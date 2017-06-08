Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (June 9 - 11)

FRIDAY
CirqueLouis Presents: East of the Sun | Iroquois Amphitheater
Cool off this summer with a journey to the Arctic North as the Polar Bear Prince and his bride travel beyond the ice and snow, where only the North Wind blows. CirqueLouis’ acrobats, jugglers, dancers and aerialists astound on the stage and in the air in this tale which takes us East of the Sun and West of the Moon.
When: June 9-10, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road
Website: East of the Sun
Cost: $15+
Butchertown Social & South African Braai | Copper & Kings
Guests will enjoy a traditional South African braai (BBQ) featuring the legendary South African sausage "boerewors” and accompanied by a ”Tjop” (lamb chops) and a “dop” (delicious brandy cocktails), local craft beer and music by Fela Booty. The expansive outside courtyard is a social gathering point for music, food, drinks, enjoying your friends and making new ones.
When: June 9, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.
Website: Butchertown Social
Cost: $50
Baywatch Party | Mile Wide Beer Co.
Mile Wide is throwing a Baywatch themed party at the taproom! Come through dressed as a Baywatch lifeguard and get $1 off your liquid refreshment all night. They'll be featuring two specialty drinks: "The Hasselhoff" and "The Anderson."
When: June 9, 2 p.m.-midnight
Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.
Website: Baywatch Party
Cost: Free to attend
Foxhollow Farm Sunset Concert Series: Frederick the Younger
Join Foxhollow Farm for the Sunset Concert Series, this week will feature Frederick The Younger and Alanna Fugate. The Louisville-based group Frederick the Younger balances strong rhythms and melodic harmonies to cook up fiesty sunshine rock. Alanna Fugate will bring her warm blend of Americana and roots rock to the stage. All shows are rain or shine. Bring blankets, chairs, friends, family and even pets (on leash).
When: June 9, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood
Website: Sunset Concert Series
Cost: $10 ticket includes admission and parking; kids 12 and under are free
but must have a ticket
Bicentennial Park Summer Series: Mountain Deer Revival
Mayor Jeff M. Gahan and the City of New Albany are proud to present The 2017 Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series. Each show will be held in historic downtown New Albany’s Bicentennial Park, located at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street. Come out on Friday for Mountain Deer Revival with Joann + The Dakota.
When: June 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 W. Spring St., New Albany
Website: Mountain Deer Revival
Cost: Free to attend
Coat Check Pool Party | American Turners Club
It's pool party season! Wear a tie, wear a coat, wear a wetsuit, wear whatever the you want, but prepare to get strange! Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore, DJ Hi-Definition and DJ Ultra Paul will provide the jams. Magnolia Photo Booth Co. will be up and running, and the full bar will feature an assortment of Louisville's own Against The Grain beers.
When: June 9, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Turners Club Pool 3125 River Road
Website: Coat Check Pool Party
Cost: $40+
SATURDAY
Whisky Live | Louisville Marriott East
This premier tasting event will allow guests to sample world-class scotch, bourbon and whisky from around the globe while mingling with experts in the industry. Whisky Live will be held at the Louisville Marriott East, the state’s only Bourbon-themed hotel. This event includes a delicious whisky-infused dinner buffet, open tastings, live entertainment, a souvenir Glencairn tasting glass and a range of educational classes to make learning about whisky fun and stimulating. The VIP area offers the opportunity for focused face time with distillers, brand ambassadors and guest pourers.
When: June 10, 6-9:30 p.m.
Where: Louisville Marriott East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd.
Website: Whisky Live
Cost: $139 general admission; $199 VIP
Bourbon by the Bridge | Big Four Lawn
The 5th annual Bourbon by the Bridge is here! At this premier bourbon tasting event, guests will enjoy a wide variety of distilleries and spirits offering all-you-can-taste pours and cocktails. The University of Louisville Jazz Band will perform as the sun sets and as patrons taste their way through Kentucky’s finest bourbons. Heavy hors d'oeurves will be provided by Ladyfingers Catering.
When: June 10, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Big Four Lawn, 301 E. River Road
Website: Bourbon by the Bridge
Cost: $75
Color Run 5K | Waterfront Park
Dreams are about to get more colorful. Step into a world where anything is possible, unicorns are real and foam clouds make everything better. Head out this Saturday for Louisville's Color Run 5K!
When: June 10, 8 a.m.
Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road
Website: Color Run
Cost: $40+ for teams; $45+ for individuals
13th Annual Upper Highlands Festival
13th Annual Upper Highlands Festival is this weekend! Head to the Highlands for some family oriented fun. There will be over 50 vendors, food trucks, police and fire department fun, petting zoo, live music, face painting, balloon animals and much more.
When: June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Atherton High School, 3000 Dundee Road
Website: Upper Highlands Festival
Cost: Free to attend
Free Yoga at RiverStage
Head to Jeffersonville's riverfront for free yoga this Saturday! The class is open to all levels and children are welcome. Bring your mat and a bottle of water, and spend the morning relaxing on the Ohio.
When: June 10, 10 a.m.
