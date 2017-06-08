Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (June 9 - 11)

FRIDAY

CirqueLouis Presents: East of the Sun | Iroquois Amphitheater

Cool off this summer with a journey to the Arctic North as the Polar Bear Prince and his bride travel beyond the ice and snow, where only the North Wind blows. CirqueLouis’ acrobats, jugglers, dancers and aerialists astound on the stage and in the air in this tale which takes us East of the Sun and West of the Moon.



When: June 9-10, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: East of the Sun

Cost: $15+



Butchertown Social & South African Braai | Copper & Kings

Guests will enjoy a traditional South African braai (BBQ) featuring the legendary South African sausage "boerewors” and accompanied by a ”Tjop” (lamb chops) and a “dop” (delicious brandy cocktails), local craft beer and music by Fela Booty. The expansive outside courtyard is a social gathering point for music, food, drinks, enjoying your friends and making new ones.



When: June 9, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Butchertown Social

Cost: $50



Baywatch Party | Mile Wide Beer Co.

Mile Wide is throwing a Baywatch themed party at the taproom! Come through dressed as a Baywatch lifeguard and get $1 off your liquid refreshment all night. They'll be featuring two specialty drinks: "The Hasselhoff" and "The Anderson."



When: June 9, 2 p.m.-midnight

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Baywatch Party

Cost: Free to attend



Foxhollow Farm Sunset Concert Series: Frederick the Younger

Join Foxhollow Farm for the Sunset Concert Series, this week will feature Frederick The Younger and Alanna Fugate. The Louisville-based group Frederick the Younger balances strong rhythms and melodic harmonies to cook up fiesty sunshine rock. Alanna Fugate will bring her warm blend of Americana and roots rock to the stage. All shows are rain or shine. Bring blankets, chairs, friends, family and even pets (on leash).



When: June 9, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood

Website: Sunset Concert Series

Cost: $10 ticket includes admission and parking; kids 12 and under are free

but must have a ticket



Bicentennial Park Summer Series: Mountain Deer Revival

Mayor Jeff M. Gahan and the City of New Albany are proud to present The 2017 Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series. Each show will be held in historic downtown New Albany’s Bicentennial Park, located at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street. Come out on Friday for Mountain Deer Revival with Joann + The Dakota.



When: June 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 W. Spring St., New Albany

Website: Mountain Deer Revival

Cost: Free to attend



Coat Check Pool Party | American Turners Club

It's pool party season! Wear a tie, wear a coat, wear a wetsuit, wear whatever the you want, but prepare to get strange! Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore, DJ Hi-Definition and DJ Ultra Paul will provide the jams. Magnolia Photo Booth Co. will be up and running, and the full bar will feature an assortment of Louisville's own Against The Grain beers.



When: June 9, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Turners Club Pool 3125 River Road

Website: Coat Check Pool Party

Cost: $40+

SATURDAY

Whisky Live | Louisville Marriott East

This premier tasting event will allow guests to sample world-class scotch, bourbon and whisky from around the globe while mingling with experts in the industry. Whisky Live will be held at the Louisville Marriott East, the state’s only Bourbon-themed hotel. This event includes a delicious whisky-infused dinner buffet, open tastings, live entertainment, a souvenir Glencairn tasting glass and a range of educational classes to make learning about whisky fun and stimulating. The VIP area offers the opportunity for focused face time with distillers, brand ambassadors and guest pourers.



When: June 10, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Marriott East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd.

Website: Whisky Live

Cost: $139 general admission; $199 VIP



Bourbon by the Bridge | Big Four Lawn

The 5th annual Bourbon by the Bridge is here! At this premier bourbon tasting event, guests will enjoy a wide variety of distilleries and spirits offering all-you-can-taste pours and cocktails. The University of Louisville Jazz Band will perform as the sun sets and as patrons taste their way through Kentucky’s finest bourbons. Heavy hors d'oeurves will be provided by Ladyfingers Catering.



When: June 10, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, 301 E. River Road

Website: Bourbon by the Bridge

Cost: $75



Color Run 5K | Waterfront Park

Dreams are about to get more colorful. Step into a world where anything is possible, unicorns are real and foam clouds make everything better. Head out this Saturday for Louisville's Color Run 5K!



When: June 10, 8 a.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Color Run

Cost: $40+ for teams; $45+ for individuals



13th Annual Upper Highlands Festival

13th Annual Upper Highlands Festival is this weekend! Head to the Highlands for some family oriented fun. There will be over 50 vendors, food trucks, police and fire department fun, petting zoo, live music, face painting, balloon animals and much more.



When: June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Atherton High School, 3000 Dundee Road

Website: Upper Highlands Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Free Yoga at RiverStage

Head to Jeffersonville's riverfront for free yoga this Saturday! The class is open to all levels and children are welcome. Bring your mat and a bottle of water, and spend the morning relaxing on the Ohio.



When: June 10, 10 a.m.

