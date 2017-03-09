Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend (March 10 - 12)

FRIDAY

Festival of Laughs | KFC Yum! Center

Don't miss the comedy show of the year! The Festival of Laughs will feature Mike Epps, Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J and Tony Rock. The comedy crew will make their stop at the KFC Yum! Center this Friday!



When: Friday, March 10, 8 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Festival of Laughs

Cost: $52+



Turners Circus Presents: Stagecoach | American Turners of Louisville

Turners Circus is a contemporary circus theatre featuring cutting edge aerial and circus arts programs for families of the Greater Louisville area. The 2017 show is called “Stagecoach” and will take the audience through the Cumberland Gap straight to the American Frontier where outlaws, sheriffs, cowboys and gold prospectors converge in a tale of the Wild West.



When: Friday-Sunday, March 10-12, times vary

Where: American Turners of Louisville, 3125 River Road

Website: Stagecoach

Cost: $12.50+ for adults; $7.50+ for kids



Last Honkey Tonk | The Monkey Wrench

The Monkey Wrench is celebrating their last month by hosting some of their favorite bands one last time. This Friday, come out for the last Honkey Tonk, featuring Johnny Berry and The Outliers and Alanna Fugate.



When: Friday, March 10, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Monkey Wrench, 1025 Barret Ave.

Website: Last Honkey Tonk

Cost: Free to attend



We're Gonna Be Okay | Actors Theatre

As part of the 41st Humana Festival of New American Plays, Actors presents "We're Gonna Be Okay." During the Cuban Missile Crisis, two average American families build a slapdash bomb shelter on their shared property line. A slyly hilarious, compassionate look at anxiety in America, "We’re Gonna Be Okay" is about finding the courage to face who we are — and who we want to be.



When: Friday-Sunday, March 10-12, times vary

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: We're Gonna Be Okay

Cost: $25+



Louisville Orchestra Presents: Sacred + Profane | The Kentucky Center

Teddy Abrams explores the music of composers in sacred traditions and composers with a decidedly secular focus. Compare and contrast with the LO and Professor Teddy as he unleashes a torrent of exquisite music. Baritone Jubilant Sykes (Bernstein Mass) is soloist.



When: Friday, March 10, 11 a.m. & Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Sacred + Profane

Cost: $20 matinee & $27 evening



Artist Tour of The Future is Female | 21c Louisville

Investigating identity, consumer culture, ecology, history and mythology, the art featured in The Future is Female reflects the legacy of feminist art and illuminates the essential role of art to reveal and question how we live and engage ourselves, others and the world we shape and share. This Friday, 21c is hosting a tour of the exhibit with featured artist Kathleen McQuade Olliges.



When: Friday, March 10, 5-6 p.m.

Where: 21c Louisville, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Artist Tour

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville City FC's Season Kickoff Party | Baptist Health Eastpoint

Celebrate Louisville's pro soccer team this Friday at their kickoff party! Music and group photos in the free photo booth will be provided by The Party Stage. Additionally, a mobile gaming truck will be on site along with foosball. Prizes such as Lou City FC apparel, ticket vouchers and more will be given away. Guests can take a break from the action and grab a free bite provided by Raising Canes and Salsarita’s.



When: Friday, March 10, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Baptist Health Eastpoint, 2400 Eastpoint Pkwy.

Website: Lou City Kickoff Party

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Annual St. Patrick's Parade

Head out to the Highlands dressed in your Irish best (aka a lot of green) for the St. Patrick's Parade! This year's parade theme is "One United Ireland." Watch and cheer from the sidewalks or march alongside the decorated floats and vehicles. And the party doesn't stop at 6 p.m.! Following the parade, there will be an awards presentation for best groups at O'Shea's on Baxter, so come out to help celebrate.



When: Saturday, March 11, 3 p.m.

Where: The Highlands, Baxter Ave. / Bardstown Road

Website: St. Patrick's Parade

Cost: Free to attend

Louisville St. Paddy's Half Marathon & 5K | Beckley Creek Park

It's not spring quite yet, but Beckley Creek Park will be covered in green this Saturday for the St. Paddy's Half Marathon & 5K! With chilly temperatures predicted for Saturday, what better way to warm up before the Parade than by running a marathon?



When: Saturday, March 11, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Beckley Creek Park, 1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy.

Website: Half Marathon & 5K

Cost: Free to watch; see website for registration fee



Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen | Louisville Palace

The man who made Bravo! (Andy Cohen) and the man, the myth, the legend, Anderson Cooper, are coming to Louisville for an evening of discussions between one another and the audience. Come see these two great minds at work!