Where: Jefferson RiverStage, 100 W. Riverside Drive
Website: Free Yoga
Cost: Free to attend
Old Louisville Garden Tour | Conrad-Caldwell House Museum
Old Louisville’s Second Street Neighborhood Association presents its 24th Annual Hidden Treasures Garden Tour this weekend. This year, garden tourists will retrace the footsteps of the hundreds-of-thousands of visitors who attended the great Southern Exposition between 1883 and 1887. Private gardens will be open on 4th and 6th Streets as well as Belgravia Court, St. James Court and Park Avenue. Visitors may rest, refresh and shop a silent auction in air-conditioned Haskins Hall.
When: June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court
Website: Old Louisville Garden Tour
Cost: $20 general admission; $15 in advance
Family Fun Day | KMAC Museum
KMAC Museum is pleased to present Family Fun Day this Saturday, with free family activities for all ages and exhibition tours. There will be summer-themed art activities for families to create take-home art projects.
When: June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.
Website: KMAC Museum
Cost: Free to attend
I Love the 90's Bar Crawl | The Highlands
The I Love the 90's Bar Crawl is coming to Louisville! Pull out your Zubaz pants, Gameboy and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gear because it's time to get jiggy with it to the best music of the 90's! You'll get a special mug, drink specials and no cover at participating bars - which include Big Bar, Chill Bar, Highlands Tap Room, O'Shea's and more!
When: June 10, 2 p.m.
Where: Participating bars in the Highlands
Website: I Love the 90's Bar Crawl
Cost: $16+
Zoofari 2017 | Louisville Zoo
The Friends of the Louisville Zoo is proud to host their 37th annual Zoofari! As the largest annual fundraiser event benefiting the Zoo, guests can again expect the opportunity to be up close and personal with the Zoo’s animals while also enjoying hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet sit-down dinner, themed cocktails, a silent auction, animal adoption opportunities and music entertainment.
When: June 10, 6-11 p.m.
Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way
Website: Zoofari
Cost: $75+
The Big Event – Club Gatsby | Louisville Marriott Downtown
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana is excited to present “The Big Event – Club Gatsby: A Night in the Roaring 20s.” This fundraiser will include a silent and live auction, cocktails and dinner, all presented by Brown-Forman. Break out your 20's best for this party!
When: June 10, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 W. Jefferson St.
Website: The Big Event
Cost: $200+
SUNDAY
Waggin' Trail Festival for the Animals
The Kentucky Humane Society’s 23rd annual Waggin’ Trail Festival for the Animals will be held this Sunday at the Louisville Water Tower Park. This popular walk and festival raises money for the state’s largest pet adoption agency and no-kill animal shelter. In addition to the 2 p.m. walk, the dog-friendly festival features beer and wine, food, live music, children’s activities and beautiful riverfront views, as well as Kentucky Humane Society mini horse Lil’ Sebastian. Vendors include Apocalypse Brew Works, Old 502 Winery, Safai Coffee, Get in Your Belly Deli and Motoring Gastro. In addition, animal rescue groups will have adoptable dogs and information about fostering pets. Don’t miss out! Bring the whole family– two-legged and four-legged!
When: Sunday, June 11, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road
Website: Waggin' Trail Festival
Cost: $35 for adults to walk; $25 for kids 12 and under
CycLOUvia | Frankfort Avenue
Cyclouvia is returnng to Frankfort Avenue for the fourth time. The street will be transformed into a paved park where people of all ages and backgrounds can walk, bike, dance, skate or anything else! The street will be closed to motorized traffic from Stilz Avenue to Pope Street as pedestrians, cyclists and skaters take over the road.
When: June 11, 2-6 pm.
Where: Stilz Avenue to Pope Street on Frankfort Avenue
Website: CycLOUvia
Cost: Free to attend
Recycled Art | Falls of the Ohio
Local artist and Carnegie Center public program coordinator Al Gorman will lead an unusual arts-based Family Nature Club. Kids will take litter and wood on the river bank and turn it into mini-sculptures to take home. This is the ultimate in recycling! Bring a cardboard box to safely carry your artwork home. $2 program fee applies.
When: June 11, 3 p.m.
Where: Falls of the Ohio, 201 W. Riverside Drive
Website: Recycled Art
Cost: $2
"The Magic & The Wonder" Show | Kentucky Center
“The Magic & The Wonder” will be unleashed this Sunday at the Kentucky Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. and early arrivals will be treated to close-up magic inside the lobby. At this special show, three nationally acclaimed magicians - Jason Bishop, Tony Chapek and Ivan Pecel - will bring their talents to Louisville to raise money for Kosair Kids.
When: June 11, 5 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: The Magic & The Wonder
Cost: $17+
The Equality March - Louisville
Rally in solidarity with The Equality March for Unity and Pride held in Washington, DC. At this march, unite as a community and stand for equal rights for everyone!
When: June 11, 1 p.m.
Where: Louisville Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson St.
Website: Equality March
Cost: Free to attend
Wilco with Kacy & Clatyon | Iroquois Amphitheater
Rock band Wilco, which was formed by singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy in the 1990s, will play at the Iroquois Amphitheater Sunday. The group performs a variety of genres, from classic pop styles to alternative rock. Canadian folk-rock duo Kacy & Clayton
will also perform.
When: June 11, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road
Website: Wilco
Cost: $40+
