Kentucky Science Center will host a showing of Inception (2010) as part four of its Fri-Sci Summer Movie Series. Dom Cobb is a thief with the rare ability to enter people’s dreams, a skill that's made him a hot commodity but has also cost him everything he loves. Cobb gets a chance at redemption when he is offered a seemingly impossible task: plant an idea in someone’s mind. If he succeeds, it will be the perfect crime, but a dangerous enemy anticipates Cobb’s every move.



When: June 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main St.

Website: Fri-Sci Movie Series

Cost: $8 for members; $10 for non-members



David Lynch: The Art Life | Speed Cinema

This documentary explores the multi-talented work of David Lynch through his art, music and early films, exposing the recesses of his unique world full of contradictions. Lynch is most well-known for his cult film Eraserhead as well as the screen adaptation of The Elephant Man, the Cannes Palme d’Or winning Wild at Heart and the beloved television series Twin Peaks. 2016, 93 minutes. Recommended for 13+.

When: June 23-25, 3 & 7 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: The Art Life

Cost: $7 for members; $9 for non-members



Kentucky Shakespeare Festival: Richard II | Central Park

Kentucky Shakespeare is proud to present the 57th season of the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in historic Old Louisville’s Central Park, the oldest free Shakespeare Festival in the United States. Come enjoy 11 weeks/8 productions/66 total performances as they delve into the classic works of the great playwright. There will be plenty of food trucks, and pre-show entertainment begins around 7 p.m. This weekend, hold your breath as the throne is battled for in Richard II! For more information and further dates, visit the website below.



When: June 23-25, 8 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Richard II

Cost: Free to attend



Luke Combs | Fourth Street Live!

Come see country music singer/songwriter Luke Combs this Friday! He'll perform with special guest The Steel Woods. Don't miss out! Doors open at 7 p.m. 21+ only.



When: June 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 400 S. Fourth St.

Website: Luke Combs

Cost: $10 at the door



Ultimate Glow in the Dark Frisbee | Big Four Bridge

This Friday, join Young People in Recovery as they host free Ultimate Frisbee - at night! Head over before sunset, and get ready for some glow in the dark fun. The game will take place on the lawn under the walking bridge. Everyone is invited!

When: June 23, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Big Four Bridge, River Road

Website: Glow in the Dark Frisbee

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

The Kentucky Craft Bash

Presented by the Kentucky Guild of Brewers



For one day this summer, Waterfront Park's Festival Plaza will transform into the largest, most exclusive taproom in the nation! On Saturday, June 24th, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its first annual Kentucky Craft Bash. The Kentucky Craft Bash will be the state’s largest beer festival that will only feature beers produced within the Commonwealth by Kentucky Craft Brewers. This event will host over 30 Kentucky breweries featuring more than 70 varieties of beer. There will be plenty of live music to keep you entertained and food trucks to fill your bellies. Not only will you be able to enjoy the Kentucky brews you’ve come to love, you will be able to sample experimental beers that will never go into widespread distribution and beers rarely found outside of a brewery’s taproom or brewpub.



When: June 24, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: Kentucky Craft Bash

Cost: $50 general admission; $75 VIP



Bluegrass on the Square

The downtown square of Historic Corydon comes alive with the sounds of Bluegrass this summer! From 4-8 p.m. this Saturday, bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and get ready for a night of great music by Hog Operation and Gary Brewer & Kentucky Ramblers. Food will be available to purchase. This event is free to the public.



When: June 24, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Corydon, 310 N. Elm St., Corydon

Website: Bluegrass on the Square

Cost: Free to attend



Summerfest 2017 | The Goat Louisville

Save the date for The Goat's biggest event of the summer! Meet them at the pool this Saturday for Summerfest. They'll have live music, giveaways, a cookout menu, drink specials, volleyball, cornhole and more.

When: June 24, noon-midnight

Where: The Goat Louisville, 700 Landis Ridge Drive

Website: Summerfest 2017

Cost: Free to attend



SUP Yoga on the Ohio | Community Boat House

This 90 minute session of SUP (Standup Paddleboarding) Yoga is designed for all levels of yoga practitioners and paddlers. Participants will get a quick introduction to paddling and then hit the water to travel to our yoga location. Come out to take your practice to the next level! Please wear clothing that can get wet, bring water and put on your sunscreen.



When: June 24, 9:30-11 a.m.