When: Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Anderson Cooper + Andy Cohen

Cost: $57+



Drake Night | Mercury Ballroom

DJ Ryan Coxx will be spinnin' the best of Drake throughout the night! Come on out to Mercury and get your dance on!



When: Saturday, March 11, 9 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: Drake Night

Cost: $6



Decades Rewind | Brown Theatre

Come out for an experience unlike anything you’ve seen or heard before! This brand new theatrical concert features more than 60 songs blended into unique medleys from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. The most prominent decades in music history bring your memories to life with over 100 costume changes and videos that turn back time.



When: Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: Decades Rewind

Cost: $33+



Climb NuLu 2nd Anniversary Throwdown

It's back! The 2nd annual Climb NuLu event is a celebration of our amazing community, featuring a gym-wide competition, brand new problems, food and drinks (including Mile Wide Beer Co.) It's a great event for climbers of all ages and skill levels, with prizes for competitors, thrills for the spectators and a great chance to join our community!



When: Saturday, March 11, 2-9 p.m.

Where: Climb NuLu, 1000 E. Market St.

Website: Climb NuLu Throwdown

Cost: $35 to participate; $10 spectator fee



Communist Daughter with Todd Whatley | The Living Room Series

If you haven't had a chance to see Johnny and Molly at The Living Room in their past performances, don't miss this opportunity! Come hear Communist Daughter and Todd Whatley. As always, food is provided and BYOB.



When: Saturday, March 11, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Living Room Series, 1028 Garvin Place

Website: Communist Daughter

Cost: $10



Dieu du Ciel! Péché Day 2017 | Holy Grale

This Saturday, it’s the world’s third annual Péché Day! Six varieties of Brasserie Dieu du ciel!'s coffee-infused Imperial Stout, the world-famous Péché Mortel, will be available on draft at 40 beer bars around the world and Holy Grale is lucky enough to be one of them! Additional DDC! beers will be on tap in addition to Péché varietals, as well as a special Poutine pairing. It would be a sin to miss this event.



When: Saturday, March 11, noon-midnight

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Dieu du Ciel! Péché Day

Cost: Free to attend



A Taste of the Future Fundraiser | Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

The Louisville Children’s Museum is pleased to invite you to “A Taste of the Future” — an evening at the one and only Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on historic Whiskey Row. Enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, a full bar, raffles of exciting and valuable prizes, and an unforgettable night of Bourbon heritage in support of the Louisville Children's Museum.



When: Saturday, March 11, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: A Taste of the Future

Cost: $50



March Art Lab | Speed Art Museum

Flex your creative muscles and get innovative at the Speed Museum's art lab program! Participants will explore materials and tinker to creatively solve artistic challenges. Drop into the Prototype Lab in Art Sparks from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month for a new challenge. No registration necessary.



When: Saturday, March 11, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: March Art Lab

Cost: Free with admission

SUNDAY

Green Eggs and Ham Brunch | Garage Bar

Garage Bar is celebrating Dr. Seuss's birthday with a special family-friendly brunch featuring dishes inspired by one of the author's most beloved stories. We'll have Dr. Seuss themed prizes and disguises that are sure to make your heart grow three sizes, and an egg hunt for all the littlest Whos and Thing 2s.



When: Sunday, March 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Garage Bar, 700 E. Market St.

Website: Green Eggs and Ham Brunch

Cost: Varies



Lydia Can't Breathe | Mag Bar

In the middle of their U.S. tour, Lydia Can't Breathe returns to Louisville to play at Mag Bar this Sunday! Don't miss out!



When: Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Mag Bar, 1398 S. Second St.

Website: Lydia Can't Breathe

Cost: Free to attend



Pop-Up Music Performance: Psychic Skin | Speed Art Museum

Stop by the Speed to enjoy an in-gallery performance! Psychic Skin will be performing an improvised set based on the music of their latest release ‘Fields’ and their current project ‘Island Dreams Of Two Songs.'



When: Sunday, March 12, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Psychic Skin

Cost: Free with admission



The Prodepressants + Seasaw + The Thumps | Kaiju

This Sunday, come out to Kaiju to hear three great bands - The Prodepressants, Seasaw and The Thumps!



When: Sunday, March 12, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Sunday at Kaiju

Cost: $5



Louisville Men's Baseball vs. Pittsburgh | Jim Patterson Stadium

Come cheer on the UofL Men's Baseball team as they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers!

Go Cards!



When: Sunday, March 12, 1 p.m.

Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, 3015 S. Third St.

Website: UofL Baseball

Cost: $15+