Where: Jefferson RiverStage, 100 W. Riverside Drive

Website: Free Yoga

Cost: Free to attend



Old Louisville Garden Tour | Conrad-Caldwell House Museum

Old Louisville’s Second Street Neighborhood Association presents its 24th Annual Hidden Treasures Garden Tour this weekend. This year, garden tourists will retrace the footsteps of the hundreds-of-thousands of visitors who attended the great Southern Exposition between 1883 and 1887. Private gardens will be open on 4th and 6th Streets as well as Belgravia Court, St. James Court and Park Avenue. Visitors may rest, refresh and shop a silent auction in air-conditioned Haskins Hall.



When: June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court

Website: Old Louisville Garden Tour

Cost: $20 general admission; $15 in advance



Family Fun Day | KMAC Museum

KMAC Museum is pleased to present Family Fun Day this Saturday, with free family activities for all ages and exhibition tours. There will be summer-themed art activities for families to create take-home art projects.



When: June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.

Website: KMAC Museum

Cost: Free to attend



I Love the 90's Bar Crawl | The Highlands

The I Love the 90's Bar Crawl is coming to Louisville! Pull out your Zubaz pants, Gameboy and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gear because it's time to get jiggy with it to the best music of the 90's! You'll get a special mug, drink specials and no cover at participating bars - which include Big Bar, Chill Bar, Highlands Tap Room, O'Shea's and more!



When: June 10, 2 p.m.

Where: Participating bars in the Highlands

Website: I Love the 90's Bar Crawl

Cost: $16+



Zoofari 2017 | Louisville Zoo

The Friends of the Louisville Zoo is proud to host their 37th annual Zoofari! As the largest annual fundraiser event benefiting the Zoo, guests can again expect the opportunity to be up close and personal with the Zoo’s animals while also enjoying hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet sit-down dinner, themed cocktails, a silent auction, animal adoption opportunities and music entertainment.



When: June 10, 6-11 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Zoofari

Cost: $75+



The Big Event – Club Gatsby | Louisville Marriott Downtown

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana is excited to present “The Big Event – Club Gatsby: A Night in the Roaring 20s.” This fundraiser will include a silent and live auction, cocktails and dinner, all presented by Brown-Forman. Break out your 20's best for this party!



When: June 10, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 W. Jefferson St.

Website: The Big Event

Cost: $200+

SUNDAY

Waggin' Trail Festival for the Animals

The Kentucky Humane Society’s 23rd annual Waggin’ Trail Festival for the Animals will be held this Sunday at the Louisville Water Tower Park. This popular walk and festival raises money for the state’s largest pet adoption agency and no-kill animal shelter. In addition to the 2 p.m. walk, the dog-friendly festival features beer and wine, food, live music, children’s activities and beautiful riverfront views, as well as Kentucky Humane Society mini horse Lil’ Sebastian. Vendors include Apocalypse Brew Works, Old 502 Winery, Safai Coffee, Get in Your Belly Deli and Motoring Gastro. In addition, animal rescue groups will have adoptable dogs and information about fostering pets. Don’t miss out! Bring the whole family– two-legged and four-legged!



When: Sunday, June 11, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Waggin' Trail Festival

Cost: $35 for adults to walk; $25 for kids 12 and under



CycLOUvia | Frankfort Avenue

Cyclouvia is returnng to Frankfort Avenue for the fourth time. The street will be transformed into a paved park where people of all ages and backgrounds can walk, bike, dance, skate or anything else! The street will be closed to motorized traffic from Stilz Avenue to Pope Street as pedestrians, cyclists and skaters take over the road.



When: June 11, 2-6 pm.

Where: Stilz Avenue to Pope Street on Frankfort Avenue

Website: CycLOUvia

Cost: Free to attend



Recycled Art | Falls of the Ohio

Local artist and Carnegie Center public program coordinator Al Gorman will lead an unusual arts-based Family Nature Club. Kids will take litter and wood on the river bank and turn it into mini-sculptures to take home. This is the ultimate in recycling! Bring a cardboard box to safely carry your artwork home. $2 program fee applies.



When: June 11, 3 p.m.

Where: Falls of the Ohio, 201 W. Riverside Drive

Website: Recycled Art

Cost: $2



"The Magic & The Wonder" Show | Kentucky Center

“The Magic & The Wonder” will be unleashed this Sunday at the Kentucky Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. and early arrivals will be treated to close-up magic inside the lobby. At this special show, three nationally acclaimed magicians - Jason Bishop, Tony Chapek and Ivan Pecel - will bring their talents to Louisville to raise money for Kosair Kids.



When: June 11, 5 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: The Magic & The Wonder

Cost: $17+



The Equality March - Louisville

Rally in solidarity with The Equality March for Unity and Pride held in Washington, DC. At this march, unite as a community and stand for equal rights for everyone!



When: June 11, 1 p.m.

Where: Louisville Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson St.

Website: Equality March

Cost: Free to attend



Wilco with Kacy & Clatyon | Iroquois Amphitheater

Rock band Wilco, which was formed by singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy in the 1990s, will play at the Iroquois Amphitheater Sunday. The group performs a variety of genres, from classic pop styles to alternative rock. Canadian folk-rock duo Kacy & Clayton

will also perform.



When: June 11, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Wilco

Cost: $40+