Where: Community Boat House, 1325 River Road

Website: SUP Yoga

Cost: $35



The "Mane" Event KHS Equine Fundraiser | Apocalypse Brew Works

Head to Apocalypse Brew Works to meet miniature horse Lil' Sebastian and some adoptable puppies at the Kentucky Humane Society Equine C.A.R.E. Fundraiser. Learn about the KHS's newest rescue program that helps orphan foals and Kentucky's free-roaming horses.

When: June 24, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Apocalypse Brew Works, 1612 Mellwood Ave.

Website: The "Mane" Event

Cost: Free to attend



Exhibition Opening: Pop Stars! | 21c Museum Hotel

Join 21c for the opening celebration of their newest exhibition. Culling from the canon of art history, mining the mass media and scouring the streets and screens, Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art demonstrates the dominance of the popular as today’s ubiquitous culture. The artists featured appropriate images and practices from commerce, science, politics, religion, sports and technology to illuminate recent shifts in how culture is being created and consumed, intertwining past and present in transformative new intersections of art and life.



When: June 24, 6 p.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Opening Reception

Cost: Free and open to the public



The Return of Kentiki | Copper & Kings

Surfs Up, y’all! The Ohio River Surf Club Presents: The Return of Kentiki! The Ohio River Surf Club will celebrate summer with a grand tiki party on Saturday in the Copper & Kings courtyard. Admission gets you your first tiki cocktail and music by Louisville’s world famous surf rock band, Interia, plus Hula performances by Hawaiian Hula and Ori Tahiti of Louisville! Guests encouraged to wear hula skirts, Hawaiian shirts, swimsuits, shorts, bikinis and flip flops. 21+ only.



When: June 24, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: The Return of Kentiki

Cost: $10 admission includes a cocktail



Music by the Water Concert Series | Norton Commons Amphitheater

Join Norton Commons for the Music by the Water Concert Series: Hot Country Nights featuring the Jimmy Lehoux Bandalong with the lovely Southern Sirens. They’ll have delicious food trucks for your enjoyment. Don’t forget your chairs & blankets!



When: June 24, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Norton Commons Amphitheater, 10712 Meeting St., Prospect

Website: Music by the Water

Cost: Free to attend



Live Music Night | MADS Gallery

MADS Gallery is excited to present live music this Saturday! Come enjoy music by in-house artist Cristina Taddonio and band. There will be cocktails available and art specials!



When: June 24, 9-11 p.m.

Where: M.A.D.S Gallery, 1608 Bardstown Road

Website: Live Music Night

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Summer Antiques Market | Historic Locust Grove

From delicate bibelot to mahogany breakfronts and from 18th century to mid-20th century modern, the Summer Antiques Market has something for all tastes and every budget. Featuring dozens of professional dealers from around the region, the Antiques Market offers fine and country furniture, books, jewelry, silver and more.



When: June 25, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Summer Antiques Market

Cost: $8



Family Adventure Day | Churchill Downs

Bring the kids to Churchill Downs for a day of racing and family activities including pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo, stick horse races in the Paddock, face painting and more.



When: June 25, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Family Adventure Day

Cost: $8 in advance; $10 day of



Float Like a Butterfly: Distillery Tour & Butterfly Release | Copper & Kings

In partnership with the I AM ALI Festival & Idlewild Butterfly Farm, join Copper & Kings for a specialty tour highlighting the distillery's sustainability efforts and importance of environmental sustainability of the alcohol industry. In addition, there will be a butterfly release of 60 painted lady butterflies from Idlewild Butterfly Farm at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy Copper & Kings American Brandy cocktails, Butchertown Soda and food from the Butchertown Pie Co. A ticket includes a distillery tour, tasting and your own individual butterfly to be released.

When: June 25, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Float Like a Butterfly

Cost: $20



Comedy Attack | Kaiju

Join a great group of Louisville stand-up comics at Kaiju this Sunday. What better way to end the weekend than by laughing your socks off? Open mic format, sign-ups on location - and completely free!

When: June 25, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Comedy Attack

Cost: Free to attend



GameKnights | Monnik Beer Co.

GameKnights, Nerd Louisville and Book and Music Exchange - Highlands present a rousing day of delicious Monnik Beer Co. beer, food and board games. GameKnights is taking over the private room upstairs to play games all day on Sunday. Come early to ensure a spot at the table, and bring your friends!

When: June 25, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: GameKnights

Cost: Free to